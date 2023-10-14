Jocks & Jills Sports Grill
FOOD
Starters
Chips & Salsa
Our rich homemade salsa with mild green chiles - served with warm tortilla chips
Chips & Queso
Our delicious Queso with mild green chiles - served with warm tortilla chips
Double Play - Chips with Queso & Salsa
Our rich homemade salsa and Queso with green chiles - served with warm tortilla chips
Loaded Potato Dippers
Not your traditional potato skins - sliced potato skins loaded with melted cheddar an pepper jack cheeses, bacon, tomatoes, scallions and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Macaroni & American cheese battered lightly and fried golden brown - served with your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Zucchini
Slices of zucchini beer battered and fried golden brown - served with your choice of dipping sauce
Crispy Green Beans
Crispy green beans, breaded and fried to a golden brown - served with your choice of dipping sauce
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Our new roasted red pepper hummus served with warm pita chips
Wings & Tenders
10 Wings
10 Jumbo wings deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.
10 Wings - ALL FLATS
10 Jumbo wing flats deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.
10 Wings - ALL DRUMS
10 Jumbo wing drums deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.
15 Wings
15 Jumbo wings deep fried and tossed in one of our 9 sauce flavors served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
15 Wings - ALL FLATS
15 Jumbo wing flats deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.
15 Wings - ALL DRUMS
15 Jumbo wing drums deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with celery and your choice dipping sauce.
Wing Entrée
8 Jumbo wings deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with one regular side, celery & your choice of dipping sauce.
Wing Entrée - ALL FLATS
8 Jumbo wing flats deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with one regular side, celery & your choice of dipping sauce.
Wing Entrée - ALL DRUMS
8 Jumbo wing drums deep fried and tossed in one of our sauces, served with one regular side, celery & your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded, fried golden brown - served with your choice of one regular side item and your choice of dressing. (Premium side available for a small upcharge) ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more
Boneless Bites
Hand breaded boneless chicken nuggets - served with your choice of one regular side item and your choice of dressing. (Premium side available for a small upcharge) ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more
Burgers
Hall of Fame Burger
Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun with your choice of one regular side item.
Cheeseburger
Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce, tomato and melted cheese on a toasted bun with your choice of one regular side item (choice of cheese: American, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone or Swiss)
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, melted cheddar and stacked with bacon on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Black & Bleu Burger
Our juicy burger blackened with Cajun seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Our juicy burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms and blue melted Swiss cheese on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Turkey Burger
A well seasoned, grilled lean ground turkey patty, topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Spicy Black Bean Burger
A delicious blend of vegetables and black beans with a southwestern flair, topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Salads
Brisket Salad
Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons layered with sliced brisket - served with choice of dressing.
Fried Chicken Salad
Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons topped with our fried chicken tenders - served with choice of dressing. ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast layered on top of a fresh romaine salad, tossed in Caesar dressing with shaved parmesan and croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese, bacon bits and croutons topped with our grilled chicken breast - served with choice of dressing. ***add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more
Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad
Perfectly grilled salmon filet, layered on top of a fresh romaine salad, tossed in Caesar dressing with shaved parmesan and croutons
Grilled Salmon Salad
Fresh salad greens, diced tomatoes, chopped egg, sliced cucumbers, cheddar cheese and croutons topped with our grilled salmon - served with choice of dressing.
Large Caesar Salad
Large House Salad
Sandwiches
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
Our in-house smoked brisket drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce, topped with pickles and served with your choice of one regular side item.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item. ***Add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast, grilled tender with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item. ***Add any one sauce (tossed or on the side) for only $1.00 more
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Our fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Ragin Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast seasoned with Cajun seasoning grilled tender, topped with melted pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye steak, sauteed onions and peppers topped with melted American cheese stuffed in a warm amarosa roll straight from Philly! Served with your choice of one regular side item.
Chicken Philly
Shaved chicken, sauteed onions and peppers topped with melted American cheese stuffed in a warm amarosa roll straight from Philly! Served with your choice of one regular side item.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pulled pork drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce topped with pickles on a toasted bun served with your choice of one regular side item.
Dinner Specials
BBQ Brisket Platter
Fresh smoked brisket drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce topped with pickles, served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)
Pot Roast
Slow cooked and perfectly seasoned served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)
Pulled Pork Platter
Half pound of slow smoked pulled pork drizzled with hickory BBQ sauce topped with pickles, served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Perfectly grilled salmon filet served with your choice of two regular side items and a house or Caesar salad. (Premium sides available for small upcharge)
Desserts
Regular Sides
Premium Sides
Small Dipping Sauces
2oz Mild
2oz Medium
2oz Hot
2oz Nashville Hot
2oz Garlic Romano
2oz Hickory BBQ
2oz Lemon Pepper
2oz Sweet Thai Chili
2oz Teriyaki
2oz 1000 Islands
2oz Balsalmic Vinaigrette
2oz Bleu Cheese
2oz Caesar
2oz Honey Mustard
2oz Italian
2oz Oil & Vinegar
2oz Ranch
2oz Salsa
2oz Sour Cream
2oz Queso
2oz Mayo
Big Dipping Sauces
4oz Mild
4oz Medium
4oz Hot
4oz Nashville Hot
4oz Garlic Romano
4oz Hickory BBQ
4oz Lemon Pepper
4oz Sweet Thai Chili
4oz Teriyaki
4oz 1000 Islands
4oz Balsalmic Vinaigrette
4oz Bleu Cheese
4oz Caesar
4oz Honey Mustard
4oz Italian
4oz Oil & Vinegar
4oz Ranch
4oz Salsa
4oz Sour Cream
4oz Queso
BIG SALSA REFILL
Kids Meals
Quesadillas
Brisket Quesadilla
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with our in-house smoked brisket with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.
Cheese Quesadilla
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.
Chicken Quesadilla
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with shaved chicken with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.
Steak Quesadilla
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with shaved steak with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.
Veggie Quesadilla
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with peppers, onions & mushrooms with melted cheddar & pepper jack cheeses, served with shredded lettuce, sour cream, salsa & your choice of one regular side item.