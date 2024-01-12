Juanitas Mexican Kitchen-Cypress 29110 Northwest Freeway Suite 500
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Small Chile Con Queso$6.75
- Large Chile Con Queso$10.25
- Queso Combo$12.75
Guacamole and chile con queso.
- Mexican Guacamole$13.95
Ripe avocados, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeño, and fresh-squeezed lime juice.
- Appetizer Mixta$21.95
Mixed platter of quesadillas, super nachos, empanadas, flautas, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeno slices, pico de gallo and chile con queso for dipping.
- Pacifico Cocktail$16.95
Small shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, chopped avocado, and our Picante sauce.
- Fajita Stuffed Jalapenos$12.95
Six fajita and Monterey Jack cheese-stuffed jalapenos, wrapped with bacon, served with Ranch.
- Queso Blanco$12.95
white queso served with Chicarrones
- Small Juanita's Dip$8.25
Chile con queso and ground beef.
- Large Juanita's Dip$11.25
Chile con queso and ground beef.
- Chicken Empanadas$13.95
Empanadas stuffed with grilled chicken, roasted corn, black beans, red bell pepper, cilantro seasoning, and chile con queso for dipping.
- Bianca Nachos$16.95
Deep-fried sliced potatoes, topped with beans, beef or chicken fajita, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeno slices.
- Nachos Poblanos$16.95
Chicken or beef fajita with roasted Poblano pepper, beans, and Monterey Jack cheese, served with pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeno slices, and sour cream.
- Juanita's Nachos$16.95
Ground beef, beef or chicken fajita, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeno slices, melted American cheese, and pico de gallo.
- 6 Wings$9.00
- 12 Wings$15.00
Queso Flameados
- Vegetable Queso Flameado$11.95
Melted Monterey Jack cheese with sauteed onion and bell pepper served with tortillas.
- Shrimp Queso Flameado$13.95
Melted Monterey Jack cheese with shrimp served with tortillas.
- Chorizo Queso Flameado$12.95
Melted Monterey Jack cheese with chorizo, served with tortillas.
- Beef Fajita Queso Flameado$13.95
Melted Monterey Jack cheese with beef fajita, served with tortillas.
- Chicken Fajita Queso Flameado$12.95
Melted Monterey Jack cheese with Chicken fajita, served with tortillas.
Soups & Salads
- Tortilla Soup$10.95
Squash, potato, carrots, sweet corn, tortilla strips, white cheese, cilantro, and avocado slices.
- Chicken Soup$11.95
Squash, potato, carrots. Served with salad, rice, and avocado slices.
- Juanita's Cobb Salad$16.95
Chicken Fajita with bacon, shredded Monterrey jack and American cheese, tomato, avocado, and boiled egg.
- Mexican Garden Salad$14.95
Beef or chicken fajita with mixed greens, red onion, roasted corn, and black beans.
- Chicken Cilantro Salad$14.95
Chicken fajita strips, tortilla strips, avocado slices, and cilantro dressing.
- Summer Plate$13.95
Crispy beef taco, chalupa deluxe, served with chile con queso puff and guacamole salad.
Juanita's Specials
- El Huracan$13.95
One beef or chicken fajita enchilada Mexicana and one beef taco al carbon. Served with rice, choice of beans, and pico de gallo.
- El Gringo$13.95
One chicken flauta and one beef taco al carbon, topped with chile con queso and sour cream. Served with rice, choice of beans, and pico de gallo.
- Laredo Dinner$15.95
4oz chicken fajita, 4 oz shrimp covered with mushrooms and white cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, choice of beans, and tortillas.
- El Gordo Especial$15.95
One crispy beef taco, one cheese enchilada, and 5oz fajita steak. Served with rice, choice of beans, and pico de gallo.
- El Sabroso$13.95
One chicken enchilada topped with our mild fire-roasted tomatillo salsa, one beef taco al carbon, sour cream. Served with rice, choice of beans, and pico de gallo.
Favoritos De La Casa
- Fajitas Nortenas$19.50
Sliced fajita meat and jalapeno wrapped in charbroiled bacon, topped with Monterey and American cheese, served with beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Popular Dinner$20.95
Beef fajita enchilada, chicken taco al carbon, and three bacon-wrapped shrimp served with charro beans, pico de gallo, and your choice of tortillas.
- Parrillada Costena$22.95
5oz beef or chicken fajita, three large bacon-wrapped shrimp, and delicious smoked beef sausage. Served with beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Pechuga Acapulco$21.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with three bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp, grilled pineapple, sauteed mushrooms, red onion, bell pepper, and melted Pepper Jack cheese. Served with beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Carne Asada Vallarta$24.95
Three bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp and carne asada sauteed with mushrooms, onion, and fresh jalapenos on a bed of grilled peppers and onion, topped with Monterey cheese. Served with your choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Cadillac Combo$23.95
5oz beef or chicken fajita, tender BBQ pork ribs, and three bacon-wrapped jumbo shrimp. Served with beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Carnitas Plate$22.95
Dinners Especiales
Enchiladas
- Cheese Enchiladas$13.95
Topped with chili gravy and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Chicken Enchiladas$14.95
Topped with our Sweet & Savory Spanish sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Beef Enchiladas$14.95
Topped with chili gravy and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Enchiladas Verdes$15.95
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken topped with our fire-roasted tomatillo sauce and melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice and refried bean.
- Enchiladas De Crema$15.95
3 chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream and Monterey cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Enchiladas Al Carbon$16.95
Beef or Chicken fajita topped with chili gravy and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas$15.95
Chicken, spinach, and mushrooms topped with our Sweet & savory Spanish sauce and white cheese. Served with rice and refried beans. Made with Flour Tortillas.
- Pacifico Enchiladas$16.95
Stuffed with Shrimp and Monterrey Cheese, topped with our sweet & savory Spanish sauce, and served with rice and refried beans.
- Enchiladas De Rancho$18.95
Made with Carnitas & Monterrey Jack cheese, Salsa Verde, two sunny sides up eggs, chorizo, onion, and cilantro. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Mole Enchiladas$16.95
Stuffed with chicken cooked in Mole sauce, topped with Mole and white cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Enchiladas Poblanas$17.95
Made with a creamy poblano sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, and chicken fajita. Topped with roasted corn, and served with rice & refried beans.
Gourmet Tacos
- Jalisco Tacos$15.95
Slow-braised shredded barbacoa beef, onion, cilantro, and avocado slices, with our special tomatillo salsa on the side. Served on corn tortillas.
- Puerky Tacos$15.95
Crispy pork tenderloin, lettuce, cilantro, grilled onion, with our special tomatillo salsa on the side. Served on corn tortillas.
- Monterrey Tacos$15.95
Marinated slow-roasted pork (al pastor) with avocado slices, onion, cilantro, and grilled pineapple with our special tomatillo salsa on the side. Served on corn tortillas.
- Yucatecos Tacos$15.95
Marinated roasted pork, sliced fried bananas, pickled onion, cilantro, and avocado slices with our special tomatillo salsa on the side. Served on corn tortillas.
- Birria Tacos$16.95
Our delicious take on a Mexican classic. Made with marinated short rib, braised to perfection & shredded into quesa-tacos with Mexican cheese. Served with pickled onions, guacamole, charro beans, and grilled Mexican cheese.
Dinners
- Birria Dinner$18.95
- Juanita's Special$18.95
Guacamole salad, chile con queso puff, crispy beef taco, chile relleno, cheese enchilada, and a tamale. Served with rice and beans.
- Deluxe Dinner$15.95
Guacamole salad, chile con queso puff, crispy beef taco, cheese enchilada, and a tamale. Served with rice and beans.
- Senorita Special$15.95
Guacamole salad, beef taco, cheese enchilada, and a tamale. Served with rice and beans.
- Mexican Plate$13.95
Crispy beef taco, cheese enchilada, and a tamale. Served with rice and beans.
- Beef Dinner$14.95
One beef taco, choice of cheese, beef, or chicken enchilada with chili gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Friday Special$14.95
Two cheese enchiladas, one crispy bean taco, chile con queso puff, guacamole, Spanish sauce, and onion. Served with rice and beans.
- Mexican Pepper$15.95
Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef served with guacamole salad, rice, and beans.
- Superior Dinner$16.95
Crispy beef taco, chile con queso puff, beef enchilada, cheese enchilada, and a tamale. Served with rice and beans.
- Vallarta Dinner$14.95
Chalupa deluxe, chile con queso, beef burrito, and cheese enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
- Flautas$15.95
Chicken or beef fajita flautas topped with chile con queso served with guacamole salad, sour cream, rice, and beans.
- Carne Guisada$16.95
Seasoned beef chunks, served with guacamole salad, rice, beans, and tortillas.
- El Gallo Dinner$15.95
Two chicken enchiladas Verdes topped with green sauce and Monterey cheese served with beef fajita taco, chile con queso puff, rice, and beans.
- Hacienda Dinner$15.95
Beef taco, chile con queso puff, cheese enchilada, and a taco al carbon. Served with rice and beans.
- Chimichanga$15.95
Fried burrito stuffed with beef or chicken, topped with chili gravy and cheese. Served with guacamole salad, rice, and beans.
- Acapulco Dinner$15.95
Crispy beef taco, chile con queso puff, guacamole salad, beef enchilada, and a cheese enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
- Tampiquena Ranchera$17.95
Delicious, broiled, chopped tenderloin beef, topped with a special Ranchero sauce. Served with guacamole salad and a cheese enchilada.
- Fried Avocado$18.95
Stuffed with beef or chicken fajita and white cheese. One beef or chicken fajita taco al carbon, one cheese enchilada. Served with pico de gallo, rice, and charro beans.
- Cochinita Pibil$18.95
Half pound marinated roasted pork, cooked to perfection. Served with rice, refried beans, and fried plantains with pickled red onions and your choice of tortillas.
Tacos
- Beef Fajita Tacos$13.95
Two Beef Fajita tacos, served with rice, charro bean, pico de gallo, lettuce, and tomato.
- Chicken Fajita Tacos$13.95
Two Chicken Fajita tacos, served with rice, charro bean, pico de gallo, lettuce, and tomato.
- Deluxe Ground Beef Tacos$12.95
Two crispy tacos, served with ground beef, rice, charro bean, shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
- Tacos Al Carbon- Plain$14.95
Charbroiled, marinated beef fajita steak or chicken, chopped and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with guacamole salad, charro beans, and pico de gallo.
- Tacos Al Carbon- Queso on top$16.95
Charbroiled, marinated beef fajita steak or chicken, chopped and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Queso, guacamole salad, charro beans, and pico de gallo.
- Street Tacos$15.00
Quesadillas
- Beef Fajita Quesadilla$14.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$13.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Spinach Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Vegetable Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Pechugas Asadas
- Juanita's Plate$19.95
Three jumbo shrimp, chicken breast topped with our house Ranchero sauce, mushroom, Monterey cheese, and sliced avocado. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Pollo Al Carbon$16.95
Charbroiled chicken breast, served with 2 oz of chile con queso, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Pollo A La Parrilla$17.95
Boneless charbroiled chicken breast topped with Monterey cheese, mushroom, onion, and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Pollo Con Mole$17.95
Chicken breast topped with Mole sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Pechuga Poblana$18.95
Chicken breast topped with melted Monterey cheese, roasted Poblano pepper, sauteed onion, mushrooms, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Pechuga Monterey$17.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, fresh jalapenos, and Monterey cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas.
Seafood
- Fried Shrimp$17.95
Six deep-fried golden brown fantail shrimp served with French fries, lettuce, and tomato.
- Fish Tacos$17.95
Two breaded or grilled fish, flour or corn tortillas, cilantro dressing, and red cabbage. Served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Camarones A La Diabla$19.95
Six delicious grilled jumbo shrimp, sauteed in garlic butter, mushroom, bell pepper, and onion. Served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas.
- Camarones A La Plancha$19.95
Six delicious grilled jumbo shrimp, sauteed in garlic butter, mushroom, bell pepper, and onion. Served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas.
- Pescado A La Parilla$18.95
10 oz grilled bass, served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas.
- Camarones Bravos$21.95
Six stuffed fresh shrimp with cheese and jalapeno, wrapped with charbroiled bacon. Served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas.
Tamales
Chalupas
Burritos
- Burritos Especiales$16.95
Two fajita and guacamole burritos topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and refried beans.
- Burritos Tejanos$15.95
Two beef and bean burritos topped with chili gravy and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Juanita's Burrito$18.95
Your choice of chicken or beef fajita in a Texas sized burrito. Stuffed with French fries, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, rice, sour cream, and topped with our homemade Queso.
Fajitas
- Alambres$20.95
Two beef or chicken skewers. Served with vegetables, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Asada Gratinada$18.95
Fajita steak covered with vegetables and cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas.
- Carne Asada Especial$18.95
10 oz prime Mexican fajita steak served with grilled onion and bell pepper, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Costillas Asada$18.95
Charbroiled short beef ribs, served with grilled onion, guacamole, beans, and rice.
- Fajitas Poblanas (1)$20.95
Chicken, beef, or mixed fajita with Poblano pepper, grilled onion, bacon, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Fajitas Poblanas (2)$36.95
Chicken, beef, or mixed fajita with Poblano pepper, grilled onion, bacon, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Fajitas, Quail, & Shrimp$48.95
Beef and chicken fajita, four jumbo shrimp, and two grilled quails. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Juanita's Fajitas (1)$18.95
Chicken, beef or mixed fajita, grilled onion, and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Juanita's Fajitas (2)$33.95
Chicken, beef or mixed fajita, grilled onion, and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Parrillada Mexicana$89.95
Market Price: Combination of Beef & Chicken Fajita,4 Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, 2 Grilled Quails and Cactus
- Plato Fabuloso$24.95
Beef or chicken fajita, two bacon-wrapped shrimp, and a jalapeno cheese sausage. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and choice of tortillas.
- Tejano Platter$23.95
Beef and chicken fajita, one grilled quail, and jalapeno sausage. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas.
- Trio Fajitas for 1$21.95
- Trio Fajitas for Two$38.95
6 oz beef fajita, 6 oz chicken fajita, and 6 oz shrimp. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and tortillas.
- Veggie Fajitas (1)$17.95
Mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, squash, grilled onion, and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
- Veggie Fajitas (2)$30.95
Mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, squash, grilled onion, and bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice of tortillas.
Crispy Sensations
- Concha Grande$13.95
Giant crispy flour tortilla with your choice of beef or chicken, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Tostada Special$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, served with guacamole, topped with sour cream.
- Taco Salad$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of beef fajita, chicken fajita, or mixed, topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, and grated American cheese.
Desserts
Side Orders
- (1) Tortilla$1.00
- (3) Flour or Corn Tortillas$2.95
- Candy Jalpenos$4.00
- CCQ$2.50
- Charro Beans$4.25
- Chicarrones$4.95
- Chimichurri$1.95
- French Fries$3.95
- Grated Cheese$2.00
- Grilled Veggies$5.95
- Guacamole Salad (Large)$6.95
- Guacamole Salad (Small)$4.95
- Jalapenos$1.00
- Jalapenos- Fresh Chopped$1.00
- Jalapenos- Fresh Sliced$1.00
- Jalapenos- Toreados$4.00
- Mixed Vegetables$5.95
- Nopales$5.25
- Refried Beans$3.95
- Rice$3.95
- Rice & Refried Beans$7.95
- Scoop Guacamole$2.25
- Side Gravy$2.00
- Side of Lettuce$1.50
- Side of Onions$1.50
- Side of Pico$1.75
- Side of Tomato$1.50
- Sour Cream$1.75
- Sliced Avocado$2.50
- Cilantro$1.50
- Side Of Plantains$6.25
A la Carte
- (1) Fried Avocado$9.95
- (1) Chile Relleno$8.95
- (1) Empanada$5.25
- (1) Pechuga$7.95
- (1) Quail$7.95
- (1) Jalapeno Cheese Sausage$6.95
- Side Salad$6.95
- Arturo Taco$5.95
- (1) Fajita Taco$5.95
- (1) Cheese Enchilada$4.00
- (1) Fajita Beef Enchilada$5.95
- (1) Fajita CKN Enchilada$5.95
- (1) Taco Al Carbon$5.25
- (1) Crispy Taco$3.25
- (1) Gourmet Taco$4.95
- (1) Chalupa Deluxe$4.95
- (1) Chalupa Supreme$6.95
- (1) Ground Beef Enchilada$4.25
- (1) Shredded Chicken Enchilada$4.50
- (1) Burrito Especial$6.95
- (1) Burrito Tejano$6.95
- (1) Tamal$4.75
- (1) Grilled Shrimp$2.75
- (1) Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$3.75
- (1) Enchilada Verde$5.25
- (1) Enchilada Mexicana$5.25
- (1) Pacifico Enchilada$5.25
- (1) Spinach Enchilada$4.95
- (1) Enchilada De Crema$4.95
- (1) Fish Taco$6.95
- (1) Flauta$5.95
- (1) Egg$2.50
- (1) Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.95
Kids Korner
- Kids Enchilada$6.95
Served with rice and refried beans.
- Pizza$6.95
- Kid Crispy Taco$6.95
Served with rice and refried beans.
- Hamburger$6.95
served with French Fries
- Grilled Cheese$6.95
served with French Fries
- Kids Taco Al Carbon$6.95
Served with rice and refried beans.
- Chicken Fingers$6.95
served with French Fries
- Mac & Cheese$6.95
- Kids Fajita Quesadilla$6.95
Served with rice and refried beans.
Margaritas TOGO
- 16oz House Margarita$10.00
- 32oz House Margarita$20.00
- 1/2 Gallon House Margarita$40.00
- Gallon House Margarita$65.00
- 16oz Hand Crafted Margarita$15.00
Watermelon, Hibiscus, Strawberry, Raspberry, Guava, Grilled Pineapple, Cucumber Jalapeno
- 32oz Hand Crafted Margarita$28.00
- 1/2 Gallon Hand Crafted Margarita$55.00
- Gallon Hand Crafted Margarita$80.00
- Pint Michelada Sauce$12.95
- Quart Michelada Sauce$24.95
Aguas Fresca TOGO
Beverages
Catering
Catering & Family Packs
- Fajitas Per Person$19.00
Your choice of chicken, beef, or mixed fajitas. Served with bell peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, rice, beans tortillas, chips & salsa
- Carne Guisada Family Pack$72.00
A traditional Mexican beef stew! Made with tomatoes, onions, potatoes, & Mexican spices. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas, chips, salsa, & queso
- Enchilada Family Pack$58.00
One dozen of our award winning cheese enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, chips, salsa, & queso
- Fajita Family Pack$76.00
Your choice of chicken, beef, or mixed fajitas. Served with bell peppers & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans tortillas, chips, salsa, & queso
- Whole Cheese Cake$50.00
- Whole Flan$50.00
- Whole Tres Leches$50.00
- Delivery$40.00
- Gallon Drink$11.00
Catering Pints
Catering by the Dozen
- Quesadillas DZ$19.00
- Tamales DZ$20.00
- Empanadas DZ$39.00
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp DZ$36.00
- Tortillas DZ$8.00
- Chicken Flautas DZ$25.00
- Cheese Enchiladas DZ$26.00
- Ground Beef Enchiladas DZ$28.50
- Shredded Chicken Enchiladas DZ$28.50
- Fajita Beef Enchiladas DZ$37.95
- Fajita Chicken Enchiladas DZ$37.95
- Shrimp Enchiladas DZ$46.00
- Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas DZ$35.00
- Veggie Enchiladas DZ$33.95
- Enchiladas Verdes DZ$33.95
- Mole Enchiladas DZ$30.95
- Crema Enchiladas DZ$30.95
- Enchiladas Mexicanas DZ$30.95
Catering by the Quart
- Queso Quart$19.00
- Queso Blanco Quart$20.00
- Juanita's Dip Quart$22.00
- Guacamole Quart$19.00
- Pico de Gallo Quart$9.00
- Cold Salsa Quart$9.00
- Warm Salsa Quart$9.00
- Salsa Verde Quart$10.00
- Cilantro Lime RIce Quart$9.00
- RIce Quart$9.00
- Refried Beans Quart$9.00
- Charro Beans Quart$10.00
- Black Beans (Refried) Quart$11.00
- Sour Cream Quart$9.00
- Shredded Cheese Quart$11.00
- Chili Gravy Quart$9.00
Catering by the Half Dozen
- 1/2 Dozen Chicken Flautas$12.50
- 1/2 Dozen Beef Flautas$12.50
- 1/2 Dozen Grilled Shrimp$12.95
- 1/2 Dozen Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$14.95
- 6 Piece Quesadilla$10.00
- 6 Cheese Enchiladas$13.50
- 6 Beef Enchiladas$16.00
- 6 Shredded Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
- 6 Beef Fajita Enchiladas$25.45
- 6 Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$25.45
- 6 Shrimp & Mushroom Enchiladas$22.50
- 6 Veggie Enchiladas$21.45
- 6 Shrimp Enchiladas$33.50
- 6 Verde Enchiladas$18.45
- 6 Mole Enchiladas$18.45
- 6 Crema Enchiladas$18.45
- 6 Enchiladas Mexicana$18.45
Lunch
- Lunch Fajitas$15.95
Your choice of beef or chicken fajitas. Served with rice and beans, Pico de gallo, Guacamole and tortillas
- Rico Dinner$12.25
Beef taco, cheese enchilada, taco al carbon, and chile con queso puff. Served with rice and beans.
- Tampico Dinner$12.25
Beef taco, cheese enchilada, tamale, and chile con queso puff. Served with rice and beans.
- Guanajuato Dinner$12.95
Beef taco, beef and cheese enchilada, and chile con queso puff. Served with rice and beans.
- Miguel Special$13.95
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with Spanish sauce and Monterey cheese. Served with guacamole salad, rice, and beans.
- Taco Dinner$11.95
Three beef tacos with Lettuce and tomato served with rice and beans.
- Lunch Taco Salad$11.95
Crispy flour tortilla shell fried to a golden brown, lettuce, tomato, carrot, and your choice of beef or chicken fajita, topped with American cheese or Ranch dressing.
- Two Quesadillas$13.95
Flour tortilla with your choice of grilled beef or chicken fajita and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Pronto$10.95
Beef deluxe taco, chile con queso puff, and a chalupa deluxe.
- Lunch Tostada Special$11.95
Crispy flour tortilla topped with your choice of beef or chicken fajita, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with guacamole.
- Presidente Special$11.95
One taco al carbon topped with chili gravy and cheese, one crispy beef taco, and one chile con queso puff. Served with rice and beans.
- Tamale Dinner$12.95
Two Tamales with chili gravy and one crispy beef taco served with rice and beans.
- Tamayo Dinner$14.95
One beef taco and two enchiladas al carbon served with rice and beans.
- Lunch Carne Guisada$13.95
Seasoned beef chunks with flour tortillas, served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas. Beans or Rice
- Palenque Special$13.95
One crispy beef taco, one cheese enchilada, 5 oz. fajita steak served with rice, charro beans, and pico de gallo.
- Puebla Special$14.95
4 oz. chicken fajita, 4 oz. shrimp, covered with mushrooms and white cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
- Chile Relleno$13.95
Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of beef, or chicken, served with rice and charro beans.
- Lunch Pollo A La Parrilla$14.95
Boneless, charbroiled chicken breast, topped with mushroom, onion, and Monterey cheese.
- Chicken Empanadas$11.95
3 grilled chicken empanadas, stuffed with roasted corn, black beans, and seasoning. Served with pico de gallo and chile con queso for dipping.
- Lunch Burrito Special$11.95
Ground beef or choice of fajita burrito topped with chili gravy and melted cheese served with rice, charro beans, and pico de gallo.
- Lunch Flautas$12.95
Two beef or chicken flautas covered with chile con queso served with sour cream, rice, and beans.
- Lunch Tacos Al Carbon$13.95
Two tacos al carbon topped with chile con queso served with pico de gallo, rice, and beans.
- Lunch Costillas$18.95
Charbroiled ribs topped with grilled onion, served with guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Guadalajara Special$12.95
One cheese enchilada, one chicken flauta topped with chile con queso, served with charro beans, rice, and pico de gallo.
- Lunch Two Fish Tacos$13.95
Breaded or grilled fish with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, served with white rice, charro beans, cilantro dressing, red cabbage, and pico de gallo.
- Saltillo Special$13.95
Fajita and guacamole burrito, topped with chile con queso, served with a bowl of our delicious tortilla soup, rice, and pico de gallo.
- Carina Special$12.95
Two spinach enchiladas. Spinach sauteed with mushroom in a special blend of spices, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with Spanish sauce, white cheese, and chile con queso puff on the side. Served with rice and beans.
- Lunch Alambres$12.95