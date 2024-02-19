Joe's Pizza Ocoee 2735 Old Winter Garden Road
Food
Lunch Specials
Appetizers
- 5 Wings$8.99
- 10 Wings$14.99
Served with your choice of hot, medium, or mild BBQ teriyaki with a side of blue cheese or ranch
- 20 Wings$27.99
- 10 Boneless Wings$14.99
- 20 Wings Boneless Wings$27.99
- Mac and Cheese Bites$5.25
Deep-fried cheesy mac and cheese served with our homemade marinara sauce
- French Fries$3.25
Deep-fried crinkle fries until golden brown served with a side ketchup
- Caprese$9.99
Fresh tomatoes with fresh mozzarella topped with Italian herbs and fresh basil
- Bruschetta$9.99
Toasted Italian bread with fresh tomatoes & fresh mozzarella with a blend of Italian spices
- Chicken Tenders$8.95
Tender boneless chicken breaded deep-fried to a perfect golden brown
- Garlic Bread$2.95
Toasted Italian roll with a blend of garlic and Italian spices
- Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$3.95