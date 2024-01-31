Juan in a Million 2300 E Cesar Chavez St
Juan in a Million Menu
Breakfast Plates
- Breakfast Special$10.95
Two fresh eggs, served any style with refried beans, potatoes and two flour tortillas
- Machacado Con Huevo Plate$12.95
Two eggs scrambled with machacado (dried shredded beef), onions, tomatoes and chile jalapenõ served with refried beans, potatoes and two tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros - 2 Eggs$11.95
Two eggs any style with ranchero sauce, refried beans, potatoes and two flour tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros - 1 Egg$11.25
One egg any style with ranchero sauce, refried beans, potatoes and two flour tortillas
- Texas Rib Steak Breakfast Plate$14.95
A juicy 6 oz Texas Beef Ribeye Steak, served with 2 eggs (any style), ranchero sauce, refried beans, potatoes and two flour tortillas
- Migas Plate$11.95
Two eggs scrambled with tortilla chips, onions and tomatoes, served with refried beans, potatoes and two flour tortillas
- Huevos A La Mexicana Plate$11.95
Two eggs, scrambled with chile jalapenõ, tomatoes and onions, served with refried beans, potatoes and two flour tortillas
- Con Queso Breakfast Plate$13.95
Two eggs served any style with queso, carne guisada, refried beans, potatoes and two flour tortillas
- Chorizo Con Huevo Plate$12.95
Two eggs scrambled with chorizo served with refried beans, potatoes and two flour tortillas
Breakfast Tacos
- Taco Bacon & Egg$4.50
- Taco Potato & Egg$4.50
- Taco Chorizo & Egg$4.50
- Taco Sausage & Egg$4.50
- Taco Nopalitos & Egg$4.50
- Taco Beans & Egg$4.50
- Taco Potato & Beef$4.50
- Barbacoa Taco$4.90
- Taco Chorizo & Potato$4.50
- Taco Chorizo & Beans$4.50
- Taco Bean & Cheese$4.50
- Machacado Taco$4.90
Machacado with Egg, Tomatoes, Onions and Chile Jalapeño
- Migas Taco$4.25
- Taco Egg and Cheese$4.50
- Taco Potato & Chorizo$4.50
- Taco Sausage & Potato$4.50
- Taco Bacon & Potato$4.50
- Taco Egg A La Mex$4.50
- Bean & Bacon$4.50
- Egg Taco$4.50
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Plates
- Fajita Plate$14.45
Barbecued tender US Certified Angus Beef or chicken skirts served with charro beans, rice, guacamole and two flour tortillas
- Enchilada Plate$13.95
Two enchiladas served with charro beans, rice, salad and three corn tortillas
- Flautas Plate$13.95
Two rolled crispy tortillas filled with beef and topped with our delicious guacamole and sour cream, served with charro beans, rice, salad and three corn tortillas
- Chalupas Plate$10.95
Two crispy tostada shells topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
- Single Chalupa - Bean & Cheese Only$6.80
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, beans & cheese
- Single Chalupa - Beef & Guacamole$7.95
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. With beef & guacamole
- Carne Guisada Plate$13.95
Tender beef tips and gravy served with charro beans, rice, salad and three corn tortillas
- Taco Dinner Plate$11.95
Choice of 2 beef or chicken tacos on either corn crispy or flour tortillas, served with charro beans, rice and salad
- Texas Rib Steak Dinner$14.95
A juicy 6 oz Texas Beef Ribeye Steak, served with rice, beans, salad, ranchero sauce and two flour tortillas
Legendary Tacos
- Don Juan El Taco Grande$6.98
A secret combination of potato, egg, bacon and cheese in a deliciously hot tortilla
- Fajita Taco$4.95
Certified Angus Beef or Chicken with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes
- Beef or Chicken Taco$4.75
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Taco with lettuce, cheese and tomato
- Carne Guisada Taco$4.75
- Guacamole Taco$4.75
Salads
- Taco Salad$11.50
Beef or chicken tossed into a green salad with tomatoes, cheese in a crispy shell bowl
- Small Garden Salad$4.99
Fresh tossed green salad
- Guacamole Salad$12.50
Served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and cheese, accompanied with chips
- Fajita Salad$12.95
Beef Fajita tossed with a green salad, tomatoes, cheese & crispy shell bowl
Appetizers & Soups
- Nachos$11.95
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese and jalepeño peppers
- Quesadillas$11.45
Individual size on flour tortilla with sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Menudo$9.75
Served with your choice of two flour tortillas, or three corn tortillas. (Onions and limes are served with every menudo order)(Small is served with one flour or two corn tortillas)
- Caldo De Res$9.75
A combination of beef tips and fresh vegetables served with three corn tortillas
- Chile Con Queso - 8oz$7.50
- Chile Con Queso - Large$12.95
- Small Gucamole - 8oz$7.50
- Tortilla Chips & Hot Sauce (No Meal)$3.80
- Tortilla Chips Small$1.60
- Tortilla Chips Large$3.85
Sides
- Corn Tortilla$0.10
- Flour Tortilla$0.25
- Crispy Shell$0.25
- Side: Beans$2.80
- Side: Jalapeños$1.50
- Side: Potatoes$2.80
- Side: Pico de Gallo$2.60
- Side: Tomatillo Sauce$3.00
- Side: Red Enchilada Sauce$3.00
- Side: Rice$2.80
- Side: Shredded Cheese$2.60
- Side: Sour Cream$2.30
- Single Steak$9.90
- Single Enchilada$4.00
Single Beef, Cheese or Chicken Enchilada
- Single Flauta$4.00
One rolled crispy tortillas filled with chicken and topped with our delicious guacamole and sour cream
- Side: Pozole$3.00
- Side: Salsa Ranchera$3.00
- Side: Onion$1.50
- Side: Lemon$1.50
- Side: Tomato$1.50
Desserts
Merchandise
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Coffee$3.25
- Milk$3.25
- Orange Juice$3.25
- Apple Juice$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Hot Chocolate$3.25
- Ice Tea$3.10
- Hot Tea$3.10
- Canned Soda$2.90+
- Lemonade$3.25
- Horchata$3.50
- Mexican Coke$3.75
- Mexican Sprite$3.75
- Jarritos - Fruit Punch$3.75
- Jarritos - Mandarina$3.75
- Jarritos - Pineapple$3.75
- Jarritos - Grapefruit$3.75
- Jarritos - Lime$3.75
- Jarritos - Tamarindo$3.75
- Jarritos - Strawberry$3.75
- Fanta$4.25
- Topo Chico$3.75
- Red Bull$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.10
- Bottled Sodas$3.40+
- WATER