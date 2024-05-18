Joe's NY Pizza new 7321 E Shoeman Ln,
Full Menu
Appetizers
- 10 Pieces Wings$12.49
Your choice of mild, hot, or BBQ and ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 20 Pieces Wings$20.49
Your choice of mild, hot, or BBQ and ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- 40 Pieces Wings$38.49
Your choice of mild, hot, or BBQ and ranch or bleu cheese dipping sauce
- Garlic Knots$5.99
Garlic sticks served with a side of marinara sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Mozzarella sticks breaded and deep-fried to perfection
- French Fries$5.99
Hand-cut french fries
- Chicken Fingers$12.49
Fresh strips of white meat chicken breaded and fried to perfection. Your choice of dipping sauce
- Garlic Bread$5.49
Fresh Italian bread toasted with olive oil and fresh garlic
- Cheese Fries$7.99
Hand-cut french fries smothered in cheese
- Lunch Special$9.25
With Cheddar, Swiss, & mozzarella cheese
- Mac "n" Cheese$9.49
- To go box$0.25
- Ranch$0.25
- Slice$4.61
- gatorade$3.25
Salads
- The Greek Salad$10.49
Mixed fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, peperoncino, red beets, and olives topped with feta cheese
- House Chopped Salad$12.99
Choice of preparation plus tomato, red onion, Genoa salami, baby swiss cheese, and roasted Red Peppers with Italian dressing
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Fresh romaine, Parmesan, and croutons in our very own Caesar dressing
- Garden Salad$8.00
With choice of preparation plus tomato and cucumber with your choice of dressing
- Chef Salad$11.99
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, ham, salami, provolone cheese, and croutons
- Grilled Salmon$18.99