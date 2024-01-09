Jo's Modern Thai
DINNER
Sides
- Add Tofu$6.00
- Butterly Pea Sticky Rice (GF)$5.50
- Cucumber Salad (GF)$5.00
- Extra Brisket$9.00
- Extra Little Gem Lettuce$4.00
- Extra Tofu$6.00
- Fried Egg$5.50
- Jaew Sauce$2.50
- Milk Bread$3.50
- Nam Jim$2.50
- Nam Prik$3.00
- Prik Nam Pla$2.50
- Sesame Shrimp Cracker$6.00
- Shrimp Chips W Chili Jam$7.00
- Side of Brisket$9.00
- Side Shrimp$8.00
- Sweet & Sour Mayo$2.50
- White Jasmine Rice (GF)$5.50
Appetizers
- Vegan Coconut Cakes$15.00Out of stock
Kanom Krok- Coconut Cakes (4), sweet yellow corn, green onion
- Jo's Famous Party Wings$16.00
Peek Kai Tod Nam Pla - fried chicken wings, crispy garlic, cilantro, spicy tamarind jaew sauce and sweet & sour mayo
- Shrimp Mousse Toast$17.00
Milk bread, shrimp mousse with pork fat, sweet & sour mayo, pickled shallot & sweet peppers, cilantro, cucumber plum sauce
- Green Papaya Salad (VO, GF)$16.00
Somtum Thai - green papaya, tomato, long bean, peanut, shrimp floss with fish sauce lime vinaigrette
- Crunchy Catfish Salad (GF)$20.00
Yum Pla Dook Phu - minced fried catfish, mango, avocado, cashew nut, herbs, fried shallot, fish sauce lime dressing, little gem lettuces
- Laab Tofu Salad (V, GF)$19.95
Hodo Tofu, allium, herbs, toasted rice powder, chili powder, vegan laab vinaigrette, lettuces
Mains
- Short Rib Green Curry$34.00
Fermented rice noodle, Thai eggplant, shredded cabbage, pickled mustard green & fresno chili, bean sprout, Thai basil
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$16.00
Wok stir fried deep fried Brussels sprouts, fermented soy bean chili crisp oil, bird's eye chili
- Drunken Noodles (VO, GFO)$20.00+
Pad Kee Mao - wok stir fried ramen noodle, Smoking Woods BBQ brisket OR Hodo tofu, Thai holy basil, garlic, yellow onion, bell pepper, young green peppercorn *sauce is not vegan/vegetarian unless selected
- Massaman Curry (V, GFO)$27.00
Kang Massaman - served with jasmine rice - fingerling potato, grilled cabbage, pattypan squash, yellow onion, peanut, toasted coconut, fried shallot
- Pad Thai (VO, GFO)$19.00+
Pad Thai Koong - wok stir fried small rice noodle, Hodo tofu, bean sprout, garlic chive, preserved sweet radish, eggs, crushed peanuts and chili powder *sauce is not vegan/vegetarian unless selected
- Pork Belly Curry$29.00
Kang Tae Pho Moo - served with jasmine rice- Coleman natural pork belly, sweet & sour red curry, yu choy, makrut lime and leaves, coconut milk
- Pork Laab Burger$18.00
Laab Moo Tod Burger - Isaan style fried pork laab patty, lettuce, cucumber, herbs, shallot, laab dressing, makrut lime mayo, brioche bun
- Kid's Fried Rice$13.00
wok stir fried rice, egg, soy sauce
- Kid's Noodles$10.00
wok stir fried ramen noodles, soy sauce
Sweet
DRINKS
NA Beverage
- Desert Oasis$10.00Out of stock
Cool Hand Co. strawberry/jalapeno/hibiscus shrub, lemon, non-alcoholic orange bitters, soda
- Ginger Lime Soda$6.00
- Mexican Coke$5.00
- Mexican Sprite$5.00
- Mountain Valley XL Bottle$12.00
sparkling water- 1L
- Sunset Fizz$10.00Out of stock
Cool Hand Co. pineapple/ginger/turmeric shrub, lime, non-alcoholic New Orleans style bitters, butterfly pea float
- Thai Iced Coffee$6.00
- Thai Iced Tea$6.00
- Topo Chico$6.00
- Tropical Storm$10.00
Lyre's non-alcoholic Amaretti, guava, lime, soda