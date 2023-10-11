Food Menu

Cold Bar

Smoked Redfish Dip

$15.00

Smoked Redfish Lemon, Creole Mustard, Horseradish, Chives, Parsley, Scallions, Mayo, Saltines, Ranch Powder Allergies: Allium Gluten

Shareables

BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

classic New Orleans style, worcestershire butter and French bread Allergies: Shellfish Allium Dairy Gluten

Biscuits

$12.00

Buttermilk Biscuits Seasonal Jam Steens Cane Syrup Butter 3 ea Allergies: Dairy Gluten

Chicken on a Stick

$12.00

Chicken on a Stick Pickle Brined Chicken, Fried on a stick with pickles and served with Buttermilk Dressing Allergies: Allium Dairy Gluten Shellfish( fryer alert)

Hushpuppies

$12.00

Hush puppies and Pickled jalapeno-Tartar sauce 5pc 1oz ea Allergies: Gluten Shellfish alert (fryer) Dairy allium

Mississippi Hot Catfish Nuggets

$18.00

Catfish Nuggets Collards Slaw Comeback Sauce Spiced Honey Bread and butter pickles 5oz fish Allergies: Gluten Shellfish (fryer allert) Allium Dairy

Salads

Chopped Brassica Salad

$18.00

broccoli, kale, cauliflower, kohlrabi puree, champagne poppy seed vinaigrette, raisins Dairy free

Southern Pea Salad

$16.00

Mix of Peas, Tossed in a lemon aioli and fresh herbs with diced onions, topped with white cheddar, grated egg, capers, and pea tendrils Allergies: Allium Dairy Egg

Sides

Collard Greens

$7.00

Collard Greens Onion, Garlic, Bacon, Chrystals, Molasses, Worcestershire, cane vinegar Allergies: Allium, Pork

Creole Potato Salad

$8.00

Crispy Andouille Smashed Fried Potatoes Charred Corn, Crawfish Sauce, Scallions, Boil spice aioli: (Green onions, creole mustard, mayo, lemon zest, horseradish, creole spices) Allergies: Allium Gluten fryer alert Pork

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Crispy Fried Brussels Tabasco Mash-Vinaigrette Whipped Chevre Crispy pork skins Allergies: Dairy Gluten and shellfish(fryer alert) Allium pork

Fries with Comeback Sauce

$7.00

Cajun Fries Comeback sauce: mayo, Ketchup, Sriracha, Paprika, Cayenne, Shallot, Onion powder, Garlic powder Creole spice Allergies: Allium fryer Alert Shellfish.

Gumbo (Cup)

$10.00

Trinity(green bell pepper, onion, celery) Andouille, chicken thighs, dark roux, Chrystals, Tabasco, Garlic, Bay Leaves, Creole Spice, Scallions, Jasmine Rice, okra Allergies: Pork Allium

Red Beans and Rice (Cup)

$8.00

Jasmine Rice Red Kidney Beans Andouille, Bacon, Chrystals, Tabasco, Worcestershire, Bay Leaves, Trinity, Garlic, Chicken Stock Allergies: Pork Allium

Side of Steamed Rice

$5.00

Sandos

Debris Po Boy

$16.00
Oyster Poboy

$20.00

PoBoys: Oysters6-10pc (size dependent) LeidenHeimer Bun Dill pickles Iceberg lettuce tomatoes mayo Allergies: Shellfish Gluten

Shrimp Poboy

$18.00

PoBoys: Shrimp10-12pc LeidenHeimer Bun Dill pickles Iceberg lettuce tomatoes mayo Allergies: Shellfish Gluten

Sittin Sidewayz Burger

$16.00

Sittin Sidewayz burger 3ea/2-2.5oz patties Blackened on the charbroil grill topped with American cheese, bread and butter pickles, fried onions, fifty sauce Allergies: Gluten Dairy Allium

Smash Boudin Melt

$15.00

Boudin Patty Melt Comeback Sauce Texas Toast Melted Onions Grilled Pickled Jalapenos Pepper Jack Cheese Allergies: pork Nightshade Allium dairy

For the Table

Snapper Collars

$34.00

jamaican jerk rub, chili bonnet butter

Retail

Carolina Gold bag

$18.00

Large Jar

$9.00

Marsh Hen Mill grits bag

$16.00

Small Jar

$5.00

Add-on

Side of Cocktail

$0.50

Side of Come back

$0.50

Side of Lemon Remoulade

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Red

RBTL Pascal aufranc

$44.80

RBTL Omen Pinot Noir

$45.50

RBTL Tarpon Cambaro red

$45.50

RBTL Pomelo Plavina

$42.00

RBTL Find your happy place

$42.00

RBTL Domaine la mandarine

$50.40

RBTL One stone cellars

$50.40

RBTL Broc cellars love red

$42.00

RBTL Elisa guerin molens a vent

$45.50

RBTL Chateau Moulin a Vent

$73.50

RBTL Catherine and pierre breton trinch

$49.00

RBTL Luberri Orleggi

$35.00

RBTL Gillmore mariposa

$38.50

RBTL Quentin harel grandes terres

$59.50

RBTL Tarpon cabernet

$112.00

Rose

RBTL Tarpon Cambaro rose

$45.50

RBTL Bodegas Muga Rosado

$49.00

RBTL Baskoli txakoli

$47.60

RBTL Chateau de flaugergues

$38.50

Orange

RBTL Zoinos debina respect

$45.50

RBTL Chateau maris rare orange

$42.00

White

RBTL J dusi

$31.50

RBTL Bilo idrott marina cube

$38.50

RBTL Three brooms

$50.40

RBTL Smoke screen

$45.50

RBTL Tarpon cellars sauvignon blanc

$59.50

RBTL Bucheggar leopold

$45.50

RBTL Vivanterre MSM

$38.50

RBTL Le quai a raisins

$38.50

RBTL Open face white field blend

$35.00

RBTL Teutonic gewurztraminer

$45.50

RBTL Teutonic candied mushroom

$42.00

RBTL Famillia torres

$38.50

RBTL Artomana

$38.50

RBTL Vostinic klasnic

$42.00

RBTL Combine couly dutheil

$42.00

RBTL Chateau soucherie

$54.60

RBTL Claus presinger fruit loops

$54.60

RBTL Tenuta di ghizzano

$49.00

Bubbles

RBTL Josep Ventosa Cava

$35.00

RBTL Graham Beck

$18.90

RBTL Laurent Perrier

$31.50

RBTL Luis Pato Mari gomes

$38.50

RBTL Tamellini Millesamato

$45.50

RBTL Apaltagua

$38.50

RBTL Chateau Berthenon Cremant

$52.50

RBTL Philippe Fourrier Blanc de Noirs

$70.00

RBTL Field Recordings dry hopped pet nat

$49.00

RBTL Field recordings pet nat rose

$49.00

RBTL Delinquente tuff nutt

$42.00

RBTL Claus presinger ancestral

$52.50

RBTL Heidi Schrock pet nat

$59.50

Brunch

Brunch Drinks

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Kir Royale

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Brunch Mimosa

$12.00