Joey G's Mac & Cheese
FOOD
Signature Mac n Cheese ONLINE
- Small Classic Mac n Cheese$8.70
- Medium Classic Mac n Cheese$9.90
- Large Classic Mac n Cheese$11.10
- Family Classic Mac n Cheese$27.50
- Small 7 Cheese Mac n Cheese$9.50
- Medium 7 Cheese Mac n Cheese$11.00
- Large 7 Cheese Mac n Cheese$13.75
- Family 7 Cheese Mac n Cheese$39.00
- Small Veggie Mac n Cheese$9.55
- Medium Veggie Mac n Cheese$13.50
- Large Veggie Mac n Cheese$14.50
- Family Veggie Mac n Cheese$40.20
- Small Jalapeno Mac n Cheese$10.70
- Medium Jalapeno Mac n Cheese$13.50
- Large Jalapeno Mac n Cheese$14.95
- Family Jalapeno Mac n Cheese$39.95
- Small Super Veggie Mac n Cheese$10.70
- Medium Super Veggie Mac n Cheese$13.50
- Large Super Veggie Mac n Cheese$14.95
- Family Super Veggie Mac n Cheese$39.95
- Small Chicago Hot Dog Mac n Cheese$10.70
- Medium Chicago Hot Dog Mac n Cheese$13.50
- Large Chicago Hot Dog Mac n Cheese$14.95
- Family Chicago Hot Dog Mac n Cheese$39.95
- Small Chorizo Mac n Cheese$10.70
- Medium Chorizo Mac n Cheese$13.50
- Large Chorizo Mac n Cheese$14.95
- Family Chorizo Mac n Cheese$39.95
- Small Baked Potato Mac n Cheese$10.70
- Medium Baked Potato Mac n Cheese$13.50
- Large Baked Potato Mac n Cheese$14.95
- Family Baked Potato Mac n Cheese$39.95
- Small Pizza Mac n Cheese$10.70
- Medium Pizza Mac n Cheese$13.50
- Large Pizza Mac n Cheese$14.95
- Family Pizza Mac n Cheese$39.95
- Small Cheeseburger Mac n Cheese$10.70
- Medium Cheeseburger Mac n Cheese$13.50
- Large Cheeseburger Mac n Cheese$14.95
- Family Cheeseburger Mac n Cheese$39.95
- Small Italian Beef Mac n Cheese$10.70
- Medium Italian Beef Mac n Cheese$13.50
- Large Italian Beef Mac n Cheese$14.95
- Family Italian Beef Mac n Cheese$39.95
- Small Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese$10.70
- Medium Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese$13.50
- Large Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese$14.95
- Family Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese$39.95
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac n Cheese$10.70
- Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac n Cheese$13.50
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac n Cheese$14.95
- Family Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac n Cheese$39.95
- Small Taco Mac n Cheese$10.70
- Medium Taco Mac n Cheese$13.50
- Large Taco Mac n Cheese$14.95
- Family Taco Mac n Cheese$39.95
- Small Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese$10.70
- Medium Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese$13.50
- Large Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese$14.95
- Family Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese$39.95
- Small Meatball Mac n Cheese$9.95
- Medium Meatball Mac n Cheese$11.95
- Large Meatball Mac n Cheese$13.95
- Family Meatball Mac n Cheese$34.95
- Small Garlic Butter Shrimp Mac n Cheese$13.15
- Medium Garlic Butter Shrimp Mac n Cheese$16.75
- Large Garlic Butter Shrimp Mac n Cheese$20.35
- Family Garlic Butter Shrimp Mac n Cheese$44.95
Burgers
Melts
- Classic Cheese Melt$10.95
Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar cheese and tomato
- American Patty Melt$10.95
Angus burger, American Cheese
- Hot Patty Melt$10.95
Angus burger, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, grilled onions,chipotle mayo SPICY!!
- Swiss Mushroom Patty Melt$10.95
angus burger, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, mayo
- Pulled Pork Melt$10.95
Texas style pulled pork, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, BBQ Sauce, Pickles
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt$10.95
Baked Chicken Breast seasoned to perfection, Bacon, blend of Mozzarella and Provolone cheese, and Ranch,
- Bacon$1.00
- American Double Patty Melt$16.75
- Italian Beef Melt$10.95
- #6$10.95
- Double Hot Patty Melt$13.95
- Double Swiss Mushroom Patty Melt$13.95
Sandwiches
- Italian Beef Sandwich$9.95
Italian Beef served your choice of dipped or dry on D'Amato's French Bread
- Meatball Sandwich$9.95
Delicious Meatball in Marinara served on fresh D'Amatos French Bread
- Baked Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Baked Chicken, lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Mozzarella or American Cheese on D'Amato's French Bread. Served with chips or fries
Paninis
- Turkey Supreme Panini$10.95
Sliced turkey breast, swiss, avocado, tomato, and mustard pressed between two pieces of herb oiled panini breads. Served with your choice of Potato Chips or Fries.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini$10.95
Chicken, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella/Provolone mix, and Ranch Dressing pressed between 2 pieces of herb oiled Rustic bread slices. Served with your choice of Potato Chips or Fries.
- Veggie Panini$10.95
Served on Rustic Bread with Muenster Cheese and Mushroom, onion, sweet peppers, spinach, pesto, mayo.
- Tuna Panini$10.95
Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese on Sour Dough Bread. Served with your choice of fries or Chips.
- Turkey B.L.T$10.95
Fresh Cut Fries
- Fresh Cut Fries$2.75+
Fresh Cut Fries
- Cheesy Fries$5.00+
Gooey melted Cheddar Cheese on our fresh cut fries.
- Piggy's Fries$8.50+
Tender Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce on top of our fresh cut fries
- Atomic Fries$8.50+
Giardinara, jalapeño, onions, Bacon, Buffalo sauce, chipotle mayo All on top of our fresh cut fries
- Taco Fries$8.50+
Fresh Cut Fries, covered with Ground Beef, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream
- Chili Fries$8.50+
Homemade Chili with chopped onions served on Fresh Cut Fries
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.00+
Homemade Chili with Chopped Onions and Our Cheese Sauce over our Fresh Cut Fries
- Italian Beef Fries$9.50+
Sides
Salads
Kid's Menu
Mac Daddy Dog
DRINK
BEVERAGES
MILK SHAKE
SPECIALTY MILK SHAKE
DESSERT
Desserts
- Assorted Prepacked Cookies 2.00$2.00
- Shermans Kid's Scoop$2.75
- Waffle Cone$0.75
- Shermans Ice Cream 1 Scoop$4.25
- Shermans Ice Cream 2 Scoops$5.95
- Shermans Ice Cream 1 Pint$7.45
- Shermans Ice Cream 1 Quart$11.45
- 3 Pints Ice Cream$15.95
- Milk Shake$4.95
Always with Whip Cream, Nuts and a Cherry!
- Root Beer Float Supreme$4.50
- Banana Fudge Royal$5.50
- Chicago Style Mixed Popcorn$9.00
- Assorted Italian Cookies (PER 1/2 LB)$5.95
- Cheesecake$4.50
- Mini Eclair$2.25
- Apple Slice$3.00
- Sundae$4.95+
All Sundaes come with nuts, whipcream, and a cherry!
- Pumpkin pie slice$3.75
- German chocolate slice$3.75
- Apple slices$3.75
- cream puff$3.95
- Assorted Italian Cookies (Per LB)$12.95
- Carrot Cake$3.75
- Blueberry Slices$3.75
- Shermans Ice cream 1/2 pint
- 3 Quarts Ice Cream$26.95
- Strawberry Cheesecake$4.50
- Turtle Cheesecake$4.50
- Cake Pop Red Velvet$3.00
- Pre Pack Pint Ice Cream$4.95
- Chocolate Fudge Cake$3.75
- Oreo Cake$3.75
Specialty Shakes
- Oreo Shake$6.45
Cookies n’ Cream Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Oreo Pieces, topped with Whipped Cream and Oreos
- Fruit Loop Shake$6.45
Strawberry Ice Cream, Fruit Loops, Strawberry Syrup, topped with Whipped Cream and More Fruit Loops.
- Reese's Shake$6.45
Peanut Butter Ice Cream, Pieces of Reeses Cups, Chocolate Syrup, topped with Whipped Cream, Reeses and Cherry
- Dreamsicle Shake$6.45
Orange Sherbet, Vanilla Ice Cream, topped with Whipped Cream and Cherry.
Flavor of the Week
Cannoli's
1/2 Price Tuesday
1/2 Price Signature Mac
- 1/2 price Tuesday Classic Mac n Cheese$10.95
Cheddar, topped with Seasoned Bread Crumbs & Chives
- 1/2 price Tuesday 7 Cheese Mac n Cheese$16.25
Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan & White Cheddar
- 1/2 price Tuesday Veggie Mac n Cheese$16.75
White Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions & Spinach topped with Seasoned Bread Crumbs
- 1/2 price Tuesday Super Veggie$17.25
Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan & White Cheddar
- 1/2 price Tuesday Chicago Hot Dog Mac n Cheese$17.25
Cheddar, Sliced Vienna Hot Dog topped with Bread Crumbs Sport Peppers, Pickles, Onions & Tomatoes Drizzled with just enough mustard
- 1/2 price Tuesday Jalapeno Mac n Cheese$17.25
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Jalapeno topped with Bacon Cream Cheese, Chipotle Mayo & Panko
- 1/2 price Tuesday Baked Potato Mac n Cheese$17.25
Cheddar, Mozzarella, Baked Potato Slices, Bacon Topped with Sour Cream, Chives, More Bacon & Panko
- 1/2 price Tuesday Chorizo Mac n Cheese$17.25
- 1/2 price Tuesday Pizza & Sausage Mac n Cheese$17.25
White Cheddar, Pepperoni, Sausage, Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella topped with Parmesan Cheese
- 1/2 price Tuesday Cheeseburger Mac n Cheese$17.25
Cheddar, Ground Beef Patties, Topped with a Slice of American Cheese, Pickles, 1000 Island Dressing & Crispy Onions
- 1/2 price Tuesday Italian Beef Mac n Cheese$17.25
Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Italian Beef Topped with hot Giardiniera and/ or Roasted Sweet Peppers & Seasoned Bread Crumbs
- 1/2 price Tuesday Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese$17.25
Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzeralla, Puilled Pirk in BBQ Sauce Topped with Crispy Onions, BBQ Sauce & Panko
- 1/2 price Tuesday Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac n Cheese$17.25
Cheddar, Mozzarella, Seasoned Baked Chicken Breast Topped with Bacon, Ranch Dressing & Bread Crumbs
- 1/2 price Tuesday Taco Mac n Cheese$17.25
Cheddar, Seasoned Ground Beef, Mozzarella, Topped with Homemade Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Creme & Tortilla Chips
- 1/2 price Tuesday Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese$17.25
Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Seasoned Baked Chicken Breast Topped with Hot Buffalo Sauce, Sauteed Onions, Crumbled Blue Cheese & Celery Stick, Drizzled with Blue Cheese Dressing
- 1/2 price Tuesday Meatball Mac n Cheese$17.25
Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone, Meatballs Topped with Green and Red Pepper & or Hot Giardiniera, Marinara Sauce & Seasoned Bread Crumbs
- 1/2 price Tuesday BBQ Chicken Mac n Cheese$17.25
BBQ Chicken, Sauteed Onions Topped our Sweet BBQ Sauce & Panko
- 1/2 price Tuesday Garlic Butter Shrimp Mac n Cheese$18.25
Sauteed Shrimp, Mozzarella, Provolone in Garlic Butter with Panko
Catering
Signature Mac n Cheese Tray
- Classic Mac n Cheese$29.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People Classic Cheddar, topped with seasoned bread crumbs and chives
- 7 Cheese Mac n Cheese$39.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People 7 Cheese Mac n Cheese Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan and White Cheddar.
- Veggie Mac n Cheese$39.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People Veggie Mac n Cheese, Broccoli, Mushrooms, Green and Red Peppers, Onions,Spinach, with Swiss and CHeddar. Topped with seasoned Bread Crumbs.
- Chicago Hot Dog Mac n Cheese$44.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People Chicago Hot Dog Mac n Cheese Cheddar, sliced Vienna Hot Dog, topped with bread crumbs, sport peppers, pickles, onions and tomatoes. Drizzled with just enough mustard
- Jalapeno Mac n Cheese$44.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People Jalapeno Mac n Cheese CHeddar, Pepper Jack, Jalapeno, topeed with Bacon, Cream Cheese, Chipotle Mayo and Panko
- Baked Potato Mac n Cheese$44.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People Baked Potato Mac n Cheese Cheddar, Mozzarella, Baked Potato Slices, Bacon, Topped with Sour Cream, Chives, more Bacon and Panko
- Cheeseburger Mac n Cheese$49.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People Cheeseburger Mac n Cheese Cheddar, Ground Beef Patties, topped with a slice of American Cheese, Pickles, 1000 Island Dressing and Crispy Onions
- Italian Beef Mac n Cheese$49.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People Italian Beef Mac n Cheese Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Italian Beef. Topped with Hot Giardiniera and/or Roasted Sweet Peppers and Seasoned Bread Crumbs
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac n Cheese$49.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac n Cheese Cheddar, Mozzarella, Seasoned, Baked Chicken Breast, topped with Bacon, Ranch Dressing, and Bread Crumbs
- BBQ Chicken Mac n Cheese$49.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People BBQ Chicken Mac n Cheese BBQ Chicken, Sauteed Onions, topped with our sweet BBQ Sauce and Panko
- Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese$49.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People
- Taco Mac n Cheese$49.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People Taco Mac n Cheese Choice of Seasoned Ground Beef or Baked Moist Chicken, Cheddar, Mozzarella, topped with Homemade Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream and Tortilla Chips
- Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese$49.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Seasoned Baked Chicken Breast, Crumbled Blue Cheese and Celery Stick. Drizzled with blue cheese dressing.
- Chorizo Mac n Cheese$49.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People Chorizo Mac n Cheese Chorizo, Pepper Jack, Homemade Pico De Gallo and Chipotle Mayo
- Garlic Butter Shrimp Mac n Cheese$54.95+
Half Tray feeds 10-12 People Full Tray feeds 20-24 People Garlic Butter Shrimp Mac and Cheese Sauteed Shrimp, Mozzarella, Provolone in Garlic Butter with Panko