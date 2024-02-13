J'S Var-B-Q 7200 Montgomery Blvd NE Suite F1
J's Var-B-Q
Smoked Meat
- 1/4 lb. Pulled Pork$4.60
Moist, smoked pulled pork
- 1/2 lb. Pulled Pork$8.25
Moist, smoked pulled pork
- 1 lb. Pulled Pork$16.50
Moist, smoked pulled pork
- 1/4 lb. Pulled Pork 1 SIDE$9.10
Moist, smoked pulled pork
- 1/2 lb. Pulled Pork 1 SIDE$12.75
Moist, smoked pulled pork
- 1 lb. Pulled Pork 1 SIDE$21.00
Moist, smoked pulled pork
- 1/4 lb. Pulled Pork 2 SIDES$11.10
Moist, smoked pulled pork
- 1/2 lb. Pulled Pork 2 SIDES$14.75
Moist, smoked pulled pork
- 1 lb. Pulled Pork 2 SIDES$23.00
Moist, smoked pulled pork
- 1/4 lb. Chopped Brisket$7.50
Moist, smoked chopped brisket
- 1/2 lb. Chopped Brisket$13.99
Moist, smoked chopped brisket
- 1 lb. Chopped Brisket$27.50
Moist, smoked chopped brisket
- 1/4 lb. Chopped Brisket 1 SIDE$12.00
Moist, smoked chopped brisket
- 1/2 lb. Chopped Brisket 1 SIDE$18.49
Moist, smoked chopped brisket
- 1 lb. Chopped Brisket 1 SIDE$32.00
Moist, smoked chopped brisket
- 1/4 lb. Chopped Brisket 2 SIDES$14.00
Moist, smoked chopped brisket
- 1/2 lb. Chopped Brisket 2 SIDES$20.49
Moist, smoked chopped brisket
- 1 lb. Chopped Brisket 2 SIDES$34.00
Moist, smoked chopped brisket
- 1/4 lb. Turkey$5.60
Sliced smoked turkey
- 1/2 lb. Turkey$10.25
Sliced smoked turkey
- 1 lb. Turkey$20.50
Sliced smoked turkey
- 1/4 lb. Turkey1 SIDE$10.10
Sliced smoked turkey
- 1/2 lb. Turkey 1 SIDE$14.75
Sliced smoked turkey
- 1 lb. Turkey 1 SIDE$25.00
Sliced smoked turkey
- 1 lb. Turkey 2 SIDES$27.00
Sliced smoked turkey
- 1/2 lb. Turkey 2 SIDES$16.75
Sliced smoked turkey
- 1/4 lb. Turkey 2 SIDES$12.10
Sliced smoked turkey
- 1/4 lb. Hot Links$4.50
somewhat spicey smoked hot link
- 1/2 lb. Hot Links$7.99
somewhat spicey smoked hot link
- 1 lb. Hot Links$16.00
somewhat spicey smoked hot link
- 1/4 lb. Hot Links 1 SIDE$9.00
somewhat spicey smoked hot link
- 1/2 lb. Hot Links 1 SIDE$12.49
somewhat spicey smoked hot link
- 1 lb. Hot Links 1 SIDE$20.50
somewhat spicey smoked hot link
- 1/4 lb. Hot Links 2 SIDES$11.00
somewhat spicey smoked hot link
- 1/2 lb. Hot Links 2 SIDES$14.49
somewhat spicey smoked hot link
- 1 lb. Hot Links 2 SIDES$16.00
somewhat spicey smoked hot link
- 1 lb. Spare Ribs$18.50
- 1/2 lb. Spare Ribs$9.25
- 1 lb. Spare Ribs 1 SIDE$23.00
- 1/2 lb. Spare Ribs 1 SIDE$13.75
- 1 lb. Spare Ribs 2 SIDES$25.00
- 1/2 lb. Spare Ribs 2 SIDES$15.75
- Whole Chicken$16.00
- 1/2 Chicken$8.50
smoked chicken halves
- Whole Chicken 1 SIDE$20.50
- 1/2 Chicken 1 SIDE$13.00
smoked chicken halves
- Whole Chicken 2 SIDES$22.50
- 1/2 Chicken 2 SIDES$14.00
smoked chicken halves
- Chicken Tenders 6 ct.$8.95
- Chicken Tenders 3 ct.$4.95
- Chicken Tenders 6 ct. 1 SIDE$13.45
- Chicken Tenders 3 ct. 1 SIDE$9.45
- Chicken Tenders 6 ct. 2 SIDES$15.45
- Chicken Tenders 3 ct. 2 SIDES$11.45
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork$8.99
1/4lb pulled pork on a potato bun
- Pulled Pork 1 SIDE$13.49
1/4lb pulled pork on a potato bun
- Pulled Pork 2 SIDES$15.49
1/4lb pulled pork on a potato bun
- Brisket$9.99
1/4lb chopped brisket on a potato bun
- Brisket 1 SIDE$14.45
1/4lb chopped brisket on a potato bun
- Brisket 2 SIDES$16.45
1/4lb chopped brisket on a potato bun
- Hot Link$8.99
1/4lb hot link on a potato bun
- Hot Link 1 SIDE$13.49
1/4lb hot link on a potato bun
- Hot Link 2 SIDES$14.49
1/4lb hot link on a potato bun
- Turkey$8.99
1/4lb turkey on a potato bun
- Turkey 1 SIDE$13.49
1/4lb turkey on a potato bun
- Turkey 2 SIDES$15.49
1/4lb turkey on a potato bun
Specialties
- The Ella$9.95
Loaded baked potato w/ choice of meat
- The Ella 1 SIDE$14.45
Loaded baked potato w/ choice of meat
- The Ella 2 SIDES$16.45
Loaded baked potato w/ choice of meat
- The Tao Tao$10.50
Sandwich topped w/ hot link
- The Tao Tao 1 SIDE$15.00
Sandwich topped w/ hot link
- The Tao Tao 2 SIDES$17.00
Sandwich topped w/ hot link
- The Elijah$12.00
Loaded fries covered w/ beans, meat & cheese
- The Elijah 1 SIDE$16.50
Loaded fries covered w/ beans, meat & cheese
- The Elijah 2 SIDES$18.50
Loaded fries covered w/ beans, meat & cheese
- The Kai Kai$10.50
Sandwich w/ choice of meat topped w/ mac n cheese
- The Kai Kai 1 SIDE$14.50
Sandwich w/ choice of meat topped w/ mac n cheese
- The Kai Kai 2 SIDES$17.50
Sandwich w/ choice of meat topped w/ mac n cheese
- The Ju Ju$11.00
Loaded mac n cheese w/ choice of meat & sauce
- The Ju Ju 1 SIDE$15.50
Loaded mac n cheese w/ choice of meat & sauce
- The Ju Ju 2 SIDES$17.50
Loaded mac n cheese w/ choice of meat & sauce
- The Bubba$12.50
Open-faced bun w/ choice of meat, sausage & topped w/ baked beans & cheese
- The Bubba 1 SIDE$16.50
Open-faced bun w/ choice of meat, sausage & topped w/ baked beans & cheese
- The Bubba 2 SIDES$18.75
Open-faced bun w/ choice of meat, sausage & topped w/ baked beans & cheese
- Baby Seven$13.50
1/2 lb Ribs + Choice of Meat
- Baby Seven 1 SIDE$18.00
1/2 lb Ribs + Choice of 1/4 lb Meat
- Baby Seven 2 SIDES$20.00
1/2 lb Ribs + Choice of 1/4 lb Meat
