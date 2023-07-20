FOOD

APPETIZERS

BRUSCHETTA

$9.99

Fresh tomatoes and garlic drizzled with olive oil and basil on our fresh toasted bread

MAMMA’S STUFFED VEGGIES

$12.99

Mamma’s bell peppers, mushrooms or seasonal veggies filled with meat blend, rice, potatoes, garlic and Parmigiano cheese. Baked & topped with our house made pomodoro sauce

CAPRESE

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes tossed with garlic, oregano, basil and drizzled in olive oil and a balsamic glaze served on a bed of arugula.

CHEESY GARLIC FOCACCIA

$6.99

Toasted garlic focaccia smothered in mozzarella baked and served with marinara sauce

FRIED CHEESE STICKS

$10.99

Served with our house made pomodoro sauce

CALAMARI

$12.99

Fried calamari rings served with our house made pomodoro sauce

CRISPY RAVIOLI

$12.99

Deep fried cheese ravioli served with our house made pomodoro sauce

PICK 3 APPETIZER

$17.99

Choose 3 starters: Calamari • Fried Ravioli • Chicken Parm Bites • Fried Cheese Sticks

HOUSE MEATBALLS

$11.99

SOUP & SALAD

SOUP Bowl

$7.99

Our famous tomato basil soup or one of our soups of the day

SOUP Cup

$4.99

Our famous tomato basil soup or one of our soups of the day

Side House Salad

$6.99

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons and fresh parmesan

FRIED CHICKEN HOUSE SALAD

$15.99

Fried chicken breast, fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, craisans, red onion, shredded mozzarella, crouton, and your choice of our housemade balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing

TOSSED GREEN SALAD

$11.99

With your choice of housemade balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing

MARINATED CHICKEN PASTA SALAD

$13.99

Grilled strips of marinated chicken breast, rotini pasta, olives, tomatoes, Parmagiano & our balsamic vinaigrette

SUBS

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB

$14.99

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB

$14.99

MEATBALL SUB

$14.99

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUB

$14.99

ENTREES

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$16.99

Served in our housemade meat sauce with two of our incredibly delicious meatballs

ALABASTER SCAMPI

$18.99

Shrimp, Italian sausage and roasted red peppers tossed in a white cream sauce on a bed of pasta

FETTUCCINE ALLA PANNA

$15.99

Fettuccine in our housemade traditional white cream sauce

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$16.99

CAPELLINI AL POMODORI

$14.99

Fresh Angel hair pasta with fresh tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and basil

LASAGNA BIANCA

$17.99

Our housemade lasagna with spicy sausage and turnip greens in our cream sauce. Decadent!

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$18.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and our housemade pomodoro sauce. Served with pasta

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$17.99

CHICKEN MARSALA

$17.99

RAVIOLI ROSE

$17.99

Beef ravioli in our housemade creamy tomato sauce

LASAGNA

$17.99

Our housemade lasagna with our meat sauce and lots of mozzarella cheese

PESTO TORTELLINI DI RICOTTA

$15.99

Cheese tortellini served in our housemade pomodoro, white cream or pesto cream sauce

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$17.99

CREAMY GNOCCHI ALFREDO

$15.99

Creamy gnocchi tossed in our famous panna sauce with parmesan cheese folded in. Add your favorite protein or veggies - Try it Rosé or Pesto Style!

DINE FOR 2

$39.99

12 IN PIZZAS

12 in CHEESE

$13.00

Classic Cheese Pizza

12 in PEPPERONI

$15.00

12 in MARGHERITA

$16.00

Ricotta, Tomatoes, etc...

12 in GOURMET VEGGIE

$18.00

Roasted eggplant, artichoke heart, mushroom, roasted garlic, black olive, onion, bell pepper, topped with fresh tomato & basil

12 in JOE’S SPECIAL

$18.00

Our Most Popular Onion, olive, mushroom, pepperoni, salami, ham and sausage

12 in MEAT LOVERS

$18.00

Ham, sausage, pepperoni and salami

12 in CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

$19.00

Cream sauce, roasted garlic, red onion, chicken, fresh tomato and basil

12 in CAPRICCIOSA

$18.00

Onion, olive, mushroom, pepperoni, artichoke, roasted garlic, fresh tomato and basil

12 in MEGA MEATBALL PIZZA

$18.00

Our classic cheese pizza covered in tons of our delicious meatballs!

12 in HOUSE SPECIAL

$17.00

Olive, onion, mushroom and pepperoni

12 in PESTO PIZZA

$17.00

Pesto, roasted garlic, red onion and sun-dried tomato

12 in HAWAIIANA PICCANTE

$17.00

Ham, pepperoni, jalapeño and pineapple

16 IN PIZZAS

16 in CHEESE

$19.00

Classic Cheese Pizza

16 in PEPPERONI

$22.00

16 in MARGHERITA

$23.00

Ricotta, Tomatoes, etc...

16 in GOURMET VEGGIE

$25.00

Roasted eggplant, artichoke heart, mushroom, roasted garlic, black olive, onion, bell pepper, topped with fresh tomato & basil

16 in JOE’S SPECIAL

$26.00

Our Most Popular Onion, olive, mushroom, pepperoni, salami, ham and sausage

16 in MEAT LOVERS

$25.00

Ham, sausage, pepperoni and salami

16 in CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

$26.00

Cream sauce, roasted garlic, red onion, chicken, fresh tomato and basil

16 in CAPRICCIOSA

$25.00

Onion, olive, mushroom, pepperoni, artichoke, roasted garlic, fresh tomato and basil

16 in MEGA MEATBALL PIZZA

$25.00

Our classic cheese pizza covered in tons of our delicious meatballs!

16 in HOUSE SPECIAL

$24.00

Olive, onion, mushroom and pepperoni

16 in PESTO PIZZA

$24.00

Pesto, roasted garlic, red onion and sun-dried tomato

16 in HAWAIIANA PICCANTE

$24.00

Ham, pepperoni, jalapeño and pineapple

DESSERTS

Strawberry Cake

$9.99

Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Tiramisu

$9.99

New York Cheesecake

$9.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.99

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$9.99

Gluten-Free Brownie (Cake)

$9.99

Daily Cake Special

$10.99

BEVERAGES

N/A BEVERAGES

Dr Pepper

$3.39

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.39

Coca-Cola

$3.39

Diet Coke

$3.39

Coke Zero

$3.39

Mello Yellow

$3.39

Lemonade

$3.39

Sweet Tea

$3.39

Unsweet Tea

$3.39

Milk

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Water

COFFEE

Coffee

$3.99

Cappucino Italiano

$6.00

House Latte

$6.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Italian Boozy Coffee

$10.00

CATERING

FAMILY MEALS

Family 4 Lasagna

$49.99

Family 4 Lasagna Bianca

$54.99

Family 4 Chicken Parm

$64.99

Family 4 Chicken Fettuccini

$59.99

Family 4 Spaghetti and Meatballs

$49.99

Family 4 Fettuccini Panna

$49.99

Family 4 Eggplant Parm

$64.99

Family 6 Chicken Parm

$97.99

Family 6 Lasagna

$74.99

Family 6 Lasagna Bianca

$82.99

Family 6 Chicken Fettuccine

$89.99

Family 6 Spaghetti Meatballs

$74.99

Family 6 Fettuccine Panna

$74.99

Family 6 Eggplant Parm

$74.99

FOOD

FULL LASAGNA

$149.99

HALF LASAGNA

$89.99

FULL CHICKEN FETTUCCINE

$169.99

HALF CHICKEN FETTUCCINE

$99.99

FULL FETTUCCINE ALA PANNA

$139.99

HALF FETTUCCINE ALA PANNA

$79.99

FULL BAKED ZITI (NO MEAT)

$164.99

HALF BAKED ZITI (NO MEAT)

$89.99

FULL BAKED ZITI WITH SAUSAGE

$179.99

HALF BAKED ZITI WITH SAUSAGE

$104.99

FULL CHICKEN MARSALA

$199.99

HALF CHICKEN MARSALA

$109.99

FULL CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$189.99

HALF CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$99.99

FULL CHICKEN TORTELLINI WITH PESTO

$184.99

HALF CHICKEN TORTELLINI WITH PESTO

$94.99

FULL TORTELLINI POMODORO

$184.99

HALF TORTELLINI POMODORO

$94.99

FULL LASAGNA BIANCA

$169.99

HALF LASAGNA BIANCA

$94.99

FULL RAVIOLI ROSÉ

$169.99

HALF RAVIOLI ROSÉ

$89.99

FULL SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$159.99

HALF SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$89.99

SALAD & BREAD

FULL TOSSED GREEN SALAD W/RANCH & ITALIAN

$59.99

HALF TOSSED GREEN SALAD W/RANCH & ITALIAN

$34.99

BREAD & DIPPING OIL

$29.99

APPETIZERS

FULL BRUSCHETTA

$69.99

HALF BRUSCHETTA

$39.99

FULL CAPRESE SALAD

$99.99

HALF CAPRESE SALAD

$54.99

FULL MAMA'S STUFFED PEPPERS

$154.99

HALF MAMA'S STUFFED PEPPERS

$79.99

FULL MAMA'S STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$154.99

HALF MAMA'S STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$79.99

CHEESE & CRACKER TRAY

$51.50

FRUIT TRAY

$130.99

SALAMI, CHEESE, OLIVE TRAY

$105.99

VEGGIE TRAY

$142.99

FULL MINI MEATBALLS

$129.99

HALF MINI MEATBALLS

$69.99

DESSERTS & CAKES

DOZEN CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES

$36.99

MINI CANNOLI TRAY

$59.99

TIRAMISU

$59.99

CUPCAKES (DOZEN)

$29.99

CUPCAKES (6)

$17.99

WHOLE SPECIALTY CAKE (CUSTOM)

$99.99

HALF SPECIALTY CAKE (CUSTOM)

$59.99

WHOLE STRAWBERRY CAKE

$74.99

HALF STRAWBERRY CAKE

$44.99

WHOLE CHOCOLATE NUTELLA CAKE

$74.99

HALF CHOCOLATE NUTELLA CAKE

$44.99

WHOLE CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY CAKE

$79.99

HALF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY CAKE

$49.99

WHOLE COCONUT CAKE

$79.99

HALF COCONUT CAKE

$49.99

WHOLE OREO CAKE

$74.99

HALF OREO CAKE

$44.99

WHOLE ZEBRA CAKE

$74.99

HALF ZEBRA CAKE

$44.99

WHOLE CANOLI CAKE

$84.99

HALF CANOLI CAKE

$54.99

WHOLE LEMON CAKE

$74.99

HALF LEMON CAKE

$44.99

WHOLE WHITE CAKE

$74.99

HALF WHITE CAKE

$44.99

WHOLE MOUNDS CAKE

$79.99

HALF MOUNDS CAKE

$49.99

WHOLE BLACK FOREST CAKE

$89.99

HALF BLACK FOREST CAKE

$54.99

WHOLE RED VELVET CAKE

$74.99

HALF RED VELVET CAKE

$44.99

WHOLE TIRAMISU CAKE

$79.99

HALF TIRAMISU CAKE

$44.99

DRINKS

GALLON SWEET TEA

$6.00

GALLON UNSWEET TEA

$6.00

GALLON LEMONADE

$7.50

GALLON WATER

$2.25

BAG OF ICE

$6.00

BEER

CASE OF DOMESTIC

$75.00

CASE OF PREMIUM

$87.50

CASE OF CRAFT

$100.00

CATERING SUPPLIES & PAPER PRODUCTS

PAPER PRODUCTS

$1.00

CHAFER RACK, POAN & 2 STERNOS

$18.99

CLEAR ACRYLIC PLATES (7.5inch)

$1.00

CLEAR ACRYLIC PLATES (10.25inch)

$1.25

WHITE ACRYLIC PLATES W/SILVER BAND (7inch)

$1.25

WHITE ACRYLIC PLATES W/GOLD BAND (whole setup)

$4.25

WHITE ACRYLIC PLATES W/SILVER BAND (10inch)

$1.50

PREMIUM 3 PLY DINNER NAPKINS (white & silver)

$0.40

PREMIUM 3 PLY DINNER NAPKINS (white & gold)

$0.40

WINE CUP, 9oz

$0.18

ROLLED CUTLERY

$1.35

20oz CUP

$0.15

CUTLERY

$0.60

RENTAL FEES

BANQUET ROOM RENTAL FEE

$200.00

BANQUET ADDITIONAL HOURS

$30.00

SERVER

$225.00

BARTENDER

$325.00

LIQUOR CHARGE

$150.00

CAKE CUTTING

$50.00

DELIVERY CHARGE

$35.00

DELIVERY CHARGE

$50.00

DELIVERY CHARGE

$100.00

DELIVERY & SETUP

$150.00

DELIVERY & SETUP

$250.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$7.99

Kids Lasagna

$7.99

Kids Beef Ravioli

$7.99

Kids Penne Pasta

$7.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Kids Soda

Kids Swt Tea

Kids Unswt Tea

Apple Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99