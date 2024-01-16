Skip to Main content
Jujus
Juju's 70 Railroad Street
70 Railroad Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230
Krispy Bites
Popcorn Chicken
$10.00
Cauliflower
$8.00
Onion Petals
$7.00
Tater Tots
$6.00
Pita
Chicken Gyro
$14.00
Cauliflower Gyro
$12.00
Salads
OG Caesar
$12.00
Sumac Fatush
$14.00
Dips
Chipotle
$1.00
Peach Bbq
$1.00
White Halal
$1.00
MC Hammer
$1.00
Pesto Aioli
$1.00
Cilantro Chutney
$1.00
All Dips
$5.00
Ketchup
Soft Serve
Regular Soft Serve
$6.00
Kids Soft Serve
$5.00
Affogato
$8.00
Lemongrass "ade"
$5.00
Unsweetened Ice Tea
$5.00
Mint Iced Tea
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Seasonal Slushy
$6.00
Canned Water
$3.00
Black Tee
$34.00
Blue Tee
$34.00
Kids Tee
$32.00
Hat
$35.00
Mug
$20.00
Sticker
$1.00+
Jujus Location and Ordering Hours
(917) 232-8477
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
