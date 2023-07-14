Juicy Claws - Austin
APPETIZERS
WINGS
SOUPS AND STEWS
PLATES AND PASTAS
PLATTERS
FRIED FISH
Served with garlic bread and french fries
FRIED SHRIMP
Served with garlic bread and french fries
FRIED OYSTERS
Served with garlic bread and french fries
FRIED SEAFOOD COMBO (FISH, OYSTERS AND SHRIMP)
Served with garlic bread and french fries
Fried Chicken Fish Combo
Fried Fish Shrimp Combo
Fried Fish Shrimp Chicken Combo
CHICKEN TENDERS
CHICKEN & SHRIMP COMBO
SPECIAL FRIED COMBO
FRIED RICE
BOILED
BOILED SHRIMP (1 LB)
1 lb of head off shrimp
BOILED CRAWFISH (1 LB)
1 lb of crawfish
BOILED SNOW CRAB LEGS (1 CLUSTER)
BOILED COMBO #1
(2 lb) of crawfish and (1 lb) of shrimp. Served with corn (2) and (3) potatoes
BOILED COMBO #2
(2 lb) of crawfish, (1 lb) of shrimp and (2 clusters) of snow crab legs. Served with (3) corn and (4) potatoes
BOILED COMBO #3
(2 lb) of crawfish, (1 lb) of shrimp, (2 clusters) of snow crab legs and (2 legs) of king crab legs. Served with (4) corn and (5) potatoes
BOILED COMBO #4
(4 lb) of crawfish, (2 lb) of shrimp and (4 clusters) of snow legs. Served with (8) corn and (10) potatoes
BOILED COMBO #5
BOILED COMBO #6
BOILED COMBO #7
BOILED COMBO #8
BOILED COMBO #9
BOILED COMBO #10
BOILED COMBO #11
BOILED EXTRAS
KID'S MENU
POPCORN SHRIMP KID'S MEAL
Served with french fries and juice box
POPCORN CHICKEN KID'S MEAL
Served with french fries and juice box
SAUSAGE FRIED RICE KID'S MEAL
Served with juice box
CHICKEN TENDERS KID'S MEAL
CATFISH NUGGETS KID'S MEAL
FRIED FISH KID'S MEAL
BUTTER NOODLES
DESSERTS
PO'BOYS
FRIED FISH PO'BOY
Served with mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato slices
FRIED SHRIMP PO'BOY
Served with mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato slices
FRIED OYSTER PO'BOY
Served with mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato slices
COMBO FRIED SHRIMP AND OYSTER PO'BOY
Served with mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato slices