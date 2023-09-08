Popular Items

$23.99

- Tender, braised oxtail, spiced with special Caribbean seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.

$15.50

Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.

$4.99

Spicy beef, mild curry chicken or mixed vegetable medley in a golden and flaky pastry crust.

Friday Specials

SM Conch Soup

$7.00

LG Conch Soup

$10.00

$0.05

MENU (3PO)

Appetizers

$4.99

Spicy beef, mild curry chicken or mixed vegetable medley in a golden and flaky pastry crust.

$3.99

Breaded Jumbo Wings

$12.99

Deep fried then hand tossed in your choice of sauce Buffalo or Old Bay

$13.99

- Fried crab cake balls served over a bed of lettuce with a side of jerk sauce.

$14.99Out of stock

Grilled shrimp sautéed with jerk seasoning, Mango chutney and mango relish a bed of romaine lettuce.

$13.99

“Lively up yourself” Marinated in jerk seasoning then grilled. Your choice of mild or spicy jerk sauce. Prep styles: sweet chili, BBQ jerk or dry jerk (no sauce).

Festival

$3.99

Salads

$8.99

Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan and crisp croutons.

Judy's House Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions with mango relish dressing.

Handhelds

$14.99

Tortilla wrap filled with tender jerk chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes, onions, and parmesan cheese.

Jerk Salmon Caesar Wrap

$18.99

Jerk Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$17.99
$14.99Out of stock

- Blackened, baked, barbecued, or fried. Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on warm coco bread.

$18.99

Very lightly breaded 8oz crab cake, lettuce and tomatoes on a Kaiser roll.

$13.99
$13.99

- Tortilla filled with jerk or curry chicken, sautéed onions, peppers, rice, peas and cabbage.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Jerk Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Traditional Jamaican Entrees

$15.50

Marinated in Judy’s special jerk seasoning then charred. Your choice of mild or spicy.

Jerk Chicken White Meat

$16.50

Jerk Wings Dinner (6 count)

$19.99
$14.99

Crispy chicken seasoned and marinated in Jamaican herbs and spices.

$15.99

Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew.

$15.99

Savory boneless chicken, spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy.

$20.99

Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.

$23.99

- Tender, braised oxtail, spiced with special Caribbean seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.

$31.99Out of stock

- Grilled to perfection with Jamaican herbs and spices.

$16.99

Tender, juicy pork , marinated in jerk spices, char grilled, then slow cooked in Judy’s homemade jerk sauce.

$16.99

Savory beef chunks spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew gravy.

Jamaican Entrees Meat Only Side

$2.00

Cowfoot

$17.00Out of stock

Festial

$4.00

Peppersteak

$16.99

Stewpeas

$17.90

Combo Platters

Two Meats Combo

$27.99

Two Seafood Combo

$31.99

Chicken & Fish Combo

$26.99

Chicken & Chicken

$19.99

Chicken & Meat

$25.99

Chicken & Shrimp

$26.99

Seafood Alfredo & Lobster

$31.99

Jamaican -Style Roti

Curry Chicken Roti

$14.99

Jerk Chicken (White Meat) Roti

$14.99

Curry Shrimp Roti

$17.99

Jerk Shrimp Roti

$17.99

Stew Beef Roti

$15.99

Curry Goat Roti

$16.99

Veggie Roti

$13.99

Single Roti Skin

$5.00

Caribbean Delights

Fresh cabbage with salt-fish sauteed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.
$16.99

Jamaica’s National Dish. Salt cod is sautéed with boiled ackee, onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

$13.99

Fresh cabbage with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

$14.99

Okra with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

$12.99

Salt cod is sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

$14.99

-Jamaican spinach with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

$13.99

Boiled butter beans with salt cod sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Callaloo- No Saltfish

$13.99

Caribbean Delights (Side Only)

Side Ackee & Codfish

$11.00

Side Ackee- No Codfish

$11.00

Side Butterbean & Codfish

$9.00

Side Cabbage & Codfish

$9.00

Side Calaloo & Codfish

$9.00

Side Okra & Codfish

$9.00

Side Saltfish & Peppers

$8.00

Side Island Fried Chicken

$8.99

Side Butterbeans

$9.00

Extra Container

$3.00

Pepper Sauce

$2.50

Pasta Delights

Penna pasta in a homemade jerk alfredo sauce with your choice of protein or veggies. Chicken Vegetarian Soy chicken (tempeh or tofu) Shrimp Salmon Combo Chicken/Shrimp.
$2.00Out of stock

Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$21.50

Chicken /shrimp Rasta Pasta

$2.00

Chicken/shrimp Rasta Pasta

$24.99

Salmon/shrimp Rasta Pasta

$29.00

Chicken Rasta Pasta

$18.95

Seafood Delights

$27.99

Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried snapper spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried snapper smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- Snapper cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients. Jerk roast- Seasoned with Judy’s wet jerk rub, fresh herbs and spices, foiled and flame grilled.

$19.99

Curry- Spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich golden curry gravy. Brown stew- Deep fried spiced with Judy’s special seasonings in a rich brown stew. Escovitch- deep fried smothered in pickling sauce made from vinegar, pimento, onions, pepper and carrots. Steam- cooked down in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices and other special ingredients.

$21.99

Preparation Options- Grilled, BBQ or Blackened.

$16.99Out of stock

Preparation Options- Grilled, BBQ or Blackened.

$20.99

Preparation option- Jerk, curry, scampi or carnival.

$31.99

Preparation Option- Jerk, grilled, curry, Scampi.

$27.99

Fried or Boiled Jumbo lump crab meat with Judy’s special jerk seasonings and little filler.

Seafood Delights Meat Only Side

$2.00

(1) Jerk Lump Crab Cake

$20.99

Fish Special

$15.50Out of stock

Vegan Delights

Meatless

$16.99

Choice of tempeh (firm soybean, visible on surface) or tofu (soft, smooth bean curd). Your choice of jerk or curried.

Veggie Platter

$12.99

Steamed vegetable medley, green beans, rice & peas and two pieces of sweet plantains. Attention: If you choose a substitution also choose what item you are substituting for i.e. choose mac n cheese "sub for green beans"

$13.99

Sautéed vegetables with a hint of soy sauce and garlic, rice and peas or Jasmine rice and two pieces of sweet plantains.

Compliments

$6.99

Jasmine rice and red kidney beans simmered in coconut milk, fresh thyme and spices.

Cabbage Medley

$5.99

Steamed cabbage, broccoli and carrots.

$6.99

- Deep fried fresh plantains.

$5.99

Sautéed with onions and spices.

$6.99

Macaroni elbows baked with Judy’s special cheese sauce.

$5.99

Steamed, white rice.

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions with mango relish dressing.

$5.99

Boiled potatoes with a concoction Judy’s special seasonings.

$3.99

Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.

$4.99

Steak cut fries seasoned with salt, pepper and Old Bay spice.

$7.99

-Sautéed with onions and spices.

$7.99

Jamaican spinach sautéed with onions, scotch bonnet peppers, tomatoes and spices.

Callaloo Rice

$8.99

Jamaican spinach sautéed with Jasmine rice, peppers onions and spices.

Ground Provision

$6.99

One green banana, one yellow yam and two boiled dumplings.

2 Boiled Dumpling

$3.50

2 Green Bananas

$3.50

2 Yams

$3.50

Buttabeans

$2.00

Festival

$2.00

Festival

$4.00

Kids

$7.99
$8.99
$8.99Out of stock
$11.99Out of stock

Drinks

Homemade Natural Juices (Reg)

$6.00

Homemade Natural Juices(Jumbo)

$7.00

Sea Moss Punch(Reg)

$6.00

Everfresh Small

$4.00

EverFresh Large

$5.00

Bottled Soda

$4.50

Water

$3.00

Peanut Punch(Reg)

$7.00

Cup Of Ice (Reg)

$3.00

Pepsi

$4.50

Clear Fruit

$4.00

Drinks

$2.00

Sour Sop

$6.00

Flavord Seamoss

$6.00

No Ice

$2.00

Ginger Tea

$5.00

Mint Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Pastries

Assorted Cakes

$7.00
$7.50
$7.50

Rum Sauce

$2.80

Mini Rum Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Puddin

$7.00

Side Sauces

Mild Jerk Sauce

$2.75

Spicy Jerk Sauce

$2.75

Scotch Bonnet Sauce

$2.75Out of stock

Escovitched Peppers

$2.50

Mango Relish

$3.00Out of stock

Scotch Bonnet Soup Cup Size

$12.00Out of stock

Mild Sauce Soup Cup Size

$12.00

Spicy Sauce Soup Cup Size

$12.00

$9.00

$12.00