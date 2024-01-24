Julep Farms
Lunch
Starters
- Cup of Soup$7.00
Created by our culinary staff utilizing seasonally inspired ingredients
- Skillet Baked Brie$16.00
Smoked walnuts, toasted almonds, pecans, fig and cherry jam, pomegranate, and honey molasses, Served with grilled ciabatta bread,
- New Orleans BBQ Shrimp$18.00
Gulf shrimp, worcestershire, garlic, lemon, butter, and ciabatta bread for dipping
- Truffle Fries$14.00
Shoestring french fries, truffle oil Parmesan cheese, and garlic alo
- Side Caesar Salad$10.00
- Side House Salad$10.00
- Soup Bowl$14.00
Salads
- Mandarin Chicken Salad$18.00
Nappa and red cabbage, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, roasted almonds, cucumbers, crisp wontons, and sesame orange dressing
- Julep Caesar$16.00
Baby romaine, bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cornbread, shaved Parmesan, reggiano, and white anchovy
- Roasted Beet Salad$17.00
Arugula, red and gold beets, goat cheese, pickled pears, toasted walnuts, red onion, radish, and white balsamic vinaigrette
Entrees
- Shrimp & Grits (Lunch)$27.00
Anson mills pimento cheese grits, tasso, and andouille sausage cajun cream sauce
- Chicken Salad Croissant$18.00
Celery dried cherries, julep farms pecans, and local apples, mixed greens, tomato, and croissant
- The Firefly$19.00
Roasted turkey, toasted brioche, bacon, brie, tomato, lettuce, peach, and jam
- Smash Burger$18.00
7 oz Angus, American cheese, dill pickles, caramelized onions, grilled tomato, bacon, and fancy sauce on brioche
- The Fall Social Bowl$19.00
Wild rice, maple butternut squash, roasted kale, zalatar spiced garbanzos, watermelon radish, roasted red peppers, and tahini dressing
- Truffle Porcini Ravioli (Lunch)$19.00
Roasted wild mushrooms, butternut squash, browned butter, cream sauce, and shaved Parmesan reggiano
- Steak Tips and Frites$26.00
Grilled angus beef, horseradish demi glace, and shoestring fries
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Chicken breast, smoked Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle ranch sauce, bibb lettuce, tomato, and brioche bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Chicken breast, smoked Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle ranch sauce, bibb lettuce, tomato, and brioche bun
Sides
Desserts
NA Drinks
Coffee
Soda
Fireside Menu
Fireside Fun
- Champagne Split$20.00
- Ghirardelli Best Hot Chocolate Ever$6.00
- Truffle Fries$14.00
Shoestring french fries, truffle oil Parmesan cheese, and garlic alo
- Hot Scone$4.00
- Warm Cookie$3.00
- Tip Top Margarita$15.00
It’s a drink that needs no introduction. After all, everyone associates something with a margarita, be it the beach, chips and salsa, or “it’s five o’clock somewhere.” Ours sports a simple mix of tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur. It’s a return to form of sorts, a celebration of the origins of a drink that has traveled far and wide. This proper, post-Prohibition cocktail has landed in the laps of distinguished imbibers for decades—now it’s yours.
- Tip Top Old Fashioned$15.00
- Tip Top Espresso Martini$15.00
- Tip Top Negroni$15.00
- Tip Top Bees Knees$15.00
- Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Yeungling$7.00
- Bud Light$7.00
- House White Wine$12.00
- House Red Wine$12.00
- Smores Kit$20.00
- Julep Blanket Rental$10.00
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Julep Spring Water$3.50