JuiceLand UPT
Featured Items
SUMMERTIME BOWL
watermelon, passion fruit, mango, strawberry, cherry, coconut oil topped with granola, fresh watermelon and strawberry, mint
Protein Overnight Oats
gluten-free rolled oats, animal-free whey protein, apple cinnamon cream (gluten free, contains milk allergen) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
PINEAPPLE SPINACH MINT AGUA FRESCA
pineapple, spinach, mint, served over ice
Dr. Doctor 2oz Retail
2 oz lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Smoothies
Smoothies
BAM BAM
pineapple, almondmilk, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry
CLEMENTINE
orange juice, pineapple juice, mango, peach
COSMIC CHARLIE
almondmilk, apple juice, raspberry, strawberry, banana, chocolate chips, peanut butter, animal-free whey protein
HOME RUN
apple juice, strawberry, banana
HONEY BEARY
almondmilk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
I DREAM OF GREENIE
hempmilk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almondmilk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
MOONTOWER
almondmilk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date
MORNING SUNSHINE
pineapple juice, orange juice, banana, mango, goji berry, local bee pollen
ORIGINATOR
apple juice, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, peanut butter, brown rice protein, spirulina
PARADISE FOUND
pineapple, banana, mango, guayusa, blue magic, ginger, lime
PEACHY GREEN
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale
PERCOLATOR
almondmilk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
REHYDRATOR
watermelon juice, mango, peach, raspberry, beet, coconut oil, mint, lime, sea salt
SOUL BOULDER
coconut water, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon
THE CHOCOLATE WHEY
almondmilk, banana, cacao, vanilla, animal-free dairy whey protein
VEGETABLE COLLECTIVE
apple, hempmilk, mango, cherry, beet, carrot, lemon, hemp protein, ginger, coconut oil, turmeric, spinach, spirulina
WILD CHILD
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil
WUNDERSHOWZEN
almondmilk, banana, hemp protein, peanut butter, spinach
CREATE YOUR OWN SMOOTHIE
Smoothie Bowls
AÇAI BOWL
apple juice, strawberry, açai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
BAM BAM BOWL
pineapple, almond milk, banana, mango, almond, hemp protein, coconut oil, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
HONEY BEARY BOWL
almondmilk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey topped with gluten-free granola, strawberries, peanut butter & chocolate chips
PB PROTEIN SUNDAE BOWL
almondmilk, banana, cacao, vanilla, animal-free whey protein topped with gluten-free granola, strawberries, chocolate chips, peanut butter & a cherry on top
BERRY GODMOTHER BOWL
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
CLEMENTINE BOWL
orange juice, pineapple juice, mango, peach topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
COSMIC CHARLIE BOWL
almondmilk, apple juice, raspberry, strawberry, banana, chocolate chips, peanut butter, animal-free whey protein topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
DRAGON FRUIT BOWL
apple juice, strawberry, dragon fruit topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
HOME RUN BOWL
apple juice, banana, strawberry topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
I DREAM OF GREENIE BOWL
hempmilk, peach, banana, avocado, kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
JULIO VERDE BOWL
orange juice, almondmilk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
MOONTOWER BOWL
almondmilk, banana, cacao powder, brown rice protein, date topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
MORNING SUNSHINE BOWL
pineapple, orange, banana, mango, goji berry, bee pollen topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
ORIGINATOR BOWL
apple juice, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, brown rice protein, peanut butter, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
PARADISE FOUND BOWL
pineapple juice, mango, banana, guayusa, blue majik, ginger, lime topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
PEACHY GREEN BOWL
apple juice, peach, spinach, kale topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
PERCOLATOR BOWL
almondmilk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
REHYDRATOR BOWL
watermelon juice, mango, peach, raspberry, beet, coconut oil, mint, lime, sea salt topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
SOUL BOULDER BOWL
coconut water, almondmilk, banana, blueberry, cherry, almond, cacao powder, brown rice protein, coconut oil, vanilla, cinnamon topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
THE CHOCOLATE WHEY BOWL
almondmilk, banana, animal-free dairy whey protein, cacao, vanilla topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
VEGETABLE COLLECTIVE BOWL
apple juice, hempmilk, mango, cherry, beet, carrot, lemon, hemp protein, coconut oil, turmeric, spinach, ginger, spirulina topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
WILD CHILD BOWL
pineapple juice, mango, banana, dragon fruit, lime, pea protein, maca, coconut oil topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
WUNDERSHOWZEN BOWL
almondmilk, banana, spinach, hemp protein, peanut butter topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
Daily Special Friday
Juices
CHERRY LIMEADE FRESCA
pineapple, cherry, lime, served over ice
WATERMELON JUICE
fresh watermelon juice
APPLELILLY
cucumber, celery, apple, kale, spinach, parsley
BEETS MODE
beet, orange, carrot, lemon, ginger
COCOLILLY
cucumber, celery, coconut water, kale, spinach, parsley
NINJA BACHELOR
pineapple, celery, kale, spinach, parsley, jalapeño, sea salt
PLEASANT VALLEY
orange, watermelon, pineapple, lemon, lime
RECOVERY PUNCH
watermelon, pineapple, coconut water, beet, lime, sea salt
THE FOUNTAIN
carrot, celery, beet, ginger, kale, spinach, parsley
TIGERLILLY
cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley
TREE OF LIFE
carrot, coconut water, beet, turmeric, ginger, lime, cayenne
XTRA HOLLA PAIN YO!
carrot, orange, lime, beet, turmeric, jalapeño, sea salt, habanero
CREATE YOUR OWN JUICE
Lattes & Tonics
FIXER ELIXIR
available hot or iced! lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, local bee pollen, honey
LIQUID GOLD DROP
available hot or iced! turmeric, lemon, ginger, wildflower honey
HOT CHOCOLATE
available hot or iced! cacao, oat milk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
ICED COLD BREW 14 OZ
add oat milk
OATMILK GOLDEN MILK COFFEE LATTE
available hot or iced! coffee, oatmilk, turmeric, cinnamon, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
OATMILK MATCHA LATTE
available hot or iced! matcha, oatmilk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
OATMILK MOCHA LATTE
available hot or iced! coffee, cacao, oatmilk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
Shots
B-12 SHOT
yerba maté & b-12
BLUE DREAM
pineapple, bue majik, ginger, lemon, cbd oil
DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
HOT SHOT
lemon, beet, apple cider vinegar, noni, oreganol, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, habanero, b-12, sea salt
LIQUID GOLD
lemon, ginger, turmeric
NONI TO FEAR
noni, apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, turmeric, living b vitamins, sea salt
WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
YERBA MATE
energizing cold-pressed tea
COFFEE CONCENTRATE
Grab & Go Food, Juice and Snacks!
Cold Pressed Juice Bottles
Applelilly Retail
16 oz bottle: apple, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Beet Street Retail
16 oz bottle: celery, cucumber, double beet, ginger, lemon, fennel *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Blue Dream 2oz Retail
2 oz pineapple, lemon, ginger, blue spirulina, CBD oil *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Chocolate Hemp Milk Retail
16 oz bottle: cacao powder, dates, hemp seed, vanilla, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Gingerade Retail
16 oz bottle: lemon, ginger, cayenne, maple syrup *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Golden Glow Retail
16 oz bottle: orange, pineapple, golden beet, turmeric, bee pollen *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Green Cleanse Retail
16 oz bottle: celery, cucumber, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon, ginger, maple syrup, cayenne *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*
Junglelilly Retail
16 oz bottle: pineapple, cucumber, celery, coconut water, kale, spinach, parsley, ginger, lime, blue majik, spinach *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Liquid Gold 2oz Retail
2 oz lemon, ginger, turmeric *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Recovery Punch Retail
16 oz bottle: watermelon, pineapple, coconut water, beet, lime, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Tigerlilly Retail
16 oz bottle: cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Watermelon Lime Retail
16 oz bottle: watermelon, lime *While Supplies Last! Please call to verify availability*
Plant Based Food
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Dragon Fruit Overnight Oats
gluten-free rolled oats, blueberries, almonds, dragon fruit chia jam (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Frijole Roller
potato mushroom picadillo, black bean spread, vegan sour cream, side of yellowbird habanero sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Mannawich
pecans, manna bread, coconut oil, cacao, goji berries, agave, vanilla, cinnamon, sea salt *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Mid East Feast
award winning hummus, quinoa tabouli (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Poke Bowl
Brown rice, edamame, beets, carrots, red cabbage, tamari, sesame oil, kale, chili oil, furikake, sesame seeds, green onion, salt sesame dressing - ginger, garlic, rice wine vinegar, sesame sour cream (rice vinegar, sesame seeds, water, olive oil, and salt), tamari, mirin Allergens- sesame *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Queso Roller
mushroom & black bean picadillo, cashew queso, sesame sour cream, cilantro lime white rice, romaine, cayenne tortilla with a side of yellowbird serrano hot sauce *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Retail Gluten-Free Granola
our famous house made, gluten-free granola! *contains sesame*
Spring Roll Bowl
gluten-free vermicelli, organic mixed greens, seasoned green beans, marinated baked tofu, cashew miso dressing (gluten free) *While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Snacks
Celeste's Best Cookie
Super Fudgey Cookie with or without nuts *vegan* $2.95
Clean Electrolytes
Lemon Lime or Orange
Gopal's Jalapeno Cheddar
Jalapeno Cheddar
Honey Mamas
Lavender Rose, Chocolate Cake, or Coconut. *Honey sweetened, Gluten free, Dairy free, Soy free, Paleo & Keto Friendly!* $5.95
HU Chocolate
Almond Butter, Mint *paleo friendly, vegan & gluten free!* $5.95
Mezcla Bar
Japanese Matcha Vanilla, Peruvian Cocoa Peanut Butter, Mexican Hot Chocolate *vegan, gluten free protein bar!* $2.95
Nelly's Chocolate Bars
Coconut, Peanut Butter Quinoa, Nutty Nougat *Organic whole foods covered in chocolate* $3.50
Raaka Chocolate
Oat Milk Mini Bar
Ronnie's Cookie
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Raisin *vegan* $2.50
Shar Trail Mix
Original Flavor *vegan & gluten-free*
Siete Chips
Sal y Limon, Nacho, or Ranch 1 oz serving $2.25
Sinfull Bakery
Best Seller! Everything or Coconut Dream Bar; PB Protein Cookie *vegan*
South 40 Bar
Pistachio, Cashew, or Mixed Nut. "Super nutty and crunchy with a touch of honey, a simple protein from whole nuts.* $2.95
Thunderbird Bar
Pecan Goji Pistachio $2.85