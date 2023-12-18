Juice Crafters Beverly Hills
Popular Items
✷PROMO✷
- Buy $100 Gift Card, Get A Free Smoothie!$100.00
Offer expires 01/05/2024. Treat yourself, and treat your friends. Buy $100 worth of gift cards, and get a free 20oz smoothie!
- Buy 2 Acai Protein Bowls, Get 1 LGC Shot Free!$31.98
Offer expires 12/31/2023. Happy holidays! Please enjoy a free Lemon, Ginger, Cayenne shot when you purchase 2 x Acai Protein Bowls.
BOWLS
- Acai - Classic Bowl$11.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana. Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
- Acai - Chocolate Bowl$15.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, cacao powder, chocolate protein. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, cacao nibs, almond butter.
- Acai - Protein Bowl$15.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
- Acai - Kale Bowl$11.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach. Toppings: Banana, pineapple, coconut flakes, walnuts.
- Dragon Fruit Bowl$11.99
Base: Dragon fruit. Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, flax seeds & golden berries.
- Berry Blast Bowl$11.99
Base: Blueberries, strawberries, dried cranberries, banana. Toppings: Goji berries, golden berries, strawberries, pineapple, coconut flakes.
- Coco Maui Bowl$10.99
Base: White coconut. Toppings: Pineapple, banana, cacao nibs, almond granola, coconut flakes.
- Mucho Mango Bowl$10.99
Base: Mango. Toppings: Banana, strawberries, goji berries, mint.
SMOOTHIES
- Wake Me Up!$11.25
Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga
- The Masterpiece$13.99
Oat milk, banana, coconut sorbet, cacao powder, ashwagandha, lion's mane & rhodiola.
- Acai Power Boost$10.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, amazonian acai, pineapple & banana.
- Acai Protein Smoothie$15.49
The Acai Protein Bowl as a smoothie instead! Amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, walnuts, almonds, almond butter & plant-based vanilla protein.
- Amazonian Breakfast$10.99
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, strawberries, almond granola & coconut flakes.
- Blue Bird$10.29
Almond milk, blueberries, dates, almonds, walnuts & agave.
- Crunchy Monkey$11.50
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
- Divine Start$12.75
Cold-pressed apple juice, coconut meat, kale, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, dates, agave & spirulina.
- Dragon Fruit Reboot$10.75
Cold-pressed apple juice, dragon fruit, pineapple & banana.
- East West$7.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana & strawberries.
- Flax Power$11.50
Oat milk, amazonian acai, banana, flax seeds, maca, cinnamon, lion's mane & plant based vanilla protein.
- Fountain of Youth$10.99
Almond milk, banana, strawberries, blueberries, cacao powder, goji berries, maca & agave.
- Golden Mushroom$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, orange, dried mango, golden berries & lion's mane.
- Good Fibes Only$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, blueberries, orange, chia seeds, flax seeds, turmeric, mint & prebiotic fiber.
- Green Island$10.29
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, spinach, chia seeds, mint & moringa.
- Green Soul$11.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
- In N' Oat$9.99
Oat milk, oats, banana, blueberries, dried cranberries, ashwagandha, cinnamon & agave.
- Lily$9.99
Almond milk, banana, dates & almond granola.
- Muscle Builder$11.29
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
- Oh Kale Yes!$8.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, orange, & kale.
- Pacific Love$10.29
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
- Silver Cup$9.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates & walnuts.
- Silver Lily$10.99
Almond milk, banana, kale, dates, walnuts & almond granola.
- Summerland$10.49
Almond milk, amazonian acai, banana, kale, spinach & cinnamon.
- Sunny Malibu$10.75
Almond milk, banana, dates, almonds, coconut meat, cinnamon, ashwagandha & blue majik spirulina.
- Talk O' The Town$9.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder & dates.
- Tropix$8.75
Watermelon, cold-pressed apple & mint.
- U Like Um$8.49
Almond milk, strawberries, dates & vanilla.
- Venice Cove$9.25
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, pineapple & dried cranberries.
- Xclusive$9.99
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
SHOTS
- Chia Shot$3.95
Chia, apple & lemon.
- Maca Shot$3.95
Maca, cacao powder & almond milk.
- Turmeric Shot$4.95
Pineapple, ginger & turmeric.
- Hair Nails Collagen Btl$4.95
Watermelon, lime, ginger, agave and vegan collagen generator.
- Wheatgrass Btl$4.95
2.5oz - Wheatgrass & apple.
- Flu Off! Btl$4.45
2.5oz - Lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
- Cure Me Now Btl$4.95
2.5oz - Ginger, lemon, cayenne pepper, turmeric & oregano oil.
- Heart Core Btl$4.95
2.5oz - Turmeric, coconut H2O, ginger & raw honey.
- Acai Elixir Btl$4.95
2.5oz - Acai berry, apple & ginger.
- Double Down Btl$2.95
2.5oz - 100% Arabica slow brew coffee shot.
BOTTLED JUICES
- #1.0 - Green Fields Btl$10.50
16oz - Cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.
- #1.5 - Ojai's Special Btl$10.50
16oz - Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.
- #2.0 - Green Supreme Btl$10.50
16oz - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach & lemon.
- #2.5 - Maui Garden Btl$10.50
16oz - Apple, cucumber, lemon, kale, ginger & mint.
- #3.0 - Mother Earth Btl$10.50
16oz - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
- #3.5 - 8 Shades of Green Btl$10.50
16oz - Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.
- #4.0 - Gut Tonic Btl$9.95
16oz - Cucumber, celery, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
- #5.0 - Skinny Rescue Btl$9.95
16oz - 100% celery juice.
- #6.0 - Beet Biotic Btl$7.45+
Beet, apple, lemon & ginger.
- #8.0 - Heart Bae Btl$7.45+
Beet, cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.
- #9.0 - G.O.A.T. Juice Btl$6.95+
Grapefruit & mint.
- #10.0 - Daily Synergy Btl$7.25+
Pineapple, apple & mint.
- #11.0 - Recover Me Softly Btl$7.25+
Apple, watermelon, carrot, ginger.
- #13.0 - Beauty & Brains Btl$7.25+
Apple, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
- #16.0 - Malibu's Fave Btl$6.95
Watermelon & mint.
- Ginger Ninja Btl$5.95
8oz - Orange, lemon, ginger, cayenne & oregano.
- From the Garden of Eden Btl$5.95
12oz - 100% cold-pressed apple juice.
- Good Ol' Orange Juice Btl$5.95
12oz - Real California orange juice.
- Spirulade Btl$6.95
12oz - Apple, lemon, alkaline H2O, agave & blue spirulina.
ON-THE-SPOT JUICES
- #1.0 - Green Fields$10.50
Served in a cup - Cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.
- #1.5 - Ojai's Special$10.50
Served in a cup - Cucumber, celery, lemon, kale, spinach & ginger.
- #2.0 - Green Supreme$10.50
Served in a cup - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach & lemon.
- #2.5 - Maui's Garden$10.50
Served in a cup - Apple, cucumber, lemon, kale, ginger & mint.
- #3.0 - Mother Earth$10.50
Served in a cup - Cucumber, apple, celery, kale, spinach, lemon & ginger.
- #3.5 - 8 Shades of Green$10.50
Served in a cup - Pineapple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, lemon, turmeric & ginger.
- #4.0 - Gut Tonic$9.95
Served in a cup - Cucumber, celery, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
- #5.0 - Skinny Rescue$9.95
Served in a cup - 100% celery juice
- #6.0 - Beet Biotic$9.95
Served in a cup - Beet, apple, lemon & ginger.
- #8.0 - Heart Bae$9.95
Served in a cup - Beet, cucumber, celery, kale & spinach.
- #10.0 - Daily Synergy$9.75
Served in a cup - Pineapple, apple & mint.
- #11.0 - Recover Me Softly$9.75
Served in a cup - Apple, watermelon, carrot, ginger.
- #13.0 - Beauty & Brains$9.75
Served in a cup - Apple, lemon, ginger & cayenne pepper.
- #16.0 - Malibu's Fave$8.95
Served in a cup - Watermelon & mint.
COFFEE
- Fungalicious Iced Latte$6.99
20 oz. Iced Superfood Mushroom Latte – 100% arabica slow brewed coffee, chaga, lion's mane, cacao powder, cinnamon, vanilla & monk fruit.
- Iced Latte$4.99
20 oz. Iced Latte – 100% organic Arabica coffee and oat milk, lightly sweetened with monk fruit.
- Cold Brewed Coffee Btl$4.95
12oz - 100% Arabica slow brewed coffee & filtered H2O.
- Double Down Btl$2.95
2.5oz - 100% Arabica slow brew coffee shot.
H2O etc.
SNACKS
- Ninja Bites$5.99
Energy booster! Rich in fiber & iron. Organic, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and non-gmo.
- JC - Dried Mango$7.99
Juice Crafters' sweet and tangy dried mango strips!
- Kate's Real Food Bar$3.75
Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and all natural honey.
- Nelly's Organics Bar$3.99
100% organic, non-gmo, refrigerated, vegan, gluten-free and kosher parve.
- NuGo Protein Bar$2.99
Delicious has a Dark Side. Dark chocolate protein bars. Organic, gluten-free, vegan, kosher pareve and non-GMO.
- JC - Almonds$5.99
Juice Crafters' raw almonds – good for your heart!
- JC - Chia Seeds$6.99
Juice Crafters' chia seeds – sprinkle on top of your acai bowl or yogurt!
- JC - Coconut Flakes$4.99
Juice Crafters' coconut flakes – crunchy toasted shreds!
- JC - Walnuts$5.99
Juice Crafters' walnuts – delivering healthy fats!
SUPERFOODS
- The Super Mind$16.95
A superfood blend of cacao powder, ashwagandha, lion's mane & rhodoila.
- Ashwagandha$18.99
This ancient medicinal herb ashwagandha is found in India and has been used for thousands of years to help with anxiety, stress and depression. It's an anti-inflammatory agent which can help increase energy levels, improve mental clarity, boost brain function and boost testosterone and fertility in men.
- Cacao Nibs$17.99
Grown in the mountains of Peru, this ancient superfood is rich in potassium, magnesium fiber and antioxidants, stimulating the release of mood, elevating hormones and containing flavanoids that help fight heart disease. (8 oz)
- Cacao Powder$17.99
Grown in the mountains of Peru, this ancient superfood is rich in potassium, magnesium fiber and antioxidants, stimulating the release of mood, elevating hormones and containing flavanoids that help fight heart disease. (8 oz)
- Chaga Mushroom$23.99
Adaptogenic mushroom found in China that can help reduce fatigue and increase mental sharpness. It is rich in fiber, melanin, magnesium, potassium, manganese, calcium and many more! (8 oz)
- Goji Berries$18.99
Used for millennia in Chinese medicine, this superfood is known as one of the most nutrient dense on the planet. Packed with antioxidants, goji helps in lowering blood pressure, reducing cholesterol, boosting the immune system & assisting in weight loss. (8 oz)
- Golden Berries$18.99
Aztec gold – used for thousands of years in traditional medicine. The golden berry is known to aid in weight loss, lower cholesterol and detoxify. It's a great source of antioxidants, bioflavanoids, protein, beta carotene and B-complex vitamins. (8 oz)
- Maca Root Powder$28.99
The ancient Peruvian superfood is rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. Maca is known to improve vitality, increase libido and improve tolerance to stress. (8 oz)
- Spirulina$21.99
Spirulina contains high levels of chlorophyll – one of nature's most powerful detoxifying agents. The nutrient dense superfood has four times the antioxidant power of blueberries, packed with vitamins C, D, E and a range of B vitamins. Spirulina helps protect against allergic reactions, strengthens the immune system and helps in reducing inflammation. (8 oz)
- Turmeric$21.99
For thousands of years, the sacred golden turmeric root has been a staple in India as a culinary spice and medicinal herb. Many of its benefits come from curcumin which is known to be a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent helping with digestion, joint health and maintaining normal liver functions. (8 oz)
TINCTURES
- Super Function Tincture$14.95
Lymphatic System Support. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Red root bark, echinacea, purpurea root, elderberry, plantain leaf, graviola leaf, blue vervain herb, yarrow leaf/flower, myrrh oleogum-resin, thyme leaf, USP-grade vegetable glycerin, purified water. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.
- Adrenal Balance Tincture$14.95
Enhance Mood & Reduce Stress. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Astralagus root, wood betony herb, gingko leaf, eleuthero root, gotu kola herb, rhodiola root, licorice root, lavender flower, spearmint leaf, passion flower leaf. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.
- Detox Magic Tincture$14.95
Intestinal Lower Bowel Cleanse. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Black walnut hull, orange peel, lavender flower, European penny royal herb, clove bud, gentian root, wormwood leaf/stem, tansy herb, USP-Grade vegetable glycerin, purified water. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.
- Energy & Stamina Tincture$14.95
Endurance & Body Function. (1 fl oz) Ingredients: Gotu kola herb, gingko leaf, guarana seed, ashwagandha root, yerba mate' leaf, hawthorn leaf, green tea leaf, eleuthero root, bupleurum root, tongkat ali root, USP-Grade vegetable glycerin, purified water. Instructions: 1mL (20 drops) 1 to 3 times a day, or as needed. Note: Consult your healthcare provider before use if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.
WELLNESS MARKET
- Raw Organic Plant Based Protein$39.99
Raw Organic Protein (560g) About 20 servings per container. Made with organic peas, sprouted grains, seeds and legumes, delivering 22 grams of clean protein with a complete profile of all the essential amino acids.
- Collagen Building Protein Peptides$27.99
Plant-based collagen (500g). About 20 servings per container. Mix, shake, or blend 1 scoop with your favorite beverage – it tastes great with smoothies, coffer, water, etc! • Plant-based amino acids and peptides • Vitamin C • Trace minerals • Leafy greens • Silica and biotin • Hyaluronic acid • Tremella mushroom
- Organic Prebiotic Fiber$16.99
Organic Prebiotic Fiber (192g). About 32 servings. Just one tablespoon daily dissolved in water is designed to feed your beneficial gut bacteria and support a healthy microbiome.
- Beets - Beauty Blackberry Melon Powder$27.99
Beets Beauty Powder (105g). About 30 servings per container. Mix 1 scoop in 8 oz of water. Offers the amazing health benefits of beets, from antioxidant support to cardiovascular health and even essential vitamins and minerals for overall wellness. • Provides support for stronger hair and nails • Promotes more youthful appearance of skin • Probiotic formula enhances digestive health
- Raw Vitamin C Capsules$20.99
Raw Vitamin C Vegan Capsules (60ct). Take 2 capsules daily. • 500mg Whole Food Vitamin C with Bioflavonoids • Immune System Support • Healthy Heart • Healthy Skin and Eyes • Live Probiotics and Enzymes Support Healthy Digestion
- Raw Vitamin D3 Capsules$27.58
Raw Vitamin D3 Vegetarian Capsules (60ct). Take 1 capsule daily. Vitamin D3 is essential for strong bones and a healthy immune system. • Bone and Joint Health • Breast and Prostate Health • Immune System Health • Live Probiotics and Enzymes Support Healthy Digestion
- Raw Vitamin Zinc Capsules$15.99
Vitamin Code Raw Zinc Vegan Capsules (60ct). Take 2 capsules daily. Supports immune system health, skin and eye health, prostate health and has live probiotics and enzymes to support healthy digestion.
- Men's Multivitamin Gummies$24.99
Men's Multi-vitamin Vegan Gummies (120ct) Chew 4 gummies daily. • With 800IU Vegan D3 • Contains vitamin E and folate • 9 Organic whole fruits in every bottle • No synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colorings • No candy ingredients or syrups • Great-tasting organic berry chew made with organic pectin