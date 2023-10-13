Breakfast

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon & Egg

$4.65

Bacon & Bean

$4.65

Potato & Bacon

$4.65

Bacon Burrito

$5.50

Chorizo & Egg

$4.65

Chorizo & Bean

$4.65

Potato & Chorizo Burrito

$4.65

Chorizo burrito

$5.50

Josie’s Special

$4.75

Scrambled Egg Cooked with Bell Pepper, Onions, and Tomato finished with American Cheese

Sausage & Egg

$4.65

Sausage & Bean

$4.65

Potato & Sausage

$4.65

Sausage Burrito

$5.50

Migas Rancheras

$4.75

Scrambled Egg cooked with crispy corn tortilla and Ranchera Sauce

Chicharron & Egg

$4.65

Chicharron & Bean

$4.65

Potato & Chicharron

$4.65

Chicharron Burrito

$5.50

Breakfast Big Mama

$9.75

Choice of Meat, scrambled egg, beans, potato, cheese, and sour cream rolled in 12” tortilla

Ham & Egg

$4.65

Ham & Bean

$4.65

Potato & Ham

$4.65

Ham Burrito

$5.50

Ranchero Burrito

$4.00

Scrambled Egg Cooked with Sautéed Onions and Ranchera Sauce

Potato & Egg

$3.99

Potato & Bean

$3.99

Potato Burrito

$2.99

Bean Burrito

$2.99

Egg Burrito

$4.00

Ranchero w/ Meat

$4.75

2 Item Breakfast Burrito cooked with Sautéed Onions and Ranchera Sauce

Spam & Egg

$4.65

Spam & Bean

$4.65

Potato & Spam

$4.65

Breakfast Plates

Huevo Ranchero

$6.50

2 eggs your choice, Refried, Beans, side ranchera

Enchiladas Ranchera

$9.25

2 breakfast enchiladas filled with scrambled egg and ranchera, topped with ranchera sauce and cheese

Gorditas

$8.05

Un Huevo

$5.50

One Egg your choice, refied beans, potato, side ranchera

Papas Con Bacon Bits

$7.75

Potato cooked with bacon, served with side of potato

Papas Rancheras

$6.75

Potatoes cooked with ranchera served with refried beans

Papas con Chorizo

$7.75

Potatoes cooked with chorizo served with refried beans

Breakfast A La Grande

$11.25

3 eggs of your choice served with beans and potatos

Migas Rancheras Plate

$8.50

Scrambled Egg cooked crispy corn tortiila and sauteed onions served with refried beans, and potatoes

Breakfast Burrtio Plate

$6.50

Burrito of your choice, served with refried beans & rice

Omelette

$7.50

Breakfast omeltte of your choice served with refried beans & potatoes

Over Easy Beazy

$11.25

3 Eggs of your choice served with refried beans cooked with chorizo and Potatoes cooked with bacon

1/2 Enchilada Ranchera

$6.25

Breakfast ALa Carte

Bacon Strip (1)

$1.50

Bacon Strip (2)

$2.25

Bacon/Sausage (1/10

$2.25

Corn Tortilla (3)

$0.80

Egg (1)

$1.25

Flour Tortilla (1)

$0.65

Flour Tortilla (4)

$1.80

Pancake (1)

$2.75

Sausage Patty (1)

$1.50

Sausage Patty (2)

$2.25

Short Stack

$6.50

2 Pancakes

Side Barbacoa

$5.50

Side Chicharron

$2.50

Side Carne Guisada

$5.50

Side Chorizo

$2.50

Side Ham

$2.50

Side Homemade Potatoes

$1.95

Side refried beans

$1.94

Tostadas

$2.84

Triple Stack

$6.50

3 pancakes

Lunch/Dinner

Lunch Burritos

Beef Burrito

$5.50

Beef & Bean

$5.00

Beef & Potato

$5.00

Beef & Rice

$5.00

Deluxe Burrito

$5.50

Meat, with lettuce, tomato, cheese

Barbacoa

$5.50

Barbacoa & Bean

$5.00

Barbacoa & Potato

$5.00

Barbacoa & Rice

$5.00

Barbacoa Deluxe

$5.50

Meat, with Lettuce, tomato, cheese

Ground Beef

$5.50

Ground Beef & Bean

$5.00

Ground Beef & Potato

$5.00

Ground Beef & Rice

$5.00

Ground Beef Deluxe

$5.50

Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, & cheese

Chicken Burrito

$5.50

Chicken & Bean

$5.00

Chicken & Potato

$5.00

Chicken & Rice

$5.00

Chicken Deluxe

$5.50

Meat, with lettuce, tomato, cheese

Pork Burrito

$5.50

Pork & Bean

$5.00

Pork & Potato

$5.00

Pork & Rice

$5.00

Pork Deluxe

$5.50

Meat, with lettuce, tomato, cheese

Bean Burrito

$2.99

Beef Fajita

$6.00

Fajita, Bell Pepper, Onion, Pico, Guac

Chicken Fajita

$6.00

Fajita, Bell Pepper, Onion, Pico, Guac

Steak Ranchero

$6.50

Philly Steak grilled with sautéed oninions and Ranchera sauce

Lunch Big Mama

$10.00

Choice of Meat, Beans, Potato, Rice, Cheese, and Sour Cream

Carne Guisada En Salsa Verde

$6.50

Steak Ranchero en Salsa Verde

$6.50

Philly Steak Grilled with sauteed onions and salsa verde

Rice Burrito

$2.99

Bean Deluxe

$3.75

Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, & cheese

Potato Deluxe

$3.75

Potato, Lettuce, Tomato, & cheese

Taco Burrito

$5.50

Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Chicken Ranchero

$5.19

Chicken Guisada Cooked with Ranchera Sauce

Beef Super

$5.50

Beef, Beans & Rice

Chicken Super

$5.50

Chicken, Bean & Rice

Pork Super

$5.50

Pork, Bean & Rice

Ground Beef Super

$5.50

Ground Beef, Beans & Rice

Barbacoa Super

$5.50

Barbacoa, Beans, & Rice

Ala Carte

Taco (1)

$2.25

Enchilada (1)

$2.50

Chalupa (1)

$2.50

Margarita (1)

$2.75

Side Cheese

$0.75

Flour Torilla

$0.65

Chimichanga

$8.75

Chile relleno (1)

$5.99

Lunch Plates

Enchilada Plates*

2 Enchiladas of your choice served with beans and rice

Meat Entree

$12.00

8oz of your choice of meat served with beans and potatoes

Mexican Plate

$11.75

2 Enchiladas, one taco, served with beans and rice

Combination Plate

$11.00

1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, 1 Chalupa served with beans & rice

Red Raider Plate

$14.00

1 Enchilada, 1 Taco, 1 Chalupa, Small Beef Burrito, Beans & Rice

Burrito Plate

$11.50

Burrito of your choice, served with refried beans & rice

Taco Plate

$7.75

3 Tacos served with beans & rice

Chalupa Plate

$8.75

3 chalupas served with beans & rice

Chimichanga

$11.50

Steak Ranchero Burrito Plate

$11.50

Steak Ranchero Plate

$11.00

Chile Relleno Plate

$12.50

Gordita Plate (lunch)

$11.25

Margarita Plate

$9.75

Chalupa with choice of meat bean, cheese, lettuce, and tomatos

Texas Ranger* 2

$6.50

Smotherd burrito

Smothered Burrito Plate

$11.00

Smothered burrito served with beans & rice

Fajita Plate

$14.00

Flauta Plate

$7.75

Order of (3)

Tacos (3)

$6.50

Chalupas (3)

$6.50

Enchiladas (3)

Flour Enchiladas (3)

Flautas (3)

$4.99

Margaritas (3)

$9.00

Tamales (3)

$3.99

Child Menu

Child Enchilada Plate

$6.54

Child Taco Plate

$4.54

Child Chalupa Plate

$4.54

Soups

Menudo

Appitizers

Appetizers

Chips

$2.75+

Red Hot Sauce

$0.35+

Queso

$5.50+

Quesadilla

Green Hot Sauce

$0.45+

Guacamole

Josies Bean Dip

Large Nacho

Large Salad

Pico De Gallo

Ranchera Sauce

Beverages

Beverage

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Dr. Pepper

Big Red

Diet Dr. Pepper

Sierra Mist

Fruit Punch

Lemonade

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Coffee

Water

$0.45+

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Refill

$0.50

ToGo Cup

$0.35

Catering

Pints/Catering

Beans

Rice

Potatoes

Tamales

Lunch Pints

Family Pack

1 Dozen FLour Tortillas

$5.00

1/2 Dozen Corn Torilla

$0.80

1 Dozen Corn tortilla

$3.25

1 Dozen Enchiladas

Small Cassarole

Large Cassarole

Flour Tortilla (4)

$1.80