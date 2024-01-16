Johnson's Real Ice Cream Canal Winchester
Ice Cream Menu
Ice Cream
- Jr. Cone$4.00
- 1 Dip Cone$4.75
- 2 Dip Cone$6.50
- 3 Dip Cone$8.00
- 1 Dip Sundae$6.50
Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with your pick of Toppings
- 2 Dip Sundae$7.50
- 3 Dip Sundae$8.25
- Banana Split$8.50
Served with Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry Ice Cream, topped with Strawberry, Chocolate and Pineapple topping finished off with peanuts, whipped cream, cherries and a fresh sliced banana.
- Milkshake$6.50
- Float$6.50
- Ice Cream Sandwich$4.95
- Nutty Buddy$4.95
- Fudge Log$25.95
- Ice Cream Pie$25.95
- Ice Cream Cakes$39.95+
- 3 Gallon$75.00
- 3 Gallon Dairy Free$100.00
- Hot Chocolate Float$4.25+
- Ice Cream Topping$1.00
- Puppy Scoop$4.00
- coffee pint$3.99
- Pint$6.79
- Death By Chocolate$7.25
Chocolate Cake, one scoop of vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry.
- Holiday Novelty$5.00
- Smoothie$7.00
- Chocolate Covered Banana$4.95
- Buckeye Sundae$7.00
One scoop of Buckeye Fever ice cream topped with hot fudge, spanish peanuts, whipped cream and mini-buckeyes
- Turtle Sundae$7.00
One scoop of Vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge, caramel, pecans, whipped cream and a cherry
- Kitchen Sink Sundae$8.00
Brownie Points kitchen sink brownie with one scoop of Salty Caramel Chocolate Pretzel ice cream, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry
Retail
Food
