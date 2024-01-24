Tip Top Margarita

$15.00

It’s a drink that needs no introduction. After all, everyone associates something with a margarita, be it the beach, chips and salsa, or “it’s five o’clock somewhere.” Ours sports a simple mix of tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur. It’s a return to form of sorts, a celebration of the origins of a drink that has traveled far and wide. This proper, post-Prohibition cocktail has landed in the laps of distinguished imbibers for decades—now it’s yours.