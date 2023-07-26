Popular Items

Turkey Steak

$9.17

7 oz. of freshly ground turkey, lightly breaded and grilled

Turkey Steak Sandwich

$9.17

5 oz. freshly ground turkey, lightly breaded & grilled, topped with fry sauce, lettuce, & tomato, on a split top bun.

Regular Roast Turkey

$13.89

turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, roll, and medium drink

FOOD

Sandwiches

Turkey Steak Sandwich

$9.17

5 oz. freshly ground turkey, lightly breaded & grilled, topped with fry sauce, lettuce, & tomato, on a split top bun.

Juniper Steak Sandwich

$9.17

5 oz. freshly ground beef, lightly breaded & grilled, topped with fry sauce, lettuce, & tomatoes, on a split top bun

Chicken Supreme

$9.30

Three crispy chicken tenders, topped with ham, swiss cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, & tomato, on a split top bun

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$9.17

6 oz. freshly ground beef, topped with ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce, & tomato, on a split top bun

Grilled Chicken

$7.04

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, & mayo, on a split top bun

Sourdough BBQ

$10.63

7 oz. of hot, slow-roasted bbq beef topped with mozzarella cheese, on toasted sourdough bread

Sourdough Turkey Sandwich

$10.63

7 oz. of ground turkey, lightly breaded & grilled. Topped with swiss cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, & tomato, on toasted sourdough bread

Sourdough Beef Sandwich

$10.63

8 oz. of ground beef, lightly breaded & grilled. Topped with swiss cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, & tomato, on sourdough bread

Garden Burger

$7.30

Vegetarian Pattie, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Turkey Salad Croissant

$8.69

Diced turkey breast, celery, grapes, green onions, & almonds in a tangy dressing on a buttery croissant

Deli Ham & Turkey

$7.96

Thinly sliced deli ham & turkey, topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, & mayo on your choice of either wheat, white, sourdough, or a buttery croissant

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.32

Sliced deli ham with cheddar cheese on toasted white bread

Grilled Cheese

$2.70

Cheddar cheese on toasted white bread

Cheeseburger

$5.30

4 oz. of freshly ground beef, topped with cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, & onions on a bun

BLT

$3.97

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo, on toasted white bread

Deluxe Hamburger

$7.84

Hamburger

$4.19

1/2 Sourdough BBQ

$7.96

1/2 Sourdough Turkey

$7.96

1/2 Sourdough Beef

$7.96

Steaks

Turkey Steak

$9.17

7 oz. of freshly ground turkey, lightly breaded and grilled

Juniper Steak

$9.17

7 oz. freshly ground beef, lightly breaded and grilled

Ground Round Steak

$11.59

10 oz. of freshly ground beef topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions

Ribeye Steak

$18.85

A tender 8 oz. steak

Sirloin Steak

$16.42

A flavorful 8 oz. steak

Fish

Rainbow Trout

$14.50

Local trout, breaded and grilled

Salmon Fillet

$14.50

Wild salmon, breaded and grilled

Salmon Nuggets

$14.50

bite sized, wild salmon, breaded and fried

Shrimp Platter 3pc

$12.08

butterflied, breaded and fried

1 Shrimp

$4.03

Chicken

1 Chicken Tender

$2.09

Crispy chicken tender

3pc Chicken Tender

$6.26

Three crispy chicken tenders

4pc Fried Chicken

$7.96

skinned, breaded, fried

8pc Fried Chicken

$15.94

skinned, breaded, fried

12pc Fried Chicken

$23.91

skinned, breaded, fried

16pc Fried Chicken

$31.89

skinned, breaded, fried

2pc White

$4.57

skinned, breaded, fried

2pc Dark

$3.47

skinned, breaded, fried

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.30

single, boneless, grilled chicken breast

Chicken Wing

$1.05

skinned, breaded, fried

Chicken Leg

$1.40

skinned, breaded, fried

Chicken Thigh

$2.08

skinned, breaded, fried

Chicken Breast

$3.44

skinned, breaded, fried

Slow Roasted Meals

Regular Roast Beef

$13.89

beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, roll, and medium drink

Small Roast Beef

$10.02

beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, roll, and medium drink

Regular Roast Turkey

$13.89

turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, roll, and medium drink

Small Roast Turkey

$10.02

turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, roll, and medium drink

Regular Roast Pit Ham

$13.89

ham, au gratin potatoes, veggie, roll, and medium drink

Small Roast Pit Ham

$10.02

ham, au gratin potatoes, veggie, roll, and medium drink

Kids Meals

Kids Turkey Stix

$8.92

ground turkey sticks breaded, fried, small fry, cookie, drink

Kids Juniper Stix

$8.92

ground beef sticks breaded, fried, small fry, cookie, drink

Kids Chicken

$8.92

two crispy chicken tenders, small fry, cookie, drink

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

2oz hamburger patty, ketchup, mustard, small fry, cookie, drink

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.06

white bread, cheddar cheese, small fry, cookie, drink

Kids Grilled Ham and Cheese

$9.05

white bread, ham, cheddar cheese, small fry, cookie, drink

Kids Corn Dog

$6.89

fried corn dog, small fry, cookie, drink

Soup

Everyday Tomato Macaroni

Tuesday Creamy Broccoli

Wednesday Creamy Potato Bacon

Thursday Creamy Chicken Noodle

Friday Clam Chowder

Saturday Creamy Cauliflower

Salads

Turkey Salad

$12.96

Diced turkey, celery, grapes, green onion, almonds, in a tangy dressing

1/2 Turkey Salad

$7.44

Diced turkey, celery, grapes, green onion, almonds, in a tangy dressing

Chef Salad

$11.56

salad greens, ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, cucumbers, beets, tomatoes

1/2 Chef Salad

$6.63

salad greens, ham, turkey, swiss, cheddar, cucumbers, beets, tomatoes

Dinner Salad

$3.05

Salad greens, cucumbers, beets, tomatoes

1lb Salad Garnished

$5.58

salad greens, cucumbers, tomatoes

1lb Salad Ungarnished

$4.25

Salad greens

1lb Turkey Salad

$11.96

Diced turkey, celery, grapes, green onion, almonds, in a tangy dressing

Grilled chicken & Bacon Salad

$11.56

Classic salad mix, Grilled Chicken, Bacon crumble, shredded swiss and cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes

Summer Harvest Salad

$11.56

Fried Sides

1 Mozzarella Stick

$1.05

breaded and fried

4 Mozzarella Sticks

$4.21

breaded and fried

8 Mozzarella Sticks

$8.42

breaded and fried

12 Mozzarella Sticks

$12.62

breaded and fried

1/4 lb Fried Mushrooms

$2.40

breaded and fried

1/2 lb Fried Mushrooms

$4.81

breaded and fried

1lb Fried Mushrooms

$9.63

breaded and fried

1/4lb Fried Green Beans

$3.97

breaded and fried

1/2lb Fried Green Beans

$7.95

breaded and fried

1lb Fried Green Beans

$15.92

breaded and fried

Turkey Stick

$2.09

breaded and fried

Juniper Stick

$2.09

breaded and fried

Corn Dog

$1.76

Rolls

Roll

$1.54

home made dinner roll with honey butter

1/2 Dozen Rolls

$9.26

with honey butter

1 Dozen Rolls

$18.54

with honey butter

Potatoes

Fries

$2.84

steak cut french fries

Stuff Baked Potato

$7.96

large baked potato, saute'ed mushrooms, onions, ham, cheddar cheese

Serving Mashed Potatoes

$3.12

mashed potatoes with choice of brown or white gravy

Pint Mashed Potatoes

$6.25

mashed potatoes with choice of brown or white gravy

Quart Mashed Potatoes

$12.51

mashed potatoes with choice of brown or white gravy

Serving Au Gratin Potatoes

$3.12

Pint Au Gratin Potatoes

$6.25

Quart Au Gratin Potatoes

$12.51

Baked Potato

$3.12

Kids Fry

$2.19

Veggies & Meat

Serving Veggies

$0.87

green beans or mixed veggies

Cup Veggies

$1.73

green beans or mixed veggies

Pint Veggies

$3.45

green beans or mixed veggies

Quart Veggies

$5.81

green beans or mixed veggies

2 oz meat

$2.62

4 oz meat

$4.52

1/2 lb meat

$9.04

1 lb meat

$18.10

6 oz. hb patty

$5.29

4 oz. hb patty

$3.53

2 oz. hb patty

Raw Turkey Steak

$6.63

Other

DeVerles Seasoning

$6.49

Pint Pineapple Sauce

$5.29

Cup Pineapple Sauce

$2.64

Cup Gravy

$1.39

Pint Gravy

$2.64

Quart Gravy

$5.29

Cup Dressing

$2.64

Pint Dressing

$5.29

Quart Dressing

$10.59

White Bread 2pc

$1.33

Wheat Bread 2pc

$2.64

Croissant

$1.99

Sourdough 2pc

$1.98

Sourdough 1pc

$0.98

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.25

Daily Specialty Cake

$4.25

Premium Specialty Cake

$5.30

Carmel Brownie

$3.97

Fruit Cookie

$5.30

Cookie

$1.31

Kids Cookie

$0.65

Pumpkin Cookie

$2.64

Chocolate Luscious

$4.25

Tarts

$5.30Out of stock

Scotcheroo

$3.97

Family Meals

Family Roast Beef

$43.34

meat, potatoes, veggies, rolls

Family Roast Turkey

$43.34

meat, potatoes, veggies, rolls

Family Ham

$43.34

meat, potatoes, veggies, rolls

Family Chicken

$43.34

meat, potatoes, veggies, rolls

Gluten Free

GF Turkey Steak Sandwich

$14.48

GF Juniper Steak Sandwich

$14.48

GF Deluxe Hamburger

$12.30

GF Deluxe Cheese Burger

$13.39

GF Grilled Chicken

$12.30

GF Turkey Salad Sandwich

$11.41

GF Hamburger

$9.39

GF Cheese Burger

$9.39

GF Turkey Steak

$10.87

GF Juniper Steak

$10.87

GF Ground Round Steak

$12.93

GF Sirloin

$16.92

GF Ribeye

$19.34

GF Trout

$18.13

GF 1/2 Trout

$12.36

GF Regular Roast Beef

$14.85

GF Small Roast Beef

$11.18

GF Regular Roast Turkey

$14.85

GF Small Roast Turkey

$11.18

GF Regular Roast Ham

$14.85

GF Small Roast Ham

$11.18

GF Family Roast Beef

$52.46

GF Family Roast Turkey

$52.46

GF Family Roast Ham

$52.46

GF Kids Turkey Sticks

$11.15

GF Kids Juniper Sticks

$11.15

GF Kids Hamburger

$11.33

GF Kids Cheese Burger

$11.33

GF Turkey Salad

$14.12

GF 1/2 Turkey Salad

$8.11

GF Chef Salad

$12.61

GF 1/2 Chef Salad

$7.23

GF Dinner Salad

$3.31

GF Baked Potato

$3.12

GF Turkey Stick

$2.90

GF Juniper Stick

$2.90

GF Roll

$2.33

GF 1/2 dozen Rolls

$10.13

GF COOKIE

$5.59

GF Kids cookie

$0.69

GF FRY

$3.12

Xtra Sauce

Fry Sauce

Tartar

Ranch

BBQ

Sour Cream

Butter

Sweet & Sour

Honey Mustard

Poppy Seed

Cocktail

Marinara

Rasp Vinaigrette

Blue Cheese

A1

Balsamic Vinaigrette

1000

Honey Butter

$0.64

DRINKS

Fountain Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

$2.46

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.78

Large Fountain Drink

$3.31

