FOOD

Appetizers

App Platter

$14.99

Pick 3 of any of the following: Mozzarella Sticks | Loaded Fries | Loaded Tots | Fried Pickles | Macaroni & Cheese Bites | Chicken Tenders | Reuben Rolls | Irish Cakes

Soft Pretzels N Dips

$10.99

Warm, soft pretzel sticks served with yellow mustard, dijon mustard and queso cheese sauce.

Blackened Quesadilla

$11.99

Cajun seasoned shell with cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken, tomato, red pepper & onion. Served with salsa and sour cream. 

Buffalo Bombers

$10.99

Buffalo chicken dip wrapped in a wonton, deep fried and drizzled with buffalo sauce. Served with ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Served with tortilla chips or pita chips.

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Fried, grilled or spicy. Served with your choice of wing dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Served with chipotle ranch.

Loaded Pub Fries

$9.99

Fries topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.

Loaded Tots

$9.99

Tots topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.

Gouda Macaroni & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Fried macaroni & cheese. Served with ranch.

Mile High Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, tomato, jalapeños, lettuce, and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Fried & dusted with Garlic Parmesan dry rub. Served with marinara.

Reuben Rolls

$9.99

Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.

Shrimp

$12.99

Fresh jumbo shrimp, fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened. Served with cocktail sauce.

Spinach Dip

$10.99

A creamy spinach dip served warm with your choice of fried pita chips or tortilla chips. 

Rib Sampler

$9.99+

Individually cut, fall off the bone ribs, tossed in your choice of one of the following sauces: BBQ, Honey BBQ, Johnny J’s Secret Sauce, or Spicy Thai Chili.

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

12 Wings

$17.99

Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

18 Wings

$25.99

Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

6 Boneless

$8.49

Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

12 Boneless

$15.49

Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

18 Boneless

$22.49

Boneless wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.

Pub Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, green onion, bacon, egg, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan & Asiago cheeses tossed in Caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing. 

Steak Salad

$18.99

Certified Angus Beef sirloin, spring mix lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and onion straws. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.  

Soups

Chili

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion straws on a toasted bun.

BYO Burger

$12.99

Burger with your choice of toppings.

Dilla Burger

$13.99
Hangover Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with an over easy egg, tomato, tater tots, bacon, boom boom sauce, and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun.

Paddy Melt

$12.99

Burger topped with grilled onion, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on rye.

The Beyond Burger

$13.99

A plant-based burger that looks, cooks and tastes like a fresh beef burger, served with tomato, lettuce and red onion on a toasted bun.

The Dublin Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled mushroom & onion, tomato, lettuce and hot sauce on a toasted bun.

Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

$13.99

Burger topped with caramelized onions, American cheese, pickles and a special sauce between two grilled cheese sandwiches.

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Italian bread.

Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of wing sauce.

Fish Sandwich Online

$12.99

Beer battered haddock, lettuce, tomato, pickles and tartar sauce, served on a toasted hoagie.

Johnny J's Gyro

$13.99

Served on a pita with lettuce, tomato and homemade tzatziki sauce.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Shaved sirloin steak, grilled onion & mushroom, provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie.

Reuben

$13.99

Thinly sliced Angus corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island, served on authentic Jewish rye.

Salmon BLT

$15.99

Blackened salmon topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and lemon herb mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99
Strangewich

$15.49

Shaved sirloin, waffle fries, shredded lettuce, garlic ranch, and cheddar jack & mozzarella cheese on a hoagie.

The Italian

$12.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, Italian dressing, mozzarella & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie.

Chicken Club Flatbread

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic ranch on a grilled flatbread.

Entrees

Blackened Chicken Mac n Cheese Bowl

$14.99

Blackened chicken, grilled red pepper and onion on top of cheddar mac n cheese. Served with a soft pretzel and one side.

Cheese Pierogie Dinner

$13.99

5 Cheese and potato pierogies with sautéed onions, bacon and sour cream, served with two sides. Made fresh by the “Pierogi Lady”.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.99

Fried, grilled or spicy chicken strips. Served with two sides and a wing dipping sauce.

Fish and Chips Online

$15.99

Two pieces of beer battered haddock served with fries, tartar sauce, hushpuppies, and a side of your choice.

Jameson Glazed Chicken

$15.99

Two grilled chicken breasts covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze. Served with your choice of two sides. 

Jameson Glazed Chicken & Shrimp

$19.99

A grilled chicken breast covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze and choice of fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with a side of Jameson glaze and your choice of two sides.

Jameson Glazed Sirloin Steak

$19.99

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze. Served with your choice of two sides.

Jameson Glazed Surf & Turf

$21.99

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin covered in our thick Jameson whiskey glaze and choice of fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with a side of Jameson glaze and your choice of two sides.

Rib Platter

$18.49

Half slab of fall off the bone ribs drenched your choice of one of the following sauces: BBQ, Honey BBQ, Johnny J's Secret or Spicy Thai Chili. Served with your choice of two sides.

Salmon Dinner

$15.99

Grilled or blackened salmon, served with your choice of two sides. 

Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Choice of fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides.

Sirloin Steak

$18.99

8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin. Served with your choice of two sides.

Surf & Turf

$20.99

An 8 oz. Certified Angus Beef sirloin steak and choice of fried, boom boom, grilled or blackened shrimp. Served with your choice of two sides.

Chef Special

$14.99

Philly Steak Mac N Cheese Bowl

$14.99

Shaved sirloin, peppers, onions, mushrooms, scallions and garlic ranch on top of cheddar mac n cheese. Served with a soft pretzel and one side.

Sides

Side Cheddar Mac

$3.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Dirty Rice

$3.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Jameson Glazed Brussel Sprouts

$3.99

Grilled and topped with our Jameson Glaze sauce, diced bacon and pecans.

Side Loaded Fries

$3.99

Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.

Side Loaded Tater Tots

$3.99

Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.

Side Loaded Waffle

$3.99

Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.

Side Onion Rings

$2.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Side Tater Tots

$2.99

Side Waffle

$2.99

Side Soup of the Day

$4.99

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Chicken Bites

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices. Choice of BBQ, ranch or honey mustard sauce.

Kids Burger

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices.

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices..

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices. Choice of BBQ, ranch or honey mustard sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices.

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices.

Sauces

1,000 Island

$0.35

Balsamic

$0.35

BBQ

$0.35

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.35

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.35

Buffalo Cajun

$0.35

Buffalo Ranch

$0.35

Butter

$0.35

Caesar

$0.35

Cajun Dry Rub

$0.35

Chipotle Ranch

$0.35

Chronic Dry Rub

$0.35

Cocktail Sauce

$0.35

Dijon Mustard

$0.35

French

$0.35

Garlic Aioli

$0.35

Garlic Parmesan

$0.35

Garlic Sauce

$0.35

Gravy

$0.35

Honey BBQ

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Horseradish

$0.35

Hot BBQ

$0.35

Hot Garlic

$0.35

Hot Sauce

$0.35

Italian

$0.35

Jameson Glaze

$1.00

Johnny J's Secret

$0.35

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

$0.35

Mango Habanero

$0.35

Marinara

$0.35

Mayo

$0.35

Mild Sauce

$0.35

Mustard

$0.35

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.35

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.35

Salsa

$0.35

Scorpion

$0.35Out of stock

Sour Cream

$0.35

Spicey Tai Chili

$0.35

Sweet & Sour

$0.35

Tarter

$0.35

Teriyaki

$0.35

Tzatziki

$0.35

Creamy Garlic Parmesan

$0.35

Caribbean Jerk

$0.35

Hot Honey

$0.35

Queso

$0.99

Flatbread Pizza

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

BBQ sauce, fried chicken, onion straws, bacon and cheddar jack cheese.

Bianca Flatbread

$11.99

Fresh garlic & olive oil topped with provolone & mozzarella cheese, tomato and basil.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Deluxe Flatbread

$12.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion, tomato, mushroom, and mozzarella cheese.

Meat O Malley Flatbread

$14.49

Pizza sauce, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, corned beef and mozzarella cheese.

Carryout Family Meals

Chicken Tender Meal

$45.99

Chicken Tender Dinner for 4-6 people. 32 chicken tenders with choice of 4 dipping sauces and 4 double portion side dishes.

Pizza & Wings

$38.99

2 Flatbread pizzas of your choice, 24 regular or boneless wings, 2 sauce choices and ranch or blue cheese and celery.

4 Pack Burgers

$45.99

4 Burgers and 4 side dishes.

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$2.99

Gls Of Water

Rootbeer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Virgin Menu Item

$4.50

Kids Juice

$1.00

Carry Out Drinks

Mai Tai

$6.95Out of stock

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.95Out of stock

Margarita

$6.95Out of stock

Bud Light

$12.95

Corona

$14.95

Corona Light

$14.95

Fathead Oktoberfest

$6.25

Barefoot Cabernet

$11.99

Barefoot Merlot

$11.99

Barefoot Chardonnay

$11.99

Barefoot Moscato

$11.99

Barefoot Rose

$11.99

Budweiser

$15.95

Bud Light

$15.95

Yuengling

$15.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$29.99

Long Beach Iced Tea

$29.99

Sex on the Beach

$29.99

Margarita

$34.99

Strawberry Margarita

$34.99

Top Shelf LIT

$34.99

Halloween

Draculas Marg

$8.00

Witches Brew

$8.00

Zombie

$8.00

The Vaccine

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice Shooter

$8.50