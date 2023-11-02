Jossi's Bakery and Shop 9210 Broadview Rd
Food & Beverages
Pastry
Coffee
Cupcakes
- Party-Time Cupcake$3.95
Indulge your taste buds with a heavenly vanilla cupcake, perfectly complemented by a sweet and tangy raspberry filling. Adorned with celebratory decor, it's the ultimate party treat! Don't miss out on this delicious delight.
- Lemon Lust Cupcake$3.50
A mouth-watering lemon meringue cupcake that will leave you craving for more! Experience the perfect balance of tangy lemon flavor and fluffy meringue topping that will take your taste buds on a delightful journey. Treat yourself to this heavenly dessert and enjoy the ultimate cupcake experience.
- Chocolate Delight Cupcake$3.50
The ultimate chocolate experience with our decadent chocolate cupcake. With a luscious fudge filling and rich, creamy chocolate buttercream icing, it's a treat that will satisfy any chocolate lover's cravings.
- Carrot Cake Cupcake$3.50
Craving a scrumptious carrot cake cupcake without the unwanted raisins and nuts? Look no further! Our delicious cupcake will satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising on taste.
- Elegant Pink Cupcake$3.50
A chocolate cupcake with smooth, creamy fudge filling and topped off with delightful pink sprinkles and a buttercream icing. It's the perfect treat to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings.
- Red Velvet Cupcake$3.50
A red velvet cupcake, complete with a cream cheese filling and icing. Satisfy your sweet tooth with this delectable treat today!
- Coco Loco$3.50
A coconut cupcake with fluffy whipped cream frosting on top!
- Vanilla Spring Cupcake$3.50
A Luscious Dulce De Leche cupcake, crowned with velvety whipped cream icing that will melt in your mouth!
- Half Dozen Cupcakes$20.00
- Dozen Cupcakes$40.00
- Passion Fruit Cupcake$3.50
Indulge in the heavenly taste of our Vanilla cupcake, perfectly accentuated with a burst of passion fruit flavor. You won't be able to resist the temptation of this delectable treat!
Coca-Cola Drinks
Sweet Treats
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.85
- Seasonal Sugar Cookie$2.95
A sugar cookie with a seasonal design!
- Sugar Monsters$4.50
- Seasonal Batter Cookie$3.85
- Double Cookie Cake$7.00
A chocolate chip cookie sandwich with buttercream in between and a festive design on top.
- Dozen Alfajor$20.00
This is a traditional dessert from Argentina that consists of a soft, crumbly cookie exterior with a rich Dulce de Leche filling at the center.
- 4pc Alfajor box$7.00
This is a traditional dessert from Argentina that consists of a soft, crumbly cookie exterior with a rich Dulce de Leche filling at the center.
- 4 pc Brownie Cookies$6.00
- 4pc Polvorones$6.50
- 4pc Cream Cheese Cookies$5.25
- 2pc Small Seasonal batter Cookie$5.50
- Dozen Sugar Cookies$12.00
Sweets
- Seasonal Cake Pops$3.50
We currently have a cake pop with a design of a bat made of chocolate and cheese cream.
- Parfait$4.85Out of stock
- Tres Leches Parfait$5.00
- Cake Pops$3.50
- Cannoli 3pc$6.50
- Truffle 4pc$10.00
Indulge in the heavenly taste of a vanilla cake truffle, perfectly blended to create a mouth-watering sensation. The truffle is coated with luxurious white chocolate that melts in your mouth and topped with crunchy cookie crumbles. A treat that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings!
- Cake Bomb$3.95