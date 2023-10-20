Breakfast

Entrees

LE ROOSTER
$8.99

2 eggs cooked any style, with your choice of either bacon or sausage, pancake or waffle . Served with hashbrowns

JOSEPHINE'S SAMPLER
$9.99

2 eggs ,1 bacon, 1 sausage, ham, hash browns, and 2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

EGGS FLORENTINE
$8.99

2 eggs any style , 2 bacon served with sautéed spinach and wheat toast

CROISSANT BENEDICT
$11.99

Buttery flaky toasted croissant, filled with grilled ham, two freshly poached eggs, and sautéed spinach covered with hollandaise sauce.

VICTOR CHILAQUILES
$14.99

Golden fried tortilla chips , tossed in our salsa, queso fresco, sour cream, onion and avocado topped with blacken chicken served with refried black beans.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS
$11.99

Two corn tortillas topped with grill ham, 2 fried eggs, with our homemade red salsa, onion, cilantro and queso fresco.

MIGAS A LA MEXICAN
$11.99

Fried tortilla strips scrambled with egg, tomatoes, onion , and jalapenos topped with cheddar cheese served with refried black beans .

OATMEAL
$8.99

Homemade oatmeal with hints of vanilla and cinnamon paired with toast

BISCUITS & GRAVY
$4.99

Buttermilk biscuits topped with country sausage gravy

GRITS
$3.99
CREPE MUSSETTE
$11.99

Fresh crepes, stuffed with berries , banana and Nutella topped with strawberries whipped cream and powdered sugar.

PANCAKE STACK
$8.99

3 Buttermilk pancakes

WAFFLE
$6.99

Homemade waffle

PECAN PANCAKE STACK
$12.99

3 Buttermilk pancakes with toasted pecans

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE
$14.99

Crispy chicken tenders spread over savory  sweet waffle and a dollop butter and powdered sugar.

FINA'S FRENCH TOAST
$12.99

Two thick cut brioches seared and spiced with cinnamon topped with whipped cream and strawberries and powdered sugar.

GABBY'S FRENCH TOAST
$13.99

Pan seared brioches stuffed with strawberry cream cheese topped with whipped cream, strawberries and powdered sugar.

JOSEPHINE'S BLT
$11.99

Two fried eggs, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise served between toast bread. Served with hash browns

BREAKFAST SANDWICH
$10.99

Toast bread filled with scrambled eggs, American cheese and bacon. Served with hash browns or waffle fries

SCRAMBLER
$10.99

Scramble egg with your choice of three add ins . Your choice of corn tortilla, flour tortilla, white or wheat toast.

SHRIMP AND GRITS
$14.99

"Our Award Winning Dish" Cheesy grits and creamy spinach topped with salted shrimp with garlic, bacon, onions and tomato.

Steak Tips And Eggs
$16.99

Two eggs cooked however you like alongside a juicy T-bone steak cooked to whichever temperature you choice. Served with hash browns

Add Egg
$1.99
Barbara Avocado Toast
$10.99

Whole wheat toast topped with sliced avocado and two perfectly poached eggs. Served with hash browns

1/2 French
$3.99
Berry Breakfast Parfait
$9.99
Cinna Roll Pancake Stack
$13.99
Barbacoa Benedict
$16.99

Omelets/Egg Benedict

COUNTRY OMELET
$13.99

Fluffy three eggs omelet filled with ham, potatoes, cheese and Onions. Topped with shredded cheese

JUAN MORE OMELET
$14.99

Fluffy three eggs omelet filled with chorizo, potato, grilled onions and garlic .Topped with shredded cheese.

SHRIMP OMELET
$9.99

Fluffy three eggs omelet filled with shrimp, grilled onions and tomatoes topped with homemade sauce.

POPEYE'S OMELET
$13.99

Fluffy three eggs omelet filled with a quick stir-fry of mushrooms, onions, garlic, spinach and bacon, topped with two slices of Swiss cheese and drizzled with our house-made hollandaise sauce.

VEGGIE OMELET
$10.99

Three egg whites omelet filled with spinach, onion, tomato, mushrooms and garlic.

Barbacoa Benedict
$16.99
Blacken Shrimp Benedict
$13.99
Avocado Benedict
$10.99
Philly Steak Omelet
$13.99
Ranchero Omelet
$14.99

Kids

Layla Sampler
$6.99

One Egg , ham, one sausage, hash browns and one pancake.

Baby Cakes
$6.99

Five mini buttermilk pancakes, one scrambled egg, and one slice of bacon

Kid Chicken Tenders
$8.99

Crispy chicken tenders served with waffle fries.

Grilled Cheese
$6.99

Sides

Pancake
$2.50
1 Egg
$1.99
2 Eggs
$3.99
Sausage
$2.99
Bacon
$2.99
White Toast
$3.50
Biscuit
$2.99
corn tortilla
$3.99
Toreado
$1.00
Side Hashbrown
$4.99
add nuts
$1.00
add fruit
$1.00
add cheese
$1.00
Flour Tortilla
$2.99
Side Salsa
$2.99
Wheat Toast
$3.50
Guacamole Chips
$10.99
Side Waffle Fries
$2.99Out of stock
Side Beans
$2.99
Avocado
$3.99
Side Chicken
$8.99
Chips Salsa
$7.99
Brownie Waffle
$5.99
Side Chips
$1.99
Side Grits
$2.99
Side Fruit
$3.99
Add Chorizo
$3.50
Side Gravy
$3.00
Side Diced Potato
$2.99
Side Ham
$2.99
Add Cheese
$1.00
Fresh Cookies
$3.00Out of stock
1 Fresh Cookie
$1.50Out of stock
Turkey Bacon
$1.99Out of stock
Barbacoa
$5.99
English Muffin
$2.50
Bagel
$3.99Out of stock
Side
$0.25
1 Crab Cake
$7.99Out of stock
Large Side Pico De Gallo
$5.99Out of stock
Small Side Pico De Gallo
$3.99
2 Oz Pico De Gallo
$1.00
Side Crossant
$4.99
Small Salad
$5.99
Sauteed Shrimp
$10.99
2oz Hollandaise Sauce
$0.25
2oz Salsa
$0.25
Croissant Ham
$4.50
Marranitos Bread
$2.00
Cinnamon-roll
$2.00
Pickled Jalapeno
$1.00
Side Chorizo
$4.99
Sauteed Spinach
$2.99
Pint Of Salsa
$8.99

Inertia Packages

Inertia Pancake Stack $2
Out of stock
Inertia Pancake Stack $3
$3.00Out of stock
Inertia Breakfast Sandwich $2
Out of stock
Inertia Breakfast Sandwich $3
$3.00Out of stock

Lunch

Entrees

CUBANO SANDWICH
$14.99
CLUB SANDWICH
$12.99
MONTECRISTO
$10.99
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$13.99
BLACKENED SHRIMP BLT
$15.99

Blackened shrimp with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and bacon on a toasted whole wheat bread bread served with waffle fries.

TURKEY & HAM COBB SALAD
$12.99
TABY'S SALAD
$13.99
Josh
$12.99
T-bone
$9.99
Dinner Salad
$5.99
Lemon Chicken Cesar
$13.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$13.99
Cook Your Catch
$10.99
Soup Cup
$3.99
Bowl Of Soup
$5.99
Bacon Cheese Burger
$14.99
Mango Habenero Chicken Sandwich
$14.99Out of stock
Blacken Shrimp Salad
$15.99
Shrimp Salad Bowl
$11.99
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
$14.99
Skirt Steak Quesadilla
$14.99
Creamy Mushroom Spinach Soup
$5.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$12.99

Beverages

Bar

Bloody Mary
$11.99
Pina Colada
$9.00
Daiquiri
$9.00
Mimosa
$8.99
Mimosa Pitcher
$22.99
well vodka
$5.99
Baileys
$8.00
Michelob
$4.99
budlight
$4.99
Michelada
$10.99
Virgin Pina Coladas
$4.99
Screwdriver
$7.99
Well Tequila
$4.50
Well Rum
$5.99
Kahlua
$8.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Margarita
$8.00
Bellini
$10.99
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Titos
$8.99
Titos Bloodymary
$14.99
Peach Schnapps
$3.00
Cotton Candy
$10.99
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Patron Shot
$8.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Clamato Virgin
$3.99
Pina Colada Mimosa
$9.99
Screwdriver Mimosa
$9.99
Frangelico Coffee Iced
$8.99
Salty Dog
$6.99
Irish Coffee
$8.00
White Chocolate Martini
$12.99
Turbo Pina Colada
$12.99
Jose Cuervo
$8.99
Dos Xx
$4.99
Mexican Candy
$9.99
Long Island
$11.00
White Russian
$10.99
Irish Coffee
$11.99
Infused Hot Chocolate
$8.99
Tropical Twist
$10.99
Espresso Martini
$10.00
Bailys Espresso
$10.00
Patron Bloody Mary
$14.99
Spicy Watermelon Margarita
$9.00Out of stock
Watermelon Mimosa
$6.00Out of stock
Mojito
$8.99
Sunday Mimosas
$5.99
Strawberry Smoothie
$7.99
Mango Smoothie
$7.99

Coffee Bar

Iced Coffee
$5.99
Hot Flavored Coffee
$4.99
Hot Chocolate
$4.99
hot tea
$2.75
Chocolate Milk
$2.99
Coffee
Shot Caramel
$0.25
Shot Vanilla
$0.25
Shot Hazelnut
$0.25
Caramel Apple Frapp
$5.99
Frapp
$5.99
Employee Water
$1.25
Latte
$6.99
Americano
$4.99
Espresso
$1.99
Cappuccino
$5.99
Cafe Mocha
$6.99
Soy Milk Substitute
$1.99
Oat Milk Substitute
$1.99
Iced Mocha Latte Strawberry Foam
$6.99
Macchiato
$5.99
Breve
$5.99
Horchata Espresso
$4.00
Chai Tea
$4.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi
$3.25
Diet Pepsi
$3.25
Sierra Mist
$3.25
Ice Tea
$3.25
Water
Kids Drink
$3.25
Dr. Pepper
$3.25
Milk
$3.25
Lemonade
$3.25
Kids Apple Juice
$3.25
Kids Oj
$3.25
Kids Chocolate Milk
$3.25
Bottle Water
$1.99
Kids Soft
$3.25
Kids Milk
$3.25

Juices

Orange
$3.25
Apple
$3.25
Cranberry
$3.25
Pineapple
$3.25
Grapefruit
$3.25
Chocolate Milk
$3.25
Plain Clamato
$3.25
Lemonade
$3.25

Bottled Drinks

Tropicana Orange Juice 12oz
$4.50
Tropicana Apple Juice 12oz
$4.50
Pepsi 1l
$5.99
Manzanita Sol
$2.99
Starbucks Frapp
$5.99
Lemon Lime Gatorade
$3.99
Fruit Punch Gatorade
$3.99
Bubly Sparking Water
$1.75

Bar

Espresso Bar

CAFE SECTION

Latte
$6.99
Macchiato
$7.99
Cappuccino
$5.99
Americano
$4.99
Espresso
$1.99

Merchandise

Other

Coffee Mugs
$9.00
Wooden Tray
$22.00
Notepad
$4.00
Set of Bee Mugs
$15.00
Latte Candles
$15.00
Oil Pourer
$5.00
Set of 4 Espresso cups
$12.00
Love is Patient Sign decor
$8.00
Glass Bee Tumblers
$13.00
Libby set of 2 mugs
$12.00
French Press
$15.00
Skeleton Wine Glass
$15.00
Two Tier stand
$20.00
Gold Frame
$13.00
Blessed Photo Frame
$8.00
Lavander Set plant
$16.00
Bless your Heart wooden
$8.00
Brown Leaf circle Vase
$13.00
DirtyAls Hot Sauce
$8.99
Coffee Roasters Bag 12oz
$14.00
Coffee Roasters Bag 5lb
$60.00
Blue Bunny Ice Cream
$3.00