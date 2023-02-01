Johnny's Victory Diner
Beverages
Spirits
Beer/Seltzer
Wine
Cocktails
Build Your Own Mimosa
20 oz Screwdriver
20oz Spiked Iced Coffee
Delicious mix of Titos Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, and iced coffee to start your morning off right.
Irish Coffee
Boozy Hot Coffee
Hot coffee with a shot of your choice
Bloody Mary
House Favorite! Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix with a double shot of Vodka! Served with celery, horseradish, and a stuffed olive.
Virgin Bloody Mary
Lynchburg Lemonade
Whiskey Smash
Moscow Mule
Kentucky Mule
Irish Mule
White Russian
Buttery Finger
White Russian
Vodka, Kahlua, & Milk
Winter Cocktails
Winter Sangria
Vodka, Blackberry Brandy, Triple Sec, Cranberry Juice, & Sprite
Rudolph Mimosa
Vanilla Vodka, Champagne, Pomegranate Juice, & Grenadine
Cran-Orange Spritzer
Vodka, Champagne, Cranberry Juice, Orange Juice, & Ginger Ale
Yule Mule
Vodka, Cranberry Juice, & Ginger Beer
Pomegranate Smash
Bourbon, Pomegranate Juice, Lemon Juice, & Simple Syrup
Winter Margarita
Tequila, Triple Sec, Creme de Coconut, Lime Juice, & Simple Syrup
Mistletoe Mojito
Rum, Mint, Cranberry Juice, Lime, Simple Syrup, & Soda Water
Gingerbread White Russian
Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Milk, & Gingerbread Syrup
Candy Cane Martini
Vanilla Vodka, Creme de Cacao, Peppermint Schnapps, Cream, & a Candy Cane Rim
Peppermint Hot Cocoa
Swiss Miss, Peppermint Schnapps, & Creme de Cacao
Milk & Cookies
Vanilla Vodka, Creme de Cacao, Bailey's, Amaretto, & Cream with a Frosting & Sprinkle Rim
Made From Scratch
Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade sausage gravy - a must try!
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade sausage gravy - a must try!
SOS
Made with fresh ground hamburger ...
1/2 SOS
Made with fresh ground hamburger ...
Cori Special w/ Tomato
Grilled english muffin topped with grilled tomatoes and two poached eggs with american cheese on top -- served with a fresh fruit cup
Cori Special w/ Sausage
Grilled english muffin topped with grilled sausage patties and two poached eggs with american cheese on top -- served with a fresh fruit cup ...
Bronco Bowl
A big bowl of crunchy homefries topped with sausage gravy ... with scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese on top - served with italian toast ...
Cinnamon Bun
Eggs
#1 1-Egg
Served with crispy homefries and choice of toast ...
#2 1-Egg with Meat
Served with crispy homefries and choice of toast ...
#3 2-Eggs
Served with crispy homefries and choice of toast ...
#4 2-Eggs with Meat
Served with crispy homefries and choice of toast ...
#5 2-Eggs with Steak
Served with crispy homefries and choice of toast ...
#6A 2 Eggs with Meat and Regular Hash
Served with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage and crispy homefries and choice of toast ...
6B 2 Eggs with Meat and Homemade Hash
Served with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage and crispy homefries and choice of toast ...
#7 The Bronco
Three eggs your way, two strips of bacon, two sausage links, cowboy pit beans, homefries and choice of toast, PLUS two pancakes or french toast ...
Omelette
2 Egg Omelet
Served with homefries and choice of toast ...
3 Egg Omelette
Served with homefries and choice of toast ...
Western Omelette
Ham, peppers, & onion omelette
Amy Omelette
Egg white omelette stuffed with roasted turkey, spinach, kalamati olives, fresh tomatoes and feta - served with a fresh fruit cup or home fries
Benedicts
Sandwiches
Breakfast Grilled Cheese
A house favorite! Homemade hash and cheddar cheesy scrambled eggs served on grilled texas toast - with homefries ...
Junkyard Dog Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, choice of two meats (ham, bacon, or sausage) peppers, onions, and mushrooms, and homefries, all wrapped in a flour tortilla and "crunchified" on the flat top ... served with homefries
1 Egg & Cheese Sandwich
1 Egg And Cheese Sandwich w/ meat
Choice of ham, bacon, or sausage ...
2 Egg & Cheese Sandwich
2 Egg & Cheese Sandwich w/ meat
Choice of ham, bacon, or sausage ...
Quesadilla
Breakfast quesadilla with scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, & your choice of meat!
Burrito
Breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, & your choice of meat!
Western Sandwich
Traditional! Scrambled eggs with ham, peppers and onions ...
Elvis Sandwich
Peanut butter and banana ...
Mile High
Pancakes/Waffles/French Toast
1 Pancake
2 Pancakes
3 Pancakes
Texas Style French Toast
1/2 French Toast
Stuffed French Toast
Filled with our homemade cream cheese glaze ... Choose from: strawberries, blueberries, peaches, cinnamon apples, or chocolate chips
Monte Cristo
Franch toast stuffed with turkey, ham and swiss and scrambled eggs ...
Belgian Waffle
1\2 Waffle
Patriot Waffle
Crispy belgian waffle topped with strawberries, bananas, and blueberries ...
Muffins/Bagels
Sides
Homefries
Side Hash Browns
Side Hash
Side Homemade Hash
Side Bacon
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Side Ham
Side Kielbasa
Fruit Cup
Pit Beans
English Muffin
Side White Toast
Side Wheat Toast
Side Rye Toast
Side Italian Toast
Side Raisin Toast
Cup Of Sausage Gravy
Cup of SOS
Side Cream Cheese
Banana
Side of Hollandaise
Sliced Tom
Honey Siracha
Side Loaded Tots
Soup/Salad
Burgers
BYOB (Build Your Own Burger)
Johnny Burger & Fries
Two fresh ground patties served with bacon, mushrooms, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and sliced pickles and your choicer of cheese, all on a grilled brioche bun ... our signature burger!
Breakfast Smash Burger & Fries
Fresh patty smashed down on the flat top with crispy bacon and american cheese
Diner Melt
Fresh ground patty topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese, served on grilled rye - served with fries
Sandwiches
Steak & Cheese
Egg Salad Sandwich
Steak Bomb & Fries
Stuffed with peppers onions mushrooms and cheese ...
Steak Bomb Quesadilla
Quesadilla with grilled ribeye, sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions, with gooey american cheese- served with fries or onion rings
Buttermilk Chicken Sando
Crispy fried chicken thighs resting on sliced pickles and topped with shredded lettuce and our house roasted red pepper aioli- served on a grilled potato bun with fries
Turkey Bomb
Fresh sliced turkey with raw onion, lettuce and tomato, served on a grilled torpedo roll ...
Tuna Salad Sandwich
fresh tuna served with lettuce and tomato, chips and a pickle ...
Tuna Melt
Fresh tuna and melted cheese served on your choice of bread, with chips and a pickle ...
Chicken Cutlet Sando
Served with lettuce and tomato, and a pickle ...
BLT
Served with chips and a pickle ...
Grilled Cheese
Hot Dog
Two Hot Dogs & Fries
All beef Nathan's Hot Dogs ...
Tenders & Fries (regular or buffalo)
Three jumbo "real" extra crispy chicken tenders and a pile o' fries!