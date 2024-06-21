Juanchi’s Burgers Inc 1247 Coral Way Miami Florida 33145
FOOD
Appetizers
- Fried Chicken Wings
w/ chipotle & BBQ sauce on the side. (6 units)$10.95
- Fried Green Plantains
White grilled and grated cheese, secret green sauce (4 units)$9.95
- Fried Mini Arepitas
Nata and our secret green sauce on the side (6 units)$9.95
- Fried Avocado$11.50
- Fried Mini Arepitas, Half Portion
Nata and our secret green sauce on the side (6 units)$5.95
- Fried Chicken Wings, Half Portion
w/ chipotle & BBQ sauce on the side. (6 units)$5.95
- Fried Green Plantains, Half Portion
White grilled and grated cheese, secret green sauce.$5.95
- Onion Bloomer
Served with Special Juanchi´s sauce: BBQ, Chiplote and Relish$10.95
- Tequeños
w/ Juanchi´s green & guava sauce (6 units)$10.95
- Tequenos, Half Portion
w/ Juanchi´s green & guava sauce (3 units)$5.95
- Free Tequeños Wednesday
w/ Juanchi´s green & guava sauce (6 units)
- Free Wings
Burgers
- Old Buddy Burger
JSB beef patty, American cheese and your favorite Juanchi´s sauce$15.25
- Juancheese Burger
Double JSB beef patty, American cheese, and your favorite Juanchi´s sauce$18.25
- Original Burger
Double JSB beef patty, American cheese, and your favorite Juanchi´s sauce$16.25
- Iconic American
100% American grass fed Bison, white Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, and your favorite Juanchi's sauce$18.25
- Psychedelic Swiss Burger
JSB beef patty, Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, w/ our signature green sauce$16.25
- Sunny Burger
JSB beef patty, American cheese, bacon, fried egg, drizzled w/ honey, and your favorite Juanchi´s sauce$16.25
- No Tears Burger
JSB beef patty, American cheese, bacon, crispy onion w/ our signature curry, and BBQ sauce$16.25
- Home Run Burger
JSB beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, topped w/ crunchy potato chips, and our signature curry & BBQ sauce$16.25
- Spanish Queen Burger
JSB beef patty with sliced grill chorizo on top , Pepper Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, Juanchi´s relish mayo & caper sauce$17.25
$17 Tuesday
- Old Buddy $17 Tuesday
JSB beef patty, American cheese and your favorite Juanchi´s sauce$17.00
- Original $17 Tuesday
JSB beef patty, American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions w/ our signature Curry and BBQ sauce$17.00
- No Tears $17 Tuesday
JSB beef patty, American cheese, bacon, crispy onion w/ our signature curry, and BBQ sauce$17.00
- Psychedelic Swiss $17 Tuesday
JSB beef patty, Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, w/ our signature green sauce$17.00
- Sunny $17 Tuesday
JSB beef patty, American cheese, bacon, fried egg, drizzled w/ honey, and your favorite Juanchi´s sauce$17.00
- Caribe $17 Tuesday
JSB beef Patty, grilled White cheese, avocado, fried plantain, and our signature green sauce$17.00
- Home Run $17 Tuesday
JSB beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, topped w/ crunchy potato chips, and our signature curry & BBQ sauce$17.00
- Smash Juancheese $17 Tuesday
Double smash JSB beef patty, American cheese, bacon, and your favorite Juanchi's sauce$17.00
- Spanish Queen $17 Tuesday
JSB beef patty with sliced grill chorizo on top , Pepper Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, Juanchi´s relish mayo & caper sauce$17.00
- Spicy $17 Tuesday
JSB beef patty, Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onion, crunchy potato chip, Jalapeños, w/ our signature chipotle sauce$17.00
- Truffle Goddess $17 Tuesday
JSB beef patty, Brie cheese, caramelized onions, roasted pepper, topped w/arugula, drizzled with truffled honey$17.00
Sandwiches
- Chicken Deluxe
Marinated chicken breast, Brie cheese, honey drizzle, avocado, arugula, and your favorite Juanchi´s sauce$16.25
- Salmon Bliss Teriyaki
Salmon Sandwich (6 oz piece, grilled), tosset with reduction of Teriyaki sauce. Aurugula aside$18.25
- Salmon Bliss Cafe de Paris
Salmon Sandwich (6 oz piece, grilled), tosset with “Café de Paris” butter and a hint of lemon. Aurugula aside$18.25
Extra
- Extra bun Brioche$3.00
- Extra avocado$2.00
- Extra bacon$2.00
- Extra Caramelized Onions$2.00
- Extra Spanish Chorizo$3.00
- Extra Crispy Onion$2.00
- Extra Crunchy Potato Chips$1.00
- Extra egg$2.00
- Extra Fried Plantain$2.00
- Extra Grilled Mushrooms$2.00
- Extra Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Extra Roasted Peppers$2.00
- Extra arugula$1.00
- Extra Raw Onion$2.00
- Extra Jalapeños$2.00
- Extra Jalapeno
Extra Cheese
Extra Patty
Kids Meal
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Chopped Roman lettuce, crispy bacon, dressing, croutons$9.95
- Caesar Salad + chicken
Chopped Roman lettuce, crispy bacon, dressing, croutons + Chicken$14.50
- Coleslaw
Green and red cabbage, shredded carrot, and dressing$9.95
- Coleslaw + chicken
Green and red cabbage, shredded carrot, and dressing + chicken$14.50
- Green Salad
Chopped Roman lettuce, walnuts, white cheese, raisins, and dressing$9.95
- Green Salad, Side
Chopped Roman lettuce, walnuts, white cheese, raisins, and dressing$4.00
- Caesar Salad + Salmon
Chopped Roman lettuce, crispy bacon, dressing, croutons + salmon$14.50
- Coleslaw + Salmon
Green and red cabbage, shredded carrot, and dressing + salmon$14.50
- Caesar Salad + Veggie
Chopped Roman lettuce, crispy bacon, dressing, croutons + Veggie$15.50
- Coleslaw + Veggie
Green and red cabbage, shredded carrot, and dressing + Veggie$15.50
Sides
Desserts
DRINKS
Milkshakes
- Strawberry Gummy
Strawberry shake topped w/ King gummy rings, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and maraschino cherry$6.99
- Dark Is The New Black
Chocolate shake topped w/ chocolate frosting and chocolate sprinkles rim, chocolate brownie, chocolate drizzle & whippedcream.$6.99
- Oreo Extravaganza
Oreo shake topped w/ vanilla frosting and crusted Oreo rim, Oreo cookies, crumbled Oreo, whipped cream & chocolate drizzle$6.99