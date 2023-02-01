Johnny's Victory Diner

1 Egg And Cheese Sandwich w/ meat
Side Bacon
Homefries

Beverages

Bottomless Coffee

$2.50
Hot Tea

$2.00
Coffee (To Go)

$2.10+
Iced Tea

$2.00
Iced Coffee

$2.75
Hot Chocolate

$2.25
Juice

$2.50

Orange, Apple, Cranberry, or Tomato Juice

Milk

$2.50
Coffee Milk

$3.00
Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Soda

$3.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Ginger ale, Sprite, or Pink Lemonade

Spirits

Vodka Mixer

$8.00
Whiskey Mixer

$8.00
Rum Mixer

$8.00
Gin Mixer

$8.00
Tequila Mixer

$8.00
Vodka Shot

$4.00
Whiskey Shot

$4.00
Tequila Shot

$4.50
Butterscotch Shot

$4.00
Bailey's Shot

$2.00
Irish Pancake

$4.00

Beer/Seltzer

$3.00 Beers

$3.00
Bud Light

$4.00
Budweiser

$4.00
Coors Light

$4.00
Michelob Ultra

$4.00
Miller Lite

$4.00
Blue Moon

$5.00
Whalers Rise

$5.50
Sam Adams Hazy

$5.50
Truly

$5.50
White Claw

$5.50
Bucket of Domestic

$20.00
Bucket of Seltzers/Blue Moon

$25.00
Bucket of Whalers / Sam Adams

$30.00

Wine

Sangria (Red or White)

$7.99
Black Box Chardonnay

$4.50
Black Box Pinot Grigio

$4.50
House Wine Sauvignon Blanc

$450.00
Rose Sangria

$4.50
Black Box Cabernet

$4.50
Black Box Merlot

$4.50
Black Box Pinot Nior

$4.50

Cocktails

Build Your Own Mimosa

$7.99
20 oz Screwdriver

$7.99
20oz Spiked Iced Coffee

$9.99

Delicious mix of Titos Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, and iced coffee to start your morning off right.

Irish Coffee

$6.99
Boozy Hot Coffee

$4.25

Hot coffee with a shot of your choice

Bloody Mary

$8.99

House Favorite! Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix with a double shot of Vodka! Served with celery, horseradish, and a stuffed olive.

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.25
Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.00
Whiskey Smash

$10.00
Moscow Mule

$9.00
Kentucky Mule

$10.00
Irish Mule

$8.99
White Russian

$8.00
Buttery Finger

$9.00
White Russian

$7.99

Vodka, Kahlua, & Milk

Winter Cocktails

Winter Sangria

$9.99

Vodka, Blackberry Brandy, Triple Sec, Cranberry Juice, & Sprite

Rudolph Mimosa

$8.99

Vanilla Vodka, Champagne, Pomegranate Juice, & Grenadine

Cran-Orange Spritzer

$8.99

Vodka, Champagne, Cranberry Juice, Orange Juice, & Ginger Ale

Yule Mule

$8.99

Vodka, Cranberry Juice, & Ginger Beer

Pomegranate Smash

$9.99

Bourbon, Pomegranate Juice, Lemon Juice, & Simple Syrup

Winter Margarita

$9.99

Tequila, Triple Sec, Creme de Coconut, Lime Juice, & Simple Syrup

Mistletoe Mojito

$8.99

Rum, Mint, Cranberry Juice, Lime, Simple Syrup, & Soda Water

Gingerbread White Russian

$8.99

Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Milk, & Gingerbread Syrup

Candy Cane Martini

$9.99

Vanilla Vodka, Creme de Cacao, Peppermint Schnapps, Cream, & a Candy Cane Rim

Peppermint Hot Cocoa

$7.99

Swiss Miss, Peppermint Schnapps, & Creme de Cacao

Milk & Cookies

$9.99

Vanilla Vodka, Creme de Cacao, Bailey's, Amaretto, & Cream with a Frosting & Sprinkle Rim

Made From Scratch

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.50

Homemade sausage gravy - a must try!

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Homemade sausage gravy - a must try!

SOS

$9.50

Made with fresh ground hamburger ...

1/2 SOS

$5.99

Made with fresh ground hamburger ...

Cori Special w/ Tomato

$8.50

Grilled english muffin topped with grilled tomatoes and two poached eggs with american cheese on top -- served with a fresh fruit cup

Cori Special w/ Sausage

$9.50

Grilled english muffin topped with grilled sausage patties and two poached eggs with american cheese on top -- served with a fresh fruit cup ...

Bronco Bowl

$13.95

A big bowl of crunchy homefries topped with sausage gravy ... with scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese on top - served with italian toast ...

Cinnamon Bun

$5.00

Eggs

#1 1-Egg

$4.49

Served with crispy homefries and choice of toast ...

#2 1-Egg with Meat

$6.99

Served with crispy homefries and choice of toast ...

#3 2-Eggs

$5.49

Served with crispy homefries and choice of toast ...

#4 2-Eggs with Meat

$9.79

Served with crispy homefries and choice of toast ...

#5 2-Eggs with Steak

$13.69

Served with crispy homefries and choice of toast ...

#6A 2 Eggs with Meat and Regular Hash

$10.99

Served with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage and crispy homefries and choice of toast ...

6B 2 Eggs with Meat and Homemade Hash

$12.79

Served with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage and crispy homefries and choice of toast ...

#7 The Bronco

$13.89

Three eggs your way, two strips of bacon, two sausage links, cowboy pit beans, homefries and choice of toast, PLUS two pancakes or french toast ...

Omelette

2 Egg Omelet

$8.29

Served with homefries and choice of toast ...

3 Egg Omelette

$9.39

Served with homefries and choice of toast ...

Western Omelette

$9.39

Ham, peppers, & onion omelette

Amy Omelette

$12.95

Egg white omelette stuffed with roasted turkey, spinach, kalamati olives, fresh tomatoes and feta - served with a fresh fruit cup or home fries

Benedicts

Irish Eggs Benny - Regular Hash

$9.99
Irish Eggs Benny - Homemade Hash

$11.99
Classic Benny

$9.99
Pulled Pork Benny

$13.95
Benny And Jets

$10.99

Crispy half waffle topped with grilled ham and two poached eggs smothered in hollandaise - served with homefries.

Florentine Benny

$12.95

Sandwiches

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$11.49

A house favorite! Homemade hash and cheddar cheesy scrambled eggs served on grilled texas toast - with homefries ...

Junkyard Dog Burrito

$10.25

Two scrambled eggs, choice of two meats (ham, bacon, or sausage) peppers, onions, and mushrooms, and homefries, all wrapped in a flour tortilla and "crunchified" on the flat top ... served with homefries

1 Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.25
1 Egg And Cheese Sandwich w/ meat

$5.50

Choice of ham, bacon, or sausage ...

2 Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00
2 Egg & Cheese Sandwich w/ meat

$6.25

Choice of ham, bacon, or sausage ...

Quesadilla

$7.75

Breakfast quesadilla with scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, & your choice of meat!

Burrito

$7.75

Breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, & your choice of meat!

Western Sandwich

$7.75

Traditional! Scrambled eggs with ham, peppers and onions ...

Elvis Sandwich

$5.25

Peanut butter and banana ...

Mile High

$11.95

Pancakes/Waffles/French Toast

1 Pancake

$3.29
2 Pancakes

$4.79
3 Pancakes

$6.99
Texas Style French Toast

$5.75
1/2 French Toast

$4.25
Stuffed French Toast

$9.75

Filled with our homemade cream cheese glaze ... Choose from: strawberries, blueberries, peaches, cinnamon apples, or chocolate chips

Monte Cristo

$10.75

Franch toast stuffed with turkey, ham and swiss and scrambled eggs ...

Belgian Waffle

$7.99
1\2 Waffle

$4.99
Patriot Waffle

$11.95

Crispy belgian waffle topped with strawberries, bananas, and blueberries ...

Crepes

1 Crepe

$2.75
2 Crepes

$5.00
3 Crepes

$7.25
3 Crepes With Meat

$8.25

Muffins/Bagels

Muffin

$2.50

Choice of Corn, Blueberry, or Banana Nut

Bagel

$2.00

Choice of plain, onion, or cinnamon raisin

Oatmeal

Cup of Hot Oatmeal

$2.75
Bowl of Hot Oatmeal

$3.75

Sides

Homefries

$2.75
Side Hash Browns

$2.25
Side Hash

$3.75
Side Homemade Hash

$5.00
Side Bacon

$4.00
Side Sausage Links

$4.25
Side Sausage Patties

$4.25
Side Ham

$4.00
Side Kielbasa

$4.25
Fruit Cup

$3.75
Pit Beans

$3.00+
English Muffin

$1.75
Side White Toast

$1.50
Side Wheat Toast

$1.50
Side Rye Toast

$2.50
Side Italian Toast

$2.00
Side Raisin Toast

$2.00
Cup Of Sausage Gravy

$4.75
Cup of SOS

$4.75
Side Cream Cheese

$0.75
Banana

$1.00
Side of Hollandaise

$1.75

Sliced Tom

$0.75

Honey Siracha

$0.75

Side Loaded Tots

$3.50

Soup/Salad

Small Side Salad

$3.00
Big Bowl Salad

$6.75

Fresh garden salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives and croutons

French Onion Soup

$3.50+

with crunchy Italian bread and swiss

Shepards Pie

$10.95

4 Chx Fingers And Fries

$9.99

Burgers

BYOB (Build Your Own Burger)

$7.95
Johnny Burger & Fries

$13.95

Two fresh ground patties served with bacon, mushrooms, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and sliced pickles and your choicer of cheese, all on a grilled brioche bun ... our signature burger!

Breakfast Smash Burger & Fries

$13.95

Fresh patty smashed down on the flat top with crispy bacon and american cheese

Diner Melt

$12.95

Fresh ground patty topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese, served on grilled rye - served with fries

Sandwiches

Steak & Cheese

$9.75
Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.95
Steak Bomb & Fries

$11.75

Stuffed with peppers onions mushrooms and cheese ...

Steak Bomb Quesadilla

$12.95

Quesadilla with grilled ribeye, sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions, with gooey american cheese- served with fries or onion rings

Buttermilk Chicken Sando

$12.95

Crispy fried chicken thighs resting on sliced pickles and topped with shredded lettuce and our house roasted red pepper aioli- served on a grilled potato bun with fries

Turkey Bomb

$9.25

Fresh sliced turkey with raw onion, lettuce and tomato, served on a grilled torpedo roll ...

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.25

fresh tuna served with lettuce and tomato, chips and a pickle ...

Tuna Melt

$7.25

Fresh tuna and melted cheese served on your choice of bread, with chips and a pickle ...

Chicken Cutlet Sando

$9.95

Served with lettuce and tomato, and a pickle ...

BLT

$5.75

Served with chips and a pickle ...

Grilled Cheese

$3.50
Hot Dog

$3.25
Two Hot Dogs & Fries

$7.99

All beef Nathan's Hot Dogs ...

Tenders & Fries (regular or buffalo)

$9.99

Three jumbo "real" extra crispy chicken tenders and a pile o' fries!

Turkey Melt W/ Fries

$8.25

Clubs

Turkey Club

$10.25
BLT Club

$9.25
Cheeseburger Club

$10.75
Tuna Club

$8.75

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's 1 Egg & Home Fries

$3.25
Kid's 1 Egg, 1 Pancake or French Toast, & Meat

$7.75
Silver Dollar Pancakes & Meat

$6.75
Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.75
Minnie Mouse Pancake

$6.25

Kid's Lunch

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.25
Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.25

Two "real" extra crispy chicken tenders and french fries ...

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Lunch/Dinner Sides

French Fries

$2.75+
Onion Rings

$3.25+
Waffle Fries

$3.75+
Bag Of Chips

$1.00
Brisket Cowboy Pit Beans

$3.00
Fresh Rustic Cole Slaw

$2.50
Pickles

$1.50

Toppings & Sauces

Side of Honey Sriracha

$0.75
Side of BBQ sauce

$0.50
Side of Salsa

$0.50
Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Tarter

$0.75

Merchandise

T Shirt

$20.00

Dry Rub Lg Bottle

$9.99

Dry Rub Sm Bottle

$6.99

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Coffee Mug

$7.50

Koozie

$2.00

Bag of Coffee

$45.00

Johnny's Beer Mug

$15.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00