Juan's Flying Burrito - Uptown
Popular Items
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
Grilled Tortilla of Choice, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa La Fonda, and feel free to add a protein right here
- Kiddie Soft Taco$3.25
Soft Shell Taco with cheese Choose: beef, chicken, or bean
- Ground Beef Enchiladas$14.00
Ground Beef, Picante Rojo Enchilada Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Refried Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice
Fly Food
Chips &
- Chips & Queso Reg$5.25
- Chips & Queso Lg$8.95
- Chips & Salsa$3.75
- Chips & Guacamole$6.50
- Chips Salsa & Guacamole$7.50
- Chips Salsa & Queso$6.50
- Chips Queso & Guac$8.95
- Trio$9.75
Guacamole, Salsa la Fonda, Queso
- Cuatro$11.95
Guacamole, Salsa, Queso, Bacon-topped Refried Pinto Beans
- Queso con Chorizo$10.00
9 Spice Housemade Pork Sausage
- Mex Street Corn Dip$6.95
- Bag of Chips$1.50
- Add
Modify your faves here (not for byo or a la carte)
Bowls
- Badass Bacon Bean Dip$6.50
Applewood Bacon, Refried Pinto Beans, Sour Cream, Green Onions
- B.R.C.$5.55
A Bowl Of Beans And Rice With Melted Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Jalapeños
- Luv It Bowl$8.50
Grilled Corn, Potato, Squash, Served Over Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Finished With Guacamole, Salsa La Fonda
- Big Bowl$11.95
Skirt Steak, Potato, Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Avocado, Cilantro, Salsa Fresca, Fresh Jalapeños
- BYO Bowl
We know, you are a picky eater. Well, here you go. Make your own Juan's fave
- Add
Modify your faves here (not for byo or a la carte)
Nachos
- Nachos$7.25
Chips With Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Jalapeños
- Stadium Nachos$11.00
Topped With Queso, Ground Beef, Bacon, Green Onions, Black Olives, Salsa Fresca, Sour Cream, Jalapeños
- Super Nachos Grande$14.00
Ground Beef, Creole Chicken, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Salsa La Fonda, Jalapeños
- Jerked Nachos$13.00
Jerk Chicken, Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Avocado, Cilantro, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pineapple Salsa
- Hawaii 5-0-4 “Kamehameha”$14.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pulled Pork, Grilled Mango, Pineapple Salsa, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeño
- Tres Frijoles Nachos$10.00
Adobo Tofu, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack Topped With Shredded Iceberg, Sriracha Sour, Salsa Fresca
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
Grilled Tortilla of Choice, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa La Fonda, and feel free to add a protein right here
- Veggie Quesadilla$9.50
A Cheese Quesadilla with as many as 3 veggie choices
- Red Chile Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Adobo Chicken, Cheese, Goat Cheese, Leaf Spinach, Side Cucumber Salsa
- B.L.A.T.$11.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar-Jack, Side Chipotle Ranch Dressing
- House Special Chicken Quesadilla$12.50
Everyone’s Favorite Creole Spiced Chicken Quesadilla Dressed - Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato
- Bacon Azul Quesadilla$11.50
Ground Beef, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Cheddar-Jack, Roasted Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Salsa La Fonda Side Chipotle Ranch
- The Luau Quesadilla$12.50
Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Applewood Bacon, Pineapple Salsa, Cheddar-Jack, Grilled Flour Tortilla
- BBQ Mushroom Quesadilla$11.00
Ancho BBQ Sauce, Roasted Mushrooms, Cheddar-Jack, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortilla
- Green Goat Quesadilla$11.00
Artichoke Hearts, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Cheddar-Jack, Roasted Garlic, Salsa La Fonda, Grilled Spinach Tortilla
Salads
- Casa$7.50
Lettuce, Arugula, Cucumber, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa Fresca, Black Olives, Radish
- Chicken Juaha Roll$12.00
Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija
- Plain Juaha Roll$8.25
Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija
- Shrimp Juaha Roll$13.00
Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija
- Tofu Juaha Roll$12.00
Spinach, Avocado, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack And Cream Cheese Rolled In A Spinach Tortilla, Sliced, Sprinkled With Cotija
- Jerk Shrimp & Mango Salad$14.75
Leaf Spinach, Jerk Spiced Shrimp, Grilled Mango, Cucumber, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Mini Black Bean Quesadilla, Side Chile Lime Vinaigrette
- Tijuana Caesar Romaine$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, With Caesar Dressing, Avocado, Salsa Fresca, Cotija, Tortilla Crisps, Chips
- Tijuana Chx Caesar$12.75
Grilled House Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, With Caesar Dressing, Avocado, Salsa Fresca, Cotija, Tortilla Crisps, Chips
- Tijuana Shrimp Caesar$14.00
Grilled Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, With Caesar Dressing, Avocado, Salsa Fresca, Cotija, Tortilla Crisps, Chips
- Juan's Taco Salad$12.00
Ground Beef, Chicken, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese, Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In A Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips
- Juan's Taco Salad with Shrimp$13.50
Shrimp, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese, Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In A Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips
- Vegetarian Taco Salad$11.00
Black Beans And Tofu, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese,]Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips
- Juan's Taco Salad with Skirt Steak$14.50
Skirt Steak, Grilled Corn, Diced Bell Pepper, Cheese, Salsa La Fonda, Sour Cream, Black Olives, Jalapeños. Served In A Big Bowl With Fried Tortilla Spears, Chips
Burritos
- Al Pastor Burrito$10.25
Pulled Pork, Pineapple Salsa, Grilled Onions, Sriracha Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapeños, Cilantro, Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice
- BBQ Chicken Burrito$12.00
Creole Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Black Beans, White Rice, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream topped with Guajillo BBQ Sauce, Melted Cheese, Sofrito, Jalapeños
- The Flying Burrito$12.50
Grilled Steak, Shrimp, And Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Salsa La Fonda, Guacamole, Sour Cream
- Gutter Punk Burrito$9.00
Ground Beef, Jalapeños, Pinto Beans, White Rice, Lettuce, Salsa la Fonda, Cheese, Sour Cream
- Jerk Chicken Burrito$10.00
Jerk Chicken, Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Salsa La Fonda, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Avocado
- BYO Mission Burrito$6.00
Beans, Rice, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa la Fonda, Grilled Tortilla
- BYO Mission Veggie Burrito$9.00
Beans, Rice, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa la Fonda, Grilled Tortilla with a choice of up to 3 Veggies
- Mojado Burrito$9.00
Black Beans, Yellow Rice, Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda Rolled & Smothered in Juan’s Red Chile Sauce, Melted Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeños
- Supergreen Burrito$10.00
Green Chile, Spinach, Grilled Onion, Peppers, Broccoli, Mushroom, Avocado, And Salsa La Fonda, Spinach Tortilla
- Veggie Punk Burrito$8.25
Home Fry Potatoes, Jalapeños, Pinto Beans, White Rice, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda
- Western Chicken Burrito$10.25
Creole-spiced Chicken, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños
- Western Ground Beef Burrito$10.25
Guajillo-spiced Ground Beef, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños
- Western Pork Burrito$10.25
Pulled Pork, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños
- Western Shrimp Burrito$13.00
Gulf Shrimp, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños
- Western Steak Burrito$14.00
Skirt Steak, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños
- Western Tofu Burrito$10.25
Roasted Adobo Tofu, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Cheddar-Jack, Chipotle Sour Cream, Salsa La Fonda, Pickled Jalapeños
Breakfast
- Green Chile Potato Breakfast Burrito$10.75
Scrambled Eggs, Green Chiles, Potatoes, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortilla
- Breakfast Burrito #1$10.75
Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa Verde, Salsa La Fonda
- Chorizo con Huevos Burrito$12.00
Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Green Chiles, Refried Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortilla
- Huevos Rancheros$11.00
Sunnyside Up Eggs, Old Red Chile Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Black Beans, Flour Tortillas, Avocado, Green Onion, Salsa Fresca
- Breakfast Tacos$12.00
Chorizo, Scrambled Eggs, Refried Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
Enchiladas
- Cheese Enchiladas$10.25
Three Cheese Enchiladas, White Corn Tortillas, Juan’s Picante Rojo, Chile Verde, Old Red Chile Enchilada Sauces, Sour Cream, Jalapeño Black Beans, Yellow Rice
- Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Creole Chicken, Juan’s Chile Verde Enchilada Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Refried Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice
- Ground Beef Enchiladas$14.00
Ground Beef, Picante Rojo Enchilada Sauce, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Jalapeño, Refried Pinto Beans, Yellow Rice
- Mix Veggie Enchiladas$14.00
Three Cheese Enchiladas with a choice of up to 3 Veggies mixed, White Corn Tortillas, Juan’s Picante Rojo, Chile Verde, Old Red Chile Enchilada Sauces, Sour Cream, Jalapeño Black Beans, Yellow Rice
- The Flying Enchiladas$15.00
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Our Three Enchilada Sauces, Cheddar-Jack, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeño, Black Beans, Yellow Rice
- Gleason Enchiladas$14.00
Roasted Pork, Chorizo, Bacon Enchiladas, Juan's Spicy Slaw, Side of Queso, Refried Beans
- Add
Modify your faves here (not for byo or a la carte)
Fajitas
- Skirt Steak Fajitas$17.25
This is for folks who love prime skirt steak. All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
- Shrimp Fajitas$17.25
All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
- The Flying Fajitas$17.25
The Flying Trio Of Grilled Skirt Steak, Gulf Shrimp, Juan’s Creole Chicken. All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
- Wicked Garden Fajitas$15.25
Roasted Garlic, Broccoli, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Sweet Onion, Spinach. All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
- Pulled Pork Fajitas$17.25
All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
- Guajillo-Spiced Ground Beef Fajitas$17.25
All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
- Diced Creole Chicken Fajitas$17.25
All Fajitas come with Grilled Bell Peppers, Onions, Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheddar-Jack, Lettuce, Tortillas, Salsa La Fonda
- Add
Modify your faves here (not for byo or a la carte)
Kid Stuff
- Kids BRC$2.75
Beans, Rice, & Melted Cheddar-Jack
- Mexican Grilled Cheese$3.50
A Mini Cheese Quesadilla
- Kiddie Chicken Quesadilla$4.25
A Mini Chicken Quesadilla
- Kiddie Ground Beef Quesadilla$4.25
A Mini Ground Beef Quesadilla
- Kid Chihuahua$5.00
Mini Roll Up Quesadilla Choose: cheese, beef, chicken, or bean
- Kid B Black Bean$4.00
Mini Burrito with Black Beans & Cheese
- Kid B Ground Beef$5.50
Mini Burrito with Ground Beef & Cheese
- Kid B Chx$5.50
Mini Burrito with Chicken & Cheese
- Kiddie Crunchy Taco$3.25
Hard Shell Taco with cheese Choose: beef, chicken, or bean
- Kiddie Soft Taco$3.25
Soft Shell Taco with cheese Choose: beef, chicken, or bean
Tacos
- Pork & Slaw Tacos$10.00
Pulled Pork, Cheddar-Jack, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Flour Tortillas
- Americanos$10.00
Guajillo Chili-Spiced Ground Beef, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheddar-Jack Hard Shell Yellow Corn Tortillas
- Blackened Fish Tacos$13.00
Spicy Seasonal Catch, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Cilantro, Salsa Fresca, Flour Tortillas Side Creamy Cilantro Dressing
- Skirt Steak Taco Truck$13.25
Carne Asada Tacos Topped With Cilantro, Diced Onion, Cotija Cheese, White Corn Tortillas
- Chicken Soft Tacos$10.00
Creole Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Flour Tortillas Side of Sour Cream
- Mexicanos$10.50
Our Freshly Made Spicy Chorizo Pork Sausage, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheddar-Jack, Avocado, Hard Shell Yellow Corn Tortillas
- Chicken & Chorizo$12.00
Our Freshly Made 9 Spice Chorizo Pork Sausage, Creole Chicken, Arugula, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa Fresca, White Corn Tortilla
- Jerk Chicken Street Tacos$10.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
- Pulled Pork Street Tacos$10.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
- Adobo Chicken Street Tacos$10.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
- Adobo Tofu Street Tacos$10.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
- Guajillo-Spiced Ground Beef Street Tacos$10.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
- Gulf Shrimp Street Tacos$12.75
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
- Mardi Gras Indian Tacos$10.00
Grilled Corn And Squash, Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, White Corn Tortillas
- Creole Chicken Bánh Mì Tacos$11.00
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
- Pulled Pork Bánh Mì Tacos$11.00
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
- Gulf Shrimp Bánh Mì Tacos$12.00
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
- Roasted Tofu Bánh Mì Tacos$11.00
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
- Three Little Pigs$12.50
Pulled Pork, Chorizo, Applewood Bacon, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Cheddar-Jack, Flour Tortillas, Side Queso
- BYO Veggie Tacos$9.00
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas & Choice of up to 3 Mix Veggies
- Original Juan's Creole Tacos$6.00
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas, & Choose a Protein If You Desire
- Skirt Steak Bánh Mì Tacos$14.25
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
- Guajillo Shrimp Tacos$13.95
Gulf shrimp cooked in guajillo picante & pineapple salsa, dressed with fresh jalapeño, diced white onions, and cilantro on grilled white corn tortilla.
- Magazine Street Taco Plate$13.95
Single Tacos
- Put Tacos listed above in same box
Add this item to your cart after adding single tacos that go in the same box (great for office orders!)
- single Jerk Chicken Street Taco$3.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
- single Ground Beef Street Taco$3.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
- single Pulled Pork Street Taco$3.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
- single Adobo Chicken Street Taco$3.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
- single Adobo Tofu Street Taco$3.50
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
- single Gulf Shrimp Street Taco$4.25
Cilantro, Diced White Onions, Cotija On White Corn Tortillas, Lime Wedge on Side
- single Pork & Slaw Taco$3.50
Pulled Pork, Cheddar-Jack, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Flour Tortillas
- single Americano Taco$3.50
Guajillo Chili-Spiced Ground Beef, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheddar-Jack Hard Shell Yellow Corn Tortillas
- single Blackened Fish Taco$4.50
Spicy Seasonal Catch, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Cilantro, Salsa Fresca, Flour Tortillas Side Creamy Cilantro Dressing
- single Steak Taco Truck Taco$4.50
Carne Asada Tacos Topped With Cilantro, Diced Onion, Cotija Cheese,
- single Chicken Soft Taco$3.50
Creole Chicken, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Flour Tortillas Side of Sour Cream
- single Mexicano Taco$3.50
Our Freshly Made Spicy Chorizo Pork Sausage, Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheddar-Jack, Avocado, Hard Shell Yellow Corn Tortillas
- single Chicken & Chorizo Taco$4.00
Our Freshly Made 9 Spice Chorizo Pork Sausage, Creole Chicken, Arugula, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa Fresca, White Corn Tortilla
- single Mardi Gras Indian Taco$3.50
Grilled Corn And Squash, Pinto Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, White Corn Tortillas
- single Chicken Bánh Mì Taco$4.00
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
- single Pulled Pork Bánh Mì Taco$4.00
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
- single Gulf Shrimp Bánh Mì Taco$4.00
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
- single Roasted Tofu Bánh Mì Taco$4.00
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
- single Skirt Steak Bánh Mì Taco$4.75
Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots, Sriracha Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas
- single Three Little Pigs Taco$4.25
Pulled Pork, Chorizo, Applewood Bacon, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Cheddar-Jack, Flour Tortillas, Side Queso
- single Original Juan's Creole Bean Taco$2.00
Choice of Beans with Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
- single Original Juan's Creole Chicken Taco$3.25
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
- single Original Juan's Creole Ground Beef Taco$3.25
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
- single Original Juan's Creole Pork Taco$3.25
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
- single Original Juan's Creole Tofu Taco$3.25
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
- single Original Juan's Creole Shrimp Taco$3.75
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
- single Original Juan's Creole Steak Taco$4.00
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas
- single Original Juan's Creole Veggie Taco$3.00
Black Beans, Cheddar-Jack, Shredded Lettuce, Salsa La Fonda, Flour Tortillas Choice of up to 3 Mixed Veg
- single Buffalo Chicken Taco$4.25
Pulled Pork, Cheddar-Jack, Juan’s Jalapeño Spicy Slaw, Flour Tortillas
Sides
- Add
Modify your faves here (not for byo or a la carte)
- Cheddar-Jack 4oz$1.50
- Cheddar-Jack 8oz$3.00
- Queso 2oz$1.50
- Queso 4oz$3.00
- Queso 8oz$6.00
- Side of Sliced Avocado$1.50
- 2oz Guacamole$1.50
- 4oz Guacamole$3.00
- 8oz Guacamole$6.00
- 2oz Sour Cream$1.00
- 4oz Sour Cream$2.00
- 2oz Chipo Sour Cream$1.00
- 4oz Chipo Sour Cream$2.00
- 2oz Srira Sour Cream$1.00
- 4oz Srira Sour Cream$2.00
- Side Spicy Slaw$3.00
- Small Tortilla$0.50
- Large Tortilla$1.50
- 2oz Side Sofrito$0.50
- 2oz Side Cilantro$0.50
- 2oz Side Pickled Jalapeños$0.75
- 2oz Side Fresh Jalapeños$0.75
- Side Black Beans$1.75
- Bowl Black Beans$2.50
- Side Pinto Beans$1.75
- Bowl Pinto Beans$2.50
- Side Bacon Refried Beans$1.75
- Bowl Bacon Refried Beans$2.50
- Side White Rice$1.50
- Bowl White Rice$2.25
- Side Yellow Rice$1.50
- Bowl Yellow Rice$2.25
- 2oz Salad Dressing$1.00
- 4oz Salad Dressing$2.00
- Fried Egg$1.50
- Scrambled Egg$3.00
- 2oz Salsa Fresca$1.00
Juan's Original Pico de Gallo
- 4oz Fresca$2.00
Juan's Original Pico de Gallo
- 2oz Salsa Fonda$1.00
Our table salsa from our Chips & menu
- 4oz Salsa Fonda$2.00
Our table salsa from our Chips & menu
- 2oz Pineapple Salsa$1.00
- 4oz Pineapple Salsa$2.00
- 2oz Cucumber Salsa$1.00
- 4oz Cucumber Salsa$2.00
- 2oz Guajillo$0.50
- 4oz Guajillo$1.00
- 2oz Habanero$0.50
So spicy, so good...make it fire
- 4oz Habanero$1.00
So spicy, so good...make it fire