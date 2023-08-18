Drinks + Bites*

MOST POPULAR DRINKS

MATCHA

[NEW] Cold POG Matcha Fresca*****

$7.00

Premium matcha, real passion fruit, orange, and guava purée

[NEW] Cold Guava Matcha w/ Milk*****

$7.00

Premium matcha, all-natural house-made guava purée, & fresh dairy

[NEW] Cold Guava Matcha Fresca*****

$7.00

Premium matcha & all-natural house-made guava purée

Cold Matcha w/ Milk**

$5.50

Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy

Cold Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk*****

$6.25

Real strawberries, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy

Cold Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk*****

$6.00

Our signature premium matcha, blueberries, & fresh dairy

Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk**

$6.25

Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk*****

$6.25

Real mangos, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy

Cold Rose Water Matcha w/ Milk**

$6.00

Our signature premium matcha, fresh dairy, & all natural rose simple syrup

Cold Dirty Matcha w/ Milk*****

$6.00

Matcha w/ Milk & double espresso shot pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Cold Straight Up***

$4.50

Our signature premium matcha in its purest form

Cold Daily Ceremonial***

$5.50

Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais

Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Matcha***

$7.00

Premium matcha, yuzu juice, & real dragon fruit

Cold Strawberry Matcha Fresca***

$6.00

Premium matcha & real strawberries

Cold Mango Matcha Fresca***

$6.00

Our signature premium matcha & real mangoes

Hot Straight Up***

$4.50

Our signature premium matcha in its purest form

Hot Ceremonial****

$5.50

Our highest grade of matcha fit for Geishas and Samurais

Hot Matcha w/ Milk***

$5.50

Our signature premium matcha & fresh dairy

Hot Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk***

$6.25

Real strawberries, our signature premium matcha, & fresh dairy

Hot Strawberry Matcha w/ No Milk***

$6.00

Real strawberries & our signature premium matcha

Hot Blueberry Matcha w/ Milk***

$6.00

Our signature premium matcha, blueberries, & fresh dairy

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha w/ Milk***

$6.25

Premium matcha, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Hot Yuzu Dragon Fruit Matcha***

$7.00

Premium matcha, yuzu juice, & real dragon fruit

[NEW] Hot Guava Matcha w/ Milk**

$7.00

Premium matcha, all-natural house-made guava purée, & fresh dairy

[NEW] Hot Guava Matcha w/ No Milk**

$7.00

Premium matcha, all-natural house-made guava purée, & fresh dairy

Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk***

$6.00

Matcha milk tea & double espresso shot of our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Hot Mango Matcha w/ Milk***

$6.25

Real mangos, our signature premium matcha, & fresh Dairy

Hot Mango Matcha w/ No Milk***

$6.00

Real mangoes & our signature premium matcha

Hot Rose Water Matcha w/ Milk***

$6.00

Our signature premium matcha, fresh dairy, & all natural rose simple syrup

MATCHA LATTES

Cold Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**

$6.50

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot

Cold Matcha Latte*****

$6.25

Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot

Cold Rose Water Matcha Latte**

$6.25

Fresh dairy, all-natural rose water simple syrup, & a double matcha shot

Cold Strawberry Matcha Latte**

$6.50

Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot

Cold Dirty Matcha Latte**

$6.50

Fresh dairy, double espresso shot, & a double matcha shot

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Matcha Latte**

$6.50

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & a double matcha shot

Hot Matcha Latte***

$6.25

Fresh dairy & a double matcha shot

Hot Rose Water Matcha Latte***

$6.25

Fresh dairy, all-natural rose water simple syrup, & a double matcha shot

Hot Strawberry Matcha Latte***

$6.50

Fresh dairy, real strawberries, & a double matcha shot

Hot Dirty Matcha Latte***

$6.50

Fresh dairy, double espresso shot, & a double matcha shot

BLENDED DRINKS

[NEW] POG Slush**

$6.75

Blended passionfruit, orange, & guava refresher

[NEW] Guava Slush**

$6.75

Blended guava refresher

[NEW] Yuzu Dragonfruit Slush**

$6.75

Blended yuzu & dragon fruit refresher

[NEW] Strawberry Slush**

$6.75

Blended strawberry refresher

Vanilla w/ Milk Blended

$6.25

Blended fresh vanilla cream

Dirty Matcha Blended

$6.25

Premium matcha blended with vanilla cream & a double shot of espresso

Matcha w/ Milk Blended**

$6.25

Blended Premium Grade Matcha w/ Vanilla Cream

Strawberry w/ Milk Blended**

$6.25

Blended w/ Real Strawberry Purée & Vanilla Cream

Strawberry Matcha w/ Milk Blended**

$6.25

Blended Premium Grade Matcha w/ Real Strawberry Purée & Vanilla Cream

Coffee w/ Milk Blended**

$6.25

Coffee pulled from our Junbi coffee beans blended w/ vanilla cream

LOOSE-LEAF TEAS

Cold Yuzu Dragonfruit Green Tea***

$6.50

Loose leaf Green tea, yuzu juice, & real dragonfruit

Cold Black Tea w/ Milk**

$5.50

House blend Black tea & fresh dairy

Cold Strawberry Jasmine Tea***

$5.75

Loose leaf Jasmine Tea & real strawberries

Cold Earl Grey Tea w/ Milk**

$5.50

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea & fresh dairy

Cold Jasmine Tea w/ Milk**

$5.50

Loose leaf Jasmine tea & fresh dairy

Cold Green Tea w/ Milk**

$5.50

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy

Cold Lychee Oolong Tea w/ Milk**

$6.00

Loose leaf Oolong tea, real lychee, & fresh dairy

Cold Rose Water Tea w/ Milk**

$5.50

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy

Cold Oolong w/ Milk**

$5.50

Loose leaf Oolong tea & fresh dairy

Hot Black Tea w/ Milk***

$5.50

House blend Black tea & fresh dairy

Hot Yuzu Dragonfruit Green Tea***

$6.50

Loose leaf Green tea, real yuzu, & real dragonfruit

[NEW] Hot Guava Black Tea**

$5.50

House blend Black tea & all-natural house-made guava purée

Hot Strawberry Jasmine Tea**

$5.75

Loose leaf Jasmine Tea & real strawberries

Hot Earl Grey w/ Milk***

$5.50

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea & fresh dairy

Hot Jasmine w/ Milk***

$5.50

Loose leaf Jasmine tea & fresh dairy

Hot Green Tea w/ Milk***

$5.50

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy

Hot Oolong w/ Milk**

$5.50

Loose leaf Oolong tea & fresh dairy

Hot Rose Water Tea w/ Milk**

$5.50

Loose leaf Green tea & fresh dairy

NON-CAFFEINATED

[NEW] Cold POG Refresher**

$6.75

Real passionfruit, orange, & guava

[NEW] Guava Refresher**

$6.75

A refreshing drink made with real guava

Cold Vanilla Milk w/ Almond Jelly**

$5.50

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla, & almond jelly

Cold Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**

$5.50

Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba

Cold Strawberry Milk**

$5.50

Fresh dairy & real strawberries

Cold Hibiscus Fruit Tea**

$5.50

Blend of botanical herbs, flowers, fruits and spices, caffeine and dairy-free. This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

Cold Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**

$5.50

Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free

Cold Chrysanthemum Tea**

$5.50

Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

Hot Vanilla Milk**

$5.50

Fresh dairy, Madagascar vanilla

Hot Brown Sugar Milk w/ Boba**

$5.50

Fresh dairy, brown sugar, & boba

Hot Strawberry Milk** *

$5.50

Fresh dairy & real strawberries

Hot Hibiscus Fruit Tea**

$5.50

A blend of hibiscus, rose hips, apple bits, citrus peels, pineapple bits, papaya bits and mango bits + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

Hot Chrysanthemum Tea**

$5.50

Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Caffeine and dairy free This drink comes lightly sweetened as a standard. Please select "no sweetness" if that is not desired.

Hot Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**

$5.50

Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free

COFFEE

Cold Rose Latte**

$6.25

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark coffee beans, all-natural rose water syrup, & fresh dairy

Cold Latte**

$5.50

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans & fresh dairy

Cold Americano**

$4.50

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi coffee beans

Hot Strawberry Vanilla Latte**

$6.50

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, real strawberries, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Hot Madagascar Vanilla Latte**

$6.50

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, madagascar vanilla, & fresh dairy

Hot Latte***

$5.50

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans & fresh dairy

Hot Rose Latte**

$6.25

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, all-natural rose water syrup, & fresh dairy

Hot Americano***

$4.50

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Hot Espresso***

$4.50

Double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Hot Dirty Matcha w/ Milk**

$6.00

Matcha milk tea & double espresso shot of our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans

Hot Dirty Earl Grey w/ Milk**

$6.00

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea, double espresso pulled from our Junbi medium dark roasted coffee beans, & fresh dairy

SOFT SERVE

Matcha Soft Serve**

$5.50

Made with fresh milk, vanilla, and our signature premium matcha

Matcha Affogato**

$6.00

Made with fresh milk, vanilla, our signature premium matcha, and a matcha shot.

Espresso Affogato**

$6.00

Made with fresh milk, vanilla, our signature premium matcha, and an espresso shot.

Vanilla Soft Serve***

$5.25

Made with fresh milk & vanilla.

Matcha Vanilla Swirl***

$5.50

Premium matcha soft serve swirled with creamy vanilla.

RICE BALLS

The Flight**

$11.00

Can't decide? Try ALL three!

Salmon**

$3.75

Japanese rice ball filled with wild salmon & house spicy sesame mayo all wrapped in seaweed

Mentaiko**

$4.00

Japanese rice ball filled with cod roe all wrapped in seaweed.

Spam And Egg**

$3.75

Japanese rice ball filled with spam & egg. Drizzled with a teriyaki glaze all wrapped in seaweed

ADD-ONS (Al La Carte)

Almond Jelly (Al La Carte)**

$1.00

Aloe (Al La Carte)**

$1.00

Boba (Al La Carte)**

$1.00

Chia Seeds (Al La Carte)**

$1.00

Oat Milk (Al La Carte)**

$0.75

Soy Milk (Al La Carte)**

$0.75

Coconut Milk (Al La Carte)**

$0.75

Red Bean (Al La Carte)**

$1.25

ADD SHOTS (Al La Carte)

Xtra Shot of Premium Matcha**

$1.50

Xtra Shot of Ceremonial**

$2.00

Xtra Espresso Shot**

$1.50

Retail Program*

Merchandise**

Junbi Matcha Tin 80g**

$63.00

The Junbi matcha you love, now in a larger tin! 80g tin = approximately 40 servings.

Junbi Matcha Tin**

$28.00

Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy! 30g tin = approximately 15 servings.

Matcha - Blueberry Packet**

$28.00

Bright, earthy notes from our premium matcha paired with sweet, ripe blueberries make for a smooth, balanced tea that’s just perfect for matcha newbies and enthusiasts alike. Fuel your body with natural goodness & clean energy to Prepare Daringly™ for leading your own path. Approximately 18 servings.

Reiwa Matcha Tin**

$43.00

Reiwa by Junbi is our highest grade matcha, the tea of traditional Japanese tea ceremonies, which can also be enjoyed daily for a more luxurious experience. The taste is creamier, sweeter, more umami, and smoother than the Daily Ceremonial. Reiwa is exclusively produced from the first harvest of the season from the softest and youngest buds of the tea plant, which are the sweetest and most delicate leaves from the entire year’s harvest. Enjoyed for centuries by Samurais and Monks as a source of mental clarity, Reiwa will whisk you away to a serene state of tranquility. Enrich your body with natural goodness to help you Prepare Daringly™ to walk your own path. 30g tin = approximately 15 servings.

Junbi Matcha Tin (Buy 2, Save $2)**

$50.00

Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy! 30g tin = approximately 15 servings.

Junbi Matcha Tin (Buy 3, Save $5)**

$73.00

Make your own matcha at home with our Daily Ceremonial grade matcha. All you have to do is scoop, whisk (or shake up in a bottle), and enjoy! 30g tin = approximately 15 servings.

Electric Matcha Whisk**

$18.00

Prepare Daringly™ and conveniently with the click of a button! The Electric Matcha Whisk is a fun and easy way to make matcha in a flash when you might not have the time or space to break out your entire set. Enjoy smooth, frothy matcha in just seconds no matter where you are! Battery-operated - 2 AA batteries - not included

Junbi Tumbler**

$15.00

Take action and help us reduce waste by using our reusable acrylic tumbler. And did we mention that you'll get 20% off your drink when you bring it in-store? Size: 20oz

Junbi Sports Bottle**

$18.00

The Junbi Sports Bottle was made to be your favorite travel companion, from hiking or camping to just going to the gym or out & about. The Takeya-style lid easily opens with one hand and has water-tight seals that keep your drinking spout clean regardless of the environment you’re in.

Regular Straw w/Pin**

$5.00

Let’s all do our part to reduce plastic waste with our reusable straw combo pack. Included is a boba straw, regular straw, straw cleaner, pin, and pouch.

Boba Straw w/Pin**

$6.00

Let’s all do our part to reduce plastic waste with our reusable straw combo pack. Included is a boba straw, regular straw, straw cleaner, pin, and pouch.

Combo Straw Set w/Pin**

$10.00

Let’s all do our part to reduce plastic waste with our reusable straw combo pack. Included is a boba straw, regular straw, straw cleaner, pin, and pouch.

Junbi Boba**

$12.00

For when you want to fulfill those boba cravings without needing to put real pants on. Junbi uncooked boba is simple to prepare from home, making it fun and easy to customize your own bubble tea. Hot or cold, refreshing or creamy, less sugar or none — it’s completely up to you! Instructions is included.

Camper Mug**

$18.00

Whether you’re cozying up with a warm drink or fueling up for a day on the trails with some green liquid courage (ahem, matcha!), this Camper Mug is a sturdy, aesthetic reminder that you have what it takes to Prepare Daringly to climb that mountain, test your boundaries, and reach those goals you’ve been dreaming of & working towards. **Product Info:** Capacity: 16 fluid ounces Material: Carbon steel Dimensions: 5.31"W x 3.63"H x 3.63"D BPA free, microwave safe Not dishwasher safe, recommend hand washing

Junbi Dad Hat**

$18.00

Your classic dad hat just got even better. Comfortable. Versatile. Functional. Available in khaki.

Junbi Prepare Daringly T-Shirt**

$25.00

Comfortable. Light. Built for daily life. This is our favorite tee. Our signature reminder to “prepare daringly” for whatever life throws at you. 65% Polyester, 35% cotton

Junbi Tote Bag**

$25.00

Perfect for the beach, office, or anything in between . Canvas tote with added zipper for security so you can adventure freely without worry.

Junbi Sticker Sheet**

$7.00

Drawn by the incredibly talented Edlyn from our Marketing Team, these adorable stickers will surely brighten your mood wherever you place them! Perfect for your laptop, water bottle, notebook, or anywhere you’d like a source of joy 😁 Can you name all three drinks on the sheet? 🍵

Junbi "Round" Rainbow Sticker**

$2.00

Available in 3 different styles. Perfect to jazz up your water bottle, laptops, notebooks or anywhere where else you need a reminder to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards.

Junbi "Combo" Sticker Pack**

$4.00

Available in 3 different styles. Perfect to jazz up your water bottle, laptops, notebooks or anywhere where else you need a reminder to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards.

Junbi "Forest" Sticker**

$2.00

Available in 3 different styles. Perfect to jazz up your water bottle, laptops, notebooks or anywhere where else you need a reminder to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards.

Junbi "Prepare Daringly" Yellow Sticker**

$1.00

Available in 3 different styles. Perfect to jazz up your water bottle, laptops, notebooks or anywhere where else you need a reminder to break free from your routine, to step outside your comfort zone, to reach further for your goals, and to take on the challenges you’ve been working towards.

Junbi "Rainbow" Pin**

$2.00

Pin Junbi to your tote, hat basically, well, anything!