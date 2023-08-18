Jon's Grille 2905 West Berry St.
NA Bevs
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Big Red
Powerade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Lemonade
Coke Zero
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Ale
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
St Arnold Ginger Beer
St Arnold Root Beer
Topo Chico
SF Red Bull
Food
Snacks
Jon's Cheese Fries
Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions & House Ranch Dressing
Chips and Queso
Tri Colored Tortilla Chips w/ Freen Chile QuesoSkillet & Fiery Smoked Salsa
TrainWreck
Fries, Tortilla Chips, Queso, Chopped Brisket, Jalapenos, Scallions & Cilantro
Best Maid Fried Pickles
Best Maid Fried Pickles w/ In-house madevSpicy Ranch
Brisket Burnt Ends
Brisket Burnt Ends w/ BBQ Sauce, Crispy Jalapenos, Scallions & Roasted Hemp Hearts
Elote Fritters
Charred Corn Fritters w/ Cotija Cheese, Hot Sauce & Jalapeno Lime Aioli
Ric Rolled Poppers
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos stuffed with Lone Star Goat Cheese, Cheddar Cheese & Chopped Brisket
Spicy Guac
Spicy Guac w/ Candied Bacon, served w/ Tri Colored Chips
Burgers
Jon's 817 Classic
Bonnell Beef Patty topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Sharp Cheddar and Mustard
Caprese Burger
Bonnell Beef Patty topped w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Wine-RipenedTomato, Basalmic Onions, Bibb Lettuce & Basil Aioli
Grilled ChzBurger
Bonnell Beef Patty topped w/ Grilled Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & a Roasted Garlic Serrano Aioli
The Dude
Bonnell Beef Patty topped w/ Sliced Brisket, Fried Jalapenos, American Cheese, Onion, Pickles, BBQ Sauce & Mustard
The Lonely Goat
Bonnell Beef Patty topped w/ Lone Star Goat Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Black Garlic Aioli
Veggie Burger
Smoked Portobello Mushroom topped w/ Black Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Fresh Guacamole
B.Y.O.B
Build Your Own Burger- Starts w/ a Bonnell Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle - Then choose any extra toppings to add on
Burger of Week
Every Monday - Sunday enjoy a NEW Jon's Grille Burge of the Week
BBQ
BBQ Plate
Choose 2 Meats served w/ 2 sides of your choice. Includes Best Maid Pickles, 1015 Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast
BBQ Sammich
Choice of Meat served w/ 1 Side of your choice. Includes Best Maid Pickles, 1015 Onions & BBQ Sauce
Smoked Feature
New Smoked Feature every Thursday - Sunday or until Sold Out.
Handhelds
Gobble Gobble Club
Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast w/ Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Avocado, served on Granola Wheat Bread
Big Frog Dog
Texas Akaushi Beef Hotdog topped w/ 1015 onions, Best Maid Pickle relish & Mustard, served with Hand Punched Fries
Cowtown Clucker
Grilled Chicken Breast cooked w/ BBQ Sauce, Topped w/ Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & A Jalapeno Lime Ailoi
Smoked Chicken Salad Sand
In-House Chicken Salad topped w/ Texas Pecans, Wright Brand Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles served on Granola Wheat Bread
Texas Trinity Tacos
1 Beef Taco w/ Fried Pickles & Onions, 1 Chicken Taco w/ black bean spread & Corn Salsa and 1 Pork Taco w/ Creamy Slaw & White BBQ Sauce. Served with Handpunched Fries
Tacos Grilled Chicken Only
Grilled Chicken ONLY
Single Taco
Spud and Salad
Kiddo
Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast w/ American Cheese served with hand punched fries
Chicken Nugs
Crispy hand battered Chicken Breast served w/ House Made Ranch & Hand Punched Fries
LiL Taco Plate
2 Kids Tacos on Corn Tortillas w/ choice of Meat and sauce, served w/ Hand Punched Fries
Trimmin's
Skinny Fries
Hand Punched Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Black Beans
Black Beans w/ Brisket & Cotija
Purple Slaw
Vinger Based Coleslaw
Mexican Elote
Corn w Cojita Cheese and Mayo
Mustard Potato Salad
Traditonal Texas
Crispy 1015 Onion Rings
Crispy, hand battered 1015 onions
Mac and Cheese
Mac and Cheese topped w/Candied Pork Belly
Garden Salad
Small salad w/ Mixed Greens
Server Quick Add
Ranch
Spicy Ranch
House BBQ
Spicy Ketchup
Basil Aioli
Blue Cheese
Creole Mustard
Jalapeno Aioli
Black Garlic Aioli
Panther Island
Serrano Garlic Aioli
White BBQ Sauce
Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chip Refill
Side Of Pickles
Fatty Patty
Flatty Patty
Fried Egg
LTOP side
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Cheese
Side Guacamole
Side Jalapeno
Side Smoked Salsa
5oz Chicken Salad
Grilled Chx Breast
side queso
Family Style BBQ
1/4 LB
1/2 LB
1/2 Sliced Brisket
Family Style
1/2 Chopped Brisket
1/2 Turkey Breast
Family Style
1/2 Brisket Burnt Ends
Family Style
1/2 Eddy Sausage
Family Style
1/2 Miiller's Jalapeno Sausage
Family Style
1/2 Pulled Pork
Family Style
1/2 Pulled Chicken
Family Style
Chicken Quarters
Family Style