FOOD

Starters

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Our rich homemade salsa with mild green chiles - served with warm tortilla chips

Chips & Queso

$9.49

Our delicious Queso with mild green chiles - served with warm tortilla chips

Double Play - Chips with Queso & Salsa

$11.99

Our rich homemade salsa and Queso with green chiles - served with warm tortilla chips

Loaded Potato Dippers

$10.99

Not your traditional potato skins - sliced potato skins loaded with melted cheddar an pepper jack cheeses, bacon, tomatoes, scallions and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Macaroni & American cheese battered lightly and fried golden brown - served with your choice of dipping sauce

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Slices of zucchini beer battered and fried golden brown - served with your choice of dipping sauce

Crispy Green Beans

$8.49

Crispy green beans, breaded and fried to a golden brown - served with your choice of dipping sauce

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$9.49

Our new roasted red pepper hummus served with warm pita chips

Wings & Tenders

10 Wings

$15.99

10 Jumbo wings deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.

10 Wings - ALL FLATS

$17.59

10 Jumbo wing flats deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.

10 Wings - ALL DRUMS

$17.59

10 Jumbo wing drums deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.

15 Wings

$24.49

15 Jumbo wings deep fried and tossed in one of our 9 sauce flavors served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

15 Wings - ALL FLATS

$26.94

15 Jumbo wing flats deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.

15 Wings - ALL DRUMS

$26.94

15 Jumbo wing drums deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.

Wing Entrée

$15.99

8 Jumbo wings deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with one regular side, celery & your choice of dipping sauce.

Wing Entrée - ALL FLATS

$17.59

8 Jumbo wing flats deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with one regular side, celery & your choice of dipping sauce.

Wing Entrée - ALL DRUMS

$17.59

8 Jumbo wing drums deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with one regular side, celery & your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Hand breaded, fried golden brown - served with your choice of one regular side item and your choice of dressing. (Premium side available for a small upcharge) ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more

Boneless Bites

$9.99

Hand breaded boneless chicken nuggets - served with your choice of one regular side item and your choice of dressing. (Premium side available for a small upcharge) ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more

Burgers

Hall of Fame Burger

$10.99

Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun with your choice of one regular side item.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheese on a toasted bun with your choice of one regular side item (choice of cheese: American, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone or Swiss)

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.99

Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar and stacked with bacon on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.99

Our juicy burger blackened with Cajun seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.99

Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms and blue melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Turkey Burger

$12.99

A well seasoned, grilled lean ground turkey patty, topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$12.99

A delicious blend of vegetables and black beans with a southwestern flair, topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Salads

Brisket Salad

$18.99

Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons layered with sliced brisket - served with choice of dressing.

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons topped with our fried chicken tenders - served with choice of dressing. ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast layered on top of a fresh romaine salad, tossed in Caesar dressing with shaved parmesan and croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.49

Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons topped with our grilled chicken breast - served with choice of dressing. ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more

Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad

$15.99

Perfectly grilled salmon filet, layered on top of a fresh romaine salad, tossed in Caesar dressing with shaved parmesan and croutons

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.99

Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese and croutons topped with our grilled salmon - served with choice of dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$9.49

Large House Salad

$9.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Our in-house smoked brisket drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce, topped with pickles and served with your choice of one regular side item.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item. ***Add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast, grilled tender with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item. ***Add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Our fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Ragin Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken breast seasoned with Cajun seasoning grilled tender, topped with melted pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Shaved ribeye steak, sauteed onions and peppers topped with melted American cheese stuffed in a warm amarosa roll straight from Philly! Served with your choice of one regular side item.

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Shaved chicken, sauteed onions and peppers topped with melted American cheese stuffed in a warm amarosa roll straight from Philly! Served with your choice of one regular side item.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.49

Slow smoked pulled pork drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce topped with pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.

Dinner Specials

BBQ Brisket Platter

$21.99

Fresh smoked brisket drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce topped with pickles, served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)

Pot Roast

$18.99

Slow cooked and perfectly seasoned served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)

Pulled Pork Platter

$19.99

Half pound of slow smoked pulled pork drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce topped with pickles, served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$20.99

Perfectly grilled salmon filet served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Warm yummy chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Key Lime pie in graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream & side of raspberry sauce.

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

Regular Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.99

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.99

Baked Beans

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Kettle Chips

$4.49

Steam Grn Beans

$2.99

Side of Celery

$1.00

Garlic Toast

$1.99

Premium Sides

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Loaded Tots

$5.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Asparagus

$5.99

Mac n Cheese

$5.99Out of stock

Broccoli

$4.99

Cheesy Broccoli

$5.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Small Dipping Sauces

2oz Mild

$0.50

2oz Medium

$0.50

2oz Hot

$0.50

2oz Nashville Hot

$0.50

2oz Garlic Romano

$0.50

2oz Hickory BBQ

$0.50

2oz Lemon Pepper

$0.50

2oz Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50

2oz Teriyaki

$0.50

2oz 1000 Islands

$0.50

2oz Balsalmic Vinaigrette

$0.50

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

2oz Caesar

$0.50

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.50

2oz Italian

$0.50

2oz Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Salsa

$0.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz Queso

$1.00

2oz Mayo

Big Dipping Sauces

4oz Mild

$1.00

4oz Medium

$1.00

4oz Hot

$1.00

4oz Nashville Hot

$1.00

4oz Garlic Romano

$1.00

4oz Hickory BBQ

$1.00

4oz Lemon Pepper

$1.00

4oz Sweet Thai Chili

$1.00

4oz Teriyaki

$1.00

4oz 1000 Islands

$1.00

4oz Balsalmic Vinaigrette

$1.00

4oz Bleu Cheese

$1.00

4oz Caesar

$1.00

4oz Honey Mustard

$1.00

4oz Italian

$1.00

4oz Oil & Vinegar

$1.00

4oz Ranch

$1.00

4oz Salsa

$1.00

4oz Sour Cream

$1.00

4oz Queso

$2.00

BIG SALSA REFILL

$3.99

Kids Meals

Kids Slider Burger

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders (Fried)

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders (Grilled)

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Quesadillas

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.99

Warm flour tortilla stuffed with our in-house smoked brisket with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Warm flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Warm flour tortilla stuffed with shaved chicken with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Warm flour tortilla stuffed with shaved steak with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Warm flour tortilla stuffed with peppers, onions & mushrooms with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.

ALL BEVERAGES

N/A Beverages

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.99

CLUB SODA

$2.99

COKE

$2.99

COKE ZERO

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

GINGER ALE

$2.99

HALF & HALF TEA

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

ROOT BEER

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

SWEET TEA

$2.99

UNSWEET TEA

$2.99

WATER

COFFEE

$2.99

DECAF COFFEE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$2.99

DASANI

$2.99

RED BULL

$5.99

SF RED BULL

$5.99

GINGER BEER

$3.50

CRABERRY JUICE

$2.99

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.99

VIRGIN DAQUIRI

$3.79

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$3.29

Saturday Specials

TANQUERAY

$5.25

DFT 16oz BLUE MOON

$3.99

DFT 16oz COORS LT

$2.99

DFT 16oz YUENGLING

$2.99

GL Chateau St Mich Reisling

$6.50

GL BV Coastal Pinot Noir

$6.50