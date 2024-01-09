Johnny Paisano's
Lunch/ Takeout
Beverages
Appetizers
- Viva Italia$20.95+
Arrangement of imported Italian meats and cheeses, hot and roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, and Italian olives served with Italian bread
- Shrimp Slammers$11.95
Fried shrimp, covered in our homemade sweet and spicy chili sauce over a bed of romaine lettuce
- Homemade Fried Ravioli$11.95
Deep-fried and served with marinara dipping sauce
- Homemade Fried Mozzarella$11.95
Deep-fried served with marinara dipping sauce
- Coconut Shrimp (6)$11.95
6 pieces. With chili dipping sauce
- Bruschetta$9.95
Brick-oven bread topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, and mozzarella cheese
- Grilled Shrimp Bruschetta$14.95
- Jumbo Lump Crab Bruschetta$14.95
- Garlic Bread (Half Loaf)$4.50
- Brick Oven Bread (Plain Loaf)$4.50
- Cheesy Garlic Bread (Half Loaf)$9.95
Our homemade garlic bread topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Pepperoni Cheesy Bread (Half Loaf)$11.95
- Chicken Fingers$9.95
Deep-fried crispy chicken fingers with BBQ or honey mustard
- Meatballs & Ricotta$13.95
3 homemade meatballs in gravy topped with fresh ricotta
Salads
- Paisano's World Famous Caesar Salad$9.95
- Paisano's World Famous Chicken Caesar Salad$14.50
- Crabcake Caesar Salad$14.50
Paisano's World Famous Caesar Salad with Deviled Crabcakes
- Italian Tuna Caesar Salad$14.50
Paisano's World Famous Caesar Salad with Italian Tuna, Roasted Peppers & Sharp Provolone
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$16.95
Paisano's World Famous Caesar Salad with Grilled or Blackened Shrimp
- Sonny Chicken Caesar Salad$15.95
With grilled chicken, portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, and sharp provolone
- Sonny Shrimp Caesar Salad$17.95
With grilled shrimp, portabella mushrooms, roasted peppers, and sharp provolone
- Side Caesar Salad$4.95
- Antipasto for 2$20.95
Tossed greens with imported Italian meats and cheeses, roasted and hot peppers, olives, artichoke hearts, and served with Italian bread
- Antipasto for 4$29.95
Tossed greens with imported Italian meats and cheeses, roasted and hot peppers, olives, artichoke hearts, and served with Italian bread
- Chicken Mescolare$14.50
Grilled or blackened chicken over Paisano's tossed salad
- Abruzzi Princess$15.50
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce topped with fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and creamy Italian dressing
- Mescolare$4.95+
Italian-style tossed salad with fresh vegetables
- Apple Walnut Cranberry Salad$14.95
Greens, apples, walnuts, craisins, grilled chicken, crumbled blue cheese, and berry vinaigrette
- Mozzarella E Pomodoro Salad$11.95
Fresh mozzarella cheese with tomatoes and basil
Italian Style Breaded Cutlet Sandwiches
- Italiano Sandwich$12.95
Chicken cutlet. Sharp provolone cheese and spinach or broccoli rabe
- Diablo Sandwich$12.95
Chicken cutlet. Sharp provolone and our own spicy marinara sauce
- Parmigiana Sandwich$12.95
Chicken cutlet. Fresh mozzarella cheese and homemade marinara
- Siciliano Sandwich$12.95
Chicken Cutlet, Sharp provolone, Fried Hot Peppers & Tomatoes.
- Paisano Sandwich$13.95
Chicken cutlet. Prosciutto, sharp provolone, and spinach or broccoli rabe
- Caesar Cutlet Sandwich$12.95
Italian Style Cutlet Sandwich topped with our Famous Caesar salad dressing & sharp provolone cheese.
Char-Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Sandwiches
- Jacked Up BLT$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese and Spicy Ranch
- The Sonny Sandwich$12.95
Portabella mushrooms, sharp provolone cheese, and roasted peppers
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$11.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing
- Chicken Pepperoni Sandwich$12.95
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and homemade pizza sauce
- Grilled Chicken Italiano$12.95
Sharp provolone cheese & spinach or broccoli rabe
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich$12.95
Sandwiches - Old-Style Favorites
- Homemade Italian Style Roast Pork$12.95
With provolone
- Roast Pork Italiano$13.95
With spinach or broccoli rabe and sharp provolone
- Homemade Italian-Style Roast Beef Sandwich$12.95
With provolone
- Roast Beef Italiano$13.95
With spinach or broccoli rabe and sharp provolone
- Homemade Meatball Grinder$11.95
Topped with melted provolone cheese and sauce
- Italian Sausage Grinder$11.95
Sauce topped with melted provolone and cheese
- Sausage Italiano$12.95
With spinach or broccoli rabe and sharp provolone
- Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sandwich$11.95
With provolone
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich$11.95
Topped with mozzarella cheese with marinara
- Veggie Sandwich$12.95
Fried eggplant, grilled vegetables, sharp provolone, spinach or broccoli rabe
South Philly Steak Sandwiches
- Cheese Steak$12.95
- The Milano$12.95
With grilled tomato and mozzarella cheese
- Pizza Steak$12.95
With provolone cheese and homemade pizza sauce
- Steak Anthony$13.50
Prosciutto, roasted peppers, fried onions, and sharp provolone
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$12.95
With American cheese and blue cheese
- Steak Sandwich$11.95
- Mushroom Cheesesteak$13.50
With portobello mushrooms and American cheese
- Tuff Guy$13.50
Capicola, cherry hot peppers, fried onions, and provolone cheese
Spezie Sandwich
Hoagies
- Old-Fashioned Italian$11.95
Prosciutto, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese
- Loaded Italian$12.95
With sharp provolone, roasted peppers, prosciutto, salami, and capicola
- Homemade Roast Beef Hoagie$12.95
Housemade roast beef, provolone lettuce, tomato, onions, and cheese
- Homemade Roasted Turkey Hoagie$11.95
Housemade Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and cheese
- Prosciutto & Sharp Provolone$12.95
With lettuce, tomato, onions, and cheese
- Italian-style Tuna Hoagie$12.95
With roasted peppers and sharp provolone cheese
- Homemade Baked Ham Hoagie$11.95
With lettuce, tomato, onions, and cheese
Wraps
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.95
Crispy chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey dijon
- Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.95
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato and ranch dressing
- Chicken Salad Wrap$10.95
American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
- Tuna Salad Wrap$10.95
American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$10.95
BBQ grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato
- Cheesesteak Wrap$10.95
American cheese, peppers, and onions
Pasta Selections
Pasta Dishes
- Mama's Three-Cheese Lasagna$13.95
- Traditional Meat Lasagna$15.95
- Penne Alla Rosa with Chicken$16.95
Baked penne pasta and topped with mozzarella cheese chicken breast in Rosa sauce
- Tortellini Alfredo with Chicken$18.95
- Tortellini Alfredo with Shrimp$21.95
- Eggplant Parmigiana$15.95
Breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce over spaghetti
- Sausage Scaloppini$16.95
Over Penne Pasta
- Chicken Scaloppini$16.95
Over Penne Pasta
- Baked Ziti$14.95
With 3 cheeses
- Meaty Ziti$17.95
With 3 cheeses, pepperoni, sausage, and meatballs
Chicken Entrées
- Chicken Mozzarella$18.95
Grilled chicken with spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese then topped with more mozzarella cheese. Served with side of the day
- Chicken Marsala$18.95
Sautéed chicken and mushrooms in marsala wine sauce. Served with side of the day
- Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
Paisano's famous chicken cutlets topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti
- Chicken Saltimbocca$21.95
Chicken topped with prosciutto, spinach, and fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with side of the day
- Chicken Sicilian$18.95
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, hot peppers, onions, and olives in a white wine sauce. Served with side of the day
- Pollo Giardino$18.95
Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms, black olives, onions, and roasted peppers finished with white wine. Served with side of the day
- Chicken Piccata$18.95
With lemon butter, white wine, and capers. Served with side of the day
Seafood Entrées
- Mussels$16.95
Sautéed in red or white sauce
- Mussels Over Spaghetti$18.95
Sautéed in red or white sauce over spaghetti
- Clams & Spaghetti$16.95
Tender baby clams sautéed in red or white sauce served over spaghetti
- Shrimp Fra Diablo$21.95
Shrimp sautéed in spicy marinara sauce served over spaghetti
- Shrimp Marinara with Crab Meat$23.95
Lump crab meat and jumbo shrimp sautéed in our own marinara sauce served over spaghetti
- Seafood Alfredo$21.95
Shrimp and scallops tossed in our own alfredo sauce served over fettuccine
- Seafood Paisano$23.95
Shrimp, scallops, and crab meat over penne pasta tossed in our creamy lobster sauce
- Frutta Di Mare$25.95
Mussels, clams, scallops, & shrimp sautéed in spicy red or white wine sauce served over spaghetti
Veal Entrées
- Veal Francese$22.95
- Veal Saltimbocca$23.95
Milk-fed veal topped with prosciutto, spinach & fresh mozzarella cheese
- Veal Marsala$21.95
Veal medallions with mushrooms in marsala wine sauce
- Veal Parmigiana$19.95
Paisano's famous veal cutlets topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti
- Veal Piccata$21.95
- Veal Sicilian$21.95
Veal medallions sautéed with mushrooms, hot peppers, onions & olives in white sauce
- Veal Pesce$23.95
Veal medallions, shrimp & scallops sautéed with lemon butter, white wine sauce served over spaghetti
Soup of the Day
- Chicken Pasta$6.00+
- Chicken Noodle$6.00+Out of stock
- Pasta Fagioli$6.00+
- Stracciatella$6.00+
- Escarole$7.50+
- Sacchetti$7.99+Out of stock
- Chicken Pot Pie Soup$6.99+Out of stock
- Tuscan Chicken$6.00+
- Tomato Basil$6.00+Out of stock
- Crab Bisque$9.99+Out of stock
- Pasta & Peas$6.00+Out of stock
- Sausage Florentine$6.00+Out of stock
- Cheesesteak Soup$9.99+Out of stock
- Spicy Vegetable$6.00+Out of stock
- Kielbasa & Sauerkraut$6.99+Out of stock
- Mushroom Rice$6.00+Out of stock
Sides
- Fresh Cut French Fries$4.50
- Herb-Roasted Potatoes$5.50
- Fire Grilled Vegetables$7.95
- Side Spaghetti$6.95
- Penne$6.95
- Rigatoni$6.95
- Side Ravioli$8.95
- Gnocchi$8.95
- Tortellini$8.95
- Spinach *Sautéed in oil & garlic$8.95
Sautéed in oil and garlic
- Broccoli Rabe *Sautéed in oil & garlic$8.95
Sautéed in oil and garlic
- Side Meatballs$6.95
- Side Sausage$6.95
Dressing To Go
Dine In Dinner
Appetizers
Pasta
Pasta Dishes
Chef Specialties
Sides
Family Style Meal Deals
- Chicken Parmigiana$54.99+
Includes: chicken parmigiana, penne marinara, garden or Caesar salad, and loaf of Italian bread
- Eggplant Parmigiana$59.99+
Served with Penne Marinara Caesar (or) Garden Salad Loaf of Italian Bread
- Meaty Ziti$59.99+
Includes: penne baked with sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, ricotta, and mozzarella, garden or Caesar salad, and loaf of Italian bread
- Meatballs & Ravioli$64.99+
Includes: cheese ravioli in marinara with meatballs, garden or Caesar salad, and loaf of Italian bread
- Sausage Scaloppini$59.99+
Includes: sausage, scaloppini, penne marinara, garden or Caesar salad, and loaf of Italian bread
- Chicken Mozzarella$64.99+
Includes: grilled chicken topped with spinach, tomato and mozzarella. Served with penne rosa, garden or Caesar salad, and loaf of Italian bread
- Soup & Salad$59.99
Soup of the Day (Choose 2 Quarts) Family Style Chicken(Grilled or Blackened) Caesar Salad Loaf of Italian Bread Feed 4-6 *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE PREMIUM SOUPS
- Tuscan Chicken$59.99+
Grilled Chicken with Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, & Melted Mozzarella, Penne Rosa, Caesar or Garden Salad Loaf of Italian Bread
- Chicken Alfredo$64.99+
Penne Pasta Tossed in Alfredo, Topped with Grilled or Blackened Chicken, Choice of Caesar or Garden Salad, Loaf of Italian Bread
- Sonny Chicken$59.99+
Sliced Chicken, Mushrooms & Roasted Reds baked with Sharp Provolone, Served with a side of Penne Rosa, Choice of Caesar or Garden Salad & a loaf of Italian Bread
- Meatball or Sausage Sandwiches$59.99+
2 (18 inch) Sausage, Pepper & Onion Sandwiches OR 2 (18 inch) Meatball Sandwiches with Provolone, Choice of Caesar or Garden Salad
- Salmon Caesar$64.99+
(8) 4oz. Grilled or Blackened Salmon Filets, Family Style Caesar Salad, Loaf of Italian Bread
- Penne Summer$59.99+
Penne Pasta Tossed with Grilled Chicken, Bruschetta & Olive Oil, Caesar or Garden Salad, Loaf of Italian Bread
- Chicken Italiano Sandwich$59.99+
- Penna Rosa Chicken$54.99+
Includes: penne pasta in rosa sauce with grilled chicken, topped with melted mozzarella, garden or Caesar salad , and loaf of Italian bread
- Roasted Pork Loin$59.99+
Includes: roasted pork loin, herb roasted potatoes, string beans, garden or Caesar salad, and loaf of Italian bread
- Chicken Marsala$59.99+
Includes: chicken and mushrooms in wine sauce, herb roasted potatoes, and string beans, garden or Caesar salad, and loaf of Italian bread