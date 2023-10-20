Josephine's Kitchen 2 Inc Josephine's 2 Inc Port Isabel
Breakfast
Entrees
2 eggs cooked any style, with your choice of either bacon or sausage, pancake or waffle . Served with hashbrowns
2 eggs ,1 bacon, 1 sausage, ham, hash browns, and 2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes.
2 eggs any style , 2 bacon served with sautéed spinach and wheat toast
Buttery flaky toasted croissant, filled with grilled ham, two freshly poached eggs, and sautéed spinach covered with hollandaise sauce.
Golden fried tortilla chips , tossed in our salsa, queso fresco, sour cream, onion and avocado topped with blacken chicken served with refried black beans.
Two corn tortillas topped with grill ham, 2 fried eggs, with our homemade red salsa, onion, cilantro and queso fresco.
Fried tortilla strips scrambled with egg, tomatoes, onion , and jalapenos topped with cheddar cheese served with refried black beans .
Homemade oatmeal with hints of vanilla and cinnamon paired with toast
Buttermilk biscuits topped with country sausage gravy
Fresh crepes, stuffed with berries , banana and Nutella topped with strawberries whipped cream and powdered sugar.
3 Buttermilk pancakes
Homemade waffle
3 Buttermilk pancakes with toasted pecans
Crispy chicken tenders spread over savory sweet waffle and a dollop butter and powdered sugar.
Two thick cut brioches seared and spiced with cinnamon topped with whipped cream and strawberries and powdered sugar.
Pan seared brioches stuffed with strawberry cream cheese topped with whipped cream, strawberries and powdered sugar.
Two fried eggs, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise served between toast bread. Served with hash browns
Toast bread filled with scrambled eggs, American cheese and bacon. Served with hash browns or waffle fries
Scramble egg with your choice of three add ins . Your choice of corn tortilla, flour tortilla, white or wheat toast.
"Our Award Winning Dish" Cheesy grits and creamy spinach topped with salted shrimp with garlic, bacon, onions and tomato.
Two eggs cooked however you like alongside a juicy T-bone steak cooked to whichever temperature you choice. Served with hash browns
Whole wheat toast topped with sliced avocado and two perfectly poached eggs. Served with hash browns
Omelets/Egg Benedict
Fluffy three eggs omelet filled with ham, potatoes, cheese and Onions. Topped with shredded cheese
Fluffy three eggs omelet filled with chorizo, potato, grilled onions and garlic .Topped with shredded cheese.
Fluffy three eggs omelet filled with shrimp, grilled onions and tomatoes topped with homemade sauce.
Fluffy three eggs omelet filled with a quick stir-fry of mushrooms, onions, garlic, spinach and bacon, topped with two slices of Swiss cheese and drizzled with our house-made hollandaise sauce.
Three egg whites omelet filled with spinach, onion, tomato, mushrooms and garlic.
Kids
Sides
Inertia Packages
Lunch
Entrees
Blackened shrimp with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and bacon on a toasted whole wheat bread bread served with waffle fries.