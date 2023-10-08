Jubilee Joe's Cajun Seafood Restaurant 5190 Medford Dr Ste 114
Starters
Fried Green Tomatoes
Lightly battered sliced green tomatoes, topped with lump crab meat and served with homemade Dijon mustard sauce
Lump Crab Cakes & Slaw
2 crab cakes served with Dijon mustard sauce and slaw
Crab Claws
Fried or sautéed crab claws
3-Side Combo
Choose any 3 sides
Cajun Smoked Tuna Dip
Smoked tuna dip sprinkled with Cajun spices
Bayou Oysters
Golden fried oysters
5-Meat Seafood Combo
3-Meat Seafood Combo
Shrimp-N-Grits
Shrimp and Conecuh sausage tossed in a creole sauce and served over McEwen & Sons organic grits
Boudin Balls
Steamed rice and pork marinated with Cajun seasoning, breaded and fried
Gator Bites
Fried or blackened gator, served with JJ Horsey Mayo (F) or JJ Remoulade (B) sauce
Gulf Popcorn Shrimp
served with JJ Cocktail sauce
Fried Calamari
served with JJ Horsey mayo sauce
Catfish Fingers
Crawfish Tails
Fried or sautéed crawfish tail meat
Fried Grouper Fingers
Cajun Quesadilla
Sautéed choice of protein or vegetables. Served with a side of lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Bayou Bowls
Choose one: seafood gumbo, chicken & sausage gumbo, jambalaya, gumbo ya-ya, crawfish étouffée, red beans & rice, shrimp bisque, crab bisque
Cheese Curds
Oysters on the Half Shell
Platters
Po'Boys
Salads
Captain's Specialties
Alfredo
Blackened Tilapia
Blackened filet of tilapia tossed in fettuccini pasta and sautéed with crawfish Julie sauce
Creole Chicken Extravaganza
Chicken and Conecuh sausage sautéed in Cajun Creole sauce tossed in a bed of tri-colored pasta.
Seafood Extravaganza
Shrimp, Conecuh sausage and crawfish tail meat sautéed in cajun creole sauce tossed in a bed of tri-colored rotini pasta
Vegetable Pasta
California vegetables with Alfredo or Cajun Creole Sauce tossed in fettuccine or rotini pasta
Kash's Boiling Pot
Alaskan King Crab
We boil our King crab in Cajun spices to give it a mild heat to pair perfectly with the sweetness of the meat. Served with drawn butter.
Blue Crab
Boiled Blue crab, served with drawn butter
Crazy Pot
Two pounds of delicious boiled crawfish, half a pound of boiled shrimp and a cluster of snow crab. Served with drawn butter
Fisherman's Pot
Half pound royal reds, half a pound boiled shrimp, and a cluster of snow crab. Served with drawn butter
Low Boil Crawfish
Three pounds of delicious crawfish boiled in our Cajun spice mix
Low Boil Shrimp
Cajun boiled and seasoned shell-on shrimp
Not So Crazy Pot
Half a pound of shrimp, one cluster of snow crab, and half a dozen raw oysters
Royal Red Shrimp
Sweet deep water shell-on shrimp, sautéed in Cajun spices, served with drawn butter
Shrimp Crazy Pot
Half a pound of shrimp and half a pound of Royal Reds. Served with drawn butter
Snow Crab
delicate texture, snow white meat and a beautiful sweet finish Served with drawn butter
Crab Crazy Pot
Kash's Specials
Nola Chicken Special
Grilled or blackened chicken served over mashed potatoes and asparagus topped with lobster cream sauce.
Stuffed Grouper
Seared grouper stuffed with crab cake mix over mashed potatoes with sautéed baby spinach topped with our delectable lemon beurre blanc sauce
Stuffed Shrimp
Jumbo Gulf shrimp stuffed with crab cake mix over steamed rice & grilled asparagus
Snapper Special
blackened over mashed potatoes with asparagus topped with lobster cream sauce
Bayou Sides
Seafood Gumbo
spicy soup with shrimp & crabmeat topped with rice
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
spicy soup with chicken & Conecuh sausage topped with rice
Gumbo Yaya
shrimp, crabmeat, chicken & sausage topped with rice
Shrimp Bisque
smooth, creamy soup with shrimp
Crab Bisque
smooth, creamy soup with crabmeat
Jambalaya
chicken & conecuh sausage mixed with rice
Crawfish Étouffée
"smothered" crawfish tail meat topped with rice
Red Beans & Rice
red beans & Conecuh sausage topped with rice
Sautéed Veggies
broccoli, cauliflower, yellow and orange carrots
On-Deck Sides
Desserts
Banana Pudding
cream cheese pudding with sliced bananas and vanilla wafers, topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup drizzle
Bread Pudding
Gambino bread pudding topped with whiskey cream sauce and a chocolate sauce drizzle
Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake with chocolate or caramel sauce
Chocolate Brownie
served with a scoop of ice cream with chocolate or caramel sauce
Key Lime Pie
key lime pie topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce