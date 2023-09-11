Jordinelli's 25 North Main Street
Food Menu
Appetizer
veggies
Chips & Salsa
Fresh Cooked Torilla Chips with Salsa.
Rocky Mountain Oysters
Bek-Nator Fries
Green chili, monterey jack cheese,bacon & brown gravy
Green Chili Cheese Fries
Green chili & monterey jack cheese over String Fries
Chicken Tenders
Chicken breast tenderes with Fries. Served with Ranch dressing.
Pick 5
5 Items from the Appetizers
Pick 3
3 Items from the Appetizers
Potstickers
Coconut Shrimp
Coconut Shrimp served with Pineapple Chili Sauce.
Onion Rings
French Fries
Mac & Cheese Wedges
Mini Corn Dogs
Served with Honey Mustard
Jalapeno poppers
Jalapeno Poppers served with Ranch Dressing.
Fried Dill Pickles
Battered Pickles served with Ranch Dressing.
Fried Mushrooms
Fried whole Mushrooms served with Ranch Dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered Mozzarella cheese served with Marinara sauce or Ranch.
Soup
Sandwiches & burgers
Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion
Jordis's Chili Dog
Choice of Red or Green chili & topped with shredded cheese
Jordis's Dog
served with chopped onion & relish
Bacon Jalapeno Burger
Bacon, jalapenos & cheese
Green Chili Burger
topped with Green chili & cheese
Deluxe
Crispy bacon, sauteed onions & mushrooms
Patty Melt
Served on Texs toast, cheese and sauteed onions
Jordi's Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion
Brighton Bull Dog
Double beef patties with pepperjack cheese, sauteed mushrooms,onions & bacon. Topped with fried egg & onion ring. side of BBq sauce
Loaded Grill Cheese
Cheese, tomato & bacon
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Bacon, lettuce & tomato
Entrees
Shepherd's Pie Sm.
Ground beef, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes, brown gravy and metled cheese
Shepherd's Pie Lg.
Ground beef, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes, brown gravy and metled cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken breast with melted Monerty Jack cheese on a Crispy Torillla.
Nachos
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and nacho cheese
Skinny Tacos
Grilled chicken, onion, tomato & lettuce on a lettuce leaf
Wings
Pizza
Create your Own 16"
Create your Own 10"
Jordi's 16"
BBQ sauce (instead of Marinara), Montrey Jack and Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon and Onions.
Jordi's 10"
BBQ sauce (instead of Marinara), Montrey Jack and Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon and Onions.
Something 16"
Pepperoni, Jalapenos and Cream Cheese on top of Mozzerella Cheese.
Something 10"
Pepperoni, Jalapenos and Cream Cheese on top Mozzeralla Cheese.
Veggie 16"
Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Tomatoes.
Veggie 10"
Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Tomatoes.
Carnivore 16"
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef and Smoked Bacon.
Carnivore 10"
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef and Smoked Bacon.
Supreme16"
Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Olives, and Mushrooms.
Supreme 10"
Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Olives, and Mushrooms.
sauage 16"
Sauage on a bed of Mozzarella Cheese.
Sausage 10"
Sauage on a bed of Mozzarella Cheese.
Pepperoni 16"
Sauage on a bed of Mozzarella Cheese.
Pepperoni 10"
Pepperoni on a bed of Mozzarella Cheese.