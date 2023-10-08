Starters

Fried Green Tomatoes

$16.00

Lightly battered sliced green tomatoes, topped with lump crab meat and served with homemade Dijon mustard sauce

Lump Crab Cakes & Slaw

$25.00

2 crab cakes served with Dijon mustard sauce and slaw

Crab Claws

$24.00

Fried or sautéed crab claws

3-Side Combo

$15.00

Choose any 3 sides

Cajun Smoked Tuna Dip

$10.00

Smoked tuna dip sprinkled with Cajun spices

Bayou Oysters

$15.00

Golden fried oysters

5-Meat Seafood Combo

$38.00
3-Meat Seafood Combo

$33.00
Shrimp-N-Grits

$12.00

Shrimp and Conecuh sausage tossed in a creole sauce and served over McEwen & Sons organic grits

Boudin Balls

$10.00

Steamed rice and pork marinated with Cajun seasoning, breaded and fried

Gator Bites

$15.00

Fried or blackened gator, served with JJ Horsey Mayo (F) or JJ Remoulade (B) sauce

Gulf Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

served with JJ Cocktail sauce

Fried Calamari

$11.00

served with JJ Horsey mayo sauce

Catfish Fingers

$13.00

Crawfish Tails

$14.00

Fried or sautéed crawfish tail meat

Fried Grouper Fingers

$14.00
Cajun Quesadilla

$5.00

Sautéed choice of protein or vegetables. Served with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Bayou Bowls

$11.00

Choose one: seafood gumbo, chicken & sausage gumbo, jambalaya, gumbo ya-ya, crawfish étouffée, red beans & rice, shrimp bisque, crab bisque

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Oysters on the Half Shell

Char-Grilled Oysters

$15.00+

Oytsers in homemade white wine garlic butter with fresh Parmesan cheese on top, garnished with parsley, dusted with Cajun seasoning

Rockefeller Oysters

$16.00+

Oysters grilled with spinach and tomatoes with garlic butter, dusted with Cajun seasoning

Oyster Pot

$27.00

Platters

Served with a Bayou and an On-Deck side. Upgrade your On-Deck to a Bayou +2

Combo

$22.00
Crab Claw

$28.00

Catfish

$15.00
Chicken

$15.00

Crawfish Tail

$17.00
Gator

$18.00

Grouper

$18.00

Lump Crab Cake

$28.00
Mahi Mahi

$20.00

Oyster

$18.00

Red Snapper

$24.00

Shrimp

$17.00

Soft Shell Crab

$20.00

Tilapia

$16.00

Po'Boys

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & Chips, upgrade to a Bayou +2

Catfish

$15.00

Chicken

$15.00

Crab Cake

$27.00

Crawfish Tail

$17.00

Gator

$18.00

Grouper

$18.00

Lump Crab Cake

$28.00

Oyster

$18.00
Shrimp

$17.00
Soft Shell Crab

$15.00

Salads

Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers & Cheese, served with a Bayou side

Chicken

$15.00
Crawfish & Crabmeat

$22.00

Gator

$15.00

Grouper

$17.00

Lump Crab Cake

$26.00
Shrimp

$16.00

Crawfish

$15.00

House

$12.00
Shrimp & Crab Cake

$25.00

Captain's Specialties

Alfredo

$12.00
Blackened Tilapia

$18.00

Blackened filet of tilapia tossed in fettuccini pasta and sautéed with crawfish Julie sauce

Creole Chicken Extravaganza

$17.00

Chicken and Conecuh sausage sautéed in Cajun Creole sauce tossed in a bed of tri-colored pasta.

Seafood Extravaganza

$18.00

Shrimp, Conecuh sausage and crawfish tail meat sautéed in cajun creole sauce tossed in a bed of tri-colored rotini pasta

Vegetable Pasta

$12.00

California vegetables with Alfredo or Cajun Creole Sauce tossed in fettuccine or rotini pasta

Kash's Boiling Pot

Alaskan King Crab

$29.00+

We boil our King crab in Cajun spices to give it a mild heat to pair perfectly with the sweetness of the meat. Served with drawn butter.

Blue Crab

$17.00+

Boiled Blue crab, served with drawn butter

Crazy Pot

Two pounds of delicious boiled crawfish, half a pound of boiled shrimp and a cluster of snow crab. Served with drawn butter

Fisherman's Pot

$41.00

Half pound royal reds, half a pound boiled shrimp, and a cluster of snow crab. Served with drawn butter

Low Boil Crawfish

$0.00+

Three pounds of delicious crawfish boiled in our Cajun spice mix

Low Boil Shrimp

$15.00+

Cajun boiled and seasoned shell-on shrimp

Not So Crazy Pot

$42.00

Half a pound of shrimp, one cluster of snow crab, and half a dozen raw oysters

Royal Red Shrimp

$17.00+

Sweet deep water shell-on shrimp, sautéed in Cajun spices, served with drawn butter

Shrimp Crazy Pot

$27.00

Half a pound of shrimp and half a pound of Royal Reds. Served with drawn butter

Snow Crab

$21.00+

delicate texture, snow white meat and a beautiful sweet finish Served with drawn butter

Crab Crazy Pot

$50.00

Kash's Specials

Nola Chicken Special

$19.00

Grilled or blackened chicken served over mashed potatoes and asparagus topped with lobster cream sauce.

Stuffed Grouper

$28.00

Seared grouper stuffed with crab cake mix over mashed potatoes with sautéed baby spinach topped with our delectable lemon beurre blanc sauce

Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp stuffed with crab cake mix over steamed rice & grilled asparagus

Snapper Special

$25.00

blackened over mashed potatoes with asparagus topped with lobster cream sauce

Bayou Sides

Seafood Gumbo

$6.00

spicy soup with shrimp & crabmeat topped with rice

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$6.00

spicy soup with chicken & Conecuh sausage topped with rice

Gumbo Yaya

$6.00

shrimp, crabmeat, chicken & sausage topped with rice

Shrimp Bisque

$6.00

smooth, creamy soup with shrimp

Crab Bisque

$6.00

smooth, creamy soup with crabmeat

Jambalaya

$6.00

chicken & conecuh sausage mixed with rice

Crawfish Étouffée

$6.00

"smothered" crawfish tail meat topped with rice

Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

red beans & Conecuh sausage topped with rice

Sautéed Veggies

$6.00

broccoli, cauliflower, yellow and orange carrots

On-Deck Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

mashed red potatoes with a subtle flavor of spices

Hushpuppies

$4.00

sweet corn hushpuppies

Coleslaw

$4.00

sweet mayo based slaw

Joe's Chips

$4.00

kettle chips sprinkled with seasoning

Side Salad

$4.00

Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers & shredded cheddar cheese

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$8.00

cream cheese pudding with sliced bananas and vanilla wafers, topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup drizzle

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Gambino bread pudding topped with whiskey cream sauce and a chocolate sauce drizzle

Cheesecake

$8.00

Creamy cheesecake with chocolate or caramel sauce

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

served with a scoop of ice cream with chocolate or caramel sauce

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

key lime pie topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce

Beignets

$8.00

Crawbaby

Alfredo

$6.00

Fried Catfish Fingers

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Fried Crab Claws

$10.00

Crawfish Tails

$7.00

Grouper Fingers

$7.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Quarts

Seafood Gumbo Quart

$15.00

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Quart

$15.00
Gumbo Yaya Quart

$15.00

Red Beans & Rice Quart

$15.00

Jambalaya Quart

$15.00
Crawfish Étouffée Quart

$15.00
Crab Bisque Quart

$15.00

Shrimp Bisque Quart

$15.00
Mashed Potatoes Quart

$10.00
Hushpuppies Quart

$10.00
Coleslaw Quart

$10.00

Chips Quart

$10.00

Veggies Quart

$15.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Starry

$2.95

Sunkist

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Water

Special Sides

Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Corn & Potatoes

$2.00

Crab Cake

$10.00

Creole Sauce

$3.00

Drawn Butter

$0.50

Grouper Filet

$8.00

Order Bread

$0.50

Sautéed Conecuh Sausage

$5.00

Shrimp Skewer

$8.00