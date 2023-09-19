MAIN

Karnivore ( Meat Lover)

$10.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon & all beef salami

Herbivore (Vegetarian)

$10.00

mushrooms, green peppers, onions, pineapple & spinach

Hunter Gatherer (Supreme)

$10.00

pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & pizza sauce

The German

$10.00

Sausage, sauerkraut & our homemade horseradish sauce

Pale Ale Bacon Burger

$10.00

pale ale sauce, hamburger, onions, bacon & cheddar

Goat Cheese & Spinach

$10.00

Spinach, Roma tomatoes, goat cheese,basil pesto sauce.

Fiery Hawaiian

$10.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, pizza sauce & a drizzle of hot sauce

Thai Chicken

$10.00

Chicken, roasted red peppers, red onions, Thai peanut sauce

BBQ Chicken

$10.00

chicken, fire roasted red peppers & crisp red onion, BBQ sauce & cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

chicken, onions, Bleu cheese crumbles Buffalo white sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.00

Grilled chicken, canadian bacon, garlic white sauce with honey mustard drizzle

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$10.00

Monterey Jack cheese sauce, slow roasted beef, green peppers & onions

Peanut Butter Jalapeno Pepperoni

$10.00

Thai peanut sauce, pepperoni & jalapenos

Old School Margherita

$10.00

Olive Oil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, basil

Taco Pizza

$10.00

Taco meat, taco sauce, cheddar cheese, onions, jalapenos, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes & crunchy tortilla chips

The Chody

$10.00

Italian dressing, canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic aioli

Tator Tot Pizza

$10.00

Tator tots , bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese, cajun ranch

Beer Cheese Bacon & Jalapeno Pizza

$10.00

Beer cheese sauce with bacon, jalapenos & cheddar cheese

Piggy Back Pizza

$10.00

Montery Jack Cheese Sauce , Canadian Bacon, bacon, Mozzarella cheese, cheddar

Build Your Own Pizza

Personal

$8.00

GF Build your Own Pizza

$23.00

LG Build your Own Pizza

$20.00

MD Build your Own Pizza

$18.00

Burgers

Classic Smash Cheeseburger

$14.95

burger, caramelized onions, american cheese

California Burger

$14.95

burger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo

Firewalker Burger

$15.95

burger, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, jalepeno bacon, siracha mayo

Fresh Salads

Chicken Craisin Salad

$14.99

Chicken, craisins, cashews, spring mix, honey mustard

Caesar Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled Garlic Chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

buffalo style chicken, cheddar cheese, red onions, bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.99

Spring greens, romaine, red peppers, red onions, cashews, thai peanut sauce

Garden Goat Salad

$14.99

Spring greens, romaine, green peppers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives, onions, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Turkey Ranch Salad

$14.99

Smoked turkey breast, romo tomatoes, mozzarella, red onions, ranch, spring greens

Taco Salad

$14.99

Lettuce, red onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, taco meat, taco chips

Lavash

Salami & Green Olive Lavash

$21.95

Salami, green olives, havarti cheese

Bacon Jalepeno Lavash

$21.95

bacon, jalapeno, havarti cheese

Honey & Grape Lavash

$21.95

Honey, grapes, havarti cheese

Mushroom & Spinach Lavash

$21.95

olive oil, mushrooms, spinach, havarti cheese

Bacon & Onion Lavash

$21.95

Bacon, Onion, havarti cheese

Pasta

Beer Cheese Alfredo

$13.99

Beer Cheese, pasta

Prairie Fire Pasta

$13.99

Spice Alfredo, pasta

Penne Marinara

$13.99

pasta, penne sauce

Sandos & Wrappies

Goat Cheese Veggie Wrap

$13.99

green peppers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives, onions, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Craisin Wrap

$15.99

chicken, craisins, cashews, spring mix, honey mustard

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$13.99

grilled garlic chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing, flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

buffalo style chicken, cheddar cheese, red onions, bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce

Turkey Ranch Wrap

$13.99

Smoked turkey breast, romo tomatoes, mozzarella, red onions, ranch, spring greens

Ultimate GRINDER

$13.99

ham, turkey, taco meat, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, taco sauce, grinder sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.99

Beef, green peppers, onions, cheese sauce, sourdough hoagie

Spicy Italian Sandwich

$13.99

Spicy Sriracha mayo, pepperoni, salami, ham, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, provolone, italian vinnegrette

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.99

Starters

Super Wood Fire Nachos

$17.99

Cheese, beef or chicken, cheese sauce, jalapenos, onions, black olives, salsa, sour cream

Fiery Queso & Beef with chips

$15.00

Fiery Queso, beef, chips

Jalepeno Cheese Curds

$12.00

Jalepeno Cheese Curds

Deep Fried Pickles

$12.00

Deep Fried Pickles

Breadsticks with Sauce

$8.99

Breadsticks with side of marinara

Cheesesticks with sauce

$8.99

Cheesesticks with side of marinara

Parmesan Bites

$10.00

Dough bites with parmesan, side of marinara

Pizza Rolls

$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, side of marinara

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Mozzarella, parmesan, garlic, romano with toasted french bread and chips

Spicy Pickled Egg

$2.00

Sweet Stuff

Sweet Sticks

$7.99

Traditional Dessert Pizza

$16.99

Wings

LB Traditional Wings

$16.50

2LB Traditional Wings

$32.00

5LB Traditional Wings

$75.00

LB Boneless Wings

$15.50

2LB Boneless Wings

$30.00

5LB Boneless Wings

$70.00

Kids

Kids pizza

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Corndogs

$8.00

Chicken nugs

$8.00

Grilled chees

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.49

TATOR TOTS

$3.99

WAFFLE FRIES

$4.49

COLESLAW

$3.99

SIDE SALAD

$4.49

CELERY STICKS

$3.99

RANCH

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN SODA

DIET PEPSI

$3.49

MT. DEW

$3.49

DIET DEW

$3.49

SIERRA MIST

$3.49

DR. PEPPER

$3.49

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.49

UNSWEETENED TEA

$3.49

LEMONADE

$3.49

1919 ROOT BEER

$5.00

CHERRY PEPSI

$3.49

ADULT MILK

$6.00

FLAVORED LEMONADE

$3.99

COFFEE

$2.49

2 LITERS

2 LITER MT.DEW

2 LITER SIERRA MIST

2 LITER PEPSI

2 LITER DIET PEPSI

2 LITER DR. PEPPER

2 LITER ROOT BEER

BEVERAGES

1919 ROOTBEER

$4.00

1919 Rootbeer

SODA

$3.46

Brisk Unsweetened tea, Brisk Raspberry Tea, Sierra Mist, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Lemonade, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Dr Pepper