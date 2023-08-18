Reiwa Matcha Tin**

$43.00

Reiwa by Junbi is our highest grade matcha, the tea of traditional Japanese tea ceremonies, which can also be enjoyed daily for a more luxurious experience. The taste is creamier, sweeter, more umami, and smoother than the Daily Ceremonial. Reiwa is exclusively produced from the first harvest of the season from the softest and youngest buds of the tea plant, which are the sweetest and most delicate leaves from the entire year’s harvest. Enjoyed for centuries by Samurais and Monks as a source of mental clarity, Reiwa will whisk you away to a serene state of tranquility. Enrich your body with natural goodness to help you Prepare Daringly™ to walk your own path. 30g tin = approximately 15 servings.