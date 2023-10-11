Skip to Main content
Jo's Coffee Red River
Coffee & Espresso
Americano
$3.00+
Belgian
$4.25+
Cafe Au Lait
$3.50+
Cappuccino
$4.25
Cold Brew
$4.00+
Cortado
$4.00
Drip Coffee
$3.00+
Espresso
$3.00
Latte
$4.50+
Macchiato
$3.50
Mocha
$5.00+
Turbo
$4.25+
Hot Chocolate
$2.50+
Chocolate Milk
$3.50+
Pup Cup
Seasonal
Sweet Pecan Latte
$4.75+
Mystery Latte
$4.00
Horchata Chai
$6.00+
Pumpkin Latte
$5.00+
Bananas Foster Latte
$5.00+
Honey Lavender Latte
$5.00+
Campfire Cold Brew
$5.00+
Teas
Hot Tea
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00+
Chai Latte
$5.00+
Matcha Latte
$5.00+
Arnold Palmer
$3.25+
Laura Palmer
$3.25+
Robert Palmer
$3.25+
NA Bev
Rambler
$2.50
Richard's Rainwater
$3.25
Topo Chico
$3.50
Soda
$4.00+
Bottled Soda
$4.00
Apple Juice
$4.25
Orange Juice
$3.25+
Italian Soda
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.25+
Milk
$2.00+
Ice Water
Catering
Coffee Box
$35.00
Gallon Cold Brew
$35.00
Gallon Turbo
$40.00
Gallon Belgian
$38.00
Church Coffee - 1 cambro
$62.50
Gallon Agua Fresca
$30.00
Breakfast
Food
Hash Brown Taco
$4.50
Bacon Taco
$4.50
Migas Taco
$4.50
Bean & Cheese Taco
$4.00
Vegan Taco
$4.50
Breakfast Burrito
$10.00
Breakfast Sandwich
$7.00
Oatmeal
$5.00
Pastries
Bagel
Bagel Dog
$7.00
Biscotti
$3.00
Cinnamon Roll
$6.00
Cookie
Croissant
Hand Pie
Muffin
Scone
Tea Bread
Gluten Free
Lunch
Classic PBJ
$6.00
Deli Sandwich
$10.00
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$9.00
Turkey Sandwich
$10.00
Vegan Wrap
$10.00
Carolina's Salad
$12.00
Chop Salad
$12.00
Snacks
House Made Kettle Chips
$4.00
Chips & Salsa Rojo
$5.00
Retail
Shirts
Anniversary Tee
$30.00
Green ILYSM Tee
$30.00
Logo Tee
$30.00
Sweatshirt
$40.00
Turbo Tee
$30.00
Accessories
Ball
$5.00
Enamel Pin
$8.00
Hat
$28.00
Klean Kanteen
$35.00
Koozie
$5.00
Lighter
$5.00
Mug
$15.00
Onesie
$25.00
Retail Coffee
$15.00
Socks
$20.00
Sticker
$3.00
Stuffy
$20.00
Tote
$22.00
5 lb Coffee Bag
$100.00
Alcohol
Wine
Mimosa
$6.00+
Froze
$12.00+
Canned Wine
$10.00+
Beer
Lonestar
$4.00
Craft Beer
$5.00
Cider
$6.00
Jo's Coffee Red River Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 383-5211
1000 E 41st St, Austin, TX 78751
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 7:30AM
All hours
