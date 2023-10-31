Joseph's Trattoria Downtown
Specials
Food
Appetizers
Crispy calamari, rustic spicy arrabbiata, lemon-chive and roasted garlic aioli
Crispy breaded rice ball, filled with meat sauce, chicken, mozzarella, peas, over pomodoro
PEI mussels, rustic spicy arrabbiata, roasted garlic, grilled ciabatta
Charcuterie of cured Italian meats and cheeses, housemade vinegar peppers, olives, lemon honey, black cherry jam, toasted crostini
Toasted ciabatta bread, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, Romano cheese, parsley, and pomodoro dipping sauce
Organic baby greens, fresh plum tomato, with balsamic vinaigrette or lemon olive oil basil dressing. GF
Organic baby greens, fresh plum tomato, with balsamic vinaigrette or lemon olive oil basil dressing. GF
Housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, ciabatta crostini, Sicilian white anchovy.
Housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, ciabatta crostini, Sicilian white anchovy.
Seared peppers, mushrooms and onions, baby greens, sun dried cranberries, oranges, pancetta, mozzarella, ciabatta crostini, citrus vinaigrette
Vine ripened tomatoes, housemade mozzarella, balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil
Romaine and mixed greens, apples, roasted sweet potatoes, gorgonzola cheese, grilled chicken, spiced pecans, apple cider vinaigrette
Pasta
Traditional veal bolognese, fresh rigatoni, shaved Parmigiana Reggiano
Ripe plum tomato sauce, angel hair, fresh basil, ricotta salata
Rustic spicy pomodoro with olive oil, garlic and chili pepper, over fresh housemade garganello
Fresh fettuccini, Chef’s choice of fresh seafood, tossed in rustic spicy arrabbiata sauce
Housemade fresh rigatoni, housemade sausage, broccolini, garlic, Italian parsley, Pecorino Romano cheese
Fresh fettuccine tossed in roasted garlic, pancetta, Pecorino Romano cream reduction
Housemade garganello, pulled braised chianti short ribs, pomodoro, crushed red pepper, demiglace, Parmigiano Reggiano
Ripe plum tomato sauce, eggplant, shaved ricotta salata, fresh basil, angel hair
Maine lobster stuffed ravioli, white wine, shallots, lemon cream
Cheese ravioli, fresh basil, pomodoro sauce, shaved Parmigiana Reggiano
Butternut squash ravioli, brown sugar butter, sage. Topped with sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans, gorgonzola
Traditional veal bolognese, fresh rigatoni, shaved Parmigiana Reggiano
Rustic spicy pomodoro with olive oil, garlic and chili pepper, over fresh housemade garganello
Fresh fettuccini, Chef’s choice of fresh seafood, tossed in rustic spicy arrabbiata sauce
Fresh fettuccine tossed in roasted garlic, pancetta, Pecorino Romano cream reduction
Ripe plum tomato sauce, eggplant, shaved ricotta salata, fresh basil, angel hair
Maine lobster stuffed ravioli, white wine, shallots, lemon cream
Cheese ravioli, fresh basil, pomodoro sauce, shaved Parmigiana Reggiano
Butternut squash ravioli, brown sugar butter, sage. Topped with sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans, gorgonzola.
Entrees
Fresh grilled salmon, with lemon, parsley, garlic and crushed red pepper, lemon basil vinaigrette, roasted gold potatoes, pan seared asparagus
Fresh grilled salmon, with lemon, parsley, garlic and crushed red pepper, lemon basil vinaigrette, roasted gold potatoes, pan seared asparagus
Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, pomodoro sauce, brick oven roasted
Seared chicken, prosciutto di Parma, wild mushroom ravioli, marsala
Seared veal, prosciutto di Parma, wild mushroom ravioli, marsala
Pan seared fillet of sole, lemon capers, white wine butter sauce, spinach and gnocchi
Chianti braised beef short rib, harvest vegetables, and roasted sweet potatoes
Filet mignon, sun-dried tomato risotto, fig and onion jam with sautéed asparagus and balsamic glaze
Pan seared chicken and broccoli, lemon caper butter, Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh fettuccine
Pan seared veal and broccoli, lemon caper butter, Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh fettuccine
Rosemary, lemon marinated half roasted chicken, gold potatoes, sautéed broccolini and roasted tomato demi glace
Chicken breast, breaded, stuffed with housemade fresh mozzarella, fettuccine, pomodoro
Grilled pork chop, fig and raisin agrodolce, roasted gold potatoes, charred broccolini
Sides
Seared broccoli, garlic and extra virgin olive oil.
Pizza/Calzone
Fresh plum tomato sauce, housemade fresh mozzarella, sweet basil.
Fresh plum tomato sauce, housemade fresh mozzarella, sweet basil.
Fresh plum tomato sauce, housemade fresh mozzarella, sweet basil, with pepperoni.
Fresh plum tomato sauce, house made fresh mozzarella, sweet basil, with pepperoni
Prosciutto di Parma, fig jam, figs, arugula, gorgonzola, balsamic glaze.
Prosciutto di Parma, fig jam, figs, arugula, gorgonzola, balsamic glaze.
Garlic parmesan cream, housemade sausage, caramelized onions, ricotta, mozzarella, basil
Garlic parmesan cream, housemade sausage, caramelized onions, ricotta, mozzarella, basil
Short rib, sundried tomato pesto (pinenuts), gouda, caramelized onions, spicy Calabrian peppers, arugula, honey
Short rib, sundried tomato pesto (pinenuts), gouda, caramelized onions, spicy Calabrian peppers, arugula, honey
Grilled chicken, basil pesto (pinenuts) shredded mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted peppers
Grilled chicken, basil pesto (pinenuts) shredded mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted peppers
Two large, warm slices of Margherita pizza and our house or caesar salad.
Kids Menu
Dessert
Warm, fudgey chocolate cake, served with vanilla bean ice cream, and chocolate ganache
Homemade rotating seasonal Cheesecake.
Espresso and marsala soaked ladyfinger cookies, layered with mascarpone cream and cocoa