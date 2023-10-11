Josephine's Gulf Coast Tradition 318 Gray St
Food Menu
Cold Bar
Shareables
BBQ Shrimp
classic New Orleans style, worcestershire butter and French bread Allergies: Shellfish Allium Dairy Gluten
Biscuits
Buttermilk Biscuits Seasonal Jam Steens Cane Syrup Butter 3 ea Allergies: Dairy Gluten
Chicken on a Stick
Chicken on a Stick Pickle Brined Chicken, Fried on a stick with pickles and served with Buttermilk Dressing Allergies: Allium Dairy Gluten Shellfish( fryer alert)
Hushpuppies
Hush puppies and Pickled jalapeno-Tartar sauce 5pc 1oz ea Allergies: Gluten Shellfish alert (fryer) Dairy allium
Mississippi Hot Catfish Nuggets
Catfish Nuggets Collards Slaw Comeback Sauce Spiced Honey Bread and butter pickles 5oz fish Allergies: Gluten Shellfish (fryer allert) Allium Dairy
Salads
Chopped Brassica Salad
broccoli, kale, cauliflower, kohlrabi puree, champagne poppy seed vinaigrette, raisins Dairy free
Southern Pea Salad
Mix of Peas, Tossed in a lemon aioli and fresh herbs with diced onions, topped with white cheddar, grated egg, capers, and pea tendrils Allergies: Allium Dairy Egg
Sides
Collard Greens
Collard Greens Onion, Garlic, Bacon, Chrystals, Molasses, Worcestershire, cane vinegar Allergies: Allium, Pork
Creole Potato Salad
Crispy Andouille Smashed Fried Potatoes Charred Corn, Crawfish Sauce, Scallions, Boil spice aioli: (Green onions, creole mustard, mayo, lemon zest, horseradish, creole spices) Allergies: Allium Gluten fryer alert Pork
Crispy Brussels
Crispy Fried Brussels Tabasco Mash-Vinaigrette Whipped Chevre Crispy pork skins Allergies: Dairy Gluten and shellfish(fryer alert) Allium pork
Fries with Comeback Sauce
Cajun Fries Comeback sauce: mayo, Ketchup, Sriracha, Paprika, Cayenne, Shallot, Onion powder, Garlic powder Creole spice Allergies: Allium fryer Alert Shellfish.
Gumbo (Cup)
Trinity(green bell pepper, onion, celery) Andouille, chicken thighs, dark roux, Chrystals, Tabasco, Garlic, Bay Leaves, Creole Spice, Scallions, Jasmine Rice, okra Allergies: Pork Allium
Red Beans and Rice (Cup)
Jasmine Rice Red Kidney Beans Andouille, Bacon, Chrystals, Tabasco, Worcestershire, Bay Leaves, Trinity, Garlic, Chicken Stock Allergies: Pork Allium
Side of Steamed Rice
Sandos
Debris Po Boy
Oyster Poboy
PoBoys: Oysters6-10pc (size dependent) LeidenHeimer Bun Dill pickles Iceberg lettuce tomatoes mayo Allergies: Shellfish Gluten
Shrimp Poboy
PoBoys: Shrimp10-12pc LeidenHeimer Bun Dill pickles Iceberg lettuce tomatoes mayo Allergies: Shellfish Gluten
Sittin Sidewayz Burger
Sittin Sidewayz burger 3ea/2-2.5oz patties Blackened on the charbroil grill topped with American cheese, bread and butter pickles, fried onions, fifty sauce Allergies: Gluten Dairy Allium
Smash Boudin Melt
Boudin Patty Melt Comeback Sauce Texas Toast Melted Onions Grilled Pickled Jalapenos Pepper Jack Cheese Allergies: pork Nightshade Allium dairy
Josephines Take Out Menu
For the Table
Creole Potato Salad
Crispy Andouille Smashed Fried Potatoes Charred Corn, Crawfish Sauce, Scallions, Boil spice aioli: (Green onions, creole mustard, mayo, lemon zest, horseradish, creole spices) Allergies: Allium Gluten fryer alert Pork
Chicken on a Stick
Chicken on a Stick Pickle Brined Chicken, Fried on a stick with pickles and served with Buttermilk Dressing Allergies: Allium Dairy Gluten Shellfish( fryer alert)
Crispy BBQ Ribs
Crispy Ribs Alabama White BBQ Sauce 5pc Allergies: Fryer alert( Gluten and shellfish) Pork
Mississippi Hot Catfish Nuggets
Catfish Nuggets Collards Slaw Comeback Sauce Spiced Honey Bread and butter pickles 5oz fish Allergies: Gluten Shellfish (fryer allert) Allium Dairy
BBQ Shrimp
classic New Orleans style, worcestershire butter and French bread Allergies: Shellfish Allium Dairy Gluten
Biscuits
Buttermilk Biscuits Seasonal Jam Steens Cane Syrup Butter 3 ea Allergies: Dairy Gluten
Hushpuppies
Hush puppies and Pickled jalapeno-Tartar sauce 5pc 1oz ea Allergies: Gluten Shellfish alert (fryer) Dairy allium
Sandos
Oyster Poboy
PoBoys: Oysters6-10pc (size dependent) LeidenHeimer Bun Dill pickles Iceberg lettuce tomatoes mayo Allergies: Shellfish Gluten
Shrimp Poboy
PoBoys: Shrimp10-12pc LeidenHeimer Bun Dill pickles Iceberg lettuce tomatoes mayo Allergies: Shellfish Gluten
Biloxi Special
Biloxi Vancleave Special 2patties, 2-2.5oz ea, Crab meat and saltines with trinity and herbs, american cheese, and fully dressed. Allergies: Gluten Dairy Shellfish Allium Egg
Sittin Sidewayz Burger
Sittin Sidewayz burger 3ea/2-2.5oz patties Blackened on the charbroil grill topped with American cheese, bread and butter pickles, fried onions, fifty sauce Allergies: Gluten Dairy Allium
Smash Boudin Melt
Boudin Patty Melt Comeback Sauce Texas Toast Melted Onions Grilled Pickled Jalapenos Pepper Jack Cheese Allergies: pork Nightshade Allium dairy
Sides
Fries with Comeback Sauce
Cajun Fries Comeback sauce: mayo, Ketchup, Sriracha, Paprika, Cayenne, Shallot, Onion powder, Garlic powder Creole spice Allergies: Allium fryer Alert Shellfish.
Collard Greens
Collard Greens Onion, Garlic, Bacon, Chrystals, Molasses, Worcestershire, cane vinegar Allergies: Allium, Pork
Red Beans and Rice (Cup)
Jasmine Rice Red Kidney Beans Andouille, Bacon, Chrystals, Tabasco, Worcestershire, Bay Leaves, Trinity, Garlic, Chicken Stock Allergies: Pork Allium
Side of Steamed Rice
Jar O Pickles
Greens & Things
Gumbo (Cup)
Trinity(green bell pepper, onion, celery) Andouille, chicken thighs, dark roux, Chrystals, Tabasco, Garlic, Bay Leaves, Creole Spice, Scallions, Jasmine Rice, okra Allergies: Pork Allium
Southern Pea Salad
Mix of Peas, Tossed in a lemon aioli and fresh herbs with diced onions, topped with white cheddar, grated egg, capers, and pea tendrils Allergies: Allium Dairy Egg
Crispy Brussels
Crispy Fried Brussels Tabasco Mash-Vinaigrette Whipped Chevre Crispy pork skins Allergies: Dairy Gluten and shellfish(fryer alert) Allium pork