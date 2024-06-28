Juan's Mexican Grill Oldsmar 3860 Tampa Rd Ste F
Main Menu
- Grande Burrito
Full of flavor and bursting with toppings! Served with chips & salsa.$9.49
- Burrito Bowl
The “elegant” version of our Grande burritos. All of the flavorful ingredients of the burrito served in a bowl, instead of tortilla.$9.49
- Three (3) Tacos$9.49
- Two (2) Tacos$7.99
- One (1) Taco$4.49
- Juan's Nachos
Pile of chips covered with our popular cheese sauce (Queso), choice of meat and toppings.$10.49
- Taco Salad
Homemade crunchy shell and bed of lettuce is the foundation of this popular dish. Choice of meat and toppings, complete the presentation.$10.49
- Quesadilla
Tasty and delightful. Prepared with melted cheese, choice of meat and toppings. Served with chips & salsa$9.79
- Cheese Quesadilla
Special blend of cheese, for a rich & flavorful taste. Served with chips & salsa.$7.79
Lunch Special
- Lunch Burrito
Our lunch burrito, is simple and delicious. Choice of meat and toppings. Add chips and salsa for $1.$8.29
- 3 Tacos & Chips
Three Tacos, made to your order, served with chips and a choice of our homemade salsas.$9.29
- 2 Tacos, Chips, Salsa & Drink
Two tacos, made to order, served with chips, choice of homemade salsa and a fountain drink! Great value indeed!$9.29