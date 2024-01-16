Joey's Denver
- JoJo Bread$13.00
the ultimate cheese bread with garlic, mozzarella cheese & buttery parmesan
- LRG Cheese$20.00
- Wings$16.00
10 jumbo wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Joey's signature, thai chili, garlic parmesan,teriyaki,honey habanero,cajun dry rub,hot,arizona ranch all flats or drums +$1 grilled wings +$1
Appetizers
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
housemade spinach & cheese mix, served with fresh pita
- Quesadilla$13.00
option of chicken or beef; bacon, cheese & pico, served with lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream
- Nachos$12.00
option of chicken or beef; housemade tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
scratch-made buffalo sauce, shredded chicken ,mixed cheeses, served with housemade pita chips
- Buffalo Shrimp$13.00
hand-breaded & fried, tossed in your choice of our housemade sauces
- Thai Chili Calamari$15.00
calamari steak with thai chili sauce, wasabi aioli & sesame seeds
- Chicken Strips$14.00
5 hand breaded tenders served with fries
- Tortilla Refill$3.00
- Chips and Salsa$9.00
- Soft Pretzel$13.00
- Ahi Tuna Appetizer$14.00
Salads & Soups
- Large Caesar Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine with parmesan, croutons and tossed in Caesar dressing
- Chef Salad$14.00
House salad with ham, turkey, bacon, Cheddar, White American cheese and egg
- Cobb Salad$16.00
Mixed green salad topped with chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato, mixed cheeses, bacon, avocado and egg
- Large House Salad$11.00
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, mixed cheese, red onion, croutons
- Madison Salad$14.00
mixed greens, craisins, pecans, red onions, goat cheese
- Summer Salad$17.00
Mixed green salad with chicken, oranges, strawberries, avocado, goat cheese and pecans
Handhelds
Burgers
- 1/2lb Burger$12.00
hand-pattied 1/2 lb. burger with lettuce, tomato & onion on brioche
- Black & Bleu$15.00
cajun spice, blue cheese crumbs & bacon
- Jumbo Joe Burger$20.00
two half-pound burger patties, bacon, two cheeses and onion rings
- Patty Melt$13.00
sautéed onions & white american cheese on grilled sourdough
- Rodeo Burger$15.00
bacon, mixed cheeses & bbq sauce topped with onion rings
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled, blackened or fried with lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon & mayo
- Chef Sandwich$13.00
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & american cheese on sourdough
- Turkey & Cucumber$13.00
bacon, ranch, provolone, lettuce, tomato & avocado on ciabatta
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
grilled or fried, tossed in your choice of housemade sauce with cheese, lettuce & tomato
- Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
shaved sirloin with peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms and provolone on toasted hoagie
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
three tacos with cabbage, pico and mixed cheeses drizzled with avocado aioli. Choice of grilled ,blackened or fried.
- Portobello Sandwich$13.00
roasted peppers, grilled zucchini & goat cheese with avocado aioli on brioche
- Adult Grilled Cheese$11.00
- Filet Wrap$17.00
Features
Entrees
- 2 Chicken Breast w/ 2 Sides$18.00
- Chicken Marsala$21.00
chicken, mushroom & marsala sauce served with creamy risotto & mixed vegetables
- Fish & Chips$21.00
hand battered cod, coleslaw, fries and tartar sauce
- Garden Pasta$19.00
sauteed vegetables tossed in a herb butter sauce over fettuccine pasta
- Pasta Only$18.00
choice of alfredo or marinara over penne or fettuccine pasta
- Salmon$24.00
herb grilled 8oz filet served with risotto & mixed vegetables
- Yellow-Fin Tuna Entree$26.00
espresso rubbed 12oz cut served with roasted potatoes & broccoli
- Cajun Pasta$22.00
- Ribeye$30.00
Pizza
Small Pizza
- SM Cheese$14.00
- SM Pepperoni$14.00
- SM Margherita$15.00
- SM Diavola$17.00
spicy italian sausage, spicy salami, calabrian peppers, fresh mozzarella, garlic
- SM Sorrento$15.00
salami picante, fresh mozzarella, basil, garlic
- SM Capricciosa$16.00
roasted ham, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, garlic
- SM Napoletana$17.00
salami, roasted ham, italian sausage, mozzarella
- SM Bianca$16.00
ricotta, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, garlic, olive oil drizzle; no sauce
- SM Campagnia$16.00
fresh mozzarella, red & green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, grilled eggplant, broccoli, garlic
- SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
- SM Grandma's$16.00
fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, topped with san marzano sauce; deep dish only
- SM Deep Dish Cheese$14.00
- SM Deep Dish Pepp$14.00
- Gluten Free$16.00Out of stock
- SM Lagagna$17.00
Large Pizza
- LRG Cheese$20.00
- LRG Pepperoni$22.00
- LRG Margherita$22.00
Ovallini mozzarella, fresh basil
- LRG Diavola$25.00
spicy italian sausage, spicy salami, calabrian peppers, fresh mozzarella, garlic
- LRG Sorrento$24.00
salami picante, fresh mozzarella, basil, garlic
- LRG Capricciosa$23.00
roasted ham, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, garlic
- LRG Napoletana$25.00
salami, roasted ham, italian sausage, ovallini mozzarella
- LRG Bianca$23.00
ricotta, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, garlic, olive oil drizzle; no sauce
- LRG Campagnia$23.00
red & green pepper, onion, black olive, mushroom, grilled eggplant, broccoli, garlic
- LRG Buffalo Chicken Pizza$25.00
buffalo sauce, bacon, banana peppers, red onion
- LRG Grandma's$23.00
pepperoni, topped with san marzano sauce; deep dish only
- LRG Deep Dish Cheese$20.00
- Large Deep Pep$22.00
- LRG Lasagna$21.00
Side Items
Side Items
- Bacon Cheese Fries with ranch$7.00
- Cajun Fries$6.00
- Cheese Fries$6.00
- Chicken Breast ONLY$6.00
- Coleslaw$5.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Fruit Cup$5.00
- Garlic Bread$3.00
- Garlic Cheese Fries$6.50
- Garlic Fries$6.00
- Hamburger Patty$7.00
- Mac & Cheese$6.00
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Pita Chips$3.00
- Risotto$6.00
Aborio Rice, Parmesan Cheese, Heavy Cream
- Fingerling Potatoes$5.00
- Salmon ONLY$10.00
- Shrimp ONLY$8.00
- Side Of Avocado$3.00
- Small Salad - Caesar$6.00
- Small Salad - House$6.00
- Soup Cup$7.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Tortilla Chips$3.00
- Vegetables$5.00
- Filet Tips Only$13.00
- Side of Pickles$3.00
Sauces
- 2 oz Thai Chili$0.75
- 2oz BBQ$0.75
- 2oz Blue Cheese$0.75
- 2oz Garlic Parmesan$0.75
- 2oz Habanero base$1.00
- 2oz Honey Habanero$0.75
- 2oz Honey Mustard$0.75
- 2oz Hot$0.75
- 2oz Joey's Signature$0.75
- 2oz Mild$0.75
- 2oz Ranch$0.75
- 2oz Salsa$0.75
- 4 ozTartar Sauce$1.00
- 4oz BBQ$1.00
- 4oz Beer Cheese$2.00
- 4oz Blue Cheese$1.00
- 4oz Garlic Parmesan$1.00
- 4oz Habanero base$2.00
- 4oz Honey Habanero$1.00
- 4oz Honey Mustard$1.00
- 4oz Hot$1.00
- 4oz Joey's Signature$1.00
- 4oz Mild$1.00
- 4oz Ranch$1.00
- 4oz Salsa$1.25
- 4oz Tartar Sauce$1.00
- 4oz Thai Chili$1.00
- 4oz Brown Gravy$1.00
- Large 8oz Pizza Sauce$2.00
- Small 4oz Pizza Sauce$1.00
- 4oz White Country Gravy$1.00