Joan's Bakery & Deli 1100 Metropolitan Ave
Bakery
Cakes
- Slice Caramel Pecan$7.00
- Slice Carrot Cake$7.00
- Slice Chocolate$7.00
- Slice Mom's Cheesecake$7.00
- Slice Coconut Cake$7.00
- Slice Seasonal Cheesecake$7.00Out of stock
- Whole Chocolate Cake$70.00
Fudge Frosting
- Whole Carrot Cake$70.00
Cream Cheese Frosting, Walnuts
- Whole Mom's Cheesecake$70.00
- Whole Coconut Cake$70.00
Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Coconut
- Whole Seasonal Cheesecake$75.00Out of stock
Joan's Classic Cheesecake Recipe with a Seasonal Twist
- Whole Caramel Pecan Cake$75.00
Hannah's Seasonal Cake.
Cookies/Treats
- Rugelach (1/2 dozen)$9.00
Delicious Rolled and Filled Pastry
- Rugelach (bakers dozen - 13)$18.00
Delicious Rolled and Filled Pastry
- Hannah's Black & White Cookies (each)$4.00
- Babka Twist (available Fri & Sat only)$8.00Out of stock
- Rugelach Ea$1.50
- Babka Loaf small$15.00
- Bonelle Gummy Candies$0.25
- Achva Halva$2.50
Hannah's Daily Board
Meshugganah Deli Counter
Sandwiches
- Rob's Hot Pastrami on Rye$18.00+
House brined and smoked pastrami on Rye with Lusty Monk Mustard.
- Corned Beef on Rye$18.00+
House made corned beef on rye with Lusty Monk Mustard.
- Pastrami Reuben$21.00+
House brined and smoked pastrami on rye with swiss cheese, russian dressing, and sauerkraut.
- Corned Beef Reuben$21.00+
House Corned Beef on rye with swiss cheese, russian dressing, and sauerkraut.
Jewish Deli Specialities
- Chopped Chicken Liver$10.00
House made chopped chicken liver. Served with rye toast, crispy chicken skins, and pickled red onions.
- Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Chicken broth based soup with matzo balls, chicken, dill, and house veggies.
- Knish - Potato$5.00
Savory pastry with filling
- Knish - Pimento$5.00
- Noodle Kugel$5.00
Sweet noodle casserole with raisins and cinnamon
- Take Home Matzo Ball Soup$16.00
Everything sent home with you cold to heat up later. Enough to feed two people.
- Neomonde Baking Rye Loaf (NC)$7.00