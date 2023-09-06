Drinks

Soda/tea

Ramune

$3.00

Sake

Chicka Sake Cup

$7.00

Junmai/gluten free/vegan

Hakutsuru Organic Sake

$12.00

junmai

Kurosawa Sake

$17.00

junmai

Hatsumago Sake

$15.00

junmai

Hakushika Sake

$12.00

junmai ginjo

Hakushika Gold Label Sake

$14.00

junmai ginjo

Hakushika Goka sennenju Sake

$25.00

junmai daiginjo

Ippin Sake

$17.00

junmai daiginjo

Hakutsuru Shoune Sake

$21,200.00

junmai daiginjo

Karatamba Sake

$14.00

honjozo

Sayuri Nigori Sake

$14.00

nigori

Snow Beauty Nigori Sake

$14.00

nigori

Izeko Sparkling Sake

$8.00

flavors: yuzu, peach, mixed berry

Hana Awaka Sparkling Sake

$12.00

flavors: peach, yuzu

Beer/Cocktail

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Breck Palisade Peach

$6.00

Breck Juice Drop IPA

$6.00

Breck Avalanche Amber Ale

$6.00

Breck Mountain Beach Sour

$6.00

Sapporo Small

$4.50

Sapporo Large

$7.00

Kirin Small

$4.50

Kirin Large

$7.00

Asahi Small

$4.50

Asahi Large

$7.00

Kawaba Snow Weizen

$10.00

japanese wheat beer

Cutwater Cocktail

$8.00

flavors: mai tai, mojito, peach/mango margarita

TOGO LUNCH SPECIAL

Create Your Own Lunch Box

Create Your Own Lunch Box

$17.00

choose 1 item from each category and an extra item from either the appetizer or sushi roll category for a total of 5 items!

Food

Appetizer

Spring Roll 2pc

$4.50

wrapped in rice paper

Egg Roll 2pc

$4.50

deep fried veggie egg roll

Gyoza

$5.00

fried potstickers

Edamame

$4.00

steamed and salted soy beans

Ika Ring

$6.00

5pc

Baked Green Museels

$8.00

5pc

Dynamite

$8.00

oven baked seafood mix with kewpie mayo and masago

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Sesame Seed Balls

$5.00

glutinous rice flour filled with red bean paste

Sashimi Flight 6pc

$15.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$3.00

Egg Drop Soup

$2.00

Sesame Dressing Salad

$3.00

spring mix with tomato

Joy Salad

$7.00

spring mix salad with tomato, avocado, rice crisps

Wakame Salad

$6.00

seaweed salad

Ika Sansai Salad

$7.00

marinated squid with vegetables

Sashimi Salad

$15.00

spring mix salad with 5pc sashimi , yuzu/ponzu sauce

Tuna Tataki Salad

$16.00

spring mix salad with tomato, avocado, rice crisps

Tempura App

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$10.00

3pc shrimp & 5pc veggie

Seafood & Veggie Tempura

$13.00

2pc shrimp, 2pc calamari & 5pc veggie

Veggie Tempura

$7.00

7pc veggie

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

lightly fried tofu with tempura sauce

Noodles

Udon

$10.00

thick japanese rice noodle in shoyu broth

Seafood Udon

$15.00

assorted seafood with udon noodles in shoyu broth

Tempura Udon

$14.00

served with tempura battered shrimp and vegetables

Spicy Seafood Udon

$16.00

Yaki Udon

$14.00

stir fried noodles, choice of chicken, beeef or vegetable

Specials

Bibimbap

$13.00

beef and veggie over rice with korean chili sauce

Hamachi Kama

$12.00

grilled yellowtail collar with rice

Veggie Bowl

$11.00

assorted vegetables sauteed with teriyaki sauce, includes egg roll

Joy Bowl

$16.00

choice of beef or chicken, sauteed with veggies and teriyaki sauce, includes rice and egg roll. available spicy

Curry Bowl

$15.00

choice of beef, chicken, or vegetable. includes rice and egg roll

Sides

Side ponzu

$0.50

Side rice

$2.00

Fresh wasabi

$3.95

Soy paper

$1.00

Sushi

Nigiri 2pc

Albacore Tataki 2pc

$9.00

Bincho 2pc

$8.00

albacore tuna

Ebi 2pc

$7.00

shrimp

Escolar 2pc

$8.00

Hamachi 2pc

$8.00

yellowtail

Kaibashira 2pc

$8.00

scallop

Kani 2pc

$7.00

crab

Maguro 2pc

$8.00

tuna

Masago 2pc

$7.00

smelt roe

Shake 2pc

$8.00

salmon

Shime Saba 2pc

$7.00

mackerel

Smoked Salmon 2pc

$8.00

Tako 2pc

$7.00

octopus

Tamago 2pc

$5.00

egg

Tobiko 2pc

$7.00

flying fish roe

Tuna Tataki 2pc

$10.00

Unagi 2pc

$9.00

fresh water eel

Sashimi 5pc

5pc Sashimi

$16.00

Tuna & Avocado 5pc (S)

$18.00

New Style Sahimi

$18.00

jalapeno, cilantro with yuzu/ponz

Escolar Sashimi 5pc

$14.00

sesame seed, kizame nori, sesame oil

Smoked Salmon Sashimi 5pc

$16.00

Bincho Sashimi 5pc

$15.00

albacore tuna. green onion, ponzu

Sushi Roll

Baked Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

California Roll

$8.00

Negihama Roll

$7.00

yellowtail, scallion

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Spicy California Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

yellowtail, yuzu kosho, jalapeno, wasabi tobiko

Tekka Roll

$7.00

tuna roll

Unagi Roll

$10.00

Tempura Roll

Las Vegas Roll

Las Vegas Roll

$10.00

cream cheese, unagi, kani. avocado. masago

Fried California Roll

$11.00

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

avocado, cucumber, kewpie mayo, tempura shrimp, masago

Avalanche Roll

$13.00

crab. avocado, shrimp deep fried

Spider Roll

$14.00

soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, masago

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$10.00

Monkey Brain

$12.00

crab meat, spciy tuna, avocado deep fried

Veggie Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Shiitake Mushroom Roll

$6.00

Kanpyo Roll

$6.00

soy-marinated sweet squash

Veggie Roll

$10.00

Asparagus Roll

$7.00

pan-fried asparagu

House Roll

Alaskan Roll

$10.00

smoked salmon, kani, avocado

County Line Roll

$14.00

california roll, salmon, broiled

Orgasm Roll

$15.00

spicy crab, mayo, salmon, broiled

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

unagi, cucumber, sliced avocado

Lone Tree Roll

Lone Tree Roll

$15.00

shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, assorted fish, jalapeno, wasabi tobiko

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$15.00

shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, unagi, avocado, masago

Empire Roll

Empire Roll

$13.00

shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy salmon

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$16.00

spicy salmon, soft shell crab, avocado

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

assorted fish on top of california roll, masago

Spicy Rainbow Roll

$14.00

assorted fish on top of spicy california, wasabi tobiko

Park Roll

Park Roll

$13.00

crab meat, avocado, cucumber, tuna, mango sauce

Snow Roll

$13.00

crab meat, avocado, cucumber, escolar, ponzu

Joy Roll

Joy Roll

$14.00

smoked salmon, red onion, masago, pineapple, mango sauce

Second Caterpillar Roll

Second Caterpillar Roll

$13.00

shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, avocado

Sushi Boy Roll

$14.00

shrimp, spicy tuna, salmon, avocado

Sushi Girl Roll

Sushi Girl Roll

$15.00

spicy tuna, kani, tuna, avocado, mango sauce, sweet chili sauce

Spicy Crunch Roll

Spicy Crunch Roll

$12.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno,wasabi tobiko

Sexy Crunch Roll

Sexy Crunch Roll

$14.00

shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, spicy tempura crumbs

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$17.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, baked spicy mayo and scallops

Crispy Tuna Roll

$18.00

- fried avocado roll, spicy tuna, tobiko, kani

Crispy Scallop Roll

$18.00

fried california roll, torched spicy scallops

Seared Albacore Roll

$14.00

albacore, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, cream cheese, ponzu