Juliet Restaurant 263 Washington Street
LUNCH TAKE OUT
LUNCH TAKE OUT
- parm + honey$12.00
Just as simple as it sounds, but only the best. Parmigiano-Reggiano from the house of Cravero, alongside local honey.
- fries$5.00
- mesclun nicoise$5.00
- Juliet salad$14.00
Seasonal mixed greens salad
- salade nicoise$21.00
tuna conserva, rosemary-garlic potatoes, hard boiled egg, fresh tomato, pickled green beans, Juliet vinaigrette
- Juliet omelette$15.00
- roasted mushroom omelette$16.00
- pomodoro$18.00
- burger$18.00
Juliet burger: shallot jam, gruyere, aioli, brioche bun
PANTRY
- Top Note Indian Tonic Water 4 pack$9.00
- Top Note Bitter Lemon Soda 4 pack$9.00
- Amarena sour cherries (8oz)$18.00
- Gil’s Gourmet Castelvetrano Olives (5oz)$6.00
- Gil’s Gourmet Chardonnay Garlic-Stuffed Olives (10oz)$8.00
- San Francisco Sea Salt$7.00
Perfect for a chunky salt rim on a Margarita or Bloody Mary
- Mussels w. Parsley+Olive Oil$5.00
- La Belles de Marseille Tapas set$16.00
Two different preparations of squid, one tin of sardines and one of mussels make a perfect ready made tinned fish party. Add some chips or crackers and you’re ready!
- La Belles de Marseille Lighthouse of fish spreads$15.00
3 different fish spreads packed in an adorable lighthouse gift box. The flavors are: sardine w. eggplant, tuna w. tomato+basil+garlic, and anchovy w. sun-dried tomatoes. They make for perfect accompaniment to a cheese board, or a lovely topping for bruschetta.
- Pissaladiere w. Red Peppers$4.50
- Salty Dog Ham+Mustard Chips (40g)$2.50
- Gil’s Gourmet Italian Seasoned Pickled Green Beans$6.25
- Pantaloon Organic Italian Pear Compote (150g)$7.50
- Pantaleo Organic Italian Eggplant Compote (150g)$7.50
- Pantaleo Organic Italian Caramelized Onions (250g)$10.00
- Champagne mustard$7.75
- Amaretti di Sarrono Collectible Tin$34.00
- Acacia Cheese Board$25.00
- Cheese knife set (6 piece)$24.00
CATERING
Entertaining Platters
- Entertaining cheese board$45.00
Three artisanal cheeses, olives, honey, and crostini serves 8-10
- Eggs Balthazar Platter$45.00
25 deviled eggs w. créme fraiche + black olive powder serves 10-12
- Salads Nicoise Platter$48.00
The classic southern French spread: Mixed greens, potatoes, pickled green beans, hard boiled eggs, olives, slow poached tuna w. caper+anchovy dressing serves 8-10
- Aioli Garni Platter$38.00
Platter of roasted, raw, and pickled veggies to dip in garlicky mayo. serves 6-8
Cakes + Pastries
- EARL GREY CHOCOLATE SCONES (6 pack)$24.00Out of stock
A Juliet signature--perfect blend of citrusy Earl Grey and dark chocolate chips.
- GF EARL GREY CHOCOLATE SCONES (6 pack)$26.00Out of stock
A Juliet signature--perfect blend of citrusy Earl Grey and dark chocolate chips, but made without gluten!
- Banana Bread (12 slices)$48.00
- Assorted cookies (12 pieces)$26.00
Three flavors of cookies: amaretti, cinnamon orange, and shortbread thumbprint
- Vanilla Cake$45.00+
vanilla cake w. vanilla buttercream
- Lemon Poppyseed Cake$45.00+
lemon + poppyseed cake w. lemon curd + buttercream
- Dark Chocolate Cake$45.00+
Dark chocolate cake w. chocolate buttercream
- Caramel Cake$45.00+
Dark chocolate cake w. salted caramel buttercream