Juicy O - Downers Grove 2942 Finley Rd
BREAKFAST
Eggs
- 2 Eggs$8.99
- Eggs W/ Bacon$12.99
- Eggs W/ Patties$12.99
- Eggs W/ Links$12.99
- Eggs W/ Ham$12.99
- Eggs W/ Canadian Bacon$12.99
- Eggs w/ Turkey Bacon$12.99
- Eggs W/ Corned Beef Hash$16.99
- Eggs W/ Chicken Apple Cherry Sausage$16.99
- Eggs W/ Smoked Sausage$12.99
- Eggs W/ Chicken Chorizo$15.99
- Eggs W/ Trk. Sausage$12.99
- Skirt Steak & Eggs$24.99
10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style, Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or (2) Buttermilk Pancakes
- CHOP Steak & Eggs$16.99
10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with (2) Eggs Any Style, Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or (2) Buttermilk Pancakes
- Eggs W/ Chicken Breast$16.99
- Sourdough Toast$14.49
Grilled Sourdough, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Tomato, Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto & Poached Eggs. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
- Avocado Toast$14.99
Toasted Multi Grain, Topped with an Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
- Southern Comfort$14.99
Cheddar Biscuits, Topped with Sausage Gravy, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Sausage Patties, Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
- Texas Breakfast$15.99
Country Fried Steak, (2) Eggs Your Way, Potatoes, and Biscuits & Gravy
- Full Biscuits & Gravy$13.99
Served with your choice of potato
- Biscuits & Gravy W/ Eggs$15.99
- 1/2 Biscuits & Gravy$7.99
Served with your choice of potato
- Moon Struck$13.99
Grilled Sourdough, Filled with Basted Eggs, Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
- Pops Breakfast$13.99
Two Eggs Over Easy on a Crispy European Toast, Fresh Basil Sauce, and Bacon. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
- Ratatouille$13.99
Grilled Vegetable Hash (Kale, Zucchini, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach), Jimmy's Potatoes, and (2) Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast
O-Rama Deals
- Taste-O-Rama$13.99
(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage
- French-O-Rama$13.99
French Toast, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage
- Waffle-O-Rama$13.99
Belgium Waffle, (2) Eggs Any Style, (1) Bacon & (1) Sausage
- The Woodsman$15.99
(2) Buttermilk Pancakes, (2) Eggs Any Style, (2) Bacon & (2) Sausage, Ham, Jimmy's potatoes
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Cakes$10.99
- Choc Chip Pancakes$11.99
- Cinna-Bomb-Cake$13.99
Buttermilk Pancakes Filled with A Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar Swirl, Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting
- White Raspberry Cakes$13.99
Chocolate Infused Batter Filled with Chocolate Morsels, Drizzled with Chocolate
- Camp-Fire Cakes$13.99
Donut Infused Pancakes Topped with Icing and the Topping of the Day
- Caramel Banana Cakes$13.99
Pancakes Filled with Banana, Topped with Banana, House-Made Sugared Pecans & Carame
- Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Cakes$13.99
Our Original Ricotta Pancakes with Blueberries and Lemon Glaze
- Fruit Cakes$12.99
Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote
- Short Stack Pancakes$8.49
Waffles
- The Original Waffle$10.99
- Chicken & Waffle$14.99
Savory Waffle, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders, and Bacon Jam Topped with (1) Egg Sunny Side Up
- Fruit Waffle$12.99
Choice of Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry Compote or Apple Compote
- Sweetie Waffle$13.99
Pecan Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans
French Toast
- Original French Toast$10.99
- Banana Bread French Toast$14.99
In House Freshly Baked Banana topped with Pecans and Caramel
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast$13.99
4 Iced Cinnamon swirl Rolls, Dipped in our Vanilla Custard with More Cream Cheese Frosting and Cinnamon Sugar
- Fruit French Toast$12.99
- Eggy Waffle Toast$14.99
For Those of Us That Can't Decide, Two Pearl Sugar Waffles Dipped in our French Toast Batter Grilled and Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Whipped Cream, and Honey
Crepes
- Lemon Blueberry Crepe$13.99
Filled with Lemon Chiffon, Topped with Blueberry Compote
- Cobbler Crepe$13.99
Crepes Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach & Caramelized Brown Sugar Oat Crumble
- Sinful Delight Crepe$13.99
Chocolate Crepes Filled with Chocolate, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate
- Caramel Apple Crepe$13.99
Filled with Cinnamon Apples, Topped with Caramel, Pecans, and Cinnamon Apples
- Savory Crepe$13.99
(2) Savory Crepes Filled with Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, and Cheddar. Topped with Sausage Gravy
- Crepes$10.99
- Strawberry Crepes$12.99
- Blueberry crepes$12.99
- Nutella Crepes$13.99
Chocolate Crepes Filled with Chocolate, Topped with Strawberry, Banana & Chocolate
- Banana Crepes$12.99
Benedicts
- Eggs Benedict$13.99
English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise
- Green Acres Benedict$13.49
English Muffin with Zucchini, Spinach, Tomato & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise
- Corned Beef Benedict$15.49
English Muffin with House-Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato), & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise
Tex Mex
- Breakfast Quesadilla$15.49
Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Onion, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Topped with Sour Cream & Salsa
- Breakfast Tacos$15.49
Corn Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Pico de Gallo & Ghost Pepper Cheese
- Ranchero Breakfast Burrito$14.99
Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Black Bean & Grilled Corn
- Mia Migas$13.99
Scrambled Eggs, Grilled Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, Fried Corn Tortilla Chips, and Ghost Pepper Cheese. Accented with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
Omelettes
- Vegetable Omelette$13.49
Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato, Zucchini
- Salsa Omelette$14.49
Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Cilantro, Avocado, Topped with Salsa
- Spinach & Feta Omelette$13.49
Fresh Baby Spinach, Imported Feta
- L.A. Omelette$14.49
Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Gouda Cheese
- Lumberjack Omelette$14.49
Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Onions, and Feta Cheese
- Ragin' Cajun Omelette$14.49
Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Onion, Green Pepper
- Green Eggs & Ham Omelette$14.99
Basil Pesto, Ham, Mozzarella
- Cheese Omelette$11.99
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$13.49
- Tuscany Omelette$14.99
Filled with Chicken Sausage, Sun dried Tomato, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, and Goat Cheese. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes, and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Skillets
- Screwy Louie Skillet$14.99
Chicken, Potatoes, Green Pepper, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Biscuits & Gravy. Topped with 2 Eggs Your Way (No Side)
- Victory Garden Skillet$13.99
Zucchini, Mushroom, Spinach, Onion, Pepper, Tomato, Havarti
- Debutante Skillet$14.99
Chicken Sausage, Kale, Mushroom, Onion, Part Skim Mozzarella
- Leprechaun Skillet$15.99
House-Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Potato) & Swiss
- Skirt Steak Skillet$22.99
Seasoned Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar
- Savannah Skillet$14.99
Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella, Cheddar
- Latin Class Skillet$15.99
Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Avocado, Ghost Pepper Cheese
- Hot Lanta Skillet$14.99
Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Jalapenos, Onion, Cheddar, Ghost Pepper Cheese
- The Abe Froman$15.99
The Sausage King of Chicago's Favorite. A Skillet Filled with Sausage, Turkey Sausage, Smoked Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella on a bed of Jimmy's Potatoes with two eggs any Style. Served with Toast or Pancakes
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Denver Panini$13.99
Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Onions, Peppers and Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Panini Bread
- Morning Glory$13.99
Golden Grilled Sourdough Bread, American Cheese, Bacon, and Two Eggs Your Way.
- Breakfast Sliders$13.99
(2) Mini Buns, Filled with Homemade Sausage Patties, Scrambled Eggs, and American cheese
- Eggstraordinary$13.99
Scrambled Eggs with Chives, Caramelized Onions, Sriracha Mayo, and White American Cheese Served on Brioche Bun.
- Charleston Sandwich$13.99
Sourdough bread, fried green tomato, scrambled eggs, white cheddar, bacon
Vegan & Gluten Free
- Vegan Salsa Scrambler$13.99
Seasoned Tofu, Jalapeno, Onions, Spinach, Mushroom, Black Beans, Served with House Made Salsa & Jimmy Potatoes
- Vegan Oatmeal Pancakes$14.49
Flour & Oatmeal Based Pancake, Topped with Banana, Blueberry & Agave Syrup
- Gluten Free Cakes$12.99
- Gluten Free Fruit Crepes$11.99
Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry, or Banana
LUNCH
Salads
- Texas Roadhouse Salad$14.99
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tomato, Grilled Jalapeno & Ranch Dressing
- COBB Salad$14.99
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Olives, Tomato & Ranch Dressing
- Sugared Pecan Salad$14.99
Mixed Greens, Chopped Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Fresh Apple, Sun Dried Cranberry, Pecans, Grilled Chicken & Bleu Cheese Dressing
- Strawberry CHX Salad$14.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Chick Peas, Cucumber, Feta, and Kalamata Olives. Served with Greek Dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $2.00
- Arugula Salad$14.99
Arugula, Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Goat Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing (No Side)
Paninis/Wraps
- Triple Cheese Panini$12.99
American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Tomato
- Chicken Pesto Panini$14.99
Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Havarti Cheese, and Mayo
- Fresh Mozzarella Wrap$13.49
Flour Tortilla Filled with Arugula, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, & Avocado. Add Chicken $2
- Shrimp Po" Boy Wrap$16.49
Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Cajun Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, and Remoulade Sauce.
- Sriracha Wrap$14.99
- BAJA wrap$13.99
- California Panini$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Spicy Mayo
Sandwiches
- Cali Club$14.99
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, American Cheese, and Mayonnaise on White Toast
- Turkey Sandwich$14.49
Smoked Turkey, Arugula, Havarti, Mayonnaise, Tomato Served on Mutligrain Toast
- The Rachel$15.99
Smoked Turkey Breast, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, and Remoulade on Grilled Rye Bread
- The Reuben$15.99
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Remoulade on Grilled Rye Bread.
- Grilled Cheese$11.99
For The Purest... White Bread, American and Cheddar
- Chx BLTA Sandwich$14.99
Multi Grain, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Gouda, and Havarti
- Not Your Mom's Grilled Cheese$13.99
Multi Grain, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Grilled Onions, Topped with A Sunny Side Up Egg
- BLT Club$14.49
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise on White Toast. Add Smoked Turkey or Avocado $1.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo Served on Potato Tuscan Bread
- Cheese Steak$15.99
Shaved Rib Eye Steak, Onions, Peppers, and White American Served on Potato Tuscan Bread
- BLT Single$10.99
- Cuban "Our Way" Sandwich$14.99
Potato Tuscan Bread Filled with Shaved Ham, Barbecue Pulled Pork, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Havarti, and Sweet & Spicy Pickles.
- Catfish PoBoy$14.99
Burgers
- Traditional Hamburger$14.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun
- Patty Melt$14.99
American and Caramelized Onions on Grilled Rye Bread
- BIG BOY Burger$16.99
Mushroom, Onion, Gouda on Brioche Bun
- Breakfast Burger$14.99
Bacon, Sunny Side Up Egg, Bacon Jam, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar On Brioche Bun
SIDES
- (6) Donuts$3.49
- (12) Donuts$5.99
- (5) Dozen Donuts$23.99
- Side (1) Egg$2.00
- Side (2) Eggs$3.99
- Bacon$4.99
- Canadian Bacon$4.99
- Chicken Apple Cherry Sausage$4.99
- Chicken Chorizo$4.99
- Corned Beef Hash$5.99
- Ham Off The Bone$5.49
- Sausage Links$4.99
- Sausage Patties$4.99
- Smoked Sausage$4.99
- Turkey Sausage$4.99
- Side Chicken Breast$5.99
- Turkey Bacon$4.99
- Side Buttermilk Chicken$5.99
- Side Jimmy's Potatoes$3.49
- Side Hashbrowns$3.49
- Side Tots$4.50
- Side Fruit$2.99
- Side Grits$2.99
- Side Grits w/ cheese$3.99
- Side Fries$2.99
- Side Homemade Chips$2.99
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Side Salad$4.99
- Bowl Of Soup$3.99
- Side Fried Green Tomato (3)$3.99
- Side Pancakes$5.99
- Side French Toast$4.49
- (1) Crepe$3.99
- Side Chocolate Chips$1.50
- S/Biscuit & Gravy$4.99
- Side Avocado$2.99
- Side Jalapenos$1.00
- Side Tomatos$2.49
- Side Hollandaise$1.50
- Side Peanut Butter$1.00
- Side Salsa$1.00
- Side Sausage Gravy$2.49
- White toast$2.99
- Wheat toast$2.99
- Greek toast$2.99
- Raisin Toast$2.99
- Rye toast$2.99
- Gluten Free Toast$3.99
- English muffin$2.99
- Bagel cc$3.99
- Biscuit (1)$2.99
- Side Burger Patty$5.99
- Quart of Soup$13.99
- Side Skirt Steak$13.99
- Side Catfish$7.99
- Bowl Of Grits w/Cajun Cream Sauce$5.99
Breakfast Specials
- Bagel Sammy$12.99
- CRAB Cake Benedict$15.99
- Fancy Omelet$14.99
- Grumpy Goat Omelette$14.99
Grilled Corn, Black Bean, Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato, Ghost Pepper Cheese
- Pumpkin Pancakes$13.99
- Avocado Smashed Benedict$13.99
English Muffin, Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Poached Eggs, and Basil Pesto. Served with Jimmy's Potatoes
- Dirty Bird Biscuit$15.99Out of stock
- Samoa Cakes$13.99Out of stock
Lunch Specials
- Chicken Caprese Salad$14.99
- Cristo Melt$13.99
- Avondale Chicken Sandwich$15.99
- Catfish Grilled Cheese$15.99
Grilled Potato Tuscan Bread Filled with Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Mayonnaise, Tomato, and Lettuce.
- Gluten Free Burger$13.99
- Sorry Hun No Bun (Chicken)$13.99
- Pepper & Egg Sandwich$15.99
- Crabby Club Po'Boy$15.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Grilled Meatloaf Slices Topped with Arugula, Tomato, Fried Onions, and Mayo. Served on a Potato Tuscan Bread.
- Fish N Chips$13.99
Beverages
- Coffee$3.79
- Soda$3.79
- Kids Drink$2.49
- Small Orange Juice$3.99Out of stock
- Large Orange Juice$4.99
- Small Apple Juice$3.99Out of stock
- Large Apple Juice$4.99
- Small Cranberry$3.99Out of stock
- Large Cranberry$4.99
- Small Tomato Juice$3.99Out of stock
- Large Tomato Juice$4.99
- Small Milk$2.09Out of stock
- Large Milk$3.99
- Large Chocolate Milk$3.99
- Small Almond milk$3.99Out of stock
- Large Almond milk$4.99
- Kids Choc Milk$2.49
Smoothies
- Nutella Smoothie$6.50
- Peanut Butter Smoothie$6.50
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.50
- Triple Berry Smoothie$6.50
- Very Green & Dairy Free Smoothie$6.50
- Strawberry Smoothie$6.50
- Blueberry Smoothie$6.50
- Blue Raspberry Lemonade$6.50
- Frozen Lavender Lemonade$6.50
- Frozen Strawberry Lemonade$6.50
- Chocolate Chip Frappuccino$6.00
- Caramel Frappupccino$6.00
