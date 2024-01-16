Juiceland BEL
Featured Items
- Buffalo Roller$9.50
a crunchy wrap with: baked tofu nuggets, buffalo sauce, green cabbage slaw, celery sticks, flour tortilla, vegan cashew ranch dipping sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Cucumber Mint Limeade Retail$4.95
16 oz bottle: cucumber, lime, agave, mint *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Dr. Doctor 2oz Retail$4.95
2 oz lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- TROPICAL COCONUT YOGURT BOWL$12.95
pineapple juice, mango, ginger, kale, passionfruit, coconut yogurt, topped with sliced pineapple, sliced banana, gluten-free granola, honey
Smoothies
Smoothies
- BAM BAM$7.95+
pineapple, almondmilk, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
- BERRY GODMOTHER$7.95+
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry
- CLEMENTINE$6.95+
orange juice, pineapple juice, mango, peach
- COSMIC CHARLIE$8.95+
almondmilk, apple juice, raspberry, strawberry, banana, chocolate chips, peanut butter, animal-free whey protein
- HOME RUN$3.95+
apple juice, strawberry, banana
- HONEY BEARY$3.95+
almondmilk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
- I DREAM OF GREENIE$7.95+
hempmilk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
- JULIO VERDE$7.95+
orange juice, almondmilk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
- MOONTOWER$5.95+
almondmilk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
- MORNING SUNSHINE$7.95+
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
- ORANGE MOON$8.95+
orange, mango, turmeric, ginger, goji berry, bee pollen, B12, maca, coconut oil, coconut yogurt, dragon fruit
- ORIGINATOR$7.95+
apple juice, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
- PARADISE FOUND$7.95+
pineapple, banana, mango, guayusa, blue magic, ginger, lime
- PEACHY GREEN$3.95+
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
- PERCOLATOR$6.95+
almondmilk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
- REHYDRATOR$7.95+
watermelon juice, mango, peach, raspberry, beet, coconut oil, mint, lime, sea salt
- SOUL BOULDER$8.95+
coconut water, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
- THE CHOCOLATE WHEY$7.95+
almondmilk, banana, cacao, vanilla, animal-free dairy whey protein
- VEGETABLE COLLECTIVE$7.95+
apple, hempmilk, mango, cherry, beet, carrot, lemon, hemp protein, ginger, coconut oil, turmeric, spinach, spirulina
- WILD CHILD$8.95+
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
- WUNDERSHOWZEN$3.95+
almondmilk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
- CREATE YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE$5.95+
Smoothie Bowls
- AÇAI BOWL$10.95
apple juice, strawberry, açai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- BAM BAM BOWL$11.20
pineapple, almond milk, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- BERRY GODMOTHER BOWL$11.20
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- CLEMENTINE BOWL$10.20
orange juice, pineapple juice, mango, peach topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- COSMIC CHARLIE BOWL$12.20
almondmilk, apple juice, raspberry, strawberry, banana, chocolate chips, peanut butter, animal-free whey protein topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- DRAGON FRUIT BOWL$11.20
apple juice, strawberry, dragon fruit topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- HOME RUN BOWL$9.20
apple juice, banana, strawberry topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- HONEY BEARY BOWL$9.50
almondmilk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey topped with gluten-free granola, strawberries, peanut butter & chocolate chips
- I DREAM OF GREENIE BOWL$11.20
hempmilk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- JULIO VERDE BOWL$11.20
orange juice, almondmilk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- MOONTOWER BOWL$9.20
almondmilk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- MORNING SUNSHINE BOWL$11.20
pineapple, orange, banana, mango, goji berry, bee pollen topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- ORANGE MOON BOWL$11.95
orange, mango, turmeric, ginger, goji berry, bee pollen, B12, maca, coconut oil, coconut yogurt, dragon fruit topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- ORIGINATOR BOWL$10.75
apple juice, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, brown rice protein, peanut butter, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- PARADISE FOUND BOWL$11.20
pineapple juice, mango, banana, guayusa, blue majik, ginger, lime topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- PB PROTEIN SUNDAE BOWL$11.95
almondmilk, banana, cacao, vanilla, animal-free whey protein topped with gluten-free granola, strawberries, chocolate chips, peanut butter & a cherry on top
- PEACHY GREEN BOWL$10.20
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- PERCOLATOR BOWL$10.20
almondmilk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- REHYDRATOR BOWL$11.20
watermelon juice, mango, peach, raspberry, beet, coconut oil, mint, lime, sea salt topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- SOUL BOULDER BOWL$12.20
coconut water, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- THE CHOCOLATE WHEY BOWL$11.20
almondmilk, banana, animal-free dairy whey protein, cacao, vanilla topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- TROPICAL COCONUT YOGURT BOWL$12.95
pineapple juice, mango, ginger, kale, passionfruit, coconut yogurt, topped with sliced pineapple, sliced banana, gluten-free granola, honey
- VEGETABLE COLLECTIVE BOWL$11.20
apple juice, hempmilk, mango, cherry, beet, carrot, lemon, hemp protein, coconut oil, turmeric, spinach, ginger, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- WILD CHILD BOWL$12.20
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
- WUNDERSHOWZEN BOWL$9.20
almondmilk, banana, spinach, hemp protein, peanut butter topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
Juices
- CHERRY LIMEADE FRESCA$3.95+
pineapple, cherry, lime, served over ice
- PINEAPPLE SPINACH MINT AGUA FRESCA$3.95+
pineapple, spinach, mint, served over ice
- LEVITATOR AGUA FRESCA$4.95+
pineapple, mango, ginger, dragon fruit, passion fruit, blue majik served over ice
- WATERMELON JUICE$2.95+
fresh watermelon juice
- APPLELILLY$7.95+
cucumber, celery, apple, kale, spinach, parsley
- BEETS MODE$7.95+
beet, orange, carrot, lemon, ginger
- COCOLILLY$7.95+
cucumber, celery, coconut water, kale, spinach, parsley
- NINJA BACHELOR$7.25+
pineapple, celery, kale, spinach, parsley, jalapeño, sea salt
- PLEASANT VALLEY$5.95+
orange, watermelon, pineapple, lemon, lime
- RECOVERY PUNCH$7.95+
watermelon, pineapple, coconut water, beet, lime, sea salt
- THE FOUNTAIN$7.95+
carrot, celery, beet, ginger, kale, spinach, parsley
- TIGERLILLY$7.96+
cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley
- TREE OF LIFE$8.95+
carrot, coconut water, beet, turmeric, ginger, lime, cayenne
- CREATE YOUR OWN JUICE$5.95+
Lattes & Tonics
- FIXER ELIXIR$6.50+
available hot or iced! lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, local bee pollen, honey
- LIQUID GOLD DROP$6.50+
available hot or iced! turmeric, lemon, ginger, wildflower honey
- HOT CHOCOLATE$6.50+
available hot or iced! cacao, oat milk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
- ICED COLD BREW 14 OZ$3.95+
add oat milk
- OATMILK GOLDEN MILK COFFEE LATTE$6.50+
available hot or iced! coffee, oatmilk, turmeric, cinnamon, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
- OATMILK MATCHA LATTE$6.50+
available hot or iced! matcha, oatmilk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
- OATMILK MOCHA LATTE$6.50+
available hot or iced! coffee, cacao, oatmilk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
Shots
- B-12 SHOT$2.95+
yerba maté & b-12
- BLUE DREAM$2.95+
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil
- COFFEE CONCENTRATE$1.00+
- DR DOCTOR$2.95+
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
- GUAYUSA$1.00+
concentrated clean energy
- LIQUID GOLD$2.95+
lemon, ginger, turmeric
- YERBA MATE$1.00+
energizing cold-pressed tea
Grab & Go Food, Juice and Snacks!
Cold Pressed Juice Bottles
- Blue Dream 2oz Retail$4.95
2 oz pineapple, lemon, ginger, blue spirulina, CBD oil *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Dr. Doctor 2oz Retail$4.95
2 oz lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Liquid Gold 2oz Retail$4.95
2 oz lemon, ginger, turmeric *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Little Green 2oz Retail$4.95
2 oz bottle: celery, cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon, ginger, maple syrup, cayenne, wheatgrass *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*
- Blue Magic Lemonade Retail$4.95
16 oz bottle: lemon, agave, blue magic *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Cucumber Mint Limeade Retail$4.95
16 oz bottle: cucumber, lime, agave, mint *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Strawberry Dragonfruit Lemonade Retail$4.95
16 oz bottle: agave, lemon, strawberry, dragonfruit *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Golden Glow Retail$8.50
12 oz bottle: orange, pineapple, golden beet, turmeric, bee pollen *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Green Cleanse Retail$8.50
12 oz bottle: celery, cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon, ginger, maple syrup, cayenne *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*
- Junglelilly Retail$8.50
12 oz bottle: pineapple, cucumber, celery, coconut water, kale, spinach, parsley, ginger, lime, blue majik, spinach *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Recovery Punch Retail$8.50
12 oz bottle: watermelon, pineapple, coconut water, beet, lime, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Strawberry Milk Retail$6.50
12 oz bottle: strawberry, cherry, cashew, agave, salt, vanilla *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Tigerlilly Retail$8.50
12 oz bottle: cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Watermelon Lime Retail$6.50
12 oz bottle: watermelon, lime *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*
Plant Based Food
- Dragon Fruit Overnight Oats$4.95
gluten-free rolled oats, blueberries, almonds, dragon fruit chia jam (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Protein Overnight Oats$5.95
gluten-free rolled oats, animal-free whey protein, apple cinnamon cream (gluten free, contains milk allergen) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Mid East Feast$5.95
award winning hummus, quinoa tabouli (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Mannawich$6.95
pecans, manna bread, coconut oil, cacao, goji berries, agave, vanilla, cinnamon, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Retail Gluten-Free Granola$7.95
our famous house made, gluten-free granola! *contains sesame*
- Frijole Roller$8.50
potato mushroom picadillo, black bean spread, vegan sour cream, side of housemade habanero sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Queso Roller$8.50
mushroom & black bean picadillo, cashew queso, sesame sour cream, cilantro lime white rice, romaine, cayenne tortilla with a side of housemade serrano hot sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Buffalo Roller$9.50
a crunchy wrap with: baked tofu nuggets, buffalo sauce, green cabbage slaw, celery sticks, flour tortilla, vegan cashew ranch dipping sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- Spring Roll Bowl$9.50
gluten-free vermicelli, organic mixed greens, seasoned green beans, marinated baked tofu, cashew miso dressing (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Snacks
- Celeste's Best Cookie$2.95+
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
- Clean Electrolytes$1.50
Lemon Lime or Orange
- Gopal's Jalapeno Cheddar$2.95
Jalapeno Cheddar
- Honey Mamas$5.95+
Lavender Rose, Chocolate Cake, or Coconut. *Honey sweetened, Gluten free, Dairy free, Soy free, Paleo & Keto Friendly!* $5.95
- HU Chocolate$6.50+
Almond Butter, Mint *paleo friendly, vegan & gluten free!* $5.95
- Mezcla Bar$2.95+
Japanese Matcha Vanilla, Peruvian Cocoa Peanut Butter, Mexican Hot Chocolate *vegan, gluten free protein bar!* $2.95
- Nelly's Chocolate Bars$3.50+
Coconut, Peanut Butter Quinoa, Nutty Nougat *Organic whole foods covered in chocolate* $3.50
- Raaka Chocolate$0.99
Oat Milk Mini Bar
- Ronnie's Cookie$2.50+
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
- Shar Trail Mix$7.95
Original Flavor *vegan & gluten-free*
- Siete Chips$2.25+
Sal y Limon, Nacho, or Ranch 1 oz serving $2.25
- Sinfull Bakery$3.50+
Best Seller! Everything or Coconut Dream Bar; PB Protein Cookie *vegan*
- South 40 Bar$2.95+
Pistachio, Cashew, or Mixed Nut. "Super nutty and crunchy with a touch of honey, a simple protein from whole nuts.* $2.95
- Thunderbird Bar$2.85
Pecan Goji Pistachio $2.85