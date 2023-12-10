John Brewer's Tavern
Game Day Menu!
Game Day Specials
- Tavern Platter$23.95
Chicken fingers, pub skins, mozzarella stix, and bone-in buffalo wings. Served with bleu cheese, sour cream, and marinara sauce. Sorry, no substitutions.
- Mozzarella Stix$12.95
Served with a side of marinara sauce.
- Smokehouse Burger$15.95
Our Tavern Burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, Saucehound BBQ sauce, and an onion ring. Served with fries or coleslaw.
- Chili Cheese Dogs$12.95
Two grilled hot dogs topped with chili and cheddar jack cheese.
- Loaded Tater Tots$11.95
Tater tots topped with black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, cheese sauce, and tender pulled pork.
- Steak & Cheese Grinder$15.95
Diced sirloin with sautéed peppers, mushrooms, and onions, topped with cheddar/jack cheese on french bread. Served with French fries or coleslaw.
Online Food Menu
Start / Share
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$13.95
Tavern-made, three cheese, grilled Buffalo chicken dip.Served with tortilla chips
- Cheeseburger Sliders$14.95
Four mini burgers topped with American cheese and bacon
- Chicken Finger Basket$16.95
Served with fries and honey mustard dipping sauce
- Chicken Quesadillas$16.95
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, scallions and cheddar/jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
- Nachos$15.95
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar/jack cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, black olives and scallions. Served with sour cream and salsa
- Popcorn Chicken$13.95
Delicious beer-battered chicken. Served with a side of honey mustard
- Pretzels$11.95
Three pretzel stix baked in-house, served with jalapeño cheese dipping sauce
- Pub Skins$14.95
We bake our own potatoes, hollow them out, and then stuff them with bacon, cheddar/jack cheese and scallions.
- Pulled Pork Sliders$14.95
Pulled pork with BBQ sauce, topped with sautéed onions and cheddar/jack cheese on four mini rolls.
- Boneless Wings$14.95+
With your choice of sauce, a side of bleu cheese, celery, and carrots.
- Bone-in Wings$14.95+
With your choice of sauce, a side of bleu cheese, celery, and carrots.
Salads
- Lg House Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, celery, carrots, croutons and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese
- Lg Caesar Salad$13.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Tavern-made Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan cheese
- Tuscan Kale Salad$14.95
A blend of kale and mixed greens with quinoa, toasted almonds, feta cheese and cranberries, tossed in a lemon thyme dressing
- Coalition Salad$18.95
Crispy chicken drizzled with a honey chipotle sauce over romaine lettuce, tossed in an avocado ranch dressing with cheddar/jack cheese, jalapeños, black olives, scallions, tomatoes and bacon
- Greek Salad$14.95
Romaine lettuce topped with feta cheese, red onions, calamata olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Served with a side of Greek dressing
- Honey Chicken Salad$17.95
Grilled honey Dijon chicken over mixed greens with spicy candied walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded carrots. Served with a side of honey Dijon dressing
- Side Caesar Salad$6.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Tavern-made Caesar dressing, croutons and Parmesan cheese
- Side House Salad$6.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, celery, carrots, croutons and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese
Sandwiches
- B.L.T.$12.95
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and mayo, on toasted multi-grain bread
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
Grilled chicken, Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese dressing, in a flour or wheat wrap
- California Club$15.95
Roast turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo, on toasted wheat bread
- Chicken Parm Panini$15.95
Fried chicken tenders, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, grilled on ciabatta
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Fried chicken served over coleslaw and then drizzled with a sweet chili pineapple sauce and topped with pickles, on cibatta. Served with French fries or coleslaw
- Grilled Chicken & Avocado$15.95
Topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a creamy ranch dressing, on toasted multi-grain bread
- Reuben$14.95
Corned beef grilled on marble rye with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese
- Short Rib Panini$16.95
Boneless short ribs, sautéed onions, BBQ sauce, avocado, and mozzarella cheese, grilled on ciabatta
- Turkey Gobbler Wrap$14.95
Oven roasted turkey with our homemade stuﬃng and cranberry sauce rolled in a wheat or ﬂour tortilla.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
- Adult Grilled Cheese$10.95
Burgers
- Tavern Burger$14.95
Fresh ground beef with lettuce, tomato and onion, on a bulkie roll
- Impossible Burger$16.95
Vegan-friendly
- Patriot Burger$16.95
Sautéed mushrooms, American cheese, bacon
- Black & Bleu Burger$16.95
Cajun spices, jalapeños, bleu cheese crumbles
- Breakfast Burger$16.95
Fried egg, bacon, American cheese
Tavern Specialties
- BBQ Ribs$20.95+
Midwestern, corn fed, baby back ribs mopped with a smoky BBQ sauce
- Blackened Chicken Tortellini$19.95
Chicken dusted with cajun spices, mushrooms, scallions and red peppers, tossed in our house-made alfredo sauce. Served over cheese filled tortellini and topped with grated parmesan cheese
- Brewers Mac & Cheese$20.95
Crispy chicken fingers and rotini tossed in a creamy three cheese blend then topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Burrito Bowl$19.95
Grilled chicken, jambalaya rice, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and cheddar jack cheese, drizzled with sweet chili sauce
- Chicken Pot Pie$19.95
A Tavern favorite! All white meat with a puff pastry top.
- Elaine's Steak Tips$24.95+
Tasty sirloin tips marinated with a blend of BBQ sauce and honey. Served with Brewers red bliss mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables
- Fish & Chips$22.95
Cod lightly breaded then fried golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
- Grilled Salmon$25.95
Atlantic salmon brushed with a light garlic butter, then grilled. Served with rice pilaf and fresh vegetables
- Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$21.95
BBQ pulled pork and rotini tossed in a creamy three cheese blend then topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese
- Short Rib Dinner$22.95
Tender short ribs braised with a red wine reduction. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables
- Short Rib Mac & Cheese$21.95
Boneless short ribs and rotini tossed in a creamy three cheese blend then topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese
- Tavern Grilled Meatloaf$20.95
Just like Mom used to make, but better! Served with garlic mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables and mushroom gravy
- Turkey Dinner$20.95
All white meat turkey served with stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, cranberry sauce and gravy
- Turkey Tips$21.95
Tender turkey tips marinated in our Tavern-made Caesar dressing, then grilled. Served with jambalaya rice and fresh vegetables
- Veggie Mac & Cheese$17.95
Broccoli, mushrooms, peppers and diced tomatoes tossed in a creamy three cheese blend then topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese
Soups
Gluten Free
- GF Bone-In Wings$14.95+
With your choice of sauce, a side of bleu cheese, celery, and carrots.
- GF Boneless Wings$14.95+
With your choice of sauce, a side of bleu cheese, celery, and carrots.
- GF Nachos$15.95
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar/jack cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, black olives and scallions. Served with sour cream and salsa
- GF Buffalo Chicken Dip$13.95
Tavern-made, three cheese, grilled Buffalo chicken dip.Served with tortilla chips
- GF Coalition Salad$18.95
Grilled chicken drizzled with a honey chipotle sauce over romaine lettuce, tossed in an avocado ranch dressing with cheddar/jack cheese, jalapeños, black olives, scallions, tomatoes and bacon
- GF Honey Chicken Salad$17.95
Grilled honey Dijon chicken over mixed greens with spicy candied walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded carrots. Served with a side of honey Dijon dressing
- GF Tuscan Kale Salad$14.95
A blend of kale and mixed greens with quinoa, toasted almonds, feta cheese and cranberries, tossed in a lemon thyme dressing
- GF Greek Salad$14.95
Romaine lettuce topped with feta cheese, red onions, calamata olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Served with a side of Greek dressing
- GF House Salad$13.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, celery, carrots and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese
- GF Caesar Salad$13.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Tavern-made Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese
- GF BBQ Ribs$20.95+
Midwestern, corn fed, baby back ribs mopped with a smoky BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of 2 gluten free sides.
- GF Grilled Chicken & Avocado$15.95
Topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and a creamy ranch dressing, on toasted gluten free bread.
- GF B.L.T.$12.95
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and mayo, on toasted gluten free bread
- GF California Club$15.95
Roast turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo, on toasted gluten free bread.
- GF Grilled Salmon$25.95
Atlantic salmon brushed with a light garlic butter, then grilled. Served with your choice of 2 gluten free sides.
- GF Elaine' Steak Tips (12oz)$24.95+
Tasty sirloin tips marinated with a blend of BBQ sauce and honey. Served with Brewers red bliss mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables
- GF Turkey Tips$21.95
Tender turkey tips marinated in our Tavern-made Caesar dressing, then grilled. Served with your choice of 2 gluten free sides.
- GF Tavern Burger$14.95
Fresh ground beef with lettuce, tomato and onion, on a bulkie roll
- GF Impossible Burger$16.95
Vegan-friendly
- GF Patriot Burger$16.95
Sautéed mushrooms, American cheese, bacon
- GF Black & Bleu Burger$16.95
Cajun spices, jalapeños, bleu cheese crumbles
- GF Breakfast Burger$16.95
Fried egg, bacon, American cheese
Kids Menu
Side Orders
- French Fries$3.95+
- Tater Tots$5.50+
- Onion Rings$6.50+
- Cajun Fries$4.95+
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.95+
- Mix Fries/Rings$5.50+
- Mix Fries/Tots$4.95+
- Mix Fries/Sweet Fries$4.95+
- Side of Mashed$2.95
- Side Baked Potato$2.95
- Side of Loaded Mashed$4.95
- Side Loaded Baked Potato$4.95
- Side of Coleslaw$2.95
- Side of Mixed Veggies$2.95
- Side of Broccoli$2.95
- Side of Apples$2.00
- Side of Cranberry Sauce$2.00
- Side of Rice Pilaf$2.95
- Side of Jamba Rice$4.95
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- French Bread
Desserts
Sauces & Dips
- $$ Buffalo Sauce$1.50
- $$ Honey Buffalo Sauce$1.50
- $$ Sweet Chili Sauce$1.50
- $$ Teriyaki Sauce$1.50
- $$ Honey Chipotle Sauce$1.50
- $$ Sweet Chili Sauce$1.50
- $$ Garlic Parmesan$1.50
- $$ Ranch$1.50
- $$ Bleu Cheese$1.50
- $$ Salsa$1.50
- $$ Sour Cream$1.50
- $$ Honey Mustard$1.50
- $$ Turkey Gravy$1.50
- $$ Mushroom Gravy$1.50
- $$ Guacamole$1.50