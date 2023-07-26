JUNIPER TAKE-OUT
Popular Items
Turkey Steak
7 oz. of freshly ground turkey, lightly breaded and grilled
Turkey Steak Sandwich
5 oz. freshly ground turkey, lightly breaded & grilled, topped with fry sauce, lettuce, & tomato, on a split top bun.
Regular Roast Turkey
turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, roll, and medium drink
FOOD
Sandwiches
Turkey Steak Sandwich
5 oz. freshly ground turkey, lightly breaded & grilled, topped with fry sauce, lettuce, & tomato, on a split top bun.
Juniper Steak Sandwich
5 oz. freshly ground beef, lightly breaded & grilled, topped with fry sauce, lettuce, & tomatoes, on a split top bun
Chicken Supreme
Three crispy chicken tenders, topped with ham, swiss cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, & tomato, on a split top bun
Deluxe Cheeseburger
6 oz. freshly ground beef, topped with ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce, & tomato, on a split top bun
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, & mayo, on a split top bun
Sourdough BBQ
7 oz. of hot, slow-roasted bbq beef topped with mozzarella cheese, on toasted sourdough bread
Sourdough Turkey Sandwich
7 oz. of ground turkey, lightly breaded & grilled. Topped with swiss cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, & tomato, on toasted sourdough bread
Sourdough Beef Sandwich
8 oz. of ground beef, lightly breaded & grilled. Topped with swiss cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, & tomato, on sourdough bread
Garden Burger
Vegetarian Pattie, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Turkey Salad Croissant
Diced turkey breast, celery, grapes, green onions, & almonds in a tangy dressing on a buttery croissant
Deli Ham & Turkey
Thinly sliced deli ham & turkey, topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, & mayo on your choice of either wheat, white, sourdough, or a buttery croissant
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Sliced deli ham with cheddar cheese on toasted white bread
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese on toasted white bread
Cheeseburger
4 oz. of freshly ground beef, topped with cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, & onions on a bun
BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, on toasted white bread
Deluxe Hamburger
Hamburger
1/2 Sourdough BBQ
1/2 Sourdough Turkey
1/2 Sourdough Beef
Steaks
Turkey Steak
7 oz. of freshly ground turkey, lightly breaded and grilled
Juniper Steak
7 oz. freshly ground beef, lightly breaded and grilled
Ground Round Steak
10 oz. of freshly ground beef topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions
Ribeye Steak
A tender 8 oz. steak
Sirloin Steak
A flavorful 8 oz. steak
Fish
Chicken
1 Chicken Tender
Crispy chicken tender
3pc Chicken Tender
Three crispy chicken tenders
4pc Fried Chicken
skinned, breaded, fried
8pc Fried Chicken
skinned, breaded, fried
12pc Fried Chicken
skinned, breaded, fried
16pc Fried Chicken
skinned, breaded, fried
2pc White
skinned, breaded, fried
2pc Dark
skinned, breaded, fried
Grilled Chicken Breast
single, boneless, grilled chicken breast
Chicken Wing
skinned, breaded, fried
Chicken Leg
skinned, breaded, fried
Chicken Thigh
skinned, breaded, fried
Chicken Breast
skinned, breaded, fried
Slow Roasted Meals
Regular Roast Beef
beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, roll, and medium drink
Small Roast Beef
beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, roll, and medium drink
Regular Roast Turkey
turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, roll, and medium drink
Small Roast Turkey
turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, roll, and medium drink
Regular Roast Pit Ham
ham, au gratin potatoes, veggie, roll, and medium drink
Small Roast Pit Ham
ham, au gratin potatoes, veggie, roll, and medium drink
Kids Meals
Kids Turkey Stix
ground turkey sticks breaded, fried, small fry, cookie, drink
Kids Juniper Stix
ground beef sticks breaded, fried, small fry, cookie, drink
Kids Chicken
two crispy chicken tenders, small fry, cookie, drink
Kids Hamburger
2oz hamburger patty, ketchup, mustard, small fry, cookie, drink
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids Grilled Cheese
white bread, cheddar cheese, small fry, cookie, drink
Kids Grilled Ham and Cheese
white bread, ham, cheddar cheese, small fry, cookie, drink
Kids Corn Dog
fried corn dog, small fry, cookie, drink
Soup
Salads
Turkey Salad
Diced turkey, celery, grapes, green onion, almonds, in a tangy dressing
1/2 Turkey Salad
Diced turkey, celery, grapes, green onion, almonds, in a tangy dressing
Chef Salad
salad greens, ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, cucumbers, beets, tomatoes
1/2 Chef Salad
salad greens, ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, cucumbers, beets, tomatoes
Dinner Salad
Salad greens, cucumbers, beets, tomatoes
1lb Salad Garnished
salad greens, cucumbers, tomatoes
1lb Salad Ungarnished
Salad greens
1lb Turkey Salad
Diced turkey, celery, grapes, green onion, almonds, in a tangy dressing
Grilled chicken & Bacon Salad
Classic salad mix, Grilled Chicken, Bacon crumble, shredded swiss and cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes
Summer Harvest Salad
Fried Sides
1 Mozzarella Stick
breaded and fried
4 Mozzarella Sticks
breaded and fried
8 Mozzarella Sticks
breaded and fried
12 Mozzarella Sticks
breaded and fried
1/4 lb Fried Mushrooms
breaded and fried
1/2 lb Fried Mushrooms
breaded and fried
1lb Fried Mushrooms
breaded and fried
1/4lb Fried Green Beans
breaded and fried
1/2lb Fried Green Beans
breaded and fried
1lb Fried Green Beans
breaded and fried
Turkey Stick
breaded and fried
Juniper Stick
breaded and fried
Corn Dog
Rolls
Potatoes
Fries
steak cut french fries
Stuff Baked Potato
large baked potato, saute'ed mushrooms, onions, ham, cheddar cheese
Serving Mashed Potatoes
mashed potatoes with choice of brown or white gravy
Pint Mashed Potatoes
mashed potatoes with choice of brown or white gravy
Quart Mashed Potatoes
mashed potatoes with choice of brown or white gravy
Serving Au Gratin Potatoes
Pint Au Gratin Potatoes
Quart Au Gratin Potatoes
Baked Potato
Kids Fry
Veggies & Meat
Serving Veggies
green beans or mixed veggies
Cup Veggies
green beans or mixed veggies
Pint Veggies
green beans or mixed veggies
Quart Veggies
green beans or mixed veggies