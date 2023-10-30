Juliet Italian Kitchen | Georgetown
*ALL DAY (3PD)*
Salads
romaine, pecorino, focaccia croutons with caesar dressing, pepperoncini
avocado, red onion, candied pecans with champagne vinaigrette
spring mix, arugula, prosciutto di parma, goat cheese, candied pecans, and mission figs with cabernet vinaigrette
spring mix, romaine, red onions, heirloom cherry tomatoes, sweet peppers, gorgonzola cheese tossed in calabrese, candied pecans, Italian herb dressing
Hand Tossed Pizza
shaved tomato, mozzarella, basil, roasted garlic and extra virgin olive oil
Mozzarella, pecorino, romano and cracked black pepper
pepperoni, mushroom ragù, sliced Italian sausage, mozzarella, herbed tomato sauce
house-made sausage, spinach, red onion, parmesan cream, chili flakes
pizza sauce, mozzarella
House-made Pasta
pappardelle with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino
roasted garlic-ricotta stuffed ravioli, almond-basil pesto cream sauce, house-made Italian sausage, parmesan
lamb braised in tomato sauce, pappardelle, parmesan cream sauce, fried leeks
clams cooked in white wine, garlic, shallots, pesto cream sauce, chili flakes
redfish, shrimp, clams, tomatoes, spinach, white wine cream sauce, herbed bread crumbs
sauteed shrimp, garlic, shallots, tomatoes, basil, parsley, white wine lemon butter sauce, angel hair
rigatoni in a spicy rosé tomato sauce with bacon
fettuccine, parmesan mushroom cream sauce, spinach
mushroom and ricotta-stuffed pasta topped with a pesto cream sauce, baked with mozzarella (3)
17 layers of Italian sausage, bolognese, ricotta, roasted garlic, marinara, besciamella
slow-braised wild boar-stuffed ravioli, savory red pan sauce, goat cheese drizzle
Entrees
seared 8 oz beef filet, garlic mashed potatoes, charred broccolini, demi-glace
14 oz bone-in pork chop, garlic mashed potatoes, baby tri-color carrots, honey bourbon mushroom sauce
lightly pan-fried redfish filet, blackened risotto, grilled asparagus, fennel caper tapenade
Pan fried chicken scallopine, melted mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce and basil with spaghetti marinara
airline chicken breast in a white wine caper sauce over sautéed spinach, polenta
Chicken scallopine with prosciutto, sage, mozzarella and provolone over parmesan muchroom cream fettuccine
Sides
with calabrese agrodolce
roasted with garlic and shallots, tossed in lemon juice, shaved parmesan, red pepper flakes
Fettuccine with parmesan cream or rigatoni marinara
Tomato basil soup with foccacia croutons and garlic oil
*DESSERT (3PD)*
Dessert
creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust finished with raspberry sauce and mint
three fried shells filled with hand dipped sweetened ricotta, cinnamon and lemon zest finished with semi sweet chocolate chips and powdered sugar
traditional lady fingers dipped in coffee and brandy layered with sweetened mascarpone finished with cocoa powder