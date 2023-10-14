Jonny Bostons International
Jonny Boston's Food Menu
Specials
Vegan Pumpkin Bisque
Boo-Bowl
Spinach, Rice, Beans, Feta, Caramelized Onions, Pumpkin and Acorn Squash, Jalapeño Cranberry Sauce, Pumpkin Seeds and Cranberry Aioli.
Boo-Ritto
Jalapeño Cranberry Sauce, Rice, Beans, Feta, Pumpkin and Acorn Squash, Spinach and Cranberry Aioli.
Public House Burger
Beef, Cheddar, Bacon, Pub Sauce, Red Onion, Lettuce, Roasted Red Peppers, Bun.
Beast Bowl
Chicken, bacon, rice, beans, cheddar, chipotle ranch, hot sauce and pico.
Ghastly Curry Bowl
VEGAN golden curry, pumpkin, squash, peppers, onions, spinach served over rice
Burgers
The BBBurger Melt
Beef. BBQ. Pork Belly. Chipotle Ranch. Jalapenos. Cheddar. Francese Ciabatta.
Jonny Mac Burger
Beef. American Cheese. Lettuce. Pickles. Red Onion. 1000 Island.
Mission Impossible
Plant Based Beef. Cheddar. Caramelized Onion. Roasted Red Pepper. Spinach. Herb Mayo.
Black Beard Burger
Beef. BBQ Sauce. Fried Egg. Bacon. Smoked Gouda. Crispy Onions. Lettuce.
Raff Burger
Beef. American Cheese. Crispy Pork Belly. Guacamole. Chipotle Ranch. Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion
Royale Burger with Cheese
Beef. American Cheese. Caramelized Onions. Crispy Pork Belly. Lettuce. Steak Sauce.
Randy Burger
Beef. American Cheese. Pickle. Ketchup. Toasted Bun.
Sandwiches
Pork Belly Grilled Cheese
Pork belly. Pork. Roasted Red Peppers. Provolone. Cheddar. Sriracha Lime Aioli. Francese Ciabatta.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
Chicken. Bacon. Cheddar. Chipotle Ranch. Pico. Ciabatta.
Balsamic Chicken Wrap
Chicken. Spinach. Feta. Roasted Red Peppers. Red Onion. Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Banh Mi
Chicken. Pickled Vegetables. Cucumber. Herb Mayo. Sriracha. Ciabatta.
Sorrento
Chicken. Guacamole. Caramelized Onion. Spinach. Herb Mayo. Provolone.Ciabatta.
Souvlaki
Steak. Greek Sauce. Pico. Romaine. Hot Sauce. Tortilla.
Yo Gabba Gabba Vegan Wrap
Fake Beef. Guacamole. Pico. Cucumber. Spinach. Red Onion. Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Cuban
Ham. Pulled Pork. Pickle. Red Onion. Provolone. Dijon Aioli. Ciabatta.
JBI Steak-n-Cheese
Steak. American. Cheddar. Caramelized Onion. Roasted Red Pepper. Spinach. Ciabatta.
Fake-n-Cheese
Fake Beef. American. Cheddar. Caramelized Onion. Roasted Red Pepper. Spinach. Ciabatta. Herb Mayo.
Tacos
ground beef taco 3
Ground beef taco 1
Pork Belly Tacos 3
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Steak Tacos 3
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Tofu Tacos 3
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Sweet Potato Tacos 3
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Black Bean Tacos 3
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Chicken Tacos 3
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Pork Tacos 3
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Pork Belly Taco 1
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Steak Taco 1
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Sweet Potato Taco 1
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Black Bean Taco 1
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Tofu Taco 1
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Chicken Taco 1
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Pork Taco 1
Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.
Burritos
CaliRitto
Steak, Guacamole, French Fries, Cheddar, Salsa, Sour cream, Pico.
RangoRitto
Pork. Pork Belly. Corn Salsa. Jalapenos. Chipotle Ranch. Rice. Beans. Smoked Ghouda. Guacamole. Lettuce. Hot Sauce.
Curry Bahn MiRitto
Rice. Pickled Veg. Cucumber. Curry Sauce. Smoked Ghouda. Sriracha. Herb Mayo. Chicken.
Burrito Deluxe
Beans. Rice. Romaine. Cheddar. Salsa. Guacamole. Lime Sour Cream. Pico. Corn Salsa.
Burrito Madness
Beans. Rice. Spinach. Cheddar. Salsa. Guacamole. Sriracha Lime Aioli.
Bowls
Fire Bowl
Egg fried rice, spinach, jalapeños, scallions, spicy Thai peanut sauce
Bahn Mi Bowl
Rice, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sriracha, herb mayo, chicken or tofu.
Chaos Boss Bowl
BBQ pork. Fried egg. Cheddar. Rice. Beans. Sriracha lime aioli. Onion sr Straws. Scallions.
Farm salad
Mixed greens. Red onion. Pico. Corn salsa. Guacamole. Cheddar. Chipotle Ranch.
Don's Keto Bowl
3 Eggs. Pork. Pork Belly. Spinach. Pico. Salsa. Guacamole. Cheddar. Sour Cream
Sweet Potato Curry Bowl
Sweet Potato. Curry Sauce. Rice. Beans. Cheddar. Spinach. Scallions
Vegan Bowl
Sweet Potato. Spinach. Beans. Pico. Rice. Corn Salsa.
Pork and Sweet Potato Bowl
Sweet Potato. Spinach. Salsa. Sriracha Lime Aioli. Rice. Beans. Cheddar Cheese. Guacamole.
Taco Bowl
Rice. Beans. Pico. Corn Salsa. Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lettuce. Cheddar. Corn Chips. Guacamole.
Apps/Sides
Side of Fries
Cheesy Fries
Chips and Guacamole
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Tomato Corn Salsa
Chaos Fries
Fries, BBQ Pork, Fried Egg, Sriracha Lime Aioli, Scallions.
Rice and Beans
Salad
Big Quesadilla
Small Quesadilla
Grilled Cheese
Fried Egg
Extra Sauces
Add extra portions of our sauces to your order