Joe's Italian Restaurant Jones Road
Food
Appetizers
Salads
Hot Subs
- 11" Meatball Parmigiana$10.99
Meat, mozzarella & marinara
- 11" Sausage Parmigiana$10.99
Sausage, mozzarella & marinara
- 11" Chicken Parmigiana$11.99
Breaded chicken, mozzarella & marinara
- 11" Eggplant Parmigiana$11.99
Breaded eggplant, mozzarella & marinara
- 11" Philadelphia Cheese Steak$12.99
Sauteed green peppers, mushrooms, onions & mozzarella
- 11" Veal Parmigiana$12.99
Breaded veal, mozzarella & marinara
Side Dishes
12" Pizza
- 12" Cheese Only$9.99
- 12" Supreme Pizza$15.99
Toppings available: sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes
- 12" Joe's Florentine Pizza$15.99
With spinach, mushrooms, alfredo sauce, fresh tomatoes, ricotta cheese
- 12" Joe's Margherita$13.99
With fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil & mozzarella
- 12" Joe's Hawaiian Pizza$13.99
With Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
- 12" Joe's Meat Lovers$15.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger
- 12" Joe's Vegetarian$13.99
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives
- 12" Joe's Philly Cheese Steak$16.99
Baked & topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & steak pieces
- 12" Joe's Greek Pizza$16.99
Alfredo sauce, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, onions & mozzarella cheese
- 12" Joe's Chicken Alfredo Pizza$16.99
Alfredo sauce, chicken & mozzarella cheese
14" Pizza
- 14" Cheese Only$10.99
- 14" Supreme Pizza$16.99
Toppings available: sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes
- 14" Joe's Florentine Pizza$16.99
With spinach, mushrooms, alfredo sauce, fresh tomatoes, ricotta cheese
- 14" Joe's Margherita$15.99
With fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil & mozzarella
- 14" Joe's Hawaiian Pizza$16.99
With Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
- 14" Joe's Meat Lovers$16.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger
- 14" Joe's Vegetarian$15.99
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives
- 14" Joe's Philly Cheese Steak$18.99
Baked & topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & steak pieces
- 14" Joe's Greek Pizza$17.99
Alfredo sauce, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, onions & mozzarella cheese
- 14" Joe's Chicken Alfredo Pizza$18.99
Alfredo sauce, chicken & mozzarella cheese
18" Pizza
- Large 18" Cheese Only$13.99
- Large 18" Supreme Pizza$20.99
Toppings available: sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes
- Large 18" Joe's Florentine Pizza$20.99
With spinach, mushrooms, alfredo sauce, fresh tomatoes, ricotta cheese
- Large 18" Joe's Margherita$17.99
With fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil & mozzarella
- Large 18" Joe's Hawaiian Pizza$18.99
With Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
- Large 18" Joe's Meat Lovers$20.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, hamburger
- Large 18" Joe's Vegetarian$18.99
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives
- Large 18" Joe's Philly Cheese Steak$20.99
Baked & topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & steak pieces
- Large 18" Joe's Greek Pizza$20.99
Alfredo sauce, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, onions & mozzarella cheese
- Large 18" Joe's Chicken Alfredo Pizza$20.99
Alfredo sauce, chicken & mozzarella cheese
Calzone & Stromboli
Veal
- Veal Parmigiana$18.99
Breaded veal scallops with marinara sauce served over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Veal Marsala$18.99
Veal scallopini, mushrooms, garlic, butter, sauteed in marsala wine sauce over your choice of pasta
- Veal Piccata$18.99
Veal scallopini, capers, garlic butter, sauteed in white wine & lemon sauce over your choice of pasta
Pastas
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
- Lasagna$13.99
- Manicotti$12.99
Shells filled with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
- Cheese Ravioli$12.99
With marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Baked Ziti$12.99
Macaroni pasta sauteed with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese & baked mozzarella cheese
- Cannelloni$12.99
Square shells filled with ground beef, spinach & mozzarella cheese
- Spaghetti$13.99
Meatball, meat sauce or sausage & marinara sauce
- Spaghetti & 6 Grilled Shrimp$16.99
With marinara sauce
- Spaghetti Marinara$10.99
Marinara sauce
- Spaghetti Puttanesca$11.99
Fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, crushed red pepper & marinara sauce
- Penne Arrabbiata$11.99
Penne pasta with fresh garlic, crushed red pepper & marinara sauce
- Combo Dish$13.99
Lasagna, manicotti & ziti
- Ziti Napolitana$12.99
Baked ziti served with eggplant on top
- Carbonara Linguini$13.99
Served with black olives, mushrooms, & Canadian bacon in a creamy sauce
- Pasta Trio$13.99
Lasagna, manicotti, & cannelloni with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese on top
Specials
- Lobster Ravioli$19.99
Raviolis stuffed with lobster tail in a creamy alfredo sauce with shrimp, fresh basil & fresh tomatoes
- Combination Dish$21.99
Chicken parmigiana, lasagna & fettuccine alfredo
- Shrimp Ala Romana$18.99
Shrimp, fresh tomatoes, broccoli, onions, garlic, butter white wine & lemon sauce over your choice of pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Lamora$19.99
Sauteed with chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, marsala wine sauce over your choice of pasta
- Sicilian Marsala$19.99
Veal scallopini, shrimp, mushrooms, garlic, butter, sauteed in marsala wine sauce over your choice of pasta
- Spaghetti Works$18.99
Meatballs, meat sauce, Italian sausage, mushrooms, & marinara sauce
- Chicken Shrimp Ala Romana$19.99
Sauteed with chicken, shrimp, broccoli, artichoke hearts, onions, fresh tomatoes & garlic butter with alfredo sauce over your choice of pasta
Chicken, Eggplant, Steak
- Chicken Cremora Mushrooms$16.99
Sauteed chicken breast with mushrooms in a creamy white wine sauce over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken Parmigiana$16.99
Breaded chicken breast in a marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken Marsala$16.99
Sauteed chicken breast with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$16.99
Fettuccine pasta with chicken & creamy wine sauce
- Chicken Piccata$16.99
Sauteed chicken breast with butter, lemon, capers, white wine sauce over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken Cacciatore$16.99
Sauteed chicken breast in marinara sauce with mushrooms, green peppers & onions served over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken Primavera$16.99
Sauteed chicken breast with mushrooms, squash, zucchini, bell pepper, pink sauce with your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken Albanese$16.99
Chicken with a fresh spinach in a wine sauce with your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken Madomia$16.99
Chicken in white alfredo sauce with spinach, fresh tomatoes & broccoli served sauteed over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken Carciofi$16.99
Sauteed chicken breast with white wine, creamy sauce, a touch of marinara & artichoke hearts served sauteed over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken Murphy$16.99
Chicken breast, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, jalapeno peppers, garlic butter sauteed in sherry wine & pink sauce over your choice of pasta
- Chicken Ala Casa$16.99
Chicken breast, spinach, onions, mushrooms, garlic butter, sauteed in alfredo sauce over your choice of pasta
- Chicken Aristocrat$16.99
Chicken breast, eggplant, garlic butter, sauteed in sherry wine & pink sauce over your choice of pasta
- Chicken Diana$16.99
Chicken breast, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, garlic butter sauteed in sherry wine & pink sauce over your choice of pasta
- Chicken Caciofini$16.99
Chicken breast, mushroom, artichoke hearts, garlic butter in white wine sauce over your choice of pasta
- Chicken Tirana$16.99
Grilled chicken with mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, squash & zucchini
- Chicken Florentina$16.99
Sauteed chicken breast, onions, spinach with a white wine alfredo sauce over ziti pasta
- Chicken Verona$16.99
Sauteed chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, crushed red pepper sherry wine & pink sauce over ziti pasta
- Fra Diavolo Dish$19.99
Chicken breast, shrimp, crushed red peppers, garlic butter sauteed in white wine & marinara sauce over your choice of pasta
- Eggplant Parmigiana$14.99
Breaded eggplant with marinara sauce served over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Rib-Eye Steak$25.99
Served with your choice of steamed vegetables, spaghetti or French fries
- Rib-Eye Steak Marsala$26.99
Mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta & served with your choice of steamed vegetables or French fries
- Rib-Eye Steak Cremona Mushrooms$28.99
Mushrooms in a creamy white wine sauce over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta & served with your choice of steamed vegetables or French fries
Chicken & Shrimp
- Chicken & Shrimp Caciofini$19.99
Chicken breast & shrimp, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, garlic butter in white wine sauce over your choice of pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Verona$19.99
Sauteed chicken breast & shrimp, mushrooms, onions, crushed red pepper, sherry wine & pink sauce over ziti pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Aristokrat$19.99
Chicken breast & shrimp, eggplant, garlic butter, sauteed in sherry wine & pink sauce over your choice of pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Cremora Mushroom$19.99
Sauteed chicken breast & shrimp with mushroom in a creamy white wine sauce over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Marsala$19.99
Sauteed chicken breast & shrimp with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Cacciatore$19.99
Sauteed chicken breast & shrimp in a marinara sauce with mushrooms, green peppers & onions served over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Primavera$19.99
Sauteed chicken breast & shrimp with mushrooms, squash, zucchini, bell peppers, pink sauce over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Albanese$19.99
Chicken & shrimp with a fresh spinach in a wine sauce with your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Diana$19.99
Chicken breast & shrimp, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, garlic butter sauteed in sherry wine & pink sauce over your choice of pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Carciofi$19.99
Sauteed chicken breast & shrimp with white wine creamy sauce, a touch of marinara & artichoke hearts served sauteed over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Madomia$19.99
Chicken & shrimp with white alfredo sauce, spinach, fresh tomatoes, & broccoli sauteed with white wine over your choice of pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$19.99
Fettuccine pasta with chicken & shrimp in a creamy wine sauce
- Chicken & Shrimp Tirana$19.99
Grilled chicken with mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, red peppers, onions, tomatoes, squash & zucchini
- Chicken & Shrimp Florentina$19.99
Sauteed chicken breast & shrimp, onions, spinach with a white wine alfredo sauce over ziti pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Murphy$19.99
Chicken breast & shrimp, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, jalapeno peppers, garlic butter sauteed in sherry wine & pink sauce over your choice of pasta
- Chicken & Shrimp Ala Casa$19.99
Chicken breast & shrimp, spinach, onions, mushrooms, garlic butter, sauteed in alfredo sauce over your choice of pasta
Seafood
- Shrimp Ala Palmero$17.99
Classic shrimp dish with butter, lemon wine & fresh garlic served over angel hair pasta
- Shrimp Parmigiana$17.99
Shrimp in marinara sauce over your choice of spaghetti, angel hair or ziti pasta
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$17.99
Shrimp with creamy wine sauce served over fettuccine
- Shrimp Ravioli$17.99
Shrimp, homemade ravioli pasta, garlic, butter, sauteed sherry wine & pink sauce
- Shrimp Tortellini$17.99
Shrimp, garlic, butter, sauteed sherry wine & pink sauce over cheese tortellini pasta
- Grilled Salmon$19.99
Fresh salmon, sauteed mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, garlic over choice pasta
- Salmon Picatta$19.99
Fresh salmon, capers, garlic, butter, sauteed white wine & lemon sauce with side of fresh spinach over your choice of pasta
- Linguini Tutomare$23.99
Fresh salmon, shrimp, mussels, scallops, clams. Garlic butter, sauteed in white wine & marinara sauce over linguini pasta
- Seafood Combo 1$21.99
Clams, shrimp & mussels in a marinara sauce served on linguini
- Seafood Combo 2$21.99
Clams, shrimp & mussels with a cream sauce served over fettuccine
- Mussels & Clams Marinara$17.99
Served over angel hair pasta
- Grilled Shrimp & Vegetables$17.99
Grilled shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, onions, green peppers, red peppers, squash & zucchini
Drinks
NA Drinks
Beer
White Wine
Red Wine
- Banfi Chianti GLS$10.00
- Murphy Merlot GLS$10.00
- Trivento Malbec GLS$7.00
- Boen Pinot Noir GLS$12.00
- Coppola Cabernet GLS$9.00
- Daou Cabernet GLS$15.00
- Banfi Chianti BTL$35.00
- Murphy Merlot BTL$35.00
- Trivento Malbec BTL$25.00
- Boen Pinot Noir BTL$40.00
- Coppola Cabernet BTL$30.00
- Daou Cabernet BTL$50.00
- Montepulciaono Red GLS$7.00
- Montepulciaono Red BTL$24.00
- Amarone Villa Loren BTL$95.00
- 921 Cabernet GLS$9.00
- 921 Cabernet BTL$30.00
- Opera Chianti GLS$9.00
- Opera Chianti BTL$30.00
- Poggio Le Volpi Roma GLS$15.00
- Poggio Le Volpi Roma BTL$50.00
Sparkling & Sweet Wine
Kids
Child's Plate
Lunch Specials
Lunch Menu
- Lunch Lasagna$10.99
- Lunch Manicotti$10.99
Shells filled with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
- Lunch Cheese Ravioli$10.99
With marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Lunch Cannelloni$10.99
Stuffed shells filled with ground beef, spinach & mozzarella
- Lunch Spaghetti$10.99
Meatball, meat sauce or sausage & marinara sauce
- Lunch Pasta Trio$11.99
Lasagna, manicotti & cannelloni with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Lunch Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
Shrimp with creamy white sauce served over fettuccine
- Lunch Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$12.99
Fettuccine pasta with chicken and creamy white sauce
- Lunch Chicken Parmigiana$12.99
Breaded chicken breast in a marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese over your choice of pasta
- Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana$12.99
Breaded eggplant with marinara sauce served over your choice of pasta