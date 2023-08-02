JoJo's Shake Bar - Scottsdale Scottsdale Quarter
FOOD
Snacks
Onion Rings
Onion rings served with ketchup and our homemade chipotle ranch
Buffalo Wings
Hot or mild Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
Six mozzarella sticks served with homemade marinara sauce
Spinach, Artichoke & Brie Dip
Spinach, artichoke & brie dip topped with bread crumbs and served hot with corn tortilla chips.
JoJo's Fries
Waffle fries topped with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, bacon, chives, and sour cream
Salads
The Health Nut
Romaine, tomato, strawberry, avocado, sliced almonds, feta, dried cranberry, honey mustard vinaigrette
JoJo's Chopped
Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, black olives, carrots, radish, red onion, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese, elbow pasta, bacon, ranch dressing
Like It Elote
Romaine, grilled corn, cotija cheese, pickled red onion, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, chipotle ranch dressing
The Italian Stallion
Iceberg, pepperoncini, mozzarella, black olives, pickled red onions, tomatoes, croutons, creamy Italian dressing
Soups
Sandwiches
The Clevelander
Sliced turkey, provolone, avocado, banana peppers, and poppy seed dressing on challah bread
Honey Fried Chicken
Fried chicken breast drizzled with our spicy honey, lettuce, pickles, and spicy honey mayo on a brioche bun
Uncle Reuben
Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, marbled rye bread
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, marbled rye bread
Charleston Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and honey mustard vinaigrette wrapped in a tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and ranch wrapped in a tortilla
The New Yorker
Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, homemade 1000 Island dressing on challah bread
Smokehouse
Barbecued brisket, pickles, coleslaw, and bbq sauce on a brioche bun
Loaded Grilled Cheese
Made with five cheeses, bacon, and roasted tomato on challah bread
The Codfather
Beer battered cod, pickles, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun
Smash Burger
Two four-ounce beef patties, American cheese, zip sauce, lettuce, pickles, brioche bun
NADA Smash Burger
Beyond burger, vegan cheese, vegan zip sauce, lettuce, pickle, vegan brioche bun
Windy City Smash Burger
Two 4oz beef patties, American cheese, onion, tomato, relish, pickles, sport peppers, mustard, on a brioche bun
NADA Windy City Smash Burger
Beyond patty, vegan cheese, onion, tomato, relish, pickles, sport peppers, mustard, on a vegan bun
Triple Dog Dare You
Three Mini Chicago Style Hot Dogs with tomato, pickle, relish, sport peppers, onions, mustard, and celery salt
Sides
Coleslaw
Homemade traditional coleslaw
Potato Salad
Our homemade potato salad with mayo, mustard, pickle, celery, and hard-boiled egg
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomato, carrots, red onion, and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or creamy Italian dressing.
Waffle Fries
Side of our crispy waffle fries
Side Sauce
Supper
Pop's Pot Pie
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots, peas, puff pastry
Fish 'N' Chips
Beer battered cod, homemade tartar sauce, and crispy waffle fries
Baked Mac 'N' Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, five cheese blend, parmesan, panko breadcrumbs
Walking Taco
You choice of protein with our sweet heat veggie chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and scallions atop a large bag of Fritos
Momma's Lasagna
Beef bolognese lasagna with spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan cheese
Kids
KIDS Chicken Strips
Crispy chicken strips served with ranch or bbq sauce
KIDS Smash Burger
One 4-ounce beef patty, American cheese, brioche bun
KIDS Grilled Cheese
Classic grilled cheese on challah bread
KIDS Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, challah bread
KIDS Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, five cheese blend
KIDS PB&J
Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on challah bread
KIDS Hot Dogs
KIDS Side of Berries
SHAKE BAR
Milkshake
Monster Cookies
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Monster Cookie
Giant cookie with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups throughout
Blueberry Lemon Monster Cookie
Giant lemon and blueberry cookie
Oatmeal Walnut Chocolate Chunk Monster Cookie
Giant oatmeal cookie with walnuts and chocolate chunks throughout
S'mores Monster Cookie
Giant chocolate cookie with graham cracker and marshmallow throughout
Assorted Monster Cookie 4-Pack
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Monster Cookie 4-Pack
Blueberry Lemon Monster Cookie 4-Pack
Oatmeal Walnut Chocolate Chunk Monster Cookie 4-Pack
S'mores Monster Cookie 4-Pack
Monster Cookie 30-Pack
Classic Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Sugar Cookie
Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie
White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Macadamia Nuts and Toffee
Double Chocolate Cookie
Chocolate Cookie with Dark and White Chocolate Chips
Peanut Butter Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie topped with Reese's Pieces
Cowboy Cookie (Vegan)
Oatmeal Cookie with coconut