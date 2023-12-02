Juice Time - Brooklyn 509 74th St.
FRESH JUICES & COCKTAILS
- Orange Juice
Fresh orange
- Carrot Juice
Fresh carrot
- Grapefruit Juice
Fresh grapefruit
- Red Apple Juice
Fresh apple
- Kiwi Juice
Fresh kiwi
- Watermelon Juice
Fresh watermeoln
- Melon Juice
Fresh melon
- Pineapple Juice
Fresh pineapple
- Grapes JuiceOut of stock
Fresh grapes
- Beet Juice
Fresh beet
- Carrot & Beet Juice
Fresh carrot & beet
- Peach JuiceOut of stock
Fresh peach
- Mango Juice
Fresh mango
- Guava Juice
Fresh guava
- Pomegranate Juice
Fresh pomegranate
- Berry smoothie
Fresh berry
- Diet Juice
Green apple - Pineapple - Kiwi
- Lion Cocktail
Orange - Pineapple - Mango - Kiwi
- Green Apple Juice$5.99+
FRESH FRUITS
MIXES & DRINKS
- Lemon Mint
Lemon & Mint
- Panda$7.99
Chocolate ice cream - Milk - Panda biscuit
- Chug Jug$4.99
7up, Milk, Beery sauce
- Mango Emperor
Vanilla ice cream - Mango - Chocolate sauce
- Another Thing
Pomegranate - Mango - Avocado - Strawberry ice cream
- Special Cocktail
Avocado - Mango - Strawberry
- Just for Me
AL Shani - Lemon - Mint
- Heart Attack
Vanilla ice cream - Mango juice - Strawberry
- Banana Milk
Banana & Milk
- Bridal
Heartache - Avocado - Pomegranate
- Avocado
Avocado & Milk
- The King
Avocado - Milk - Pomegranate - Honey
- Leveled Cocktails
Banana milk - Strawberry - Mango
- Fresh Cocktail
Fresh fruits mix
- Refersh
Lemon & Mint
- Vitamin
Beet - Red apple - Pomegranate - Orange
- Nuts Avocado
Avocado - Honey - Nuts - Milk
- Farrouha$8.99
Chocolate ice cream - Milk - Nesquik cereal
- Strawberry Emperor
Vanilla ice cream -Strawberry - Strawberry sauce
- Oreo
Vanilla Ice cream - Oreo biscuit - Chocolate
- Cream Caramel
Vanilla ice cream - Milk - Cream caramel - Sacuce caramel
- Snickers
Vanilla ice cream - Snikers - Chocolate Sauce
- Kit Kat
Vanilla ice cream - Kit Kat sauce - Milk
- Salman's Story
Ice cream - Berry - Berry sauce - Corn flakes - Milk
- Lulu$7.99
Ice cream - Milk - Strawberry - Cotton Candy
- The Legend$7.99
Vanilla ice cream - Milk - Oreo biscuit - Oreo cereal - Chocolate sauce
- Super Bobo$7.99
Ice cream - MIlk - Berry sauce - Trix cereal
- Grandson$9.99
Vanilla ice cream - Milk - Purple sauce - Bubbles - Berry ice cream
- Fashkal$7.99
Vanilla ice cream - Milk - Fresh berries
- Film$7.99
Vanilla ice cream - Milk - Coffee - Chocolate sauce - Popcorn caramel
- Film Bobo$7.99
Vanilla ice cream - Milk - Caramel - Popcorn caramel - Caramel sauce
- Greeny$7.99
Vanilla ice cream - Milk - Blueberry - Mango juice
- Fashkal Bobo$7.99
Vanilla ice cream - Milk - Fresh berries - Colored cereal
- Einstein
Vanilla ice cream - Berry sauce
- Happiness Hormon$9.99
Vanilla ice cream - Ferrero recher - Chocolate ice cream
- Jojo
Vanilla ice cream - Pistachio sauce
- Chalk
Vanilla ice cream - Milk - Blueberry - Strawberry - Mango
- Louts
Vanilla ice cream - Louts sauce - Louts biscuit
- Kinder
Vanilla ice cream - Kinder sauce - Kinder finger
- Cerelac
Vanilla ice cream - Milk - Cerelac
- Nutella
Vanilla ice cream - Milk - Nutella sauce
- Pomegranate Mix
Vanilla ice cream - Milk - Strawberry sauce - Pomegranate
- Stopwatch
Banana - Srawberry - Apple - Kiwi - Pomegranate - Mango juice - Vanilla ice cream - Strawberry sauce - Stick chocolate
- Samadi
Banana - Srawberry - Apple - Kiwi - Pomegranate - Mango juice - Vanilla ice cream - Strawberry fresh
- Ibn Battotah
Kiwi - Mango juice - Srawberry juice - Vinalla ice cream - Strawberry sauce
- VIP
Avocado - Milk - Kiwi - Pomegranate - Strawberry honey - Nuts
SOFT DRINKS
FLOATING
GATHERING BOX
ICE CREAM
- Pomegranate Ice Cream$5.99
Vanilla ice cream - Pomegranate Sauce - Pomegranate
- Havana$5.99
Enistein ice cream - Mango ice cream
- Nutella Ice Cream$5.99
Vanilla ice cream - Nutella Chocolate
- Lotus Rafaello$6.99
Vanilla ice cream - Lotus sauce - Lotus biscuit - Lotus powder - Rafaello
- Crispy Lotus$6.99
Vanilla ice cream - Lotus sauce - Lotus biscuit - Lotus powder - Crispy Rice
- Nairobi$5.99
Vanilla ice cream - Nairobi sauce - Cereal
- Ferrero Rocher$6.99
Vanilla ice cream - Ferrero rocher sauce - Ferrero rocher
- Lotus Ice Cream$6.99
Vanilla ice cream - Lotus sauce - Lotus biscuit
- Kinder Ice Cream$6.99
Vanilla ice cream - Kinder bueno - Kinder sauce
- Cotton Candy$5.99
Vanilla ice cream - Strawberry - Berry sauce - Cotton candy
- Flakes Ice Cream$6.99
Vanilla ice cream - Lotus sauce - Flakes chocolate
- Bubbles$5.99
Vanilla ice cream - Blueberry sauce - Red berry sauce - Bubbles
- Mangawi$5.99
Mango ice cream
- Pistachio Ice Cream$6.99
Vanilla ice cream - Pistachio sauce
- Oreo Ice Cream$5.99
Vanilla ice cream - Oreo sauce - Oreo biscuit
- Snickers$6.99
Vanilla ice cream - Snickers sauce - Snickers
- Einstein Ice Cream$5.99
Berry ice cream - Crispy rice
- Kinder Lotus$7.99
Vanilla ice cream - Kinder bueno - Kinder sauce - Lotus sauce - Lotus biscuit
TINY
- Tiny Einstien$3.99
Berry ice cream - Crispy rice
- Tiny Mangawi$3.99
Mango ice cream
- Tiny Bubbles$3.99
Vanilla ice cream - Blueberry sauce - Red berry sauce - Bubbles
- Tiny Ferrero Rocher$3.99
Vanilla ice cream - Ferrero rocher sauce - Ferrero rocher
- Tiny Oreo$3.99
Vanilla ice cream - Oreo sauce - Oreo biscuit
- Tiny Lotus$3.99
Vanilla ice cream - Lotus sauce - Lotus biscuit
- Tiny Snickers$3.99
Vanilla ice cream - Snickers sauce - Snickers
- Tiny Pistachio$3.99
Vanilla ice cream - Pistachio sauce
- Tiny Kinder$3.99
Vanilla ice cream - Kinder bueno - Kinder sauce
- Tiny Havana$3.99
Enistein ice cream - Mango ice cream
- Tiny Nairobi$3.99
Vanilla ice cream - Nairobi sauce - Cereal
- Tiny Nutella$3.99
Vanilla ice cream - Nutella Chocolate
SWEETS
- Strawberry Chocolate
- Happiness Macintosh$44.99
- Crepe
- Mini Pancake
- Dr. Sweet$10.99
- Kinder Berry$8.99
- Takmeem Panda$7.99
- Waffle
- Pancakes
- Takmeem
- Crepe Fettuccini$16.99
- Chocolate M&M$9.99
- Hanan Mix$13.99
- Crepe Pillow Lulu$16.99
- Crepe Pillow Bobo$16.99
- Crepe Pillow The Legend$16.99
- Crepe Pillow Farrouha$16.99
- Red Waffle