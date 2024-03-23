JP's Waterfront - NEW
Apps
- Basket of Cajun Fries$6.50
- Basket of Fries$5.00
Topped with salt and pepper
- Basket of Truffle Fries$8.00
Tossed with truffle oil and parmesan
- Basket Sweet Potato Fries$7.50
Sweet potato waffle fries
- Cheese Sticks$5.00
Served with Marinara or Ranch Dressing
- Chips and Salsa$5.00
House made chips Served with Fire Roasted Salsa
- Coconut Shrimp APP$12.00
4 House Made Coconut Shrimp Served with Coconut Sauce
- Cracked Pepp Chips$5.00
Black Peppered Chips Served with Bistro Sauce
- Fried Pickles$6.00
Pickle Spears Deep Fried to Perfection! Served with Ranch.
- Mini Tacos$5.00
Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
- Mushrooms$7.50
One of our best sellers!
- Nachos (No Protein) - APP$6.50
- Nachos - Pulled Pork - APP$8.50
- Nachos BEEF - APP$7.50
- Nachos Chicken - APP$8.50
- Pretzel Bites$9.50
Healthy Portion of Pretzels served with our House Made Cheese. Delicious!
- Steak Tips$13.50
Tender Steak served with Onions, Green Peppers, a Zip Sauce and Fried Pita Strips. Alexis's FAVE!
Nacho/Wings/Strips
- Tequila Lime Nachos$13.00
House Made Chips topped with Tequila Lime Marinated Chicken (a little spicy), Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos, Shredded Cheddar Jack, and Our House Made Cheese Sauce. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
- JP Nachos$12.00
House Made Chips Topped with ZESTY Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos, Shredded Cheddar, and House Made Cheese Sauce. Served with Sour Cream and Fire Roasted Salsa.
- Pulled Pork Nachos$13.00
House Made Chips Topped with Pulled Pork, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos, Cheddar Jack Cheese and House Made Cheese Sauce. Served with Sour Cream and Fire Roasted Salsa.
- Boatload Wings (24)$30.00
Feed a FEW Hungry Mouths with our Boatload of Wings!
- Full Order Wings (12)$16.00
Full Order of Our Award Winning Wings to Satisfy Your Hunger!
- Half Order Wings (6)$9.00
Six Delicious Wings is a GREAT Way to Start Your Order!
- Party Pack Wings (50)$58.00
Available for ONLINE ORDERING ONLY. Please indicate sauce preference(s) in the special instruction section.
- Chicken Strips$10.99
Chicken - Hand Dipped in a House Made Beer Batter and Fried to Perfection. Delicious!
- Buffalo Chicken Strips$11.49
Chicken - Hand Dipped in a House Made Beer Batter and Fried to Perfection then Tossed in Buffalo Sauce.
Burgers
- JP Burger$10.00
A Delicious Half Pound Angus Burger - Prepared to Your Liking!
- JP Mac$11.00
A Half Pound Angus Burger Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Thousand Island Dressing.
- The Dominator$12.00
Dom Knows His Burgers! A Half Pound Angus Burger Served with Sauteed Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, & Onion Rings Piled High on a Brioche Bun.
- Wagyu Burger$16.00
A Half Pound of Mouth Watering Wagyu Beef Patty Served with Truffle Fries.
- JP Mini Burgers$10.00
Three Mini Burgers served with Sauteed Onions..... So Good! Sandy's FAVE!
- Morgie's Mini Burgers$12.00
Three Mini Burgers Topped With Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, & Whiskey Onions. Morgie Knows a GOOD Mini!
- Pretzel Burger$12.00
A Half Pound Angus Burger With Bacon, Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce, on a Pretzel Bun. It's Messy & Cheesy! Ang's FAVE!!
- Patty Melt$10.50
A Half Pound Angus Burger Topped With Sauteed Onions and Swiss Cheese. Served on a Grilled Marbled Rye.
- Portobello Veggie Burger$9.00
Where's the Beef? Portobello Mushroom, Sauteed Onions, Spinach, Smoked Gouda and Chipotle Lime Aioli Sauce.
Hand Helds
- JP Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Delicious anytime of day! Ham, Bacon, Fried Egg, American & Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato on a Pretzel Bun.
- Slim Jim$9.50
Grilled Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato and Thousand Island.
- Italian Sub$9.50
Ham, Salami Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, and Italian Dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hand Battered Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce....Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch. It's not the sandwich you want on a small appetite!
- Reuben$10.00
CLASSIC! Grobbel's Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut on Grilled Marbled Rye.
- The Dano$10.00
Dano Knows His Sandwiches! Grobbel's Corned Beef Topped with Whiskey Onions, Swiss & American Cheese, & a Horseradish Cream Sauce.
- Fish Sandwich$10.00
Beer Battered Cod......Brioche Bun - What's not to like? Add Pickled Onions, Tatar Sauce, Lettuce, & Tomato and it's a GREAT CATCH!
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Pulled Pork, Sweet Baby Ray's, Pickled Onions, House Made Coleslaw, and Pickles on a Brioche Bun! CLASSIC!
- Turkey Bacon Swiss$9.90
One of JP's Top Selling Sandwiches. Turkey, Bacon, Swiss and Tomato on a Brioche Bun.
- Adult Grilled Cheese$7.00
Provolone, Swiss, & American Cheese combined with Tomato and Served on Texas Toast.
- BLT$7.00
American Classic!
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Hand Battered Chicken, Pickled Onions, Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato Pickle on a Brioche Bun.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Naan Wrap$10.00
Our Number #1 Selling Sandwich. Hand Battered Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Cheese
- Philly Steak Naan Wrap$11.00
Shaved Ribeye with Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers, and Provolone Wrapped in a Flatbread. Delicious on a Sub Bun too!
- Veggie Flatbread Wrap$7.00
Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Pepper Jack Cheese.
- Turkey Wrap$9.50
Oven Roasted Turkey, Spinach, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, & Chipotle Lime Aioli Sauce.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.50
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing. Hughey & Paul's FAVE!
Pizza
- Cheese Bread$7.00
Dough, Cheese, and a Little Butter...... What Could Be Better?
- Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.00
Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Bacon, and BBQ Sauce. Little's FAVE!
- Large Cheese$11.00
- Large Cheese & Pepperoni$11.50
- Large Deluxe$15.00
Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, and Mushroom.
- Med BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.00
Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Bacon, and BBQ Sauce. Little's FAVE!
- Medium Cheese & Pepperoni$9.50
- Medium Deluxe$13.00
Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, and Mushroom.
- Pepperoni Roll$7.00
- Personal BBQ Chicken$10.00
Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Bacon, and BBQ Sauce. Little's FAVE!
- Personal Deluxe$9.00
Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Onion, Green Pepper, and Mushroom.
- Personal Pizza$7.00
Bell Biv's FAVE!
- 5 PIZZA PARTY PACK$50.00
2 Large Pepperoni Pizzas 1 Large Deluxe Pizza 2 Large Cheese Pizzas Only available with online ordering. No Additions or Substitutions.
Quesadillas/Sides
- 4 oz GUAC$3.00
- Baked Potato$3.99
- Beef Quesadillas$9.00
Ground Beef, Melted Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers, Sour Cream and Salsa.
- Cajun Fries$4.25
- Cheese Quesadillas$6.75
Melted Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers, Sour Cream and Salsa.
- Chicken Quesadillas$9.00
Chicken, Melted Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers, Sour Cream and Salsa.
- Chips / Salsa (side)$3.00
- Coleslaw$3.99
- Crack Pepp Chips (side)$3.99
Cracked Pepper Chips Served with Bistro Sauce.
- Extra Dressing 2 oz$0.35
- Extra Dressing 4 oz$0.70
- French Fries$3.99
- Fried Egg$3.99
- Fruit Salad$3.99Out of stock
- House Salad$3.99
- Hush Puppies$3.99
8 Hush Puppies Served With Sauce of Your Choice.
- Loaded Baked Potato$5.49
Baked Potato, Cheese, and Bacon..... Delicious!
- Mac and Cheese (side)$4.99
House Made Mac & Cheese
- Nacho Cheese (SIDE)$2.00
House Made Cheese goes well with almost EVERYTHING!
- Onion Rings (side)$3.99
4 Large Hand Dipped Onion Rings Served with Boom Boom Sauce.
- Pita Fried (side)$1.50
- Pita Soft (side)$1.50
- Pulled Pork Quesadillas$10.00
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Melted Cheese, and Pickled Onions
- Purple Cabbage Slaw$3.99
- Ranch Potatoes$3.99
- Side Caesar Salad$3.99
- Steak Quesadillas$12.00
Steak, Melted Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers, Sour Cream, and Salsa.
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.99
- Truffle Fries (side)$5.49
- Veggie #1$3.99
Fresh Vegetables change all the time.....
- Veggie #2$3.99
Fresh Vegetables change all the time.....
Seafood
- Cod$14.00
Delicious Cod Prepared To Your Liking....... Blackened in Paul's FAVE!
- Walleye$17.00
Delicious Walleye Prepared To Your Liking.
- Perch$16.00
5 Pieces of Perch Prepared To Your Liking.
- Salmon$17.50
We Love Our Salmon! Lucy's FAVE is with our Sweet Chili and ONJ's FAVE is Blackened!
- Shrimp$18.00
7 Jumbo Shrimp - Fried or Scampi. Sherry and Flip's FAVE is fried!
- Coconut Shrimp$19.50
Each Shrimp is Prepared by Hand on a Daily Basis...Delicious! Served with Coconut Sauce.
Entrees
- Lemon Feta Chicken$16.00
Sauteed Chicken Medallions in a White Wine Sauce, Spinach, Feta and Tropical Fruit Salsa, Served Over Linguine.
- Garden Chicken Piccata$16.00
Sauteed Chicken Medallions Prepared in a Rosemary Garlic Butter Sauce, White Wine, Capers, Tomatoes, Artichokes, and Spinach Served Over Linguine. Nancy's favorite!
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$14.50
Two Pieces of Chicken with Choice of Two Sides. If you like a little spice, try it blackened.
- NY Strip$23.00
12 oz NY Strip. We Aren't a Steakhouse, but we serve a GREAT STEAK! Dean, Kate and Jackie's FAVE!
- Ribeye$27.00
14 oz ANGUS RIBEYE - We Aren't a Steakhouse, but we serve GREAT STEAKS!
- Mahi Tacos$12.00
Flash Fried Mahi Mahi Tacos, Topped with a Tropical Fruit Salsa, Purple Cabbage Slaw, Chipotle Lime Aioli Served on Corn Tortillas. They are DELICIOUS, but not recommended if you don't like it spicy!
- Mac and Cheese Dinner$11.00
House Made Mac & Cheese! We suggest adding blackened chicken! YUM!
Soup & Salad
- House Salad$3.99
- Side Caesar$3.99
- Cobb Salad$12.50
- Chef Salad$12.50
- Chicken Caesar$11.50
Romaine, Parmesan, Grilled Chicken and Caesar Dressing. What's not to love?!
- Michigan Cherry Salad$12.99
Our #1 Selling Salad. Spring Mix, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cherries, Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Avery's FAVE! We Suggest Raspberry Vinaigrette with this Salad.
- French Onion$5.50
- Chili$5.50
- Soup of the Day$5.50