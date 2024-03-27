Juici Patties Hollywood - 0072
Combos
- Single Patty Combo$7.49
1 patty with fries & a drink
- Single Avocado Combo$9.99Out of stock
1 patty filled with sliced avocado with fries and a drink
- Light Lunch$5.99
1 Patty with a drink
- Single Cheese Combo$7.99
1 patty with cheese, fries & a drink
- Patty and Coco Bread Combo$7.99
1 patty with a coco bread & a drink
- Double Patty Combo With Avocado$12.99Out of stock
2 patties filled with sliced avocado & a drink
- Double Patty Combo With Cheese$9.99
2 patties with cheese & a drink
- Double Patty Combo$7.99
2 patties & a drink
Party Packs (Buy 10 Patties, Get 2 Free)
A-la-carte
- Patty$3.50
- Coco Bread$2.99
Fluffy, hand-stretched Jamaican-style coco bread
- French Fries$2.99
French fries
- Plantains$2.99
- Fountain Beverage$2.99
self-serve fountain sodas or our variety of tropical beverages
- Bottle Soda
- Bottled Water$2.99
- Apple Habanero Cake$5.99
- Vegan Carrot Cake$5.99
- Banana Nut Muffin$2.99
- Easter Bun$20.00
- Freshhh$4.00
- Tru-Juice$4.00
