Joy Sushi 7600 Park Meadows Drive, Suite 1000
Drinks
Soda/tea
Sake
Chicka Sake Cup
Junmai/gluten free/vegan
Hakutsuru Organic Sake
junmai
Kurosawa Sake
junmai
Hatsumago Sake
junmai
Hakushika Sake
junmai ginjo
Hakushika Gold Label Sake
junmai ginjo
Hakushika Goka sennenju Sake
junmai daiginjo
Ippin Sake
junmai daiginjo
Hakutsuru Shoune Sake
junmai daiginjo
Karatamba Sake
honjozo
Sayuri Nigori Sake
nigori
Snow Beauty Nigori Sake
nigori
Izeko Sparkling Sake
flavors: yuzu, peach, mixed berry
Hana Awaka Sparkling Sake
flavors: peach, yuzu
Beer/Cocktail
Coors Light
Coors Banquet
Corona Extra
Breck Palisade Peach
Breck Juice Drop IPA
Breck Avalanche Amber Ale
Breck Mountain Beach Sour
Sapporo Small
Sapporo Large
Kirin Small
Kirin Large
Asahi Small
Asahi Large
Kawaba Snow Weizen
japanese wheat beer
Cutwater Cocktail
flavors: mai tai, mojito, peach/mango margarita
TOGO LUNCH SPECIAL
Create Your Own Lunch Box
Food
Appetizer
Spring Roll 2pc
wrapped in rice paper
Egg Roll 2pc
deep fried veggie egg roll
Gyoza
fried potstickers
Edamame
steamed and salted soy beans
Ika Ring
5pc
Baked Green Museels
5pc
Dynamite
oven baked seafood mix with kewpie mayo and masago
Shishito Peppers
Sesame Seed Balls
glutinous rice flour filled with red bean paste
Sashimi Flight 6pc
tuna, salmon, yellowtail
Soup & Salad
Miso Soup
Egg Drop Soup
Sesame Dressing Salad
spring mix with tomato
Joy Salad
spring mix salad with tomato, avocado, rice crisps
Wakame Salad
seaweed salad
Ika Sansai Salad
marinated squid with vegetables
Sashimi Salad
spring mix salad with 5pc sashimi , yuzu/ponzu sauce
Tuna Tataki Salad
spring mix salad with tomato, avocado, rice crisps
Tempura App
Noodles
Specials
Bibimbap
beef and veggie over rice with korean chili sauce
Hamachi Kama
grilled yellowtail collar with rice
Veggie Bowl
assorted vegetables sauteed with teriyaki sauce, includes egg roll
Joy Bowl
choice of beef or chicken, sauteed with veggies and teriyaki sauce, includes rice and egg roll. available spicy
Curry Bowl
choice of beef, chicken, or vegetable. includes rice and egg roll
Sushi
Nigiri 2pc
Albacore Tataki 2pc
Bincho 2pc
albacore tuna
Ebi 2pc
shrimp
Escolar 2pc
Hamachi 2pc
yellowtail
Kaibashira 2pc
scallop
Kani 2pc
crab
Maguro 2pc
tuna
Masago 2pc
smelt roe
Shake 2pc
salmon
Shime Saba 2pc
mackerel
Smoked Salmon 2pc
Tako 2pc
octopus
Tamago 2pc
egg
Tobiko 2pc
flying fish roe
Tuna Tataki 2pc
Unagi 2pc
fresh water eel
Sashimi 5pc
Sushi Roll
Baked Spicy Salmon Roll
California Roll
Negihama Roll
yellowtail, scallion
Philadelphia Roll
salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Spicy California Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail, yuzu kosho, jalapeno, wasabi tobiko
Tekka Roll
tuna roll
Unagi Roll
Tempura Roll
Las Vegas Roll
cream cheese, unagi, kani. avocado. masago
Fried California Roll
Asparagus Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
avocado, cucumber, kewpie mayo, tempura shrimp, masago
Avalanche Roll
crab. avocado, shrimp deep fried
Spider Roll
soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, masago
Vegetable Tempura Roll
Monkey Brain
crab meat, spciy tuna, avocado deep fried
Veggie Roll
House Roll
Alaskan Roll
smoked salmon, kani, avocado
County Line Roll
california roll, salmon, broiled
Orgasm Roll
spicy crab, mayo, salmon, broiled
Caterpillar Roll
unagi, cucumber, sliced avocado
Lone Tree Roll
shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, assorted fish, jalapeno, wasabi tobiko
Dragon Roll
shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, unagi, avocado, masago
Empire Roll
shrimp, avocado, cucumber, spicy salmon
Godzilla Roll
spicy salmon, soft shell crab, avocado
Rainbow Roll
assorted fish on top of california roll, masago
Spicy Rainbow Roll
assorted fish on top of spicy california, wasabi tobiko
Park Roll
crab meat, avocado, cucumber, tuna, mango sauce
Snow Roll
crab meat, avocado, cucumber, escolar, ponzu
Joy Roll
smoked salmon, red onion, masago, pineapple, mango sauce
Second Caterpillar Roll
shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, avocado
Sushi Boy Roll
shrimp, spicy tuna, salmon, avocado
Sushi Girl Roll
spicy tuna, kani, tuna, avocado, mango sauce, sweet chili sauce
Spicy Crunch Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno,wasabi tobiko
Sexy Crunch Roll
shrimp, crab meat, cucumber, spicy tempura crumbs
Volcano Roll
crab, avocado, cucumber, baked spicy mayo and scallops
Crispy Tuna Roll
- fried avocado roll, spicy tuna, tobiko, kani
Crispy Scallop Roll
fried california roll, torched spicy scallops
Seared Albacore Roll
albacore, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, cream cheese, ponzu