Food

Appetizers

Steak Bites

$13.99

Blackened Sirloin Steak bites topped with bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes and onion crisps. Served with house made Horseradish sauce

Nacho Skillet

$12.99

Fresh fried tortilla chips smothered in shredded Monterey cheddar jack cheese then oven baked and topped with your choice of chicken, taco seasoned ground beef or pulled pork. Finished with house made warm queso, black olives, diced tomatoes, green onions and jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Candied Bacon

$8.99

Brown sugar and chili spiced candied applewood smoked bacon

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.99

Hand twisted, salted and baked to order. Served with house made warm queso and honey mustard dipping sauce

Walleye Fingers

$11.99

A generous portion of hand-battered Walleye fingers. Served with made from scratch tartar sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Boneless white chicken tenderloins served with your choice of Joe's Original BBQ, Homemade Caroline Honey BBQ, Chipotle BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch Dipping Sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand-breaded fried pickle spears served with ranch dressing

Onion Rings App

$8.99

Double-dipped in a premium draft beer batter.

Chips & Queso

$7.49

Fresh fried tortilla chips seasoned with house fajita spices and served with made from scratch queso

Smothered Waffle Fries

$8.99

Joe's waffle fries smothered in queso cheese and topped with chopped applewood smoked bacon and green onion

Cajun Ranch Waffle Fries App

$6.99

Waffle fries seasoned with our cajun ranch spices with a side of our made from scratch seasoned sour cream.

Ellsworth Cheese Curds

$11.99+

Regular serves 2-3 people Large serves 4-6 people At Joe's we take our cheese curds seriously! Ellsworth cheese curds taste like no other because Wisconsin and dairy farmers are very fussy about quality. Every order of our homemade cheese curds are battered in-house and fried fresh to order. Served with ranch dressing for dipping.

Wings

Traditional Wings - 6ct

$8.99

Traditional Wings -10ct

$13.99

Boneless Wings - 7ct

$8.99

Boneless Wings 10ct

$12.49

Flatbread Pizzas

Southwest Taco Flatbread

$12.99

Southwestern ranch, taco seasoned ground beef and Monterey and cheddar jack cheese garnished with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapenos and lime infused sour cream drizzle.

Macaroni & Cheese Flatbread

$12.99

Sauced with our signature smoked Gouda cheese sauce then topped with a mountain of our homemade creamy mac & cheese blend and finished with chopped bacon and grated parmesan cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Blend of creamy bleu cheese and buffalo sauce, hand-pulled chicken, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles.

Specialty Burgers

Fresh never frozen half-pound certified angus beef burgers served on a butter grilled pub buns with dill pickles. Complimentary lettuce, tomato and yellow onion by request. Substitute a turkey burger or black bean veggie burger at NO extra charge. *Substitute an Udi's Gluten Free bun for $1.99

Basic Burger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Smothered in American and Swiss cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

American cheese and applewood smoked bacon

The Works Burger

$13.99

American cheese, Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, sauteed onions and mushrooms.

Hall Of Fame Curd Burger

$13.99

Battered to order cheese curds, deli thin ham and onion crisps.

Black & Bleu Pretzel Burger

$13.99

Blackened and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, chipotle aioli, A1 steak sauce, onion crisps and served on a grilled pretzel bun.

Shroom Burger

$12.99

Smothered in sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Joe's BBQ Burger

$13.99

Joe's original BBQ, Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and onion crisps.

Bourbon Teriyaki Burger

$13.49

Bourbon teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese and applewood smoked bacon

Pepper Jack Burger

$12.99

Pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions and jalapenos

Cajun Ranch Burger

$13.49

Cajun ranch dressing, Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon.

The Big Joe Burger

$13.99

Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, onion crisps, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and Joe's Burger sauce.

Garlic Buffalo Burger

$13.49

Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese, garlic buffalo sauce and applewood smoked bacon.

PB & J Burger

$13.99

Candied bacon, pepper jack cheese, peanut butter and grape jelly

Turkey Club Burger

$13.99

Fresh grilled turkey patty, applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served on grilled herb focaccia.

Cheesesteaks

Build Your Own Chicken Philly or Cheesesteak Served on grilled french bread with seasoned crinkle cut fries and pickles

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Cheesesteak

$13.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Served with your choice of seasoned crinkle cut fries, mashed potatoes, potato salad or cole slaw. Substitute loaded mashed potatoes, cajun ranch waffle fries with seasoned sour cream, beer battered onion rings or sweet potato fries for $1.99

Pot Roast Dip

$14.99

Slow-cooked and hand-pulled pot roast, melted provolone cheese, onion crisps, homemade horseradish sauce and warm au jus. Served on grilled french bread.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.99

A mound of our slow-roasted pork slathered in your choice of Joe's original BBQ, Carolina Honey BBQ or Chipotle BBQ. Served on a butter grilled pub bun.

Fresh Battered Cod Sandwich

$12.99

Hand-dipped cod fillet, shredded lettuce, tomato and scratch tartar sauce. Served on grilled herb focaccia.

Carolina Honey BBQ Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken topped with Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and a ladle of Carolina Honey BBQ sauce. Served on a butter grilled pub bun.

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Thinly sliced ham and turkey topped with Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served on toasted white vienna bread.

BLT&A

$12.49

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayonnaise on toasted multi-grain bread.

Joe's Gyro

$12.99

Pita, Gyro meat, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Chopped chicken tenders, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, diced tomato, green onion, shredded lettuce and ranch dressing wrapped in a herb flour tortilla.

Steakhouse Wrap

$13.99

Montreal seasoned sirloin tips, diced tomatoes, green onion, shredded lettuce, southwest ranch and pepper jack cheese. Wrapped in a herb flour tortilla.

Broasted Chicken

Broasted Chicken

$10.99+

Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw and a bakery fresh roll.

Joe's Favorites

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.99

Sizzling Fajitas

$14.99+

Your choice of chicken or steak on top of sauteed green peppers, red peppers and yellow onions. Served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, green onion, shredded Monterey and cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, salsa and warm flour tortillas.

Pub Style Fish-N-Chips

$13.99

Hearty portion of hand-dipped cod served with seasoned crinkle cut fries and creamy cole slaw. Substitute loaded mashed potatoes, cajun ranch, waffle fries with seasoned sour cream, beer battered onion rings or sweet potato fries for $1.99

Mom's Pot Roast

$14.99

Slow-roasted pot roast piled high between grilled white Vienna bread, house made mashed potatoes, smothered in beef gravy and finished with onion crisps.

Seasonal Favorites

Picnic Burger

$13.99

Texas Reuben

$13.99

Street Tacos

$12.99

Entrees

BBQ Pork Ribs

$14.99+

A house specialty! We slow roast our ribs until they are fall-off-the-bone tender. Slathered in your choice of Joe's Original BBQ, Made From Scratch Carolina Honey BBQ or Chipotle BBQ. Served with Parmesan grilled french bread, coleslaw and your choice or seasoned crinkle cut fries or mashed potatoes. Perfection takes time, please allow extra cook time.

BBQ Ribs with Gulf Shrimp or Broasted Chicken

$19.99

A half rack of our fall-off-the-bone ribs slathered in Joe's Original BBQ, made from scratch Carolina honey BBQ or Chipotle BBQ. Accompanied with your choice of hand-battered and friend gulf shrimp or a quarter of our juice broasted chicken. Served with parmesan grilled french bread, coleslaw and your choice of seasoned crinkle cut fires or mashed potatoes.

Grilled Steak with Garlic Butter

$15.99

Juicy 8oz. House Cut Sirloin Pan-Seared in a cast iron skillet with garlic butter and accompanied with parmesan grilled french bread and your choice of seasoned crinkle cut fries or mashed potatoes.

Gulf Shrimp

$15.99

Hand-dipped gulf shrimp and fried to order. Served with parmesan grilled french bread, coleslaw, and your choice of seasoned crinkle cut fries or mashed potatoes.

Steak & Shrimp

$18.99

The best of both! Our juicy 8oz. House cut sirloin pan-seared in a cast iron skillet with garlic butter accompanied with five hand-battered gulf shrimp and fried golden brown to order. Served with parmesan grilled french bread and your choice of seasoned crinkle cut fries or mashed potatoes.

Mac-N-Cheese

Adult Mac

$12.99

Made from scratch asiago, American and white cheddar cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi noddles then baked with a bread crumb crust, diced tomatoes and chopped applewood smoked bacon finish.

Boneyard BBQ Mac-N-Cheese

$16.99

A stack of our always tender fall-off-the-bone saucy ribs presented in a bubbling skillet of rich and creamy artisan inspired aged Vermont white cheddar and asiago mac-n-cheese then finished with onion crisps.

Entree Salads

Served with parmesan grilled french bread.

Coconut Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, house coated coconut chicken breast, hard boiled eggs, diced tomato, cucumber, sliced avocado, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese and honey mustard dressing.

Black & Bleu Salad

$14.99

Blackened sirloin, mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, red onion, croutons and bleu cheese dressing.

Taco Salad

$13.99

A bed of fresh fried tortilla chips topped with salad greens, diced tomato, green onion, black olives, jalapenos, shredded monterey and cheddar jack cheese and finished with specially seasoned taco meat. Served with southwest ranch dressing.

Pub Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, chopped applewood smoked bacon, golden raisins and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Candied Bacon Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, candied bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, and tossed in a classic vinaigrette

Crunchy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Chopped chicken tenders, fresh salad greens, Monterey and cheddar jack cheese, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Salad greens, diced tomato, red onion, cucumber and crunchy croutons.

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Sides

Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Waffle Fries Side

$1.99

Onion Rings Side

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.99

Tots

$1.99

Quesco side

$1.99

Sauces

Tartar

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Honey BBQ

$0.75

Chip BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Horsey

$0.75

Bourbon Sauce

$0.75

Big Joe

$0.75

French

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Nashville Hot

$0.75

Chicken Gravy

$1.00

Beef Gravy

$1.00

Cucumber sauce

$1.00

Broasted Chicken To-Go A 'La Carte

8PC Broasted Chicken

$14.99

12PC Broasted Chicken

$18.99

24PC Broasted Chicken

$35.99

Pint of Coleslaw

$3.99

Quart of Coleslaw

$6.99

Pint of Potato Salad

$3.99

Quart of Potato Salad

$6.99

Pint of Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$3.99

Quart of Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$6.99

Bakery Fresh Roll with Butter

$0.69

Joe's Family Pack To-Go

$24.99

8 Pieces of broasted chicken, 4 bakery fresh rolls with butter, pint of coleslaw, pint of potato salad and a pint of mashed potatoes with gravy.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Deliciously moist layers of carrot cake with coconut and pecans topped with a vanilla cream cheese icing and drizzles of caramel

Toffee Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Warm double fudge gourmet brownie, graham cracker, New York vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle, whip cream and crunchy salted toffee candy pieces.

1 Scoop

$1.99

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Kid Sundae

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kid Walleye Finger

$6.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kid Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kid GrilledCheese

$6.99

Kid Pot Roast

$7.99

Kids SteakTips

$8.99

Drink Menu

Beer On Tap

Blue Moon

$5.00+

Coors Light

$5.00+

Michelob Golden Light

$5.00+

Summit - Extra Pale Ale

$5.50+

Modelo

$6.25+

Mich Ultra

$5.00+

Surly Furious

$7.00+

Kona Big Wave

$5.50+

Summer Shandy

$6.25+Out of stock

October Fest

$6.25+

Bottled Beer

Angry H Cider

$5.25

Alaskan Amber

$5.25

BUD LIGHT

$4.75

Busch NA

$4.75

Bud Light Lime

$4.75

Guinness

$5.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Heineken

$5.75

Busch Light

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

High Life

$4.75

Mich Gldn Lt

$4.75

Corona

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$4.75

Corona Light

$5.50

Mike Hard Lemn

$5.50

Mikes Blk Cherry

$5.50

Premium

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.75

Stella Artois

$5.50

Nordeast

$4.75

O'Douls

$4.75

O'Douls Amber

$4.75

5 For 20 Bucket

$20.00

Liquor

E&J Apple

$6.00

Brandy

$4.45

Christian Bros

$5.25

E&J

$5.25

Korbel

$5.25

Stoli

$5.25

Stoli Orange

$5.25

Stoli Raspberi

$5.25

Stoli Strawbry

$5.25

Stoli Vanilla

$5.25

Titos

$5.50

UV Blue

$5.25

UV Cherry

$5.25

Grey Goose

$6.25

Ketel One

$5.50

Kinky Blue

$5.25

Kinky Pink

$5.25

Lime Vodka

$5.25

Smirnoff

$5.25

Absolut

$5.25

Absolut Citron

$5.25

Absolut Limon

$5.25

Absolut Mand

$5.25

Absolut Pear

$5.25

Belvedere

$6.25

Vodka

$4.50

McMasters

$5.25

Seagrams 7

$5.25

Seagrams VO

$5.25

Southern Comf

$5.25

Wild Turkey

$5.25

Windsor

$5.25

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jack Dan Honey

$5.25

Jameson

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Whiskey

$4.50

Makers Mark

$6.00

Black Velvet

$5.25

Bushmills

$5.25

Canadian Club

$5.25

Crown Royal

$5.50

Crown Apple

$5.50

Fireball

$5.25

Jack Dan Fire

$5.25

Knob Creek

$6.00

Chivas

$5.50

Dewars

$5.50

Glenlevit

$7.00

J & B

$5.75

JW Black

$6.00

JW Red

$6.00

Scotch

$4.50

El Jimador

$5.25

Blue Agave Cuervo

$6.00

Tequila

$4.50

Jose Cuervo

$5.25

Patron

$7.25

Tequila Rose

$5.25

Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.25

Bacardi Limon

$5.25

Bacardi Silver

$5.25

Captain Morgan

$5.25

Malibu

$5.25

Meyers

$5.25

Gin

$4.50

Beefeater

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire

$5.75

Tanqueray

$5.75

Hendrix

$7.00

Scnapp Butter

$4.75

Scnapp Pepper

$4.75

Scnapp Rtbeer

$4.75

Scnapp Peach

$4.75

Scnapp Straw

$4.75

Tia Maria

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Mariner

$6.75

Kahlua

$5.25

Jagermeister

$6.00

Pucker Apple

$5.00

Pucker Cherry

$5.00

Pucker Grape

$5.00

Pucker Melon

$5.00

Pucker Waterme

$5.00

Rumpleminz

$6.00

Schnapps Rasp

$4.75

Crem Cocoa Wht

$4.75

Creme Banana

$4.75

Crm Menthe Grn

$4.75

Crm Menthe Wht

$4.75

Di Sarrano Ama

$7.25

Dr. Cherry

$5.50

Dr. Lemon

$5.50

Dr. Peach

$5.50

Dr Mcgilloicudd

$5.50

Dr Vanillacudd

$5.50

Drambuie

$6.00

Amaretto

$5.25

B & B

$6.58

Baileys

$6.00

Blue Curaco

$5.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Crem Cocoa Drk

$4.75

Moscato

$5.25

White Zinfandel

$5.25

Riesling

$5.25

Pinot Grogio

$5.25

KJ Chardonnay

$6.45

Merlot

$5.25

Chardonnay

$5.25

Cabernet

$5.25

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Pepsi - Wild Cherry

$2.79

Mountain Dew

$2.79

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.79

Starry

$2.79

Starry Sugar Free

$2.79

Lipton Ice Tea

$2.79

Brisk Strawberry Melon

$2.79

Brisk

$2.79

1919 Root Beer

$2.79+

Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$2.79

Kid Beverage

$1.50

N/A Bloody Mary

$4.00

N/A Daquiri

$4.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$5.50

High Noon Vodka Seltzer

$5.75

Black Raspberry Carbliss

$6.00

Black Cherry Carbliss

$6.00

Cranberry Carbliss

$6.00

Lime Carbliss

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails A-K

Blackberry Margarita

$7.25

Ole smoky blackberry moonshine, muddled blackberries, house margarita blackberries, house margarita blended, salted rime and lime garnish

Salty Watermelon Mule

$7.25

Ole smokey salty watermelon whiskey, mint, lime juice and ginger beer.

All Star Long Island

$7.25

Tito's Vodka, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Tanqueray Gin, Bacardi Rum, Sour and a splash of cola. Garnished with a lemon and lime.

Ass In The Sand

$7.25

Rum, Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Blue Cuacao, Lemonade, Splash of Sprite, Cranberry Ice Cub and a mint sprig garnish.

Apple Bottom

$6.00

B-52

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bazooka Joe

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.25

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Coronarita

$8.00

Dreamsicle

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.75

Greyhound

$5.75

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Baileys and Coffee

$6.00

Jag Bomb

$6.00

Kamikazi

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails L-Z

Tipsy Tea

$6.75

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Long Beach Tea

$7.00

Long Island Tea

$7.00

Top along Island

$8.00

Peach Moon

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Peppermint Patty

$6.50

Pomegranate Mule

$7.00

Pina Colada

$6.75

Salty Dog

$5.75

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Salty Watermelon Mule

$7.00

Screwdriver

$5.75

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Strawberry Stripper

$6.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$6.75

Screw Up

$5.75

Smith & Kerns

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Washington Apple

$5.75

Water Moccasin

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Watermelon Jalp Marg

$7.75

Wine

Chardonnay

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Cabernet

$5.50

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Riesling

$5.50