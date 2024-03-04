Julie's Cocina
Beverages
Cocktails
- Mexican Martini$9.50
- Mimosa$5.00
- Michelada$9.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Seasonal Special$8.50
- Daquiri$7.50
- Martini$7.00
- Blue Caribean$8.50
- Chiliton$6.00
- Cucumber Cooler$7.50
- Colorado Bulldog$7.50
- Kentucky Mule$8.50
- Long Island$8.50
- Moscow Mule$8.50
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Screwdriver$6.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
- White Russian$8.00
- Margarita Frozen$9.00
- Margarita OTR$9.00
- Margarita Patron Top Shelf$15.00
- Margarita Don Top Shelf$14.50
- Margarita Casa Amigos Anejo$16.00
- Margarita Skinny$9.50
Drinks
- 32 Oz. Upcharge$0.50
- Water
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- 1/2 & 1/2 Tea$2.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Arnold Palmer$3.15
- Coke$2.99
- Coke Zero$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Big Red$2.99
- Pink Lemonade$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Club Soda$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Tomato Juice$2.99
- Cranberry Juice$2.99
- Milk$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Horchata$2.99
- Topochico$3.50
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Strawberry Jarritos$3.50
- Pineapple Jarritos$3.50
- Mandarin Jarritos$3.50
- Gallon$6.99
Kid Cocktails
Food
Appetizers
- Queso Flameado$11.99
Combination of white cheese and chorizo. Served in a sizzling hot skillet with two tortillas
- Small Queso$8.59
- Large Queso$11.99
- Small Queso w/ Meat$9.99
- Large Queso w/ Meat$13.99
- Bowl Carne Guisada$10.99
- Small Julie's Homemade Hot Sauce$5.99
- Large Julie's Homemade Hot Sauce$8.59
- Guacamole*$9.99
- Jalapeño Bacon Wrap$10.49
6 pieces
- Flautas Only$8.99
4 pieces. Served with guacamole and sour cream
- Quesadillas Only$9.89
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and salad
- Half Cheese Nachos$3.59
- Full Cheese Nachos$7.59
- Half Bean and Cheese Nachos$4.89
- Full Bean and Cheese Nachos$7.89
- Half Supreme Nachos$6.99
Shredded chicken or beef, beans, and cheese with lettuce, tomato, Jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole
- Full Supreme Nachos$12.99
Shredded chicken or beef, beans, and cheese with lettuce, tomato, Jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole
Soup and Salad
- Cup Tortilla Soup$5.99
- Bowl Tortilla Soup$8.39
- Small Menudo$8.99
- Large Menudo$11.99
- Dinner Salad$2.99
Lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Taco Salad$9.99
Beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
- Lite Plate$9.99
Crispy taco, guacamole salad, bean and cheese chalupa
- Small Guacamole Salad$6.39
Lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Large Small Guacamole Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Fajita Salad$13.99
Tacos
- Asado Taco$3.99
- Asada Taco$5.99
With onions
- Fajita Taco$5.49
With onions and bell peppers
- Deshebrada Taco$5.49
- Picadillo Taco$4.99
With potato, onions and tomatoes
- Hamburger Taco$3.29
With lettuce, tomato and cheese
- Carne Guisada Taco$3.99
- Guacamole Taco$5.29
With lettuce, tomato and cheese
- Barbacoa Taco$5.99
- Tilapia Taco$6.29
With lettuce, tomato and cheese
- Pastor Taco$5.89
With onions
- Shrimp Fajita Taco$6.99
Breakfast Taco
Breakfast Plates
- 1 Egg Plate$6.29
- 2 Egg Plate$7.29
- Pork Chops Plate$13.89
With two eggs
- Steak Ranchero Plate$18.59
With two eggs
- Huevos Rancheros Plate$9.99
With two eggs
- Chicken Fried Steak Plate$15.99
With two eggs
- Rib-Eye Plate$17.99
With two eggs
- Carne Guisada Plate$10.99
With two eggs
- Asado De Puerco Plate$9.49
With two eggs
- Chorizo Plate$8.99
With scrambled eggs
- Migas Plate$9.99
With eggs, chips, pico de gallo and cheese
- Machacado Plate$12.99
With scrambled eggs
- Deshebrada Plate$11.99
With two eggs
- Barbacoa Plate$11.49
With two eggs
Omelets
- Bacon Omlete Only$6.99
- Sausage Omlete Only$6.99
- Ham Omlete Only$6.99
- Western Omlete Only$7.99
With ham, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes
- Vegetable Omlete Only$7.99
With mushrooms, spinach, onions, tomatoes, green peppers
- Mexican Omlete Only$7.99
With ranchero sauce, chorizo, pico de gallo
- Cheese Omlete Only$6.59
- Chicken Fajita Omlete Only$9.99
With onions, green bell peppers
- Beef Fajita Omlete Only$9.99
With onions, green bell peppers
- Three Meats Omlete Only$8.99
Bacon, sausage, ham
- Bacon Omlete Plate$9.59
- Sausage Omlete Plate$9.59
- Ham Omlete Plate$9.59
- Western Omlete Plate$10.99
- Vegetable Omlete Plate$10.59
- Mexican Omlete Plate$10.29
- Cheese Omlete Plate$8.99
- Chicken Fajita Omlete Plate$11.99
- Beef Fajita Omlete Plate$11.99
- Three Meats Omlete Plate$11.99