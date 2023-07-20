Joe's Italian 21 Weatherly Club Dr
FOOD
APPETIZERS
BRUSCHETTA
Fresh tomatoes and garlic drizzled with olive oil and basil on our fresh toasted bread
MAMMA’S STUFFED VEGGIES
Mamma’s bell peppers, mushrooms or seasonal veggies filled with meat blend, rice, potatoes, garlic and Parmigiano cheese. Baked & topped with our house made pomodoro sauce
CAPRESE
Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes tossed with garlic, oregano, basil and drizzled in olive oil and a balsamic glaze served on a bed of arugula.
CHEESY GARLIC FOCACCIA
Toasted garlic focaccia smothered in mozzarella baked and served with marinara sauce
FRIED CHEESE STICKS
Served with our house made pomodoro sauce
CALAMARI
Fried calamari rings served with our house made pomodoro sauce
CRISPY RAVIOLI
Deep fried cheese ravioli served with our house made pomodoro sauce
PICK 3 APPETIZER
Choose 3 starters: Calamari • Fried Ravioli • Chicken Parm Bites • Fried Cheese Sticks
HOUSE MEATBALLS
SOUP & SALAD
SOUP Bowl
Our famous tomato basil soup or one of our soups of the day
SOUP Cup
Our famous tomato basil soup or one of our soups of the day
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, croutons and fresh parmesan
FRIED CHICKEN HOUSE SALAD
Fried chicken breast, fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, craisans, red onion, shredded mozzarella, crouton, and your choice of our housemade balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing
TOSSED GREEN SALAD
With your choice of housemade balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing
MARINATED CHICKEN PASTA SALAD
Grilled strips of marinated chicken breast, rotini pasta, olives, tomatoes, Parmagiano & our balsamic vinaigrette
SUBS
ENTREES
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
Served in our housemade meat sauce with two of our incredibly delicious meatballs
ALABASTER SCAMPI
Shrimp, Italian sausage and roasted red peppers tossed in a white cream sauce on a bed of pasta
FETTUCCINE ALLA PANNA
Fettuccine in our housemade traditional white cream sauce
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
CAPELLINI AL POMODORI
Fresh Angel hair pasta with fresh tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and basil
LASAGNA BIANCA
Our housemade lasagna with spicy sausage and turnip greens in our cream sauce. Decadent!
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and our housemade pomodoro sauce. Served with pasta
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
CHICKEN MARSALA
RAVIOLI ROSE
Beef ravioli in our housemade creamy tomato sauce
LASAGNA
Our housemade lasagna with our meat sauce and lots of mozzarella cheese
PESTO TORTELLINI DI RICOTTA
Cheese tortellini served in our housemade pomodoro, white cream or pesto cream sauce
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE
CREAMY GNOCCHI ALFREDO
Creamy gnocchi tossed in our famous panna sauce with parmesan cheese folded in. Add your favorite protein or veggies - Try it Rosé or Pesto Style!
DINE FOR 2
12 IN PIZZAS
12 in CHEESE
Classic Cheese Pizza
12 in PEPPERONI
12 in MARGHERITA
Ricotta, Tomatoes, etc...
12 in GOURMET VEGGIE
Roasted eggplant, artichoke heart, mushroom, roasted garlic, black olive, onion, bell pepper, topped with fresh tomato & basil
12 in JOE’S SPECIAL
Our Most Popular Onion, olive, mushroom, pepperoni, salami, ham and sausage
12 in MEAT LOVERS
Ham, sausage, pepperoni and salami
12 in CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA
Cream sauce, roasted garlic, red onion, chicken, fresh tomato and basil
12 in CAPRICCIOSA
Onion, olive, mushroom, pepperoni, artichoke, roasted garlic, fresh tomato and basil
12 in MEGA MEATBALL PIZZA
Our classic cheese pizza covered in tons of our delicious meatballs!
12 in HOUSE SPECIAL
Olive, onion, mushroom and pepperoni
12 in PESTO PIZZA
Pesto, roasted garlic, red onion and sun-dried tomato
12 in HAWAIIANA PICCANTE
Ham, pepperoni, jalapeño and pineapple
16 IN PIZZAS
16 in CHEESE
Classic Cheese Pizza
16 in PEPPERONI
16 in MARGHERITA
Ricotta, Tomatoes, etc...
16 in GOURMET VEGGIE
Roasted eggplant, artichoke heart, mushroom, roasted garlic, black olive, onion, bell pepper, topped with fresh tomato & basil
16 in JOE’S SPECIAL
Our Most Popular Onion, olive, mushroom, pepperoni, salami, ham and sausage
16 in MEAT LOVERS
Ham, sausage, pepperoni and salami
16 in CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA
Cream sauce, roasted garlic, red onion, chicken, fresh tomato and basil
16 in CAPRICCIOSA
Onion, olive, mushroom, pepperoni, artichoke, roasted garlic, fresh tomato and basil
16 in MEGA MEATBALL PIZZA
Our classic cheese pizza covered in tons of our delicious meatballs!
16 in HOUSE SPECIAL
Olive, onion, mushroom and pepperoni
16 in PESTO PIZZA
Pesto, roasted garlic, red onion and sun-dried tomato
16 in HAWAIIANA PICCANTE
Ham, pepperoni, jalapeño and pineapple