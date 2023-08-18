Popular Items

Cowtown Clucker

Cowtown Clucker

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast cooked w/ BBQ Sauce, Topped w/ Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & A Jalapeno Lime Ailoi

NA Bevs

Water

Water

Coke

Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.75
Big Red

Big Red

$2.75
Powerade

Powerade

$2.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.75
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.75
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.75
Milk

Milk

$2.75
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.75
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$2.75
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00
St Arnold Ginger Beer

St Arnold Ginger Beer

$4.00
St Arnold Root Beer

St Arnold Root Beer

$4.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Food

Snacks

Jon's Cheese Fries

Jon's Cheese Fries

$10.00

Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions & House Ranch Dressing

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Tri Colored Tortilla Chips w/ Freen Chile QuesoSkillet & Fiery Smoked Salsa

TrainWreck

TrainWreck

$14.00

Fries, Tortilla Chips, Queso, Chopped Brisket, Jalapenos, Scallions & Cilantro

Best Maid Fried Pickles

Best Maid Fried Pickles

$10.00

Best Maid Fried Pickles w/ In-house madevSpicy Ranch

Brisket Burnt Ends

Brisket Burnt Ends

$12.00

Brisket Burnt Ends w/ BBQ Sauce, Crispy Jalapenos, Scallions & Roasted Hemp Hearts

Elote Fritters

Elote Fritters

$10.00

Charred Corn Fritters w/ Cotija Cheese, Hot Sauce & Jalapeno Lime Aioli

Ric Rolled Poppers

Ric Rolled Poppers

$14.00

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos stuffed with Lone Star Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese & Chopped Brisket

Spicy Guac

$8.00

Spicy Guac w/ Candied Bacon, served w/ Tri Colored Chips

Burgers

Jon's 817 Classic

Jon's 817 Classic

$13.00+

Bonnell Beef Patty topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Sharp Cheddar and Mustard

Caprese Burger

Caprese Burger

$13.00+

Bonnell Beef Patty topped w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Wine-RipenedTomato, Basalmic Onions, Bibb Lettuce & Basil Aioli

Grilled ChzBurger

Grilled ChzBurger

$13.00+

Bonnell Beef Patty topped w/ Grilled Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & a Roasted Garlic Serrano Aioli

The Dude

The Dude

$16.00+

Bonnell Beef Patty topped w/ Sliced Brisket, Fried Jalapenos, American Cheese, Onion, Pickles, BBQ Sauce & Mustard

The Lonely Goat

The Lonely Goat

$14.00+

Bonnell Beef Patty topped w/ Lone Star Goat Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Black Garlic Aioli

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Smoked Portobello Mushroom topped w/ Black Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Fresh Guacamole

B.Y.O.B

B.Y.O.B

$10.00+

Build Your Own Burger- Starts w/ a Bonnell Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle - Then choose any extra toppings to add on

Burger of Week

Burger of Week

$15.00+

Every Monday - Sunday enjoy a NEW Jon's Grille Burge of the Week

BBQ

BBQ Plate

BBQ Plate

$22.00

Choose 2 Meats served w/ 2 sides of your choice. Includes Best Maid Pickles, 1015 Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast

BBQ Sammich

BBQ Sammich

$16.00

Choice of Meat served w/ 1 Side of your choice. Includes Best Maid Pickles, 1015 Onions & BBQ Sauce

Smoked Feature

Smoked Feature

$22.00

New Smoked Feature every Thursday - Sunday or until Sold Out.

Handhelds

Gobble Gobble Club

Gobble Gobble Club

$16.00

Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast w/ Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Avocado, served on Granola Wheat Bread

Big Frog Dog

Big Frog Dog

$10.00

Texas Akaushi Beef Hotdog topped w/ 1015 onions, Best Maid Pickle relish & Mustard, served with Hand Punched Fries

Cowtown Clucker

Cowtown Clucker

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast cooked w/ BBQ Sauce, Topped w/ Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & A Jalapeno Lime Ailoi

Smoked Chicken Salad Sand

Smoked Chicken Salad Sand

$12.00

In-House Chicken Salad topped w/ Texas Pecans, Wright Brand Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles served on Granola Wheat Bread

Texas Trinity Tacos

Texas Trinity Tacos

$15.00

1 Beef Taco w/ Fried Pickles & Onions, 1 Chicken Taco w/ black bean spread & Corn Salsa and 1 Pork Taco w/ Creamy Slaw & White BBQ Sauce. Served with Handpunched Fries

Tacos Grilled Chicken Only

Tacos Grilled Chicken Only

$18.00

Grilled Chicken ONLY

Single Taco

$4.00

Spud and Salad

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$6.00

Texas sized Baked Potato loaded with Butter, Cheese, Sour Cream & Scallions

The Big Salad

The Big Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens w/ Cucumbers, 1015 Onions, Radishes, Shredded Carrots, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Pepitas & Hemp Hearts

Kiddo

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast w/ American Cheese served with hand punched fries

Chicken Nugs

Chicken Nugs

$8.00

Crispy hand battered Chicken Breast served w/ House Made Ranch & Hand Punched Fries

LiL Taco Plate

LiL Taco Plate

$8.00

2 Kids Tacos on Corn Tortillas w/ choice of Meat and sauce, served w/ Hand Punched Fries

Trimmin's

Skinny Fries

Skinny Fries

$6.00+

Hand Punched Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

Black Beans

Black Beans

$6.00+

Black Beans w/ Brisket & Cotija

Purple Slaw

Purple Slaw

$4.00+

Vinger Based Coleslaw

Mexican Elote

Mexican Elote

$5.00+Out of stock

Corn w Cojita Cheese and Mayo

Mustard Potato Salad

Mustard Potato Salad

$5.00+

Traditonal Texas

Crispy 1015 Onion Rings

Crispy 1015 Onion Rings

$5.00+

Crispy, hand battered 1015 onions

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00+

Mac and Cheese topped w/Candied Pork Belly

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Small salad w/ Mixed Greens

Server Quick Add

Ranch

Spicy Ranch

House BBQ

Spicy Ketchup

Basil Aioli

$0.85

Blue Cheese

$0.85

Creole Mustard

$0.85

Jalapeno Aioli

$0.85

Black Garlic Aioli

$0.85

Panther Island

$0.85

Serrano Garlic Aioli

White BBQ Sauce

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.85

Chip Refill

$1.00

Side Of Pickles

$0.50

Fatty Patty

$6.00

Flatty Patty

$4.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

LTOP side

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Smoked Salsa

$3.00

5oz Chicken Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chx Breast

$5.00

side queso

$6.00

Milkshakes & Desserts

MilkShakes

Your Killing Me Smalls

Your Killing Me Smalls

$8.00
Mamaw's Pralines

Mamaw's Pralines

$8.00

Jon's Old Fashioned Root Beer Float

$8.00

Peaches and Cream

$8.00
The All American

The All American

$8.00

Just A Shake

$6.00

The A La Mode

$8.00

Desserts

Chef's Banana Pudding

$6.00
Texas Sheet Cake

Texas Sheet Cake

$6.00

Pies of Week

$6.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Family Style BBQ

1/4 LB

1/4 Sliced Brisket

$9.00

1/4 Chopped Brisket

$7.50

1/4 Turkey Breast

$9.00

1/4 Brisket Burnt Ends

$8.00

1/4 Eddy Sausage

$6.00

1/4 Miiller's Jalapeno Sausage

$6.00

1/4 Pulled Pork

$6.00

1/4 Pulled Chicken

$6.00

1/2 LB

1/2 Sliced Brisket

$15.00

Family Style

1/2 Chopped Brisket

$15.00

1/2 Turkey Breast

$15.00

Family Style

1/2 Brisket Burnt Ends

$12.00Out of stock

Family Style

1/2 Eddy Sausage

$10.00

Family Style

1/2 Miiller's Jalapeno Sausage

$10.00

Family Style

1/2 Pulled Pork

$11.00

Family Style

1/2 Pulled Chicken

$13.00

Family Style

Chicken Quarters

$8.00

Family Style

1 LB

1lb Sliced Brisket

$30.00

1lb Chopped Brisket

$30.00

1lb Turkey Breast

$30.00

1lb Brisket Burnt Ends

$24.00

1lb Eddy Sausage

$20.00

1lb Miller's Jalapeno Sausage

$20.00

1lb Pulled Pork

$21.00

1lb Pulled Chicken

$23.00

Sides

Family Fries

$10.00

Family Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Family Sweet Potato

$12.00

Family Beans

$10.00

Family Slaw

$6.00

Family Mexican Elote

$8.00

Family Potato Salad

$8.00

Family Onion Rings

$8.00

Family Salad

$8.00

Liquor

Speciality Cocktails

Anejo Old Fashioned

$13.00

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$12.00

Cafe Old Fashioned

$12.00

Campfire Old Fashioned

$20.00

Queen of the South

$8.00

Texpresso Martini

$15.00

South Side Paloma

$10.00

West Bound Mule

$10.00

West Texas Spritzer

$11.00

Will Rodgers

$13.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Smoked Bloody Mary

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Country Blossom Mule

$10.00

Escopeta

$14.00

Texas Sunset

$11.00

Hill Country Bourbon Smash

$15.00

Liquor Flights

Blackland Flight

$13.00

DFW Whiskey Flight

$20.00

Hill Country Whiskey Flight

$25.00

TX Burbon Flight

$25.00

Vodka

WELL VODKA - NUE

WELL VODKA - NUE

$5.00
360 VANILLA VODKA

360 VANILLA VODKA

$6.00
BLACKLAND VODKA

BLACKLAND VODKA

$7.00
DEEP EDDY LEMON

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$6.50
DEEP EDDY LIME

DEEP EDDY LIME

$6.50
DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$6.50
DRIPPING SPRINGS

DRIPPING SPRINGS

$6.50
GREY GOOSE

GREY GOOSE

$9.00
KETEL ONE

KETEL ONE

$8.00
KETEL ONE PEACH ORANGE

KETEL ONE PEACH ORANGE

$8.00
STOLI

STOLI

$8.00
TITO'S

TITO'S

$6.50
WESTERN SON

WESTERN SON

$6.50
WESTERN SON BLUEBERRY

WESTERN SON BLUEBERRY

$6.50
WESTERN SON PEACH

WESTERN SON PEACH

$6.50
WESTERN SON PRICKLY PEAR

WESTERN SON PRICKLY PEAR

$6.50
WESTERN SON WATERMELON

WESTERN SON WATERMELON

$6.50

DBL WELL VODKA - NUE

$10.00

DBL 360 VANILLA VODKA

$12.00

DBL BLACKLAND VODKA

$14.00

DBL DEEP EDDY LEMON

$13.00

DBL DEEP EDDY LIME

$13.00

DBL DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$13.00

DBL DRIPPING SPRINGS

$13.00

DBL GREY GOOSE

$18.00

DBL KETEL ONE

$16.00

DBL KETEL ONE PEACH ORANGE

$16.00

DBL STOLI

$16.00

DBL TITO'S

$13.00

DBL WESTERN SON

$13.00

DBL WESTERN SON BLUEBERRY

$13.00

DBL WESTERN SON PEACH

$13.00

DBL WESTERN SON PRICKLY PEAR

$13.00

DBL WESTERN SON WATERMELON

$13.00

Gin

WELL GIN - MCCORMICK

WELL GIN - MCCORMICK

$5.00
BLACKLANDS GIN

BLACKLANDS GIN

$7.00
BOMBAY SAPHIRE

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$7.50
REAL ALE GIN

REAL ALE GIN

$9.00
TANQUERAY

TANQUERAY

$7.50

DBL WELL GIN - MCCORMICK

$10.00

DBL BLACKLANDS GIN

$14.00

DBL BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$15.00

DBL REAL ALE GIN

$18.00

DBL TANQUERAY

$15.00

Rum

WELL RUM - RON RIO

WELL RUM - RON RIO

$5.00
BACARDI

BACARDI

$6.50
DIPLOMATICO

DIPLOMATICO

$7.50
HAVANA CLUB

HAVANA CLUB

$6.50
LOCKWOOD VANILLA

LOCKWOOD VANILLA

$7.00
MALIBU

MALIBU

$6.50
SAILOR JERRY

SAILOR JERRY

$6.50

DBL WELL RUM - RON RIO

$10.00

DBL BACARDI

$13.00

DBL DIPLOMATICO

$15.00

DBL HAVANA CLUB

$13.00

DBL LOCKWOOD VANILLA

$14.00

DBL MALIBU

$13.00

DBL SAILOR JERRY

$13.00

Tequila

WELL TEQUILA - ALTOS

$6.00
CASAMIGOS ANEJO

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$14.00
CASAMIGOS BLANCO

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$10.00
CASMIGOS REPOSADO

CASMIGOS REPOSADO

$12.00

CLAZE AZUL

$30.00
DON JULIO 1942

DON JULIO 1942

$30.00
DON JULIO BLANCO

DON JULIO BLANCO

$11.00
DON JULIO REPOSADO

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$13.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$7.50
HERRADURA

HERRADURA

$9.00
OSADIA

OSADIA

$9.00
OSADIA REPOSADA

OSADIA REPOSADA

$12.00
PATRON ANEJO

PATRON ANEJO

$13.00
PATRON REPOSADO

PATRON REPOSADO

$12.00
PATRON SILVER

PATRON SILVER

$11.00
SOCORRO ANEJO

SOCORRO ANEJO

$9.00
SOCORRO BLANCO

SOCORRO BLANCO

$7.50
SOCORRO REPOSADO

SOCORRO REPOSADO

$8.00

DBL WELL TEQUILA - ALTOS

$12.00

DBL CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$28.00

DBL CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$20.00

DBL CASMIGOS REPOSADO

$24.00

DBL CLAZE AZUL

$60.00

DBL DON JULIO 1942

$60.00

DBL DON JULIO BLANCO

$22.00

DBL DON JULIO REPOSADO

$26.00

DBL ESPOLON BLANCO

$15.00

DBL HERRADURA

$18.00

DBL OSADIA

$18.00

DBL OSADIA REPOSADA

$24.00

DBL PATRON ANEJO

$26.00

DBL PATRON REPOSADO

$24.00

DBL PATRON SILVER

$22.00

DBL SOCORRO ANEJO

$18.00

DBL SOCORRO BLANCO

$15.00

DBL SOCORRO REPOSADO

$16.00

Whiskey

WELL WHISKEY - MCCORMICK

$5.00

ACRE LONGHAIR JIM

$9.00

ANGEL'S ENVY

$12.00

BALCONES

$12.00

BASIL HAYDEN BOURBON

$10.00

BLACKLAND RYE

$9.00

BLACKLAND TX PECAN BROWN SUGAR

$8.50

BLACKLAND WHISKEY

$8.50

BULLEIT BOURBON

$8.00

BULLEIT RYE WHISKEY

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$8.00

EAGLE RARE

$9.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

GARRISON BROS

$25.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

JAMESON

$6.50

JEFFERSON'S

$8.00

KNOB CREEK

$8.50

MAKER'S MARK

$8.00

OLD OVERHOLT RYE

$7.00

PENDELTON

$8.00

REAL ALE WHISKEY

$12.00

REBECCA CREEK

$8.00

SILVERSTAR HONEY

$7.50

SKREWBALL

$6.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$6.00

TX BLENDED

$8.00

TX COGNAC FINISH

$13.50

TX PORT CASK

$13.50

TX SHERRY CASK

$13.50

TREATY OAK GHOST WHISKEY

$12.00

UNBENDT WHEAT WHISKEY

$14.00

WIDOW JANE

$19.00

WOODFORD DOUBLED OAKED

$14.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$9.00

YELLOWROSE

$12.00

DBL WELL WHISKEY - MCCORMICK

$10.00

DBL ACRE LONGHAIR JIM

$18.00

DBL ANGEL'S ENVY

$24.00

DBL BALCONES

$24.00

DBL BASIL HAYDEN BOURBON

$20.00

DBL BLACKLAND RYE

$18.00

DBL BLACKLAND TX PECAN BROWN SUGAR

$17.00

DBL BLACKLAND WHISKEY

$17.00

DBL BULLEIT BOURBON

$16.00

DBL BULLEIT RYE WHISKEY

$16.00

DBL CROWN ROYAL

$16.00

DBL CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$16.00

DBL EAGLE RARE

$18.00

DBL FIREBALL

$12.00

DBL GARRISON BROS

$50.00

DBL JACK DANIELS

$14.00

DBL JAMESON

$13.00

DBL JEFFERSON'S

$16.00

DBL KNOB CREEK

$17.00

DBL MAKER'S MARK

$16.00

DBL OLD OVERHOLT RYE

$14.00

DBL PENDELTON

$16.00

DBL REAL ALE WHISKEY

$24.00

DBL REBECCA CREEK

$16.00

DBL SILVERSTAR HONEY

$15.00

DBL SKREWBALL

$12.00

DBL SOUTHERN COMFORT

$12.00

DBL TX BLENDED

$16.00

DBL TX COGNAC FINISH

$27.00

DBL TX PORT CASK

$27.00

DBL TX SHERRY CASK

$27.00

DBL TREATY OAK GHOST WHISKEY

$24.00

DBL UNBENDT WHEAT WHISKEY

$28.00

DBL WIDOW JANE

$38.00

DBL WOODFORD DOUBLED OAKED

$28.00

DBL WOODFORD RESERVE

$18.00

DBL YELLOWROSE

$24.00

Scotch

DEWARS

$8.00

GLENLIVET

$11.00

JW BLACK

$9.00

JW BLUE

$38.00

MACALLEN

$15.00

DBL DEWARS

$16.00

DBL GLENLIVET

$22.00

DBL JW BLACK

$18.00

DBL JW BLUE

$76.00

DBL MACALLEN

$30.00

Liqueurs

ANCHO REYES ANCHO CHILE

$7.50

ANCHO REYES POBLANO

$7.50

APEROL

$7.50

BENDT BOURBON CREAM

$6.00

DISARRANO

$7.00

DOLIN VERMOUTH

$6.50

FRANGELICO

$7.50

GRAND MARNIER

$8.00

JAGERMEISTER

$6.00

JALISCO ORANGE

$7.00

KAHLUA

$7.00

WELL AMARETTO

$5.00

WELL BUTTERSCOTCH

$5.00

WELL MELON

$5.00

WELL PEACH SCHNAPPS

$5.00

WELL RASPBERRY

$5.00

RUMPLMINTZ

$6.00

APPLE PUCKER

BLUE CURACO

BUTTERSCOTCH

CRÈME DE BANANA

CRÈME DE CASSIS

CRÈME DE CHOCO DARK

CRÈME DE CHOCO WHITE

CRÈME DE MENTHE

DARK CACAO

PEACH SCHNAPPS

PRIDE & CLARKE AMARETTO

TRIPLE SEC

DBL ANCHO REYES ANCHO CHILE

$15.00

DBL ANCHO REYES POBLANO

$15.00

DBL APEROL

$15.00

DBL BENDT BOURBON CREAM

$12.00

DBL DISARRANO

$14.00

DBL DOLIN VERMOUTH

$13.00

DBL FRANGELICO

$15.00

DBL GRAND MARNIER

$16.00

DBL JAGERMEISTER

$12.00

DBL JALISCO ORANGE

$14.00

DBL KAHLUA

$14.00

DBL WELL AMARETTO

$10.00

DBL WELL BUTTERSCOTCH

$10.00

DBL WELL MELON

$10.00

DBL WELL PEACH SCHNAPPS

$10.00

DBL WELL RASPBERRY

$10.00

DBL RUMPLMINTZ

$12.00

DBL APPLE PUCKER

DBL BLUE CURACO

DBL BUTTERSCOTCH

DBL CRÈME DE BANANA

DBL CRÈME DE CASSIS

DBL CRÈME DE CHOCO DARK

DBL CRÈME DE CHOCO WHITE

DBL CRÈME DE MENTHE

DBL DARK CACAO

DBL PEACH SCHNAPPS

DBL PRIDE & CLARKE AMARETTO

DBL TRIPLE SEC

House Cocktails

House Margarita

$8.00

Jalapeno Pineapple Marg

$9.00

House Ranch Water

$8.00

House Bloody Mary

$8.00

House Whiskey Sour

$10.00

House Old Fashioned

$10.00

House Dirty Shirley

$8.00

Adios MFer

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00