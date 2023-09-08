Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
Popular Items
Oxtails
- Tender, braised oxtail, spiced with special Caribbean seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.
Jerk Chicken Dark Meat
Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.
Patties
Spicy beef, mild curry chicken or mixed vegetable medley in a golden and flaky pastry crust.
FRIDAY SOUP OF THE DAY
Friday Specials
Bag Charge
Bag Tax
MENU (3PO)
Appetizers
Patties
Spicy beef, mild curry chicken or mixed vegetable medley in a golden and flaky pastry crust.
Coco Bread
Breaded Jumbo Wings
Deep fried then hand tossed in your choice of sauce Buffalo or Old Bay
Jerk Lump Crab Cake Minis
- Fried crab cake balls served over a bed of lettuce with a side of jerk sauce.
Jumbo Carnival Shrimp
Grilled shrimp sautéed with jerk seasoning, Mango chutney and mango relish a bed of romaine lettuce.
Grilled Bob Marley Wings
“Lively up yourself” Marinated in jerk seasoning then grilled. Your choice of mild or spicy jerk sauce. Prep styles: sweet chili, BBQ jerk or dry jerk (no sauce).
Festival
Salads
Handhelds
Jerk Chicken Caesar Wrap
Tortilla wrap filled with tender jerk chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan cheese.
Jerk Salmon Caesar Wrap
Jerk Shrimp Caesar Wrap
Tilapia Sandwich
- Blackened, baked, barbecued, or fried. Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on warm coco bread.
Lump Jerk Crab Cake Sandwich
Very lightly breaded 8oz crab cake, lettuce and tomatoes on a Kaiser roll.
Reggae Jerk Sandwich
Chicken Burrito
- Tortilla filled with jerk or curry chicken, sautéed onions, peppers, rice, peas and cabbage.
Chicken Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Jerk Pork Sandwich
Traditional Jamaican Entrees
Jerk Chicken Dark Meat
Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.
Jerk Chicken White Meat
Jerk Wings Dinner (6 count)
Island Fried Chicken
Crispy chicken seasoned and marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices.
Brown Stew Chicken
Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.
Curry Chicken
Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.
Curry Goat
Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.
Oxtails
- Tender, braised oxtail, spiced with special Caribbean seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.
(4) Lamb Chops
- Grilled to perfection with Jamaican herbs and spices.
Jerk Pork
Tender, juicy pork , marinated in jerk spices, char grilled, then slow cooked in Judy’s homemade jerk sauce.
Jamaican Stew Beef
Savory beef chunks spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.
Jamaican Entrees Meat Only Side
Cowfoot
Festial
Peppersteak
Stewpeas
Combo Platters
Jamaican -Style Roti
Caribbean Delights
Ackee & Saltfish
Jamaica’s National Dish. Salt cod is sautéed with boiled ackee, onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Cabbage & Saltfish
Fresh cabbage with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Okra & Saltfish
Okra with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Cooked Up Saltfish
Salt cod is sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Callaloo & Saltfish
-Jamaican spinach with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Butter Beans & Saltfish
Boiled butter beans with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Callaloo- No Saltfish
Caribbean Delights (Side Only)
Pasta Delights
Seafood Delights
Whole Red Snapper
Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- Snapper cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients. Jerk roast- Seasoned with Judy’s wet jerk rub, fresh herbs and spices, foiled and flame grilled.
King Fish Steak
Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients.
Salmon Filet
Preparation Options- Grilled, BBQ or Blackened.
Tilapia Filet
Preparation Options- Grilled, BBQ or Blackened.
Shrimp
Preparation option- Jerk, curry, scampi or carnival.
(2) Lobster Tails
Preparation Option- Jerk, grilled, curry, Scampi.
(2) Jerk Lump Crab Cakes
Fried or Boiled Jumbo lump crab meat with Judy’s special jerk seasonings and little filler.
Seafood Delights Meat Only Side
(1) Jerk Lump Crab Cake
Fish Special
Vegan Delights
Meatless
Choice of tempeh (firm soybean, visible on surface) or tofu (soft, smooth bean curd). Your choice of jerk or curried.
Veggie Platter
Steamed vegetable medley, green beans, rice & peas and two pieces of sweet plantains. Attention: If you choose a substitution also choose what item you are substituting for i.e. choose mac n cheese "sub for green beans"
Veggie Stir Fry
Sautéed vegetables with a hint of soy sauce and garlic, rice and peas or Jasmine rice and two pieces of sweet plantains.
Compliments
Rice & Peas
Jasmine rice and red kidney beans simmered in coconut milk, fresh thyme and spices.
Cabbage Medley
Steamed cabbage, broccoli and carrots.
Sweet Plantains
- Deep fried fresh plantains.
Green Beans
Sautéed with onions and spices.
Baked Mac & Cheese
Macaroni elbows baked with Judy’s special cheese sauce.
Jasmine Rice
Steamed, white rice.
Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions with mango relish dressing.
Potato Salad
Boiled potatoes with a concoction Judy’s special seasonings.
Fried Dumpling
Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.
Island Fries
Steak cut fries seasoned with salt, pepper and Old Bay spice.
Saute'ed Okra
-Sautéed with onions and spices.
Callaloo
Jamaican spinach sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
Callaloo Rice
Jamaican spinach sautéed with Jasmine rice, peppers onions and spices.
Ground Provision
One green banana, one yellow yam and two boiled dumplings.